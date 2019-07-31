Racing! Where are they now from Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Doug O’Neill on his five wins.
Things are kind of quiet so I thought I’d rip off a feature done by the incomparable Hank Wesch of Del Mar publicity. Hank was a longtime sports writer for the San Diego Union Tribune and should be in the San Diego sports hall of fame, if only they would open it up to media members. (There are other SDUT folks that also belong in there, too.)
But, I’m off course. Anyway, he did this where-are-they-now segment in his barn notes and it bears repeating. It looks at what has happened to all the division winners at last summer’s meeting. I’ve updated where I could, so it should be fresh and current.
Hank, the floor is yours.
“Horse of the Meeting and Top Older Horse: Accelerate went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and an Eclipse Award in the Older Male category. According to plan, the Pacific Classic champion made one final start in the Pegasus Cup in January before retiring to stud at Lane’s End Farm in Kentucky.
“Here’s a look at the other 2018 summer season champions:
“Older Filly or Mare: Unique Bella – Retired in October to the Lexington, Ky., farm of owner Don Alberto Stables to begin career as a broodmare.
“Sprinter: Catalina Cruiser – He won the Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap after winning the True North Stakes in June at Belmont Park in his 2019.
“Grass Horse: Catapult – Disappointing 0-for-4 in 2019, all in Grade I Stakes, among them a fifth in the Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read and a nose loss to Ohio in the Kilroe Mile.
“3-Year-Old Filly: Fatale Bere – Retired to Japan after being sold for $700,000 late in 2018.
“3-Year-Old: Ride a Comet – Unraced since shipping in from the East for trainer Mark Casse to win the Del Mar Derby.
“2-Year-Old: Filly Bellafina – In the midst of a standout 3-year-old season, winning the Santa Anita Oaks and finishing fifth as the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks.
“2-Year-Old: Game Winner – Finished 2018 with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile to become the early Kentucky Derby favorite and finished fifth in the wet-and-wild Run for the Roses; returned with an easy victory in the Los Alamitos Derby and will train at Del Mar for a potential next start in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga.”
Thanks, Hank.
Hollendorfer is back
Jerry Hollendorfer will make his return to racing on Saturday after being banished from Santa Anita—and subsequently Del Mar--in late June.
He’ll be saddling the super-mare Vasilika in the Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap. She has won 12 of her last 13 races.
Hollendorfer was originally not allowed to run at Del Mar following Santa Anita’s decision to bar him from Stronach tracks after the deaths of six horses. Hollendorfer, with the help of the California Thoroughbred Trainers, was able to get a restraining order that will allow him to run the rest of the meet at Del Mar.
Answer Man
It’s been too long since we’ve done an answer man segment. So, email me your question. Nothing is too simple because if you are wondering something, likely so are others. Just put answer man in the subject field. As always, can’t get to them all but I’ll do my best to get to ones that can actually be answered. And, I have no idea what the results of the various investigations into Santa Anita will yield. General questions about horse racing work the best. Email: johnacherwa@gmail.com.
Del Mar review
Bulletproof One won the feature, the $100,000 CTBA Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds but it was Doug O’Neill who won the day. The veteran trainer won five of the seven races, tying the record he set on July 29, 2015.
O’Neill did it without winning with a favorite. He won the first with So Gucci ($49.20 to win), Oil Can Knight ($24.60) in the third, Vegan ($15.80) in the fourth, Convince ($15.40) in the fifth and then Ocean Creek ($6.20) in the seventh.
As for the feature, Bulletproof One took an early lead and had little trouble in winning by 6 ¼ lengths in the 5 ½ furlong race for fillies. Bulletproof One paid $3.00, $2.80 and $2.60. Unchain Her Heart was second and Wise Rachel was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “It was a no-brainer with this being a Cal-Bred race. We’ve only had her for a few weeks, took it easy with her and just galloped into the race. She came to me in great shape, Ellen (Jackson) did a great job with her and I’m just thankful for the owners that bought this filly and gave her to me. I’m just happy to be having a great meet with all that I’ve got. Felt like we had good quality, not the quantity like from years past. I’ll take quality over quantity any day of the week.”
Norberto Arroyo, Jr. (winning jockey): “I followed the instructions, break and go. We’re not going to change her style, she won on the lead twice already. It’s all on the break and we had a good break. It feels very good to win a stake here again, especially for Peter Miller. That’s my man.”
Del Mar preview
The Thursday cards have been the weakest of the week and this one fits right in. It’s seven races beginning at 2 p.m. There are three turf races and five of the races are for claimers only.
The feature is an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 1 3/8 miles on the turf, running for a purse of $64,000. The favorite, at 2-1, is Red King, trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by Aaron Gryder. He’s four-of-20 lifetime and coming off a third in the San Juan Capistrano and a fourth in the All-American at Golden Gate. Previous to that he won a claimer and an allowance.
The second favorite is Unapologetic at 5-2. He’s been around having won six-of-31 races. He is trained by Bill Spawr and ridden by Geovanni Franco. He was ninth and sixth in his last two races, both allowances. Post is around 4:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8 (1 also eligible), 7, 10, 8, 7, 9.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Sophie Antoinette (7-2)
Kentucky invader goes for the “Ship & Win” money for new trainer Jonathan Wong. Last seen running an even fourth vs. older, ‘Antoinette gets back in with 3-year-olds, worked a bullet over the Del Mar turf course and should come running in the stretch if she gets an honest pace in front of her. Win Bet and key her in exacta boxes with Creative Romance (8-1) and favorite Khairiya (5-2).
Wednesday’s result: Honos Man scratched so we had no exacta play but Spanish Bay set the pace as anticipated, got pressure down the backstretch from eventual winner Ocean Fury, couldn’t match that one in the stretch and was edged for second near the wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 31.
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, August 1.
