WWE star Roman Reigns says he is in remission from leukemia (video)

WWE star Roman Reigns (real name, Joe Anoa’i) was last seen on “Monday Night Raw” in October, when in an emotional segment he announced he had leukemia and would be stepping away from pro wrestling while dealing with the disease. He vowed to be back.
Tonight, he was back.
Reigns opened “Monday Night Raw” by marching to the middle of the ring and announcing "I said I was going to swing for the fences. We did better than that, y'all. We didn't just swing for the fences. We hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I'm so grateful and so humbled and so honored to announce this. The good news is, I'm in remission, y'all.”
You can watch it all below.