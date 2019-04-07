Wrestlemania live results: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair headlines event

Wrestlemania 35 is today in New York and we will bring you the live results here when the card begins at 2 p.m. PT. Here’s a look at the announced matches.
Winner Take All: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch: The first main even involving women in Wrestlemania history. Whoever wins gets the Raw and Smackdown women’s championship.
Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins: Everyone expects Rollins to win, but WWE has surprised us before.
WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston: Will we get the feel-good story with Kingston winning, or does Bryan retain the title?
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred; Triple H's career on the line)
Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley vs. The Demon Finn Balor
United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
Women's Tag Team Championship -- Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. The IIconics
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Farewell Match)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura
Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Women's Battle Royal