The Sports Report: Russell Westbrook dedicates 20-20-20 to Nipsey Hussle

NBA
Russell Westbrook did something against the Lakers that only one other NBA player has done, and that was 51 years ago. He scored at least 20 points, grabbed 20+ rebounds and had 20+ assists. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to do that.
The Oklahoma City guard led his team to a 119-103 victory despite a spirited effort from a depleted Lakers team. Once again they played without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Tyson Chandler.
Westbrook, a Los Angeles native and star at UCLA, finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds. The Lakers were led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 23 points and made five three-pointers.
“That wasn’t for me, man,” said Westbrook, who went to high school in Lawndale and college at UCLA. “That was for my bro, man. That was for Nipsey. Twenty plus 20 plus 20. They know what that means, man. That’s for my bro. Rest in peace, Nipsey.
“It’s huge, man. I can’t honestly — I’m not gonna try to put it into words, but like I said on the floor, man, that’s who it’s for, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”
---
Lonzo Ball is suing Greg Foster, a co-founder of the Big Baller Brand, alleging fraud and breach of fiduciary duties, in hopes of recovering more than $2 million in damages.
The complaint alleges that Foster conspired to take millions of dollars and used those funds to buy property in Ethiopia. It adds that Foster mishandled tax filings and failed to distribute profits from Big Baller Brand to Ball. When confronted with these accusations, Foster threatened “to publicly disseminate false and misleading information” about the family, the lawsuit says.
Dodgers
Cody Bellinger’s grand slam -- the fourth of his career and his first home run against a lefty since Aug. 29, provided the difference in the Dodgers’ 6-5 victory over San Francisco. It also extended the club’s home run streak to six games to begin the season, tying the major-league record set by the Dodgers in 1954.
Another bullpen implosion almost cost the Dodgers. Caleb Ferguson tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Yimi Garcia started the ninth and gave up a double and a walk, forcing manager Dave Roberts to bring Kenley Jansen into the game. An error by Max Muncy cost the Dodgers a good chance at a double play, loading the bases. Jansen then walked Yangervis Solarte to force in a run. Gerardo Parra hit a two-run single as the crowd grew uneasy. Pablo Sandoval grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
---
The family of Rafael Reyna, the 45-year-old man who suffered a skull fracture after being punched at Dodger Stadium, has hired civil rights and personal injury attorney Carl Douglas.
Douglas has represented a number of high-profile clients, and was once a member of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” of defense lawyers.
No arrests have been made and the cause of the fight remains under investigation, police said. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. Police said he may have driven off in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.
Bryan Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan who was attacked and left permanently disabled at a Dodgers game in 2011, shared his sympathies with the family.
"I can't believe that it's been eight years since it happened to me that it's happening again," Stow told Bay Area TV station KTVU. "I feel totally sad for him and his family and angry about the people that did this to him."
Reyna’s wife, Christel Reyna, set up a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses.
“He was the main source of income for our family and somehow someway we need to make it through this,” she wrote. “I anticipate some tough roads ahead of us, but we believe in the power of our Lord to heal him and carry our family through.”
---
The Dodgers left Vero Beach in 2008, but the facility was revitalized Tuesday with a new name: the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.
“It is a symbol of our commitment to make baseball look like America,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference in Vero Beach.
The league plans to move its RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) championships to Vero Beach, as well as hold invitationals and youth leagues in boys’ baseball, girls’ baseball and softball.
“It’s fitting that we combine the legacy of Jackie Robinson,” Manfred said, “and the legacy of this important facility.”
“That’s always Dodgertown, so to be named after Jackie, and now you’re talking about prospects from our country and outside the country … as a resource, it’s fantastic,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s just such a great property to not be used, to be maximized.
“I have very good memories of Dodgertown, hitting late after practice with Tommy Lasorda throwing my BP, telling me to chop down on the ball. Great place.”
---
Rich Hill faces 'big test' in rehab of knee injury.
Dodgers’ unorthodox plan for young pitcher Julio Urias is risky.
Horse racing
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has called for the suspension of racing at Santa Anita until an investigation into what has caused 23 horses to die at the track since late Dec. 26 is finished.
In a letter sent to California Horse Racing Board chairman Chuck Winner, Feinstein said she is "appalled that almost two dozen horses have died in just four months.
“I believe that racing at Santa Anita should be suspended until the cause or causes of these deaths can be fully investigated. I also ask for more information about what the California Horse Racing Board is doing to both investigate this matter and address some of the concerns that these incidents have rightly raised.
"Please let me know whether the Board is considering other actions that have been proposed by trainers and animal welfare advocates, including the complete elimination of medications such as Lasix and the use of synthetic track surfaces. In your view, would these or other steps be reasonable measures to prevent horse injuries and death?"
In a statement, CHRB spokesman Mike Marten said Winner has not received the letter from Feinstein, but he is aware of it and won’t comment before having a discussion with the senator.
The CHRB set its next meeting for April 12 at Santa Anita.
March Madness
Saturday’s men’s Final Four schedule
All times Pacific
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 5 Auburn, 3 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Michigan St. vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 5:45 p.m., CBS
A look at the Elite 8 results for the women’s tournament
Friday’s women’s Final Four schedule
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Oregon, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN 2
Scheduling alert
There will be no newsletter this Saturday or Sunday as I take a couple of days off.
Odds and Ends
From Ja Morant to Zion Williamson, a look at top NBA prospects…. Utility player David Fletcher would be Angels' emergency catcher…. Albert Pujols shows why he’s considered Angels’ ‘best baserunner’ at age 39…. AAF reportedly will suspend football operations…. Ivica Zubac is enjoying his Clippers experience, and anticipating the playoffs…. USC trio ready to be part of 'monumental' Augusta National Women's Amateur…. UCLA nose guard Atonio Mafi hopes his big push to lose weight helps Bruins' push up front…. Mason Fine gives USC reason to be excited about Graham Harrell’s offense…. The 2019 NFL draft day hats, ranked from snazziest to most hideous…. Gennady Golovkin targets Madison Square Garden for next fight…. The Kings defeated Arizona, 3-1.
Today’s local major sports schedule (all times Pacific)
Houston at Clippers, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AM 570
San Francisco at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570
Calgary at Ducks, 7:30 p.m., FSW
Born on this date
1949: NFL player Lyle Alzado
1967: NHL player Brent Gilchrist
1967: NBA player Pervis Ellison
1971: Skier Picabo Street
Died on this date
2007: College football coach Eddie Robinson, 88
