Sparks beat Caitlin Clark and Fever for second win of season

Sparks guard Kia Nurse tries to block a layup by Fever guard Caitlin Clark during the first half Tuesday night.

Kia Nurse had 22 points and Aari McDonald scored a season-high 21 points off the bench to rally the Sparks to an 88-82 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, handing Caitlin Clark her third straight home loss.

Indiana earned its only victory of the season last weekend at Crytpo.com Arena, but neither Clark nor her teammates could recreate that finish.

Clark finished with a season-best 30 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. She also made three three-pointers. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and Aliyah Boston fought through foul trouble to contribute 17 points and six rebounds for the Fever in front of a near sellout crowd of 16,013.

The game featured the top two picks in last month’s WNBA draft — Clark and forward Cameron Brink — and the league’s only one-win teams. Brink finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists.

Dearica Hamby had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Sparks, and McDonald also had four assists.

The Sparks (2-4) swung the game with a decisive 28-8 run that turned a 55-48 third-quarter deficit into a 76-63 lead in the fourth quarter. The Fever (1-7) never recovered.

At times, it was downright ugly. While the Fever shot only 38.2% from the field, the Sparks committed 19 turnovers and made a season-best 14 three-pointers, including Nurse making five of six from deep.

Clark’s presence and play again created a wide range of emotions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans leaped to their feet when she made a three-pointer from the right wing 66 seconds into the game. She wowed fans with nifty passes, crafty steals and even two first-half blocks.

She made Fever fans wince with three first-half turnovers and when a frustrated Clark drew a technical foul with 2.7 seconds left in the first quarter, coach Christie Sides pulled her star rookie aside for a discussion between quarters.

But it was only good enough to get the Fever to within 37-32 at halftime.

Then, with former Colts star T.Y. Hilton, Pacers players Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, and current NFL players Shaquille Leonard and Nick Cross watching courtside, Clark & Co. turned the corner in the second half.

They opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run but surrendered the lead when the Sparks closed the quarter with three straight three-pointers and a breakaway layup to take a 59-55 lead during the decisive run.

The Sparks visit Chicago on Thursday to play the Sky, the second stop on a three-game trip.