Racing! Too darn hot (nationally)

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Rob Henie returns to give us a handicapping lesson.
The weather is the story this weekend nationally with full cards being cancelled today at Belterra Park, Delaware Park, Ellis Park, Finger Lakes, Laurel Park, Parx and Saratoga.
They are running at Monmouth, which has five stakes worth $100,000 or more. The crown jewel of the day is the $1 million Haskell Invitational. It’ll be on the big-boy NBC network at 2 p.m. PDT.
Monmouth, which is a couple miles from the Atlantic Ocean, is instituting heat protocols that it hopes will minimize the risk to horses. There are more vets and water trucks to immediately cool down horses, if needed.
So, why is the heat so dangerous. In something that may look like laziness of my part, I’m going to reprint parts of a story I did in 2016 on the filly Songbird running in extreme heat at Santa Anita.
I contacted Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board, to have him explain things. (I like Rick, but I sure wish I didn’t have to talk to him as much as I do.)
Anyway, here’s an excerpt from that story to help you to understand how heat decisions are made.
“’The humidity is really the most important factor in a horse’s ability to dissipate heat,’ Arthur said. ‘The heat index at Santa Anita on these high, hot summers is not a problem. Now you do see problems when the weather turns quickly. But there are more problems in February when the temperature goes from 65 to 85 than when it goes from 85 to 95 or 100 in the summer.’
“The heat index is a combination of heat and humidity. Meteorologists like to use the phrase ‘feels like [temperature]’ as a way to explain it.
“Arthur has a simpler way of computing the danger, just add the temperature and humidity and you shouldn’t worry until it gets around 160 to 165.
“’Even when the temperature is 90 to 100 at Santa Anita, the heat index is higher at Del Mar when it’s in the 80s,’ Arthur said. ‘That has to do with the humidity.’
“Track vets and trainers are attuned at what to look for when horses are being affected by the heat. They become more anxious, they start to back up, throw their head back and start pawing the ground.
“’Unlike dogs, horses are like humans and they lose heat by sweating,’ Arthur said. ‘If you put water on them it takes the heat off. That’s why horses are sponged sometimes before or in the paddock and certainly after the races.’”
OK, that’s a quick primer on what’s going on. Thanks, Rick.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the third race at Del Mar. The floor is yours, Rob.
“This is a $40,000 claimer at a mile on the turf. Top selection is COLLINS AVE (#9). He makes his West Coast debut following the claim by the Doug O’Neill barn, and if we can understand the dynamics with regard to the track and/or stock the invader is coming from, it can give us an edge over those who may not be quite in tune with the out-of-town venue. In this case, coming in from Belmont, he had been trying to close over a surface which was playing lightning fast on the front end, thus, a much more difficult task. In that last outing, he came home in 29 seconds flat, fantastic, but the conveyor belt never allowed for him to get close. Saturday, he’ll get a surface which has plenty of bounce in it, allowing for a much more fair opportunity for those trying to make up ground. The 7-2 morning line is high, we’re expecting in the 9-5 range, also a strong fit class wise against this particular group. SINGLE.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 9-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 6
“Positive Notes:
“2 First in Show - Faces lesser, Glatt moves him out in distance, they remove the blinkers, and Rosario takes the mount, thus, certainly some positive attributes in his corner.
“3 Red Clem - Tries hard, and that’s never a bad trait to back in a horse.
“TOP PICK: COLLINS AVE (#9 7-2 Prat)
“SECOND CHOICE: FIRST IN SHOW (#2 8-1 Rosario)”
Del Mar review
The feature on Friday’s twilight card was the $90,000 Osunitas Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Despite the distance, under a masterful ride from Brice Blanc, Ahimsa went gate to wire to win by 1 ½ lengths.
Ahimsa, trained by Peter Eurton, paid $6.40, $3.80 and $3.20. Achira was second followed by Paved, then Zaffinah.
Del Mar preview
This is pretty good opening weekend card with two major stakes and one minor one. There are 10 races starting at 2 p.m. There are four turf races and two allowance races.
The big feature is up early as the fourth race, the Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap for horses going 1 1/16 miles. The last three winners were Catalina Cruiser, Accelerate and California Chrome.
The favorite is the returning champion, Catalina Cruiser, at 1-2 . He’s got John Sadler as the trainer and Joel Rosario as the rider. He’s won five-of-six lifetime including two stakes at Del Mar. Last out, he won the True North at Belmont Park. His only loss was a sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He’ll be tough to beat.
The second favorite is Dr. Dorr for Bob Baffert and Rafael Bejarano. Jill Baffert is the owner. He’s five-of-17 lifetime and hasn’t won since March 31 of last year at Santa Anita.
Up next is the $85,000 Daisycutter Stakes for fillies and mares going five furlongs on the turf. It’s the sixth race. S Y Sky is coming off two wins in a row for owner Nick Alexander, who thought he won his first ever Grade 2, but a surface change made the Monrovia a Grade 3. The mare, at 7-2, is trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke.
Kentan Road, at 9-2, is the second choice for Sadler and Jorge Velez. She has won two in a row, but not at the stakes level.
The final stakes is the eighth, the Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Stillwater Cove, at 5-2, is the favorite for Wesley Ward and Victor Espinoza. This is his first West Coast start. He won last year at Saratoga in a minor stakes. He’s won two of seven races.
The second favorite is the lightly races Maxim Rate, at 3-1, for Simon Callaghan and Van Dyke. She’s won two-of-four lifetime races. She did win a Grade 3.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 11, 6, 8, 10, 7, 10, 8, 10.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:51 Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Oceanport Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Divisidero (3-2)
11:02 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Toronto Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Armistice Day (5-2)
12:27 Monmouth (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (3-5)
1:29 Monmouth (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Coal Front (8-5)
1:50 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Seek and Destroy (5-2)
2:06 Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Matchmaker Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Competitionofideas (9-5)
2:47 Monmouth (12): Grade 1 $1 million Haskell Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Maximum Security (8-5)
3:36 Del Mar (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap, 3 and up,1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Catalina Cruiser (1-2)
5:36 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Stillwater Cove (5-2)
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Keeper Ofthe Stars (12-1)
Although it looks like she might have plenty of other speed to contend with, this sophomore filly has rattled off three straight wins at Golden Gate, including a monster win vs. older last time. She took heat throughout, turned away a couple challenges, then was widening again at the wire. Making her first start for Jonathan Wong, she should take these a long way at a nice price.
Friday’s result: Ippodamia’s Girl (6-1) was outsprinted for the lead, stalked three-wide, then faded badly to finish last. She clearly needs the lead to herself in order to fire her best shot.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Lallybroch (4-1)
This filly debuts with two better-than-looked works and faces vulnerable favorites in Bigger Than Big and Dark Knight. In her last 12.4 gate drill, Lallybroch was geared down at the wire when straightening out after drifting inward early. She also was not asked for her best after breaking slow in first 12.8 second work. Bigger Than Big and Dark Knight both had comfortable outside post draws when third and second respectively in their latest starts.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 19.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.39 46.23 58.81 1:05.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|El Tigre Terrible
|120
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|Talamo
|1.00
|1
|Howbeit
|120
|1
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–4
|2–7
|Flores
|4.40
|7
|Little Cents
|120
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–4
|3–4¾
|Antongeorgi III
|3.80
|5
|Delp
|120
|4
|4
|5–5
|5–4½
|4–2½
|4–2¼
|Bejarano
|11.10
|3
|Heraclitus
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|4.00
|6
|My Congrats
|120
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2
|6
|Cedillo
|31.40
|2
|EL TIGRE TERRIBLE
|4.00
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|HOWBEIT
|4.40
|2.60
|7
|LITTLE CENTS
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$7.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$7.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-5)
|$9.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7)
|$15.40
Winner–El Tigre Terrible B.g.2 by Smiling Tiger out of King City Kitty, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $239,889 Exacta Pool $125,503 Quinella Pool $6,116 Superfecta Pool $46,927 Trifecta Pool $77,983. Scratched–Yha Yha.
EL TIGRE TERRIBLE broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away along thee rail on the turn and held gamely under left handed urging. HOWBEIT sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the winner on the backstretch, stalked just off the inside on the turn and in the stretch and continued willingly late. LITTLE CENTS broke on top then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and bested the others. DELP chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and weakened. HERACLITUS was bumped in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, angled to the inside a half mile out, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MY CONGRATS stalked the pace outside then chased off the rail on the turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.65 48.45 1:13.55 1:26.37 1:39.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Bitter Ring Home
|124
|6
|7
|3–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–5
|Maldonado
|2.70
|4
|Cosa Nostra
|124
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|3–hd
|5–2
|2–ns
|Gonzalez
|9.90
|2
|Topgallant
|124
|2
|5
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Fuentes
|2.00
|7
|Poppy's C Note
|120
|7
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–1½
|4–2½
|Delgadillo
|12.10
|5
|Mason Dixon
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|Cedillo
|3.70
|3
|Dieci
|113
|3
|4
|4–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–5
|6–31
|Diaz, Jr.
|17.00
|1
|Fortune of War
|124
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Arroyo, Jr.
|5.10
|6
|BITTER RING HOME
|7.40
|4.80
|3.40
|4
|COSA NOSTRA (IRE)
|9.00
|3.80
|2
|TOPGALLANT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$19.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$26.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$59.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-7)
|$45.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$44.90
Winner–Bitter Ring Home B.g.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Blading Gold Ring, by During. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $292,402 Daily Double Pool $66,812 Exacta Pool $157,944 Quinella Pool $14,634 Superfecta Pool $59,954 Trifecta Pool $96,289. Scratched–none.
BITTER RING HOME a step slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch to duel for the lead, took the advantage leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) stalked off the inside then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three wide on the line. TOPGALLANT chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued between foes through the drive and was edged for second. POPPY'S C NOTE had good early speed and angled in, dueled outside a rival then inside the winner but a bit off the rail, fought back along the fence on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for third. MASON DIXON had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the fence on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DIECI angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also weakened. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 45.06 56.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Dichotomy
|118
|1
|4
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|6.40
|8
|Miss Ricochet
|122
|7
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Pedroza
|9.30
|4
|Fantasy Heat
|118
|3
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|3–hd
|Talamo
|14.80
|5
|Marilyn's Smile
|122
|4
|8
|8–1½
|8–8
|7–hd
|4–½
|Gonzalez
|1.10
|11
|Sunrise Royale
|122
|9
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–1¼
|Franco
|3.90
|3
|A Dime for Me
|118
|2
|9
|7–1½
|7–1
|5–hd
|6–2½
|Delgadillo
|19.40
|10
|Emmy and I
|117
|8
|6
|3–hd
|5–1½
|8–14
|7–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.50
|6
|Miss Voluptuous
|122
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|8–16½
|Fuentes
|11.70
|7
|Be Lifted Up
|120
|6
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Desormeaux
|26.80
|2
|DICHOTOMY
|14.80
|8.00
|5.60
|8
|MISS RICOCHET
|9.40
|5.20
|4
|FANTASY HEAT
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$43.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$61.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$84.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-5)
|$282.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4)
|$369.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-1)
|$9.00
Winner–Dichotomy Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Frege, by Johar. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $427,231 Daily Double Pool $40,967 Exacta Pool $222,404 Quinella Pool $15,037 Superfecta Pool $89,276 Trifecta Pool $138,236. Scratched–Heaven Squared, Maycee Jo.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $37.55. Pick Three Pool $105,253. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-1) paid $4.55.
DICHOTOMY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid alongside the runner-up past midstretch and got up nearing the wire. MISS RICOCHET sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, inched clear along the rail in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch but was edged late. FANTASY HEAT stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. MARILYN'S SMILE settled a bit off the rail then chased outside a rival on the turn, came out some in the stretch, split horses in the drive and was edged for third. SUNRISE ROYALE dueled four wide then stalked outside leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. A DIME FOR ME between horses early, stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EMMY AND I dueled three deep between horses then stalked between foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MISS VOLUPTUOUS had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn and weakened in the drive. BE LIFTED UP settled outside a rival chasing the pace, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.90 45.30 57.54 1:10.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Lady Ninja
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Fighting Mad
|118
|2
|2
|2–2
|1–½
|2–3½
|2–4¾
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|6
|Spend Spend Spend
|120
|6
|4
|4–2
|4–4
|3–1½
|3–3¼
|Talamo
|2.70
|4
|Watch Me Burn
|118
|4
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–2½
|4–3¼
|Delgadillo
|25.90
|1
|Uno Trouble Maker
|122
|1
|5
|1–hd
|3–1½
|4–3½
|5–3½
|Pereira
|6.10
|5
|Time for Ebby
|120
|5
|3
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|26.30
|3
|LADY NINJA
|6.00
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|FIGHTING MAD
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|SPEND SPEND SPEND
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$7.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4)
|$7.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$7.75
Winner–Lady Ninja Dbb.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Dressed to Kill, by Formal Gold. Bred by Sugartown Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $315,388 Daily Double Pool $40,552 Exacta Pool $133,937 Quinella Pool $9,516 Superfecta Pool $51,963 Trifecta Pool $83,394. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $63.50. Pick Three Pool $53,042. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $5.50.
LADY NINJA stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, drifted in some and gamely prevailed under urging. FIGHTING MAD dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the turn, drifted in and fought back inside in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. SPEND SPEND SPEND stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. WATCH ME BURN bobbled at the start, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNO TROUBLE MAKER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. TIME FOR EBBY chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.21 47.12 1:11.77 1:35.73 1:41.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|120
|3
|11
|7–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|1–2
|1–1
|Van Dyke
|15.30
|2
|K P Slickem
|120
|2
|9
|11–3
|11–1½
|11–1
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Smith
|11.20
|13
|Out of Balance
|120
|12
|3
|10–½
|10–1½
|10–½
|7–½
|3–½
|Prat
|1.90
|4
|All Star Cast
|120
|4
|5
|9–1½
|9–2
|9–hd
|3–hd
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|12.70
|5
|Gallovie
|120
|5
|10
|5–½
|4–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–3
|Gutierrez
|13.50
|9
|Hollywood Girl
|120
|9
|12
|12
|12
|12
|8–½
|6–¾
|Blanc
|3.00
|8
|Pakhet
|120
|8
|6
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–hd
|9–hd
|7–nk
|Fuentes
|5.40
|6
|Hurley
|120
|6
|8
|8–2½
|8–2½
|8–1½
|6–hd
|8–1½
|Mn Garcia
|37.00
|10
|Posh Holly
|120
|10
|4
|6–1
|7–½
|4–hd
|10–hd
|9–2¼
|Gryder
|24.10
|1
|Anonymously
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–2
|10–2½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|21.10
|7
|Cavernndchipmunks
|120
|7
|7
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|12
|11–nk
|Cedillo
|58.10
|12
|Persephone
|120
|11
|1
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|11–hd
|12
|Bejarano
|27.50
|3
|STRIKE AT DAWN
|32.60
|15.40
|8.00
|2
|K P SLICKEM
|12.40
|5.80
|13
|OUT OF BALANCE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$95.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$146.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$145.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-13-4)
|$773.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-13)
|$310.90
Winner–Strike At Dawn B.f.3 by Declaration of War out of Lucky Number, by Smart Strike. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, MRO Thoroughbreds, LLC, River Oak Farm and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $417,447 Daily Double Pool $49,730 Exacta Pool $226,842 Quinella Pool $12,176 Superfecta Pool $96,362 Trifecta Pool $148,479. Scratched–Fregua (GB), Rayana.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $197.70. Pick Three Pool $97,192. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-3-3) 4 correct paid $995.20. Pick Four Pool $296,743. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-6-2-3-3) 5 correct paid $3,646.40. Pick Five Pool $804,739.
STRIKE AT DAWN stalked the pace inside, waited leaving the second turn then came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in upper stretch, kicked clear, drifted out some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. K P SLICKEM saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well. OUT OF BALANCE widest leaving the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and rallied to get up for the show. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) chased inside then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for third. GALLOVIE (GB) between horses early, angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, was between rivals again on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. HOLLYWOOD GIRL tried to rear as the gates opened and was being straightened then broke in the air and behind the field, angled in and saved ground off thee pace, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and improved position. PAKHET had speed four wide in the chute then angled in and stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. HURLEY chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn, came out six wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. POSH HOLLY (IRE) five wide leaving the chute, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. ANONYMOUSLY had good early speed and dueled inside, regained the advantage leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. PERSEPHONE four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling HOLLYWOOD GIRL was the cause of her own trouble.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.91 58.10 1:11.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Oakland Mills
|120
|8
|3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–3¼
|Fuentes
|2.70
|6
|One Nation
|120
|6
|5
|7–5
|4–3½
|3–1
|2–½
|Bejarano
|13.60
|1
|Midnight Mystery
|120
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3
|3–4¼
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|5
|Noble Pursuit
|117
|5
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–2
|4–2½
|Velez
|20.00
|3
|Deuce
|124
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–4
|5–4¼
|Mn Garcia
|4.40
|2
|Fay Dan
|120
|2
|7
|6–½
|5–hd
|6–4½
|6–4¼
|Pedroza
|10.50
|7
|Northrndancrsghost
|124
|7
|2
|5–hd
|8
|7–1
|7–8
|Johnson
|77.70
|4
|Soldier Boy
|120
|4
|6
|4–1½
|6–2
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|1.70
|8
|OAKLAND MILLS
|7.40
|4.00
|3.00
|6
|ONE NATION
|7.60
|5.00
|1
|MIDNIGHT MYSTERY
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$99.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$29.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$40.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-5)
|$125.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$89.85
Winner–Oakland Mills B.g.3 by With Distinction out of Natural Glow, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc. (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,645 Daily Double Pool $36,672 Exacta Pool $181,095 Quinella Pool $12,905 Superfecta Pool $75,692 Trifecta Pool $114,267. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $144.35. Pick Three Pool $73,321.
OAKLAND MILLS went up to duel four wide in the backstretch, battled three deep on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under urging and won clear. ONE NATION broke in and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for second. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost the place late. NOBLE PURSUIT steadied when squeezed back at the start, angled in and settled inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and improved position. DEUCE bobbled as the ground broke out behind at the start, went up between horses to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. FAY DAN bumped and squeezed back at the start, chased inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn, had the rider lose the whip leaving the turn angled in and also weakened. SOLDIER BOY broke out and bumped a rival then steadied, went up between horses to duel for the lead, steadied sharply in tight into the turn to fall back, came out three deep into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Osunitas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.53 47.45 1:11.88 1:35.47 1:41.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Ahimsa
|119
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|Blanc
|2.20
|2
|Achira
|119
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|10.10
|3
|Paved
|121
|3
|7
|7–2½
|6–½
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Fuentes
|7.00
|5
|Zaffinah
|119
|5
|9
|8–hd
|8–1½
|7–hd
|6–1½
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|7.50
|4
|Supercommittee
|121
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1½
|5–½
|Maldonado
|15.80
|9
|Don't Blame Judy
|121
|9
|8
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–¾
|Espinoza
|6.70
|6
|Streak of Luck
|121
|6
|2
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|7–4
|Smith
|3.80
|8
|Trustini
|119
|8
|1
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–2
|8–3
|8–6¼
|Gryder
|83.20
|7
|Ippodamia's Girl
|121
|7
|6
|3–3½
|3–1
|3–hd
|9
|9
|Arroyo, Jr.
|6.30
|1
|AHIMSA
|6.40
|3.80
|3.20
|2
|ACHIRA
|8.20
|5.40
|3
|PAVED
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$26.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$37.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5)
|$60.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$62.95
Winner–Ahimsa Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Hot Affair, by Cuvee. Bred by Three Great Sons, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Three Great Sons, LLC and Hughes, Darryl. Mutuel Pool $472,941 Daily Double Pool $58,975 Exacta Pool $215,709 Quinella Pool $16,296 Superfecta Pool $110,065 Trifecta Pool $157,434. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-1) paid $169.05. Pick Three Pool $54,636.
AHIMSA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, inched away past midstretch and held gamely under some urging and energetic handling. ACHIRA stalked inside then between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and held second. PAVED saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and edged rivals for the show. ZAFFINAH (IRE) angled in and chased inside then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. SUPERCOMMITTEE dueled between horses then outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, battled between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. DON'T BLAME JUDY six wide in the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STREAK OF LUCK stalked outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and did not rally. TRUSTINI chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn also lacked a rally. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.93 45.91 59.27 1:06.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Fifteen to Vegas
|120
|8
|8
|11
|11
|7–1½
|1–1¼
|Puglisi
|5.90
|10
|Severin
|124
|9
|7
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|Quinonez
|64.30
|4
|Testimony
|120
|4
|3
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|Cedillo
|4.00
|1
|Bourbon and Water
|120
|1
|11
|8–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–ns
|Franco
|13.80
|2
|Passing
|120
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–2¼
|Desormeaux
|2.60
|12
|Lucky Wally
|124
|11
|4
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–¾
|Delgadillo
|22.90
|8
|Siculo
|113
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|7–nk
|Velez
|8.20
|3
|Checks in the Mail
|124
|3
|9
|10–1
|9–½
|9–½
|8–¾
|Pereira
|14.20
|11
|Scrambled
|126
|10
|6
|9–hd
|10–1
|11
|9–½
|Jimenez
|8.10
|5
|Bobby's Day
|124
|5
|10
|6–hd
|7–hd
|10–hd
|10–ns
|Gryder
|11.00
|7
|Greyhammer
|113
|6
|2
|5–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|11
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.90
|9
|FIFTEEN TO VEGAS
|13.80
|6.80
|5.40
|10
|SEVERIN
|41.20
|11.80
|4
|TESTIMONY
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$55.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$377.40
|$2 QUINELLA (9-10)
|$742.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-4-1)
|$2,355.93
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-4-1-2)
|Carryover $11,072
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-4)
|$1,595.55
Winner–Fifteen to Vegas Ch.g.3 by Tapizar out of I'm Tops, by He's Tops. Bred by Gino Roncelli (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $383,651 Daily Double Pool $140,445 Exacta Pool $207,232 Quinella Pool $16,110 Superfecta Pool $115,282 Super High Five Pool $14,507 Trifecta Pool $156,799. Scratched–Funusual.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-8-1-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $46,072. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $53.65. Pick Three Pool $264,674. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-1-9) 4 correct paid $1,271.20. Pick Four Pool $567,757. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-8-1-9) 5 correct paid $3,001.65. Pick Five Pool $468,030. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-8-1-9) 5 out of 6 paid $282.60. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-8-1-9) 6 correct paid $62,775.80. Pick Six Pool $175,289. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $2,603.50. Place Pick All Pool $37,541.
FIFTEEN TO VEGAS a bit slow into stride, settled off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. SEVERIN stalked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead past midstretch but could not hold off the winner. TESTIMONY had good early speed and dueled off the rail, stalked inside on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. BOURBON AND WATER broke a bit slowly, chased inside then between horses leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. PASSING saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight off heels leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and also was outfinished. LUCKY WALLY wide early, stalked outside then four wide to the stretch and lacked a rally. SICULO dueled outside a rival then inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in midstretch and weakened. CHECKS IN THE MAIL chased between horses and steadied in tight into the turn, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked the needed late kick. SCRAMBLED chased outside then five wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BOBBY'S DAY broke a bit slowly, stalked between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GREYHAMMER also stalked between horses, angled in between foes on the turn and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$1,182,154
|Inter-Track
|4,580
|$2,699,139
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,605,221
|TOTAL
|4,580
|$11,486,514
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, July 20.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 4th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mongolian Empire
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|6-1
|2
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|3
|Super Klaus
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|4
|Dearborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|5
|And Counting
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|6
|Tequila Sunrise
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|American Anthem
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|2
|American Pastime
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|3
|Adens Dream
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|62,500
|4
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|5
|Lombo
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Creep
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|40,000
|2
|First in Show
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|40,000
|3
|Red Clem
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Steve M. Sherman
|15-1
|35,000
|4
|Loud Mouth
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|40,000
|5
|King Charlie
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|40,000
|6
|Diamond Blitz
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|40,000
|7
|Royal Insider
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|35,000
|8
|Collins Ave
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|40,000
|9
|Ack
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|35,000
|10
|Contagion
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|40,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Diego Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Catalina Cruiser
|Joel Rosario
|123
|John W. Sadler
|1-2
|2
|Core Beliefs
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|3
|Higher Power
|Drayden Van Dyke
|116
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|4
|Draft Pick
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|5
|Mongolian Groom
|Abel Cedillo
|115
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|6
|Dr. Dorr
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shocking Fast
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Kelani Kim
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|3
|Sunny Dale
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Dan Ward
|4-1
|4
|Willowglade
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|5
|Miss Ava's Union
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|First Star
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|7
|Karmically
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|8
|Blue Moonrise
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Daisycutter Handicap'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Holly Hundy
|Kent Desormeaux
|114
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|2
|Harking
|Aaron Gryder
|116
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|3
|S Y Sky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|4
|Painting Corners
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|5
|Gliding By
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|6
|A Little Bit Me
|Joel Rosario
|119
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|7
|Lady Suebee
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|9
|Gypsy Blu
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|117
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|10
|Kentan Road
|Jorge Velez
|118
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vegan
|Martin Garcia
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|2
|Fantasy Game
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|3
|One Fast Bro
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|5-1
|4
|Side Street Dave
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|2-1
|5
|Cleveland Cat
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|6
|Big Returns
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|6-1
|7
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Clemente Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|2
|Seranitsa
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|3
|Mucho Unusual
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|4
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|5
|Apache Princess
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|6
|Over Emphasize
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|7
|Harmless
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|8
|Stillwater Cove
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Wesley A. Ward
|5-2
|9
|Maxim Rate
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|10
|Kalliniki
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gold Included
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|2
|Hail On Hoofs
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|3
|Golden Melodie
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|4
|She's So Special
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|5
|Save the Story
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Pure Xena
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|7
|Musically
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Anna Meah
|7-2
|8
|Tacocat
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Snazzy Dresser
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|2
|Factorial
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|3
|Ronald R
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|4
|Foray
|Jorge Velez
|115
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|5
|Battle of Memphis
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|6
|Cajun Treasure
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|7
|Erotic
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|8
|Inscom
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|9
|Captivate
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|10
|Overdue
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2