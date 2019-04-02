AAF reportedly will suspend football operations

The Alliance of American Football will be suspending football operations on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.
Majority owner Tom Dundon is said to be acting on his own with this decision, with other high-ranking league officials opposed to the move.
It is unknown at this time how long operations will be suspended or if the league is shutting down for good.
The AAF, a spring football league founded by Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian, was launched in February. Dundon, the owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, made a $250-million investment in the league soon after. The Athletic reported that the new funds helped the league meet its payroll after the first week, but the AAF denied that it was a bailout.
Last week, Dundon said the league might fold unless the NFL Players Assn. allowed young players from NFL rosters to participate.
The AAF has two weeks remaining on its regular-season schedule before the four-team playoffs, which are slated for late April.