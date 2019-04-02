Dianne Feinstein calls for suspension of races at Santa Anita

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for the suspension of races at Santa Anita until an investigation into what has caused 23 horses to die at the track since late December is complete.
In a letter sent to California Horse Racing Board chairman Chuck Winner on Tuesday, the Democratic senator wrote she is "appalled that almost two dozen horses have died in just four months."
"I believe that racing at Santa Anita should be suspended until the cause or causes of these deaths can be fully investigated," Feinstein wrote. "I also ask for more information about what the California Horse Racing Board is doing to both investigate this matter and address some of the concerns that these incidents have rightly raised.”
Feinstein asked the CHRB whether it was considering other changes to improve the safety of horses after it agreed to phase out race-day medications and limit the use of whips on horses.
"While these are positive initial steps, please let me know whether the Board is considering other actions that have been proposed by trainers and animal welfare advocates, including the complete elimination of medications such as Lasix and the use of synthetic track surfaces," Feinstein wrote. "In your view, would these or other steps be reasonable measures to prevent horse injuries and death?"
Rep. Judy Chu (D) called for a congressional hearing and investigation into the treatment of horses Monday, a day after Arms Runner became the 23rd horse to die at Santa Anita since the start of the track's winter/spring meet on Dec. 26. The track reopened Friday after being closed to racing for nearly a month after 21 horses died over a 10-week span.
Races are scheduled to resume Thursday ahead of Santa Anita's biggest race — the $1-million Santa Anita Derby on Saturday.
