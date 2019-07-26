Clippers bring back Johnathan Motley and add two others to training camp roster

The Clippers have brought back center Johnathan Motley on a two-way contract and are adding two others to their training camp roster as well, a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matters said Friday.

The team has signed Derrick Walton Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract as a way of bringing the former Michigan guard to training camp. In addition, guard James Palmer is also expected to be added on an Exhibit 10 deal, the person said.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary contract that can later be converted into a two-way deal. The Clippers will open training camp in late September in Los Angeles before continuing their camp in Hawaii.

The 6-foot-10 Motley appeared in 22 games with the Clippers last season while playing on a two-way contract that allowed the springy former Baylor big man to swing back and forth between the Clippers and their G League affiliate, in Ontario. He is the third center on the roster, behind Ivica Zubac, who re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent earlier this month, and Montrezl Harrell, though first-round draft pick Mfiondu Kabengele and JaMychal Green can also play the role, albeit likely in more limited stretches.

The 6-1 Walton appeared in 16 games with the Miami Heat during the 2017-18 season. He played in Germany and Lithuania last season and appeared on the Clippers’ Las Vegas Summer League roster earlier this month, where he averaged 4.3 points in 13.3 minutes in four games.

The 6-6 Palmer went undrafted in June out of Nebraska before averaging 14.0 points in 26.8 minutes during four games with Phoenix in summer league earlier this month. Palmer began his collegiate career with Miami before transferring to Nebraska as a junior. He averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Nebraska last season and shot 36.9% from the field.