U.S. teen Amanda Anisimova upsets defending French Open champ Simona Halep

The other semifinal scheduled for Friday is No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain against unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Because a full day of play was lost to rain Wednesday, the women's semifinals — normally Thursday, one after another in the main stadium — will be played simultaneously on the second- and third-largest courts. The biggest arena will host the men's semifinals, including the much-anticipated matchup between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.