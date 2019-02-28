Morning Briefing: A picture of Tom Brady is worth at least $400,000

If you had a spare $400,000 earlier this week, you could have bought yourself a football card.
A Tom Brady rookie card sold at auction for $400,100, the highest auction price for a football card in history.
The card is part of a 2000 Playoff Contenders set and only 100 were made. The auction was held on the PWCC Marketplace website.
"This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted," PWCC Marketplace Chief Executive Brett Huigens said. "The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible-asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market's most desired issues."
Apparently there are experts who go out and rate playing cards in the various sports, such as baseball and football. This Brady card was given a nine, a score rarely seen for cards of any kind. That’s why the price went so high.
It’s unlikely that Patriots owner Bob Kraft bought the card, but if he did, he probably paid for it using 100-dollar bills.
Who let the dog out?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s pit bull escaped from his home on Monday and bit a neighbor. Now the dog is being held by authorities.
Police in Frisco, Texas, told TMZ Sports that the unnamed neighbor tried to break up a fight between Prescott’s dog and her dog when Prescott’s dog bit her.
She was treated and released at a local hospital.
The dog pushed open an unlocked gate before roaming the neighborhood, authorities said. It will be quarantined for 10 days by Frisco Animal Sevices, and Prescott faces a $500 fine.
Lucky man
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was in an auto accident last week when his car was hit by a semi while he was headed to an airport in Minneapolis to catch the team’s flight to New York. Towns missed two games while in the league’s concussion protocol and talked to reporters this week about the accident.
"I'd say I had a 5% chance of making it out alive," Towns said. "Four percent was to be seriously injured and 1% was to be minorly injured ... and I came out in the 1%."
Penny pinching
Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish spoke to the media in spring training, and for the first time in recent memory did not use an interpreter. When asked why, Darvish said, “Interpreter is expensive for the organization.
“Good for me too. I have a great experience with you guys and I can speak more English.”
Roman empire
WWE star Roman Reigns (real name, Joe Anoa’i) was last seen on “Monday Night Raw” in October, when in an emotional segment he announced he had leukemia and would be stepping away from pro wrestling while dealing with the disease. He vowed to be back.
This week, he came back.
Reigns opened “Monday Night Raw” by marching to the middle of the ring and announcing "I said I was going to swing for the fences. We did better than that, y'all. We didn't just swing for the fences. We hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I'm so grateful and so humbled and so honored to announce this. The good news is, I'm in remission, y'all.”
The outcomes of the sport may be scripted, but the emotion surrounding his speech was very real.