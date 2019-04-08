Morning Briefing: This is why parents warn kids that ‘you’ll poke your eye out’

"So, it's the culture and it's the trend, and I've actually changed how I talk to recruits now," Saban said. "I tell every recruit that I talk to the reason that you're going to college is to prepare yourself for the day you can't play football. I think we have a lot of people way back in high school, all right, that look at college as a conduit to get to the NFL. And look, I am 100% NFL. I'm 100% guys having careers, all right? But people have to be smart about the business decisions they make relative to the NFL because it is all business.