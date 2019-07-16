Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

‘Did they just do thaaat?’ Lakers parodied in ‘Family Matters’ intro

Anthony Davis greets fellow teammate LeBron James and LeBron’s friend, Randy Mims, after Davis’ press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.
Lakers star Anthony Davis, left, greets LeBron James and James’ friend, Randy Mims, after Davis’ introductory news conference in El Segundo.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Digital Producer and Writer 
July 16, 2019
5 PM
Did they do thaaaat?

Yes they did.

The Lakers’ organization has long been a family business, from Jerry Buss to Jeanie. But that family feeling won’t be limited to the front office this season .

The Lakers made some big offseason trades, acquiring Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jared Dudley to join a Lakers’ roster that includes LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo. Some of these trades reunited players who’ve been together on other teams. It’s hard to forget Davis and Cousins in New Orleans, and Rondo and Cousins in Sacramento.

It almost feels like a family reunion -- an observation online sportsbook BetOnline.ag exaggerated when it made a parody video out of the Lakers’ lineup using the intro to the popular ‘90s TV sitcom “Family Matters. ”

The video includes James, Davis, Cousins and Kuzma with scenes from downtown L.A., including Staples Center. Can you guess who is the Urkel of the group?

Lakers training camp begins in September. It opens the preseason against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Oct. 5.

Sports
Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer for the Los Angeles Times.
