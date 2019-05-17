Morning Briefing: Tim Conway was a friend of horse racing

Comedian Tim Conway, who died this week at 85, was a huge fan of horse racing, and jockey Chris McCarron was saddened to learn of his death.
“He was as classy a gentleman as he was funny,” McCarron told Mike Willman of Santa Anita on Wednesday. "He was generous with heart, spirit, generous with his time and he was just a class act through and through. He could not have been more generous, especially with his time."
Conway and his wife Charlene often donated and raised money for disabled riders through the Don MacBeth Memorial Jockey Fund.
When asked why he thought Conway was able to connect so well with jockeys, McCarron said, "Well, first and foremost, he had the utmost respect for riders. He understood what's involved. You know, he tried galloping horses for a little while when he was very young in Cleveland, so for the rest of his life, he had the utmost respect for riders and trainers and owners. When he was on tour with Harvey Korman, Tim used to tell his tour manager to book them in cities where they had races going on, so he could go to the races when he wasn't on stage. That's how much he loved the sport."
PGA Championship answers
Our four days of PGA Championship questions are complete, and with the tournament underway, it’s time to reveal the answers and the first person each day to email me with the correct answers.
Day 1 questions
1. Who are the three golfers who won the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, but never won the PGA Championship? Arnold Palmer, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson.
2. Who is the only golfer to win the PGA Championship in three different decades? Jack Nicklaus.
3. Who is the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship? Julius Boros (48 years, 142 days old in 1968).
4. Who has the record for lowest 72-hole score at the PGA Championship? Brooks Koepka with a 264 last year.
First to answer all four correctly: Thomas Moore.
Day 2 questions
1. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship on the same course twice? Tiger Woods (Medinah, 1999, 2006).
2. What is the name of the PGA Championship prize? The Wanamaker Trophy.
3. Who has won the most professional majors without ever winning the PGA Championship? Tom Watson (8).
4. Who was the first player to win consecutive PGA Championships? James Barnes in 1916 and 1919, with no tournament held in 1917 and 1918 because of World War I.
First to answer all four correctly: David Futch.
Day 3 questions
1. Who finished runner-up in the last PGA Championship that was match play and then won the first PGA Championship that was stroke play? Dow Finsterwald.
2. Which PGA Championship winner had the highest 72-hole score? Larry Nelson (287, or one under par, in 1987).
3. Who was the last golfer to win with a 72-hole score that was over par? Dave Stockton (one over in 1976).
4. John Mahaffey owns the PGA Championship record for the greatest final-round comeback, at seven strokes. Who was the 54-hole leader? Tom Watson
First to answer all four correctly: Steven Whitaker.
Day 4 questions
1. Who won last year’s PGA Championship? Brooks Koepka
2. Bethpage Black has hosted two other majors, the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens. Which two golfers won those tournaments? Tiger Woods (2002) and Lucas Glover (2009)
3. Whch two golfers are tied for the most PGA Championship wins with five? Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen
4. Who is the youngest golfer to win the tournament? Gene Sarazen (20 years, 174 days old in 1922).
First to answer all four correctly: Jeff Sweetman.