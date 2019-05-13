Morning Briefing: Edwin Jackson is about to set a record

I’m not sure if this means he is really good or really bad, but Edwin Jackson will set a record when he pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. It will be the 14th major league team that Jackson has played for.
Jackson actually has been a Blue Jay before but never pitched for them. He was traded the same day he was acquired, one of six times he’s been dealt.
Called up by the Dodgers in 2003, Jackson turned 20 in his first appearance with them and went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four games. His next two seasons weren’t nearly as good, and he was traded to Tampa Bay before the 2006 season for the immortal Danys Baez and even more immortal Lance Carter.
It has been quite a journey for Jackson since then, including a no-hitter, an All-Star appearance and a World Series ring. Let’s check out his transaction history, which includes some Dodgers and Angels and a Cy Young winner:
January 14, 2006: Traded by the Dodgers to Tampa Bay (when they were still the Devil Rays) for Baez and Carter.
December 10, 2008: Traded by Tampa Bay to the Detroit Tigers for for Matt Joyce (a future Angel).
December 8, 2009: Traded by Detroit as part of a three-team deal to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Detroit sent Curtis Granderson (who played for the Dodgers in 2017) to the New York Yankees, who sent Phil Coke and Austin Jackson to Detroit and sent Ian Kennedy to Arizona. Arizona sent Max Scherzer (who won the Cy Young Award in 2013, 2016 and 2017) and Daniel Schlereth to Detroit.
July 30, 2010: Traded by Arizona to the Chicago White Sox for David Holmberg and Daniel Hudson (who played for Dodgers in 2018).
July 27, 2011: Traded by the White Sox with Mark Teahen to the Blue Jays for Jason Frasor and Zach Stewart.
July 27, 2011: Traded by Toronto with Octavio Dotel (played for Dodgers in 2010), Corey Patterson and Mark Rzepczynski for to St. Louis for Trever Miller (played for the Dodgers in 2000), Colby Rasmus, Brian Tallet and P.J. Walters.
February 2, 2012: Signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals
January 2, 2013: Signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs.
August 14, 2015: Signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves.
January 13, 2016: Signed as a free agent with the Miami Marlins.
June 20, 2016: Signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres.
April 5, 2017: Signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Orioles.
June 16, 2017: Signed as a free agent with the Nationals.
June 6, 2018: Signed as a free agent with the Oakland Athletics.
May 11, 2019: Purchased by Toronto from Oakland.
He has to have gone through several GPS’s by now. The above doesn’t even include the 12 minor-league teams or the Venezuelan League team he has played for. And consider this: Jackson is 104-123 in his career with a 4.60 ERA. And for that, he has been paid just shy of $79 million.
PGA Championship questions
What better way to boost the excitement this week over the PGA Championship (which starts Thursday) than with a four-day series of quizzes? Yes, it combines the excitement of watching golf with the terror of middle school tests. We’ll do a group of four each day, and the first person to email me (houston.mitchell@latimes.com) the correct answers will get their name listed in Friday’s Morning Briefing. You also will get a free subscription to our award-winning Dodgers and daily Sports Report newsletters (Editor’s note: Those newsletters have won no awards, and they are already free).
Here are today’s questions.
1. Who are the three golfers who won the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, but never won the PGA Championship, leaving them just short of a career grand slam?
2. Who is the only golfer to win the PGA Championship in three different decades?
3. Who is the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship?
4. Who holds the record for lowest 72-hole score at the PGA Championship?