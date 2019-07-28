Dodgers secretive about injury that will put Enrique Hernandez on injured list

Enrique Hernandez was on the Dodgers’ roster Sunday against the Washington Nationals. He won’t be on it Monday when they open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. He will go on the injured list with a left hand injury of some sort. The Dodgers have known this since at least Saturday, but the exact ailment is unclear because the Dodgers have declined to divulge details.

Hernandez underwent an MRI exam Friday, two days after he injured his hand on a swing against the Angels. He hasn’t played since. All weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts maintained he didn’t know the results of the exam, but that the injured list was “inevitable” for Hernandez. He also maintained Hernandez was limited to defense and baserunning, effectively leaving Roberts with a short bench.

Asked if Hernandez is expected to miss a significant amount of time, Roberts said he would take the under on a month.

“Our goal was to kind of get him through this weekend just to have coverage as far as on the defensive side, potential baserunning if we need it,” Roberts said.

Advertisement

The most obvious possible replacement for Hernandez is Gavin Lux, the Dodgers’ recently minted top prospect by Baseball America. The 21-year-old middle infielder thrived for double-A Tulsa and has been on a tear since joining triple-A Oklahoma City last month. But Roberts said the team isn’t considering Lux, citing the desire to have Lux play every day. Roberts said his playing time with the Dodgers would be scattered. It’s a philosophy they implemented with catcher Will Smith until he was called up Friday. Being so far ahead of their divisional competition affords such luxuries.

The Dodgers don’t have a player they’re comfortable with playing shortstop on the 40-man roster with Chris Taylor already on the injured list with a left forearm fracture. Daniel Castro and Drew Jackson are internal options. Both have major league experience but neither is knocking the door down to the majors. Both sport an OPS under .700 with triple-A Oklahoma City this season. Castro is currently on Oklahoma City’s injured list but is playing games in the Arizona League.

The Dodgers could acquire someone who plays shortstop ahead of the July 31 trade deadline , an option Roberts did not deny is possible.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure yet,” Roberts said.

All that was certain, at least according to Roberts, is that Hernandez will be on the injured list when the Dodgers take the field in Denver on Monday.

TUESDAY STARTER UP IN THE THIN AIR

Roberts said the Dodgers will likely go with a “bullpen day” Tuesday against the Rockies as long as the bullpen was not drained Monday to fill the vacancy Ross Stripling left when he went on the injured list with biceps tendinitis Saturday.

Julio Urias figures to pitch multiple innings Tuesday if the Dodgers stay away from him before then. Urias hasn’t pitched since logging 1 2/3 innings last Tuesday

Dylan Floro should return by then to supply another fresh arm. Floro is expected to rejoin the Dodgers in Denver on Monday, the first day he’s eligible for activation. However, Roberts said that doesn’t mean he will immediately come off the injured list. Floro allowed two hits in a scoreless inning for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 19 with neck inflammation.

SHORT HOPS

Roberts said Taylor left the team to go home for personal reasons and will meet the Dodgers in Los Angeles when they return home Thursday. Taylor has been on the injured list since July 15.