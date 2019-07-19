Racing! Too darn hot (nationally)

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 19. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.39 46.23 58.81 1:05.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 El Tigre Terrible 120 2 5 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 Talamo 1.00 1 Howbeit 120 1 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–4 2–7 Flores 4.40 7 Little Cents 120 6 1 3–½ 3–2½ 3–4 3–4¾ Antongeorgi III 3.80 5 Delp 120 4 4 5–5 5–4½ 4–2½ 4–2¼ Bejarano 11.10 3 Heraclitus 120 3 6 6 6 6 5–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 4.00 6 My Congrats 120 5 2 4–1 4–1 5–2 6 Cedillo 31.40

2 EL TIGRE TERRIBLE 4.00 3.00 2.20 1 HOWBEIT 4.40 2.60 7 LITTLE CENTS 3.00

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $7.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-5) $9.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $15.40

Winner–El Tigre Terrible B.g.2 by Smiling Tiger out of King City Kitty, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $239,889 Exacta Pool $125,503 Quinella Pool $6,116 Superfecta Pool $46,927 Trifecta Pool $77,983. Scratched–Yha Yha.

EL TIGRE TERRIBLE broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away along thee rail on the turn and held gamely under left handed urging. HOWBEIT sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the winner on the backstretch, stalked just off the inside on the turn and in the stretch and continued willingly late. LITTLE CENTS broke on top then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and bested the others. DELP chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and weakened. HERACLITUS was bumped in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, angled to the inside a half mile out, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MY CONGRATS stalked the pace outside then chased off the rail on the turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.65 48.45 1:13.55 1:26.37 1:39.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bitter Ring Home 124 6 7 3–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5 Maldonado 2.70 4 Cosa Nostra 124 4 6 5–½ 5–1½ 3–hd 5–2 2–ns Gonzalez 9.90 2 Topgallant 124 2 5 6–hd 4–hd 5–2½ 3–hd 3–hd Fuentes 2.00 7 Poppy's C Note 120 7 2 2–1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1½ 4–2½ Delgadillo 12.10 5 Mason Dixon 120 5 1 1–hd 3–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–½ Cedillo 3.70 3 Dieci 113 3 4 4–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–5 6–31 Diaz, Jr. 17.00 1 Fortune of War 124 1 3 7 7 7 7 7 Arroyo, Jr. 5.10

6 BITTER RING HOME 7.40 4.80 3.40 4 COSA NOSTRA (IRE) 9.00 3.80 2 TOPGALLANT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $26.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $59.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-7) $45.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $44.90

Winner–Bitter Ring Home B.g.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Blading Gold Ring, by During. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $292,402 Daily Double Pool $66,812 Exacta Pool $157,944 Quinella Pool $14,634 Superfecta Pool $59,954 Trifecta Pool $96,289. Scratched–none.

BITTER RING HOME a step slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch to duel for the lead, took the advantage leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) stalked off the inside then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three wide on the line. TOPGALLANT chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued between foes through the drive and was edged for second. POPPY'S C NOTE had good early speed and angled in, dueled outside a rival then inside the winner but a bit off the rail, fought back along the fence on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for third. MASON DIXON had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the fence on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DIECI angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also weakened. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 45.06 56.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Dichotomy 118 1 4 5–1½ 3–hd 2–1½ 1–nk Gutierrez 6.40 8 Miss Ricochet 122 7 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–1¼ Pedroza 9.30 4 Fantasy Heat 118 3 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–hd 3–hd Talamo 14.80 5 Marilyn's Smile 122 4 8 8–1½ 8–8 7–hd 4–½ Gonzalez 1.10 11 Sunrise Royale 122 9 2 4–1 4–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Franco 3.90 3 A Dime for Me 118 2 9 7–1½ 7–1 5–hd 6–2½ Delgadillo 19.40 10 Emmy and I 117 8 6 3–hd 5–1½ 8–14 7–½ Diaz, Jr. 18.50 6 Miss Voluptuous 122 5 1 2–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 8–16½ Fuentes 11.70 7 Be Lifted Up 120 6 7 9 9 9 9 Desormeaux 26.80

2 DICHOTOMY 14.80 8.00 5.60 8 MISS RICOCHET 9.40 5.20 4 FANTASY HEAT 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $43.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $61.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $84.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-5) $282.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4) $369.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-1) $9.00

Winner–Dichotomy Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $427,231 Daily Double Pool $40,967 Exacta Pool $222,404 Quinella Pool $15,037 Superfecta Pool $89,276 Trifecta Pool $138,236. Scratched–Heaven Squared, Maycee Jo. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $37.55. Pick Three Pool $105,253. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-1) paid $4.55.

DICHOTOMY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid alongside the runner-up past midstretch and got up nearing the wire. MISS RICOCHET sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, inched clear along the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch but was edged late. FANTASY HEAT stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. MARILYN'S SMILE settled a bit off the rail then chased outside a rival on the turn, came out some in the stretch, split horses in the drive and was edged for third. SUNRISE ROYALE dueled four wide then stalked outside leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. A DIME FOR ME between horses early, stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EMMY AND I dueled three deep between horses then stalked between foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MISS VOLUPTUOUS had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn and weakened in the drive. BE LIFTED UP settled outside a rival chasing the pace, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.90 45.30 57.54 1:10.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lady Ninja 122 3 1 3–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Prat 2.00 2 Fighting Mad 118 2 2 2–2 1–½ 2–3½ 2–4¾ Van Dyke 1.70 6 Spend Spend Spend 120 6 4 4–2 4–4 3–1½ 3–3¼ Talamo 2.70 4 Watch Me Burn 118 4 6 6 5–hd 5–2½ 4–3¼ Delgadillo 25.90 1 Uno Trouble Maker 122 1 5 1–hd 3–1½ 4–3½ 5–3½ Pereira 6.10 5 Time for Ebby 120 5 3 5–½ 6 6 6 Espinoza 26.30

3 LADY NINJA 6.00 2.80 2.10 2 FIGHTING MAD 2.80 2.20 6 SPEND SPEND SPEND 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $7.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4) $7.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $7.75

Winner–Lady Ninja Dbb.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Dressed to Kill, by Formal Gold. Bred by Sugartown Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $315,388 Daily Double Pool $40,552 Exacta Pool $133,937 Quinella Pool $9,516 Superfecta Pool $51,963 Trifecta Pool $83,394. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $63.50. Pick Three Pool $53,042. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $5.50.

LADY NINJA stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, drifted in some and gamely prevailed under urging. FIGHTING MAD dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the turn, drifted in and fought back inside in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. SPEND SPEND SPEND stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. WATCH ME BURN bobbled at the start, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNO TROUBLE MAKER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. TIME FOR EBBY chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.21 47.12 1:11.77 1:35.73 1:41.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Strike At Dawn 120 3 11 7–hd 5–hd 6–½ 1–2 1–1 Van Dyke 15.30 2 K P Slickem 120 2 9 11–3 11–1½ 11–1 2–hd 2–1¼ Smith 11.20 13 Out of Balance 120 12 3 10–½ 10–1½ 10–½ 7–½ 3–½ Prat 1.90 4 All Star Cast 120 4 5 9–1½ 9–2 9–hd 3–hd 4–ns Espinoza 12.70 5 Gallovie 120 5 10 5–½ 4–1 5–hd 4–hd 5–3 Gutierrez 13.50 9 Hollywood Girl 120 9 12 12 12 12 8–½ 6–¾ Blanc 3.00 8 Pakhet 120 8 6 4–hd 6–1 7–hd 9–hd 7–nk Fuentes 5.40 6 Hurley 120 6 8 8–2½ 8–2½ 8–1½ 6–hd 8–1½ Mn Garcia 37.00 10 Posh Holly 120 10 4 6–1 7–½ 4–hd 10–hd 9–2¼ Gryder 24.10 1 Anonymously 120 1 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 5–2 10–2½ Arroyo, Jr. 21.10 7 Cavernndchipmunks 120 7 7 3–1 3–hd 3–1 12 11–nk Cedillo 58.10 12 Persephone 120 11 1 2–2 1–hd 1–hd 11–hd 12 Bejarano 27.50

3 STRIKE AT DAWN 32.60 15.40 8.00 2 K P SLICKEM 12.40 5.80 13 OUT OF BALANCE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $95.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $146.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $145.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-13-4) $773.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-13) $310.90

Winner–Strike At Dawn B.f.3 by Declaration of War out of Lucky Number, by Smart Strike. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, MRO Thoroughbreds, LLC, River Oak Farm and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $417,447 Daily Double Pool $49,730 Exacta Pool $226,842 Quinella Pool $12,176 Superfecta Pool $96,362 Trifecta Pool $148,479. Scratched–Fregua (GB), Rayana. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $197.70. Pick Three Pool $97,192. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-3-3) 4 correct paid $995.20. Pick Four Pool $296,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-6-2-3-3) 5 correct paid $3,646.40. Pick Five Pool $804,739.

STRIKE AT DAWN stalked the pace inside, waited leaving the second turn then came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in upper stretch, kicked clear, drifted out some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. K P SLICKEM saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well. OUT OF BALANCE widest leaving the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and rallied to get up for the show. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) chased inside then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for third. GALLOVIE (GB) between horses early, angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, was between rivals again on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. HOLLYWOOD GIRL tried to rear as the gates opened and was being straightened then broke in the air and behind the field, angled in and saved ground off thee pace, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and improved position. PAKHET had speed four wide in the chute then angled in and stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. HURLEY chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn, came out six wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. POSH HOLLY (IRE) five wide leaving the chute, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. ANONYMOUSLY had good early speed and dueled inside, regained the advantage leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. PERSEPHONE four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling HOLLYWOOD GIRL was the cause of her own trouble.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.91 58.10 1:11.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Oakland Mills 120 8 3 3–hd 2–hd 1–½ 1–3¼ Fuentes 2.70 6 One Nation 120 6 5 7–5 4–3½ 3–1 2–½ Bejarano 13.60 1 Midnight Mystery 120 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–3 3–4¼ Van Dyke 5.70 5 Noble Pursuit 117 5 8 8 7–½ 5–2 4–2½ Velez 20.00 3 Deuce 124 3 4 2–hd 3–2 4–4 5–4¼ Mn Garcia 4.40 2 Fay Dan 120 2 7 6–½ 5–hd 6–4½ 6–4¼ Pedroza 10.50 7 Northrndancrsghost 124 7 2 5–hd 8 7–1 7–8 Johnson 77.70 4 Soldier Boy 120 4 6 4–1½ 6–2 8 8 Espinoza 1.70

8 OAKLAND MILLS 7.40 4.00 3.00 6 ONE NATION 7.60 5.00 1 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $99.80 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $29.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $40.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-5) $125.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1) $89.85

Winner–Oakland Mills B.g.3 by With Distinction out of Natural Glow, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc. (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,645 Daily Double Pool $36,672 Exacta Pool $181,095 Quinella Pool $12,905 Superfecta Pool $75,692 Trifecta Pool $114,267. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $144.35. Pick Three Pool $73,321.

OAKLAND MILLS went up to duel four wide in the backstretch, battled three deep on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under urging and won clear. ONE NATION broke in and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for second. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost the place late. NOBLE PURSUIT steadied when squeezed back at the start, angled in and settled inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and improved position. DEUCE bobbled as the ground broke out behind at the start, went up between horses to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. FAY DAN bumped and squeezed back at the start, chased inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn, had the rider lose the whip leaving the turn angled in and also weakened. SOLDIER BOY broke out and bumped a rival then steadied, went up between horses to duel for the lead, steadied sharply in tight into the turn to fall back, came out three deep into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Osunitas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.53 47.45 1:11.88 1:35.47 1:41.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ahimsa 119 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ Blanc 2.20 2 Achira 119 2 4 4–hd 4–1 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ Gutierrez 10.10 3 Paved 121 3 7 7–2½ 6–½ 5–1 4–1½ 3–nk Fuentes 7.00 5 Zaffinah 119 5 9 8–hd 8–1½ 7–hd 6–1½ 4–hd Bejarano 7.50 4 Supercommittee 121 4 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–1½ 5–½ Maldonado 15.80 9 Don't Blame Judy 121 9 8 9 9 9 7–hd 6–¾ Espinoza 6.70 6 Streak of Luck 121 6 2 5–2 5–hd 6–hd 5–1 7–4 Smith 3.80 8 Trustini 119 8 1 6–hd 7–1 8–2 8–3 8–6¼ Gryder 83.20 7 Ippodamia's Girl 121 7 6 3–3½ 3–1 3–hd 9 9 Arroyo, Jr. 6.30

1 AHIMSA 6.40 3.80 3.20 2 ACHIRA 8.20 5.40 3 PAVED 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $26.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $37.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5) $60.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $62.95

Winner–Ahimsa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Hot Affair, by Cuvee. Bred by Three Great Sons, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Three Great Sons, LLC and Hughes, Darryl. Mutuel Pool $472,941 Daily Double Pool $58,975 Exacta Pool $215,709 Quinella Pool $16,296 Superfecta Pool $110,065 Trifecta Pool $157,434. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-1) paid $169.05. Pick Three Pool $54,636.

AHIMSA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, inched away past midstretch and held gamely under some urging and energetic handling. ACHIRA stalked inside then between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and held second. PAVED saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and edged rivals for the show. ZAFFINAH (IRE) angled in and chased inside then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. SUPERCOMMITTEE dueled between horses then outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, battled between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. DON'T BLAME JUDY six wide in the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STREAK OF LUCK stalked outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and did not rally. TRUSTINI chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn also lacked a rally. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.93 45.91 59.27 1:06.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Fifteen to Vegas 120 8 8 11 11 7–1½ 1–1¼ Puglisi 5.90 10 Severin 124 9 7 3–1 3–1½ 2–2 2–½ Quinonez 64.30 4 Testimony 120 4 3 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1 3–1 Cedillo 4.00 1 Bourbon and Water 120 1 11 8–1 5–1½ 4–½ 4–ns Franco 13.80 2 Passing 120 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 5–2¼ Desormeaux 2.60 12 Lucky Wally 124 11 4 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–¾ Delgadillo 22.90 8 Siculo 113 7 1 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 7–nk Velez 8.20 3 Checks in the Mail 124 3 9 10–1 9–½ 9–½ 8–¾ Pereira 14.20 11 Scrambled 126 10 6 9–hd 10–1 11 9–½ Jimenez 8.10 5 Bobby's Day 124 5 10 6–hd 7–hd 10–hd 10–ns Gryder 11.00 7 Greyhammer 113 6 2 5–hd 8–hd 8–hd 11 Diaz, Jr. 11.90

9 FIFTEEN TO VEGAS 13.80 6.80 5.40 10 SEVERIN 41.20 11.80 4 TESTIMONY 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $55.60 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $377.40 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $742.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-4-1) $2,355.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-4-1-2) Carryover $11,072 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-4) $1,595.55

Winner–Fifteen to Vegas Ch.g.3 by Tapizar out of I'm Tops, by He's Tops. Bred by Gino Roncelli (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $383,651 Daily Double Pool $140,445 Exacta Pool $207,232 Quinella Pool $16,110 Superfecta Pool $115,282 Super High Five Pool $14,507 Trifecta Pool $156,799. Scratched–Funusual. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-8-1-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $46,072. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $53.65. Pick Three Pool $264,674. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-1-9) 4 correct paid $1,271.20. Pick Four Pool $567,757. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-8-1-9) 5 correct paid $3,001.65. Pick Five Pool $468,030. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-8-1-9) 5 out of 6 paid $282.60. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-8-1-9) 6 correct paid $62,775.80. Pick Six Pool $175,289. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $2,603.50. Place Pick All Pool $37,541.

FIFTEEN TO VEGAS a bit slow into stride, settled off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. SEVERIN stalked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead past midstretch but could not hold off the winner. TESTIMONY had good early speed and dueled off the rail, stalked inside on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. BOURBON AND WATER broke a bit slowly, chased inside then between horses leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. PASSING saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight off heels leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and also was outfinished. LUCKY WALLY wide early, stalked outside then four wide to the stretch and lacked a rally. SICULO dueled outside a rival then inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in midstretch and weakened. CHECKS IN THE MAIL chased between horses and steadied in tight into the turn, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked the needed late kick. SCRAMBLED chased outside then five wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BOBBY'S DAY broke a bit slowly, stalked between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GREYHAMMER also stalked between horses, angled in between foes on the turn and also weakened.