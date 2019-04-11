Morning Briefing: You can bet he enjoys this ‘Jeopardy!’ record

“I’m going to go on the record and say this,” Shaq said while working as an analyst on TNT on Tuesday night. “There is a gentleman across the hall who is a born Laker. He was general manager when I was there. Things didn’t work out and he kind of went away. I would like to see him get that job. A gentleman by the name of Jerry West. If anybody can bring the franchise back to where it was, it’s definitely Jerry West.”