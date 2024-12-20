Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: ‘Squid Game’ merch, Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
What role is generating Oscar buzz for Timothée Chalamet? What chemical compound is the L.A. City Council thinking about banning? Who is making “Squid Game” merch? If you know the answers then make them count by taking this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive
Welcome to the penultimate Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2024. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster. It’s been a sincere joy to educate, entertain, enlighten and occasionally enrage you with 10 multiple-choice questions each week this year.

This time around, I’ll be testing your news knowledge on a range of topics that have one particular thing in common: they were all published — online or in print — by the Los Angeles Times over the last seven days.

A photo collage of items from this list.

10 gifts and experiences L.A. Times staffers are giving from the 2024 Gift Guide

Some of the writers and editors who worked on this year’s Gift Guide reveal the items they will gift this year along with some of their favorite L.A. shops mentioned in our guide.

This week, we’ll take a look at stories about the Timothée Chalamet role that’s garnered some Oscar buzz, the baseball that fetched a cool $1.56 million at a recent sports memorabilia auction, some “Squid Game” merch that’s coming your way, a U.S. Supreme Court justice’s Broadway debut and the recent $1-million donation made by OpenAI founder and Chief Executive Sam Altman.

If you’ve kept up on the news, you should be able to knock these out of the park — just like that pricey piece of baseball history. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

