Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: ‘Squid Game’ merch, Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz

Welcome to the penultimate Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2024. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster. It’s been a sincere joy to educate, entertain, enlighten and occasionally enrage you with 10 multiple-choice questions each week this year.

This time around, I’ll be testing your news knowledge on a range of topics that have one particular thing in common: they were all published — online or in print — by the Los Angeles Times over the last seven days.

This week, we’ll take a look at stories about the Timothée Chalamet role that’s garnered some Oscar buzz, the baseball that fetched a cool $1.56 million at a recent sports memorabilia auction, some “Squid Game” merch that’s coming your way, a U.S. Supreme Court justice’s Broadway debut and the recent $1-million donation made by OpenAI founder and Chief Executive Sam Altman.

If you’ve kept up on the news, you should be able to knock these out of the park — just like that pricey piece of baseball history. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.