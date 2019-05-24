Morning Briefing: Now every player will want to Uber to the stadium

Rajai Davis was taking batting practice Wednesday in Allentown, Pa., as his triple-A Syracuse Mets were getting ready to take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Suddenly, his manager called him into his office to tell him that the New York Mets wanted him on the major league team that night. One problem: The Mets’ game was in New York and started in 90 minutes. What to do?
Uber.
Davis turned to Uber to get him from Allentown to Flushing Meadows, and driver Jason Clinton answered the call. The trip took 2 hours and 20 minutes and cost $283.86. Davis arrived at the game in the third inning and was called on to hit in the eighth inning. He hit a three-run home run as the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 6-1.
And after Davis’ homer, Clinton received more than 500 messages from Mets fans on Facebook.
“It’s crazy,” Clinton, 41, told Yahoo Sports on Thursday. “I’m still on cloud nine. It’s overwhelming. It’s humbling. It’s brought back my love for baseball that I haven’t seen in a while.”
Clinton said he picked up Davis at a hotel in Allentown and didn’t realize who he was until Davis called his agent on the phone. That’s when Clinton figured it out.
“I asked him about playing in the minors,” Clinton said. “He said you meet some people that are bitter but you just have to keep your head on straight. He said he learned a lot in the minors. He talked about the changes he made as a hitter. And we just talked about the MLB teams he’s been on.
“He’s a great guy. He’s very humble. He’s a player I’d think most teams would want.”
And as for that long, long ride to the stadium, Davis said, “Me and Jason, we got to know each other.”
Stand or kneel?
Pete Buttigieg, who is trying to become the Democratic nominee for president and is a Navy veteran, was asked by TMZ Sports where he, uh, stands on the Colin Kaepernick controversy, namely, was it OK when he didn’t stand for the national anthem?
“The way I feel about it is the flag that was on my shoulder when I served represented, among other things, our right to free speech. You don’t have to like it, but one of the reasons we serve was to defend that right, the right of peaceful protest and the idea that we can protest what is wrong with our country. … And I get that there’s a lot of strong opinions about this, but that’s part of why we served.”
Post time
Rapper and Dallas Cowboys fan Post Malone name-dropped his beloved team’s quarterback, Dak Prescott, in his latest single, “Wow”: “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”
Six days after the song’s Dec. 24 release, life imitated art.
Prescott and the Cowboys trailed the New York Giants by seven with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and 15 from the Giants’ 32, Prescott scrambled, then hit Cole Beasley in the end zone to help the Cowboys pull out an eventual 36-35 victory.
Just like Malone called it — “Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”
Prescott told reporters Wednesday that he hopes for additional prophetic shout-outs from the hip-hop star.
"I might need to get Post to write more songs," Prescott said. "Super Bowl songs."
Malone not only included Prescott’s name in “Wow,” he also featured a cartoon version of the quarterback — dancing with a snowman amid a backdrop of skulls — in the song’s music video (warning: explicit lyrics).
“I think the first time I heard it, I actually saw the video of it at the same time,” Prescott said. “I thought the video was sick, the little animated dude in there doing the dance. It was just cool.”