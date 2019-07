Tyreek Hill won’t be suspended by the NFL over domestic violence allegations

The NFL will not suspend Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

The league said Friday that it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings in the case, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy.

The NFL added in its statement that “information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us” and all law enforcement records are sealed.

“Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries,” the NFL said.

The Chiefs suspended Hill on April 25 after a local television station aired a recording of a conversation between Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal discussing the boy’s injuries. Hill has consistently maintained his innocence, saying his son’s health is his top priority.

At the time, team owner Clark Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed” by the audio recording.

Hill is now eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.

The investigation began after police were called to Hill’s home twice in March and determined that his son had been injured.

In the 11-minute recording, reportedly made by Espinal when she met with Hill at an airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, she tells Hill that when the boy was asked about his injured arm he replied: “Daddy did it.”

Hill denied any role in what happened to the child, saying: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”

When Espinal tells Hill their son is “terrified of you,” he replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too ”

The Chiefs drafted Hill even though he pleaded guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery charges for attacking Espinal while a student at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from the OSU football team and ended up playing at West Alabama, where he underwent counseling and court-mandated service work.