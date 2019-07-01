Morning Briefing: This ump made the right call

For once, everyone can agree that an umpire made the right call. Chris Guccione, who has been a major league umpire since 2000, saw a fellow umpire in trouble and is lending a helping hand. Not a fellow MLB umpire, but a 13-year-old ump.
Josh Cordova was umpiring a game between 7-year-olds in Lakewood, Colo., last week when parents and coaches on both teams began to disagree with his call. Josh tried to keep the peace, but with him being 13 and the parents and coaches apparently being immature jerks, a huge brawl erupted. Police came to the scene, tickets were issued, and Josh was caught in the center of it all.
Guccione heard about it and invited the kid and his family to Sunday’s Dodgers-Rockies game.
“This is my state, this is where my heart is,” Guccione told the Denver Post. “So when I saw the incident that happened, I was concerned. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is in my backyard. It is embarrassing. It’s a 7-year-old game with a 13-year-old umpire? Come on...’”
Before Sunday’s game, Josh talked about the incident while sitting next to Guccione in the Rockies’ dugout.
“It was scary, not only for me but for the 7-year-olds there,” Josh said. “I don't want them to have the idea that baseball is like that. I want them to have the belief that baseball is a great game and for them to learn to love the game, just as I have.”
Josh participated in the umpires’ pregame conference, and delivered the lineup cards at home plate to Rockies manager Bud Black and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
“For him to try to earn some extra money and umpire young kids and for it to turn out that way, I just find it very hard to justify the adults’ actions, because as the role model for these young kids, there couldn’t be a worse example set,” Roberts said. “So for these kids, that’s where my heart goes out, to these young kids who have to witness their parents act that way.”
