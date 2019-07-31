Racing! Where are they now from Del Mar

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 31. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.11 45.84 58.73 1:12.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 So Gucci 120 3 4 5–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–nk Roman 23.60 5 Vangogo 120 5 3 2–½ 1–½ 2–2 2–1½ Bejarano 1.80 7 Grey Lady 113 7 2 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 4.40 6 Buyback 120 6 6 7–5 7–7 5–3½ 4–6¾ Maldonado 6.50 8 Tandalicious 115 8 1 3–1½ 2–1 4–2 5–1 Velez 6.60 9 Bellazano 120 9 5 6–4 6–hd 6–4 6–5½ Gutierrez 4.80 1 Shesaidshesperfect 120 1 8 8 8 8 7–10 Flores 36.60 2 So Much Happy 120 2 7 1–½ 5–2 7–1 8 Gryder 7.40 4 Thought I'dmissyou 120 4 9 dnf Cedillo 29.20

3 SO GUCCI 49.20 14.20 8.00 5 VANGOGO 3.20 2.80 7 GREY LADY 3.80

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $63.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $59.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6) $338.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $153.95

Winner–So Gucci B.f.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Two Stamp Stables (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E., Bambauer, Sheila and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $188,494 Exacta Pool $106,099 Quinella Pool $6,022 Superfecta Pool $51,612 Trifecta Pool $72,545. Claimed–Grey Lady by Cannon, Robert T. and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none.

SO GUCCI stalked a bit off the rail, went around a rival on the turn then angled to the inside, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain the lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. VANGOGO bobbled slightly at the start, dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, fought back outside the winner through the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. GREY LADY stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, was bumped approaching midstretch and held third. BUYBACK angled in and settled inside, came out around a rival into the stretch then angled back in and was outfinished for the show. TANDALICIOUS pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside the winner leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bumped with a foe approaching midstretch, drifted in and weakened. BELLAZANO stalked outside, fell back some off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHESAIDSHESPERFECT broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out some in the stretch and failed to menace. SO MUCH HAPPY bobbled some at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back along the rail on the turn and gave way. THOUGHT I'DMISSYOU stumbled badly at the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling THOUGHT I'DMISSYOU was the cause of her own trouble. Another inquiry into the stretch run between the third finisher and TANDALICIOUS resulted in no change when the stewards ruled the latter was the cause of the contact between those runners.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 47.47 1:12.14 1:25.33 1:39.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Street Class 121 4 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–3 1–hd 1–½ Fuentes 1.50 3 Commanding Chief 121 3 6 6 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ Espinoza 3.70 2 Gate Speed 121 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 3–1 Desormeaux 3.60 7 C Falls 121 6 5 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–1 4–1½ 4–½ Mn Garcia 3.00 1 Mica Bay 121 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–3½ 5–7½ Arroyo, Jr. 14.80 5 Air Boss 114 5 3 5–1 6 6 6 6 Velez 17.30

4 STREET CLASS 5.00 2.80 2.20 3 COMMANDING CHIEF 4.80 2.80 2 GATE SPEED 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $171.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $10.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-7) $6.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $14.65

Winner–Street Class B.c.3 by Street Sense out of Genuine Class, by Birdstone. Bred by William Humphries (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $224,677 Daily Double Pool $48,462 Exacta Pool $102,856 Quinella Pool $8,301 Superfecta Pool $46,403 Trifecta Pool $67,379. Scratched–Mo Reserve.

STREET CLASS stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader five eighths out then stalked again, re-bid outside that one on the second turn, was carried out some into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, drifted out from the whip a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. COMMANDING CHIEF chased off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and finished well three deep on the line. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away from the winner leaving the backstretch, battled inside on the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch then was angled back in, fought back along the rail in the final furlong and was edged for second. C FALLS stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outkicked in the final furlong. AIR BOSS came out into the first turn and stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the inside leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.77 45.89 57.81 1:10.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Oil Can Knight 120 7 5 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–nk Cedillo 11.30 2 Call You Tomorrow 120 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1¼ Talamo 2.70 9 Baby Gronk 124 9 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–2 3–1¾ Pedroza 2.20 10 Union Ride 120 10 1 4–1 4–1 4–2 4–1¾ Flores 25.70 6 Sir Eddie 122 6 3 7–2½ 6–hd 5–1 5–1¾ Sanchez 11.80 1 Railman 118 1 8 5–hd 5–1½ 6–2 6–½ Bejarano 11.10 8 Bouncing Around 124 8 10 10 8–1 8–4 7–4¼ Puglisi 7.70 3 Big Barrel 117 3 7 6–½ 7–3 7–1½ 8–5¼ Diaz, Jr. 6.00 5 Tikkun Olam 118 5 6 8–½ 9–2½ 9–7 9–14 Arroyo, Jr. 30.70 4 The White Shadow 118 4 9 9–2½ 10 10 10 Fuentes 21.20

7 OIL CAN KNIGHT 24.60 10.40 5.60 2 CALL YOU TOMORROW 4.20 3.40 9 BABY GRONK 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $90.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $74.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $38.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-10) $309.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9) $115.80

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable, Keh, Steven, Knight, Scott and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $230,767 Daily Double Pool $38,153 Exacta Pool $131,334 Quinella Pool $9,116 Superfecta Pool $58,356 Trifecta Pool $82,828. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $391.40. Pick Three Pool $64,036.

OIL CAN KNIGHT dueled between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch and gamely prevailed under a strong hand ride and steady handling late. CALL YOU TOMORROW had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and went on gamely to the end. BABY GRONK pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. UNION RIDE prompted the pace four wide then angled in and stalked outside a rival on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SIR EDDIE chased outside then tugged three deep into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. RAILMAN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOUNCING AROUND stumbled at the start to be away slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIG BARREL stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. TIKKUN OLAM chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. THE WHITE SHADOW bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.39 46.43 59.36 1:06.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Vegan 120 1 3 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4 1–1½ Gutierrez 6.90 9 Twentyseventrouts 120 6 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–2¼ Gryder 2.80 11 Navy Queen 113 8 2 6–1 6–hd 4–1½ 3–1 Diaz, Jr. 35.80 8 Nocherylikemychery 120 5 6 8 8 6–5 4–3¾ Bejarano 9.70 10 Smiling to Excess 120 7 8 5–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 5–2¼ Pereira 2.80 2 Traffic Stopper 120 2 7 7–1 5–1 5–½ 6–9¼ Maldonado 4.00 7 Golden Goddess 120 4 4 3–½ 4–1 7–3½ 7–5½ Espinoza 48.30 5 Bayonce 120 3 5 4–hd 7–hd 8 8 Mn Garcia 4.00

1 VEGAN 15.80 7.00 5.00 9 TWENTYSEVENTROUTS 5.00 4.00 11 NAVY QUEEN 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $253.20 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $40.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-11-8) $383.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-11) $303.45

Winner–Vegan B.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $276,606 Daily Double Pool $32,268 Exacta Pool $129,138 Quinella Pool $11,011 Superfecta Pool $52,627 Trifecta Pool $76,618. Scratched–Livin' At the Bu, Sherilinda, Warren's Showtime. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $114.45. Pick Three Pool $46,121.

VEGAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch to gain the lead a sixteenth out and inched away. TWENTYSEVENTROUTS sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail a sixteenth out, could not match the winner late but bested the others. NAVY QUEEN chased off the rail then between horses into the turn, continued three deep then off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in upper stretch and gained the show. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY settled a bit off the rail, was in tight off heels nearing the quarter pole,. came out in upper stretch and was outfinished for third. SMILING TO EXCESS bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. TRAFFIC STOPPER pulled and stalked between horses then steadied in tight a half mile out, angled in and saved ground thereafter and also weakened. GOLDEN GODDESS stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, continued between foes then three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BAYONCE close up stalking the pace between horses, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.72 47.19 1:11.81 1:23.76 1:35.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Convince 120 10 5 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ Bejarano 6.70 2 Wind Tartare 120 2 8 9–½ 8–hd 8–hd 6–hd 2–1 Espinoza 8.70 8 Lady Phyllis 120 7 1 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–½ Cedillo 8.10 4 Indypendent Deputy 120 4 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ 4–1 Gutierrez 18.70 3 Candy Swirls 120 3 6 2–½ 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1 5–¾ Pereira 6.00 9 Tammy's Window 120 8 3 5–1 4–hd 4–1 5–1 6–1 Fuentes 2.80 5 Peach Time 120 5 4 8–1½ 9–½ 7–1 8–1½ 7–1 Pedroza 25.30 6 Majestic Diva 118 6 2 4–hd 5–1 6–1 7–1 8–¾ Gryder 48.70 1 My Aunt Tillie 120 1 9 10 10 10 9–1½ 9–3¼ Van Dyke 4.40 10 Twirling Apples 118 9 10 7–½ 7–1½ 9–1 10 10 Arroyo, Jr. 5.80

11 CONVINCE 15.40 7.40 6.00 2 WIND TARTARE (FR) 8.00 5.60 8 LADY PHYLLIS 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $163.80 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $64.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-11) $55.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-8-4) $335.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-8) $244.15

Winner–Convince B.f.4 by Liaison out of Dakota Sis, by Eddington. Bred by Y-Lo Racing Stables, LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $266,352 Daily Double Pool $31,182 Exacta Pool $145,642 Quinella Pool $12,621 Superfecta Pool $61,390 Trifecta Pool $89,725. Claimed–Tammy's Window by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Battleground State, Kennedie Sky. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $252.50. Pick Three Pool $46,199. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6-7-1-11) 4 correct paid $719.70. Pick Four Pool $198,943. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4/6-7-1-11) 5 correct paid $22,974.80. Pick Five Pool $454,173.

CONVINCE had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. WIND TARTARE (FR) bobbled some at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and closed willingly. LADY PHYLLIS close up stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and held third. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY chased inside then between horses on the second turn, went around a rival in the stretch and was edged for the show. CANDY SWIRLS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TAMMY'S WINDOW chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and could not offer the necessary response. PEACH TIME pulled early and chased a bit off the rail then between foes, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MAJESTIC DIVA saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. MY AUNT TILLIE came off the rail and settled outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in nearing the stretch and lacked a rally. TWIRLING APPLES chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'California Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.64 45.22 57.80 1:04.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bulletproof One 122 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4½ 1–6¼ Arroyo, Jr. 0.50 6 Unchain Her Heart 120 6 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ Maldonado 15.30 5 Wise Rachel 120 5 7 8 8 6–2 3–½ Talamo 41.00 7 Cholula Lips 120 7 5 4–1 3–hd 3–3 4–5¾ Bejarano 2.50 3 None of Your Biz 120 3 4 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–3¼ Gryder 15.80 1 Roses for Laura 120 1 6 6–hd 6–½ 7–4 6–½ Payeras 36.70 4 Bella Renella 118 4 8 5–½ 5–2 5–hd 7–8½ Delgadillo 38.50 8 Acai 120 8 2 7–7 7–4 8 8 Gutierrez 13.80

2 BULLETPROOF ONE 3.00 2.80 2.60 6 UNCHAIN HER HEART 8.20 4.40 5 WISE RACHEL 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $8.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-7) $35.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $63.85

Winner–Bulletproof One B.f.2 by Idiot Proof out of Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. Bred by Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable. Mutuel Pool $354,819 Daily Double Pool $38,051 Exacta Pool $187,648 Quinella Pool $13,723 Superfecta Pool $106,572 Trifecta Pool $124,914. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-2) paid $59.95. Pick Three Pool $44,378.

BULLETPROOF ONE had good early speed and dueled inside the runner-up but off the rail, inched away and angled in some on the turn, widened under urging in the stretch and was under a hold late. UNCHAIN HER HEART dueled outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and just held the place between foes late. WISE RACHEL dropped back and angled in a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, went around a rival past midstretch then was edged for second inside. CHOLULA LIPS stalked the pace outside, came four wide into the stretch and lost the show three deep on the line. NONE OF YOUR BIZ between horses early, stalked off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. ROSES FOR LAURA saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and weakened. BELLA RENELLA stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. ACAI chased outside then three deep, dropped back leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 45.83 1:09.41 1:21.76 1:34.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ocean Fury 120 6 3 2–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ Bejarano 2.10 11 River God 111 8 8 6–6 6–8 5–½ 4–hd 2–nk Velez 11.40 7 Spanish Bay 122 5 2 1–2 1–½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–1½ Talamo 7.00 10 Chosen Vessel 122 7 4 4–2½ 3–1 3–1 3–1 4–2¼ Van Dyke 2.00 5 Fast as Cass 122 4 1 3–hd 4–2 4–1½ 5–1 5–¾ Pereira 10.20 1 Herdsman 120 1 7 5–½ 5–2 6–7 6–6 6–7¼ Flores 62.10 2 Tequila Blanco 124 2 6 8 7–1 8 8 7–7 Cedillo 14.60 3 Big Sky Logan 122 3 5 7–1 8 7–2½ 7–3 8 Arroyo, Jr. 4.80

8 OCEAN FURY 6.20 4.00 3.00 11 RIVER GOD 9.60 5.60 7 SPANISH BAY 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (8-11) $23.40 $2 QUINELLA (8-11) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-11-7-10) $72.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-11-7-10-5) $4,561.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-11-7) $102.75

Winner–Ocean Fury B.c.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Indy Annestesia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, LLC, Haymes, Neil, Mora, Leandro and Schlesinger, Mark. Mutuel Pool $296,586 Daily Double Pool $135,386 Exacta Pool $164,849 Quinella Pool $7,636 Superfecta Pool $87,460 Super High Five Pool $23,912 Trifecta Pool $110,352. Scratched–Honos Man, Soul Beam, Tartini. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4/6-7-1-11-2-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $224,098. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-2-8) paid $26.05. Pick Three Pool $210,764. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-11-2-8) 4 correct paid $218.75. Pick Four Pool $443,579. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-11-2-8) 5 correct paid $4,324.85. Pick Five Pool $232,337. $2 Pick Six (4/6-7-1-11-2-8) 5 out of 6 paid $149.60. $2 Pick Six (4/6-7-1-11-2-8) 6 correct paid $13,824.80. Pick Six Pool $129,387. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $1,352.50. Place Pick All Pool $28,360.

OCEAN FURY stalked off the rail then between horses, bid between foes on the backstretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and proved best. RIVER GOD a step slow to begin, angled in and chased outside a rival then just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and edged a rival late for the place. SPANISH BAY had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and just lost second. CHOSEN VESSEL stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, tracked the leaders off the inside leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FAST AS CASS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HERDSMAN also saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally inside. TEQUILA BLANCO settled inside then outside a rival or a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. BIG SKY LOGAN angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and failed to menace.