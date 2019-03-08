Morning Briefing: Manny Machado is making a big impact in San Diego

“The entourage arrived, and it looked like the CIA arrival for the president,” Dipoto said. “It was dark windows, Suburbans. And Ichiro rolled out and he walked into my office in what I can only describe as something-off-the-runways type of suit. It was like a $5,000 suit that looked as crisp and clean as you can imagine. Impeccable knot in his tie with the dark sunglasses. My first reaction to him was not to shake his hand and introduce myself or the like. I slapped him in the chest and said, `I thought we were going casual!' He said to me — and this was my intro to Ichiro — he said to me, `To me, this is casual.’”