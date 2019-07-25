Racing! Things are looking up for Jerry Hollendorfer

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we give you a great suggestion for a summer read.

This just in. It looks as if things are looking up for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. A San Diego judge issued a temporary ruling in favor of the Hall of Fame trainer on Thursday that would allow him to race horses at Del Mar.

Now, nothing is in concrete because the ruling won’t be official until Friday, but it would be surprising if the judge will change his ruling.

This is what Judge Ronald Frazier had to say in advance of Friday’s hearing:

“The Race Meet Agreement, the Stall Application, and the relevant legal authorities all support the same conclusion: Del Mar TC is not permitted to arbitrarily deny Mr. Hollendorfer’s stall application, nor arbitrarily refuse him entry to a race.

“Despite this, there is evidence Del Mar TC did indeed arbitrarily deny Mr. Hollendorfer’s stall application without first providing him fair procedure. Accordingly, the court finds there is adequate evidence to conclude Plaintiffs have a reasonable likelihood of prevailing on the merits, as to their claims for declaratory relief and breach of contract.”

Here’s the report from Tod Leonard from our sister paper, the San Diego Union Tribune. (just click here)

Life imitates art

The fact that you can read something months ago and have it come to life is pretty interesting. In fact, it’s kind of crazy. I’ve had this book for a while and was looking for the perfect time to talk about it. I wish I had done it sooner.

It’s called “*Inquiry” and it’s by John McEvoy, a former editor and columnist for the Daily Racing Form. It’s was his seventh and final mystery novel. He won a couple of Ben Franklin Awards for mystery writing. John died last month at age 83.

His last novel is a tribute to how far ahead of everyone he was in seeing the future. So, when it comes to *Inquiry, you ought to read it, especially if you like horse racing and mystery. Here’s how you can find the Amazon page with most of his books. (Just click here.)

The paperback is about $11.50 and the Kindle edition is about $5. Now, if I may digress, I went the Kindle way for a couple years and ended back with paper in your hands. Just prefer it.

The book is 57 chapters over 188 pages. I love short chapters, which is why I’m a fan of James Patterson and Dan Brown. Truth is, I generally don’t read non-fiction sports books unless they are written by a friend of mine. (Next up is “For the Good of the Game,” by Bud Selig but really written by Phil Rogers. Phil introduced by wife and I more than 20 years ago.)

I prefer fiction, usually mysteries, and non-fiction current events, and suddenly, this book accidentally melded the two together.

The book starts with a fictional news report from Matt O’Connor. And this is on page 1.

“CHICAGO, IL—Ted Tilley, one of America’s leading owners for the last four years, has been refused stalls at five Midwest tracks: Madison Park, Pleasant Prairie, Cahokia Downs, Oakbrook and Monee Park.

“A joint press release stated, “Mr. Tilley’s horses will no longer be allowed to compete at these tracks. The ban is effective immediately. …

“No reason was given for the ban. Attempts to seek clarification from all five tracks were unsuccessful. …”

What follows, in typical pot-boiler fashion, is a collection of crazy characters, some murders and twists and turns as Jack Doyle tries to solve the mystery.

Let’s skip to page 95.

“Gary reached into his briefcase. He flicked through a thicket of papers, extracted two and said, ‘Here’s the story so far. The racing commissions say they cannot prevent racetracks, private entities, from barring whoever they want. That’s current law.

“’Item two,’ Gary continued. ‘Our written pleas to the managements of the race tracks in question have been either ignored or rebuffed. They’re not bending.’ He sat back and closed his briefcase, a look of resignation on his face. ‘Ted, they just won’t let your horses on their grounds. That’s the deal as of now.’

“Ted sat back in his chair. ‘This is the damndest thing I’ve ever run into. They don’t say why, they just say stay the hell away. I’ve tried to talk face to face to these trac people, but they refuse.’ He got up and walked to the wide window. A big man, his shoulders were slumped in a posture of defeat Gary had never before seen.

“Gary said: ‘We’ve got something else to figure out. Like, what do we do with all the horses that have been thrown out of those tracks and placed on nearby farms. Sell them? Slaughter the slow ones?’

“’That’s not funny, Gary. I’ve never been in the horse killing business. We’ll put them out to pasture until this problem is resolved.’

“’What about all the stable help you’ve employed? The trainers, grooms, hot walkers, exercise riders?’”

How about that excerpt …

Isn’t it fascinating that John McEvoy could lay out a similar scenario many months ago in this terrific novel and then we see it come to life in Southern California.

I don’t want to diminish what happened in real life to a piece of fiction. But, so often it’s tough for fiction to live up to real life experiences. I can’t tell you the times I’ve said about fiction, “That’s totally unbelievable. It would never happen in real life.”

And then it does.

The whole idea that someone’s passion can be taken from them, deserved or not, is just a part of the book. John just loved to tell good stories. And he loved horse racing. Thanks to John for everything he brought to the game be it through precise reporting for decades or through fictional stories.

I wonder which side he would have come down on the Hollendorfer issue?

We’ll know more about the real-life outcome on Friday. You never know. In the meantime,you can curl up with a new book to read. Savor it. There will be no more.

Polls are closing soon

On Wednesday, we took the questions posed to 140 industry people in New York about the use of Lasix in that state. The response was underwhelming, so we thought we would poll our readers. So, hopefully we’re not on poll overload. We’ll give you the results in a few days.

The questions:

--Should non-Lasix races be written in California? (vote here)

--Should Lasix be banned for 2-year-olds? (vote here)

--Should there be a dosage reduction requirement on race day? (vote here)

And, if that’s not enough, we wondered if you think racing should return to the 6 ½ downhill course at Santa Anita.

--Should sprint racing return to the downhill turf course? (vote here)

Del Mar review

Opus Won, under the usual smart ride of Flavien Prat, won the allowance feature on Thursday for Cal-bred filies and mares. It was a gate to wire win by a neck in the $64,000 race over a mile on the turf.

Opus won paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.20 for trainer Richard Baltas. Sedamar was second and Shehastheritestuff was third.

Del Mar preview

Cancel your reservation for the Early Bird Dinner as Del Mar has its Friday first post of 4 p.m. There are eight races and a Cal-bred stakes. Three of the races are on the turf, four are claimers and there are two allowance/optional claimers.

The feature, which we’re hoping isn’t in the gloaming (look it up), is about 7 p.m. It’s the $150,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes for Cal-breds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. It’s an 11-horse field.

The favorite, at 7-2, is The Hunted for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Tiago Pereira. He is three-for-11 lifetime and won the black type Crystal Water Stakes for Cal-breds. He was second last out in an allowance.

The second favorite is Ashleyluvssugar at 9-2. I’ve got to say, as many times as I’ve written this horse’s name, I always want to think he’s a filly or mare. But he’s not. Great lesson in subliminal messaging.

He’s 10-for-34 lifetime and won more than $1.4 million He was third in the Grade 2 Charlie Whittingham last out. He’s mostly been running at a graded stakes level so there is a lot of experience there. Peter Eurton is the trainer and Brice Blanc rides.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 8, 7, 11 (3 also eligible), 9, 11, 12.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 10 Flying to the Line (9-2)

Cal-bred maiden filly from the Peter Miller barn goes long for the first time but the speedy miss should be able to clear off early (helped by the turf rails being out 18 feet) under runaway leading rider Flavien Prat. She comes off a runner-up try vs. $50,000 claimers when blinkers added last time and is now raised back up into a maiden special weight.

Thursday’s result: Another winner who has hammered at the windows as Opus Won ($4.00) wired the field under Prat (who else?). Missed the exacta/trifecta partners, however.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Los Alamitos will host the 20th running of the California Breeders Champions Night on Saturday night featuring a 12 race card — 11 of them stakes races for California-bred quarter horses. Racing starts at 6:40 p.m. with three Pick Four sequences starting in races 1, 5 and 9. “The $365,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity is the feature, led by Cesar Nunez’s unbeaten and fastest qualifier Pitbull and Runforyourlife, a full-brother to last year’s Governor’s Cup Futurity winner Powerful Favorite. Pitbull’s full-brother, a gelding named Lebowski, will also be in the futurity. Eight of the 10 futurity finalists are by leading sire Favorite Cartel.

“The star in the $195,000 Governor’s Cup Derby is Powerful Favorite, who is already a two-time derby winner at Los Alamitos in 2019. Powerful Favorite won his derby trial and figures to be the favorite in the 400-yard race. He previously won the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby and the Grade 3 El Primero Del Ano Derby. Powerful Favorite hopes to become the eighth runner to win both the Governor’s Cup Derby and Futurity. He would also be the first to sweep the races since Hot Hitter in 2010. The Governor’s Cup Derby field will include PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Cole Man 47 and Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity winner Wicked Affair.

“The $100,000 Spencer L. Childers California Breeders Championship Handicap is the main event for 3-year-olds and up. He Looks Hot, the winner of the Spencer Childers two years ago, is among the eight horses in the 400-yard race. Tarzanito, the 2018 AQHA champion aged stallion, and multiple stakes winners Black Fryday and Rite Regal are among the horses also in action.

“The $40,000 Matron Stakes for distaffers is the fourth race on the card and features a field of 10 led by Grade 1 Charger Bar Handicap winner Thermonuclear Energy and the Grade 1 stakes placed mare Matilda Czech. Multiple stakes winner Strawfinders Jessee and 2019 stakes winners La Rusa, Time To Leave, Tough To Figure, and Just Walk By have also been nominated to the Matron at 400 yards.

“Chayito Cartel, the winner of the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity makes his racing return in the $25,000 Freshman Stakes. A winner in all three starts, the Lindolfo Diaz-trainee will be facing a strong field that includes Up And Coming, who is also undefeated after three starts, plus Kindergarten finalists Corona Lake and Diamond Rock. The Freshman for Fillies lacks the star power of the boys race, but it is a competitive event and could help launch one of these fillies – like Kick It On Back or My Diamond Foose -- into one of the top spots in the division.

“Friday night’ s will get underway with an eight-race program starting at 7:55 p.m. The card will feature a Pick 6 Carryover of $8,308. With the money expected to be wagered on Friday night, the total pool could be $30,000.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Suddenly Sailing (2-1)

She ran to her strong 12.3 second gate drill in sharp runnerup debut in fast 300-yard dash vs. winner dropping down from a futurity trial while 1 ¾ lengths clear of the third horse. Filly has upside for strong connections of trainer Christopher O’Dell and jockey Eduardo Nicasio. Key in the exotics over the 1,3,5,6.

Final thought

