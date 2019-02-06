Morning Briefing: That name has a familiar ring to it

”This ring features a total of 40 diamonds, including five larger round diamonds on either side of the face, which displays ‘LAKERS’ filled with purple enamel. ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS’ reads in relief lettering. The NBA league logo centers one side, with the name ‘BRYANT’ at the top and the number ‘8’ at the bottom. Also appearing are banners that reveal both the Lakers regular season mark of 67-15 as well as their postseason win-loss record of 15-8. An image of a basketball hoop — with a diamond as a basketball — appears on the opposite side along with ‘BLING BLING’ and ‘2000.’