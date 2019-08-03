Racing! McKinzie seems ready for more

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 3. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 14th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.47 59.15 1:12.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Lazy Daisy 120 5 3 3–4 3–2½ 2–hd 1–½ Bejarano 3.50 4 Greg's Diva 120 4 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–2 2–2¾ Arroyo, Jr. 3.10 2 Bristol Bayou 120 2 5 5 4–3 4–5 3–3¼ Espinoza 12.10 3 Eclair 120 3 2 1–1 1–½ 3–1½ 4–2 Van Dyke 0.70 1 Gold Included 120 1 4 4–hd 5 5 5 Desormeaux 13.60

5 LAZY DAISY 9.00 4.40 3.40 4 GREG'S DIVA 3.80 3.00 2 BRISTOL BAYOU 4.60

$1 EXACTA (5-4) $13.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $12.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $33.00

Winner–Lazy Daisy B.f.2 by Paynter out of Romantic Intention, by Suave. Bred by John Elder & Paynter Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Great Friends Stable, LLC and Mansor, Tom. Mutuel Pool $221,064 Exacta Pool $85,108 Quinella Pool $4,759 Trifecta Pool $63,053. Scratched–none.

LAZY DAISY had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished steadily under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. GREG'S DIVA between horses early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid again outside that one leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BRISTOL BAYOU broke in a bit and was steadied, pulled and drifted out some early then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and picked up the show. ECLAIR had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away a half mile out, dueled along the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GOLD INCLUDED came off the rail past the gap, chased off the inside, was three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 45.82 57.86 1:04.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Whatsittoya 120 6 1 1–1 1–2 1–5 1–4¾ Cedillo 4.20 7 Conquest Smartee 123 7 6 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–2¾ Talamo 0.50 3 Iron Curtain 121 3 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 3–nk Flores 14.00 2 Duke of Fallbrook 121 2 3 6–1½ 6–½ 4–½ 4–3¼ Gutierrez 28.00 1 San Giorgio 111 1 4 5–1 5–1 6 5–¾ Velez 14.50 5 Polity 116 5 5 2–½ 3–½ 5–1½ 6 Diaz, Jr. 7.80 4 Captain N. Barron 121 4 7 7 7 dnf Arroyo, Jr. 16.00

6 WHATSITTOYA 10.40 3.20 2.80 7 CONQUEST SMARTEE 2.20 2.10 3 IRON CURTAIN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $50.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $9.20 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-2) $23.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $18.85

Winner–Whatsittoya Dbb.g.3 by Atta Boy Roy out of Once Upon a Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Carnation Racing Stables, Inc.,Ron Crockett, Inc. & Ali Hull (WA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Jeff Cissell. Mutuel Pool $283,313 Daily Double Pool $53,855 Exacta Pool $155,310 Quinella Pool $6,515 Superfecta Pool $69,030 Trifecta Pool $116,758. Claimed–Conquest Smartee by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.

WHATSITTOYA sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear on the turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple cracks of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling late. CONQUEST SMARTEE stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bested the others. IRON CURTAIN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, found the rail in upper stretch and just held third. DUKE OF FALLBROOK between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SAN GIORGIO bobbled at the start but quickly recovered and went up inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. POLITY stalked three deep between foes on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CAPTAIN N. BARRON between horses early, chased off the rail, drifted six wide into the stretch while being pulled up and was walked off.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.82 44.17 55.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Legends of War 122 3 6 5–1 4–1 2–1½ 1–ns Bejarano 3.30 2 Psycho Dar 124 2 3 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 2–¾ Maldonado 5.90 7 North County Guy 124 6 4 6–2½ 6–½ 4–hd 3–1 Van Dyke 2.70 8 Eagle Song 122 7 7 7 7 7 4–1½ Cedillo 19.50 5 Stop the Violence 122 5 1 4–½ 5–1½ 6–hd 5–½ Arroyo, Jr. 2.40 1 Smiling Angelo 124 1 5 2–hd 2–½ 3–1 6–1 Talamo 8.00 4 Eskimo Roses 122 4 2 3–1 3–1 5–½ 7 Gutierrez 10.20

3 LEGENDS OF WAR 8.60 4.40 2.80 2 PSYCHO DAR 6.00 3.60 7 NORTH COUNTY GUY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $49.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $20.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $22.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-8) $32.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $23.65

Winner–Legends of War B.c.3 by Scat Daddy out of Madera Dancer, by Rahy. Bred by DP Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Qatar Racing Limited and Keh, Steven. Mutuel Pool $403,006 Daily Double Pool $31,142 Exacta Pool $176,408 Quinella Pool $8,917 Superfecta Pool $63,125 Trifecta Pool $122,925. Scratched–Sneem (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $56.05. Pick Three Pool $69,481.

LEGENDS OF WAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. PSYCHO DAR sent between horses to the early lead, kicked clear and set the pace inside, held on gamely in the stretch but was edged on the line. NORTH COUNTY GUY settled outside a rival then chased just off the rail, went outside a foe leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and finished well three deep at the end. EAGLE SONG (IRE) broke out a bit, dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished with interest inside. STOP THE VIOLENCE stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING ANGELO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ESKIMO ROSES well placed stalking the leader outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.39 46.49 58.75 1:05.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Riding With Dino 120 1 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–5¼ Pedroza 1.60 7 Eustace 120 7 5 3–1 3–1½ 2–2 2–1¼ Bejarano 5.10 3 Wicked Blue 120 3 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–2 3–6¾ Linares 26.50 5 Sweet Boy 120 5 3 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 4–1½ Cedillo 3.80 6 El Chapin 120 6 7 6–1½ 5–2 5–4 5–2½ Sanchez 27.00 2 Fly the Sky 120 2 6 7 7 6–5 6–19 Arroyo, Jr. 2.20 4 Five O 120 4 4 5–hd 6–1 7 7 Fuentes 15.10

1 RIDING WITH DINO 5.20 3.40 2.80 7 EUSTACE 5.40 4.40 3 WICKED BLUE 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $12.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-5) $45.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $66.15

Winner–Riding With Dino B.c.2 by Vronsky out of Belloma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Begley, Paul, Mathis, Andy, Panian, Len and Porreca, Anthony. Mutuel Pool $326,489 Daily Double Pool $23,747 Exacta Pool $145,436 Quinella Pool $7,933 Superfecta Pool $62,198 Trifecta Pool $104,355. Claimed–Riding With Dino by Cady, Todd, Featherston, Roger and Paradise Farms, Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $42.95. Pick Three Pool $37,995.

RIDING WITH DINO had good early speed and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn and drew off in the stretch under an energetic hand ride while being shown the whip and a couple backhanded taps of the stick late. EUSTACE bumped at the start, stalked outside then bid three deep into the turn, tracked the winner outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was second best. WICKED BLUE broke alertly, stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. SWEET BOY stalked then bid outside the winner on the backstretch and between foes into the turn, angled in and tracked just off the rail on the turn, found the inside in the lane and weakened. EL CHAPIN broke out onto a rival and steadied, chased outside a foe on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. FLY THE SKY broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FIVE O stalked a bit of thee rail then between foes or outside a rival, dropped back just off the rail on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Sorrento Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.50 45.91 58.17 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Amalfi Sunrise 120 3 1 2–hd 1–2 1–4 1–6 Arroyo, Jr. 0.70 2 Powerfulattraction 118 2 6 6 6 4–½ 2–ns Talamo 19.00 4 Shedaresthedevil 123 4 4 5–6 2–hd 2–2 3–3¼ Van Dyke 4.50 6 Shanghai Keely 118 6 2 4–hd 5–4 5–hd 4–1¾ Orozco 30.40 5 Princess Mo 118 5 3 3–1½ 4–1 6 5–1½ Franco 41.50 1 Comical 123 1 5 1–hd 3–½ 3–1 6 Leparoux 2.10

3 AMALFI SUNRISE 3.40 2.60 2.10 2 POWERFULATTRACTION 8.20 4.20 4 SHEDARESTHEDEVIL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $16.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $27.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-6) $14.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $27.35

Winner–Amalfi Sunrise Dbb.f.2 by Constitution out of Soot Z, by Empire Maker. Bred by Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Branham, Doug and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $540,517 Daily Double Pool $43,006 Exacta Pool $201,838 Quinella Pool $10,573 Superfecta Pool $108,260 Trifecta Pool $167,928. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $14.45. Pick Three Pool $88,681. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-1-3) 4 correct paid $80.95. Pick Four Pool $256,785. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-3-1-3) 5 correct paid $331.10. Pick Five Pool $600,307.

AMALFI SUNRISE dueled between horses, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn, widened under a strong hand ride while being shown the whip and drifted inward in the stretch and was under steady handling the final sixteenth and a long hold late. POWERFULATTRACTION dropped back off the rail early, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL stalked a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. SHANGHAI KEELY bobbled slightly at the start, was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS MO had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked three wide on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. COMICAL went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.97 44.39 56.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Castle 120 3 3 4–½ 3–1 2–2 1–1¼ Van Dyke 2.80 5 Dom the Bomb 118 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 1.90 4 Pure Comedy 122 4 5 5–1 5–hd 3–½ 3–½ Franco 23.90 6 Eric the Trojan 120 6 9 9 9 8–½ 4–½ Arroyo, Jr. 4.20 10 Regal Born 120 9 6 6–hd 7–1½ 6–1½ 5–½ Pereira 7.70 1 Royal Creed 120 1 8 7–½ 6–1 5–2 6–1 Fuentes 32.60 2 R Cha Cha 113 2 7 8–4½ 8–1½ 9 7–4¼ Velez 21.00 7 Gutsy Ruler 113 7 1 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd 8–¾ Diaz, Jr. 9.30 9 Midnight Ming 120 8 4 3–1 4–hd 7–hd 9 Gryder 13.20

3 CASTLE 7.60 4.00 3.20 5 DOM THE BOMB 4.00 3.20 4 PURE COMEDY 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $13.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-6) $50.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $73.15

Winner–Castle B.g.6 by Slew's Tiznow out of Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Eagle Ridge Racing. Mutuel Pool $487,613 Daily Double Pool $57,434 Exacta Pool $233,472 Quinella Pool $12,026 Superfecta Pool $111,341 Trifecta Pool $179,912. Claimed–Midnight Ming by Owens, Barbara and Jack. Trainer: Manuel Badilla. Scratched–Restless Rambler. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $75,923.

CASTLE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up in the drive, took a short lead under urging past midstretch and inched away late. DOM THE BOMB sped to the early lead, angled in and inched away on the backstretch, responded when challenged into the turn, edged clear on the bend, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong but could not quite match that one late while holding the place. PURE COMEDY stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, came out some in the stretch and held third. ERIC THE TROJAN hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and six wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. REGAL BORN stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes on the line. ROYAL CREED saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. R CHA CHA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GUTSY RULER hopped slightly at the start but broke with the field, stalked between horses then bid between foes early on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT MING was close up stalking the pace three deep, bid three wide into the turn, continued three wide around the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.15 46.65 59.30 1:05.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Dunbow Road 120 7 1 6–3 5–½ 1–½ 1–2½ Talamo 3.60 6 Durga 120 6 6 5–½ 6–2 3–1½ 2–1 Bejarano 7.30 5 Rolinga 120 5 2 2–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–3¾ Fuentes 11.00 8 Goddess Aphrodite 113 8 5 7–2 7–2½ 5–2½ 4–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 2.30 3 Virginia Hall 113 3 4 4–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ 5–2¼ Velez 4.40 1 Avalon Ride 120 1 8 8 8 8 6–4½ Pereira 27.60 2 Second Avenue 120 2 3 3–hd 4–1 6–hd 7–3¼ Maldonado 3.80 4 My S V R 120 4 7 1–hd 3–hd 7–hd 8 Gryder 21.30

7 DUNBOW ROAD 9.20 5.00 3.80 6 DURGA 8.20 5.20 5 ROLINGA 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $31.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $34.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-8) $53.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $82.50

Winner–Dunbow Road Dbb.f.3 by Salute the Sarge out of Crystal Kris, by Kissin Kris. Bred by Mat Monaco (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Mat Monaco. Mutuel Pool $339,662 Daily Double Pool $32,717 Exacta Pool $157,104 Quinella Pool $9,477 Superfecta Pool $69,992 Trifecta Pool $120,773. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-7) paid $20.50. Pick Three Pool $82,871.

DUNBOW ROAD stalked outside, ranged up four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside a rival and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. DURGA close up stalking the pace off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the drive and held second. ROLINGA had good early speed and dueled four wide to the stretch, fought back off the rail until past midstretch and was outfinished for the place. GODDESS APHRODITE settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, waited off heels some in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. VIRGINIA HALL had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AVALON RIDE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SECOND AVENUE went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MY S V R a step slow into stride, dueled three deep between horses to the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Yellow Ribbon H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.02 1:12.09 1:35.17 1:41.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Beau Recall 121 1 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 3–1 1–ns Van Dyke 2.00 3 Storm the Hill 119 2 2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 10.50 4 Vasilika 125 3 3 3–1 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ Leparoux 0.90 6 Valedictorian 119 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 4–nk Hernandez 4.80 9 Elysea's World 120 6 5 5–2 5–1 6 5–2 5–2¼ Talamo 20.30 5 Lemoona 118 4 6 6 6 5–½ 6 6 Gutierrez 19.80

1 BEAU RECALL (IRE) 6.00 3.60 2.20 3 STORM THE HILL 6.80 3.00 4 VASILIKA 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $17.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-6) $9.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $17.30

Winner–Beau Recall (IRE) B.m.5 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Greta d'Argent (IRE), by Great Commotion. Bred by Tom Wallace (IRE). Trainer: Brad H. Cox. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion Racing. Mutuel Pool $614,999 Daily Double Pool $47,396 Exacta Pool $237,747 Quinella Pool $12,304 Superfecta Pool $112,760 Trifecta Pool $170,159. Scratched–Causeforcommotion, Toinette, Youngest Daughter. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $38.45. Pick Three Pool $86,198.

BEAU RECALL (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, continued between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, steadied off heels leaving that turn then angled back to the inside, bid along the fence past midstretch and got up in the final stride under urging. STORM THE HILL dueled inside then inched away on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, responded when challenged on the second turn, edged away again into the stretch, came a bit off the fence in the drive and held on gamely but was edged while between horses late. VASILIKA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a foe leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss three wide on the line. VALEDICTORIAN angled in and dueled outside the runner-up then stalked just off the rail, bid again alongside that one on the second turn, continued outside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) angled in and settled just off the inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. LEMOONA a bit slow into stride, angled in and chased inside, moved up along the rail leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, was in tight along the fence and shuffled back five sixteenths out, continued inside and lacked the needed response in the drive. A claim of foul by thee rider of LEMOONA against the winner for alleged interference leaving the second turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 45.55 1:11.07 1:17.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Madame Vestal 119 10 3 11–½ 9–1 2–1½ 1–nk Franco 16.50 11 Rather Nosy 119 11 1 8–1½ 6–½ 1–hd 2–4¼ Roman 10.70 7 Tijori 119 7 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 17.60 9 Give Me a Hint 121 9 4 7–1 7–hd 5–1½ 4–1¼ Desormeaux 7.20 12 Dreamy Gal 124 12 2 2–hd 5–1 4–2 5–¾ Delgadillo 21.70 8 Tapitha Bonita 124 8 10 9–hd 12 12 6–1¼ Pereira 21.30 2 True Validity 119 2 11 10–1 10–1½ 7–1 7–1¼ Espinoza 27.60 1 Message 119 1 8 5–1 2–hd 6–1½ 8–1½ Mn Garcia 1.30 6 Boujie Girl 119 6 7 3–hd 4–hd 9–1 9–2¼ Van Dyke 4.30 5 Dancin in Paradise 119 5 12 12 11–1 11–hd 10–1½ Bejarano 25.40 4 Moreisbetter 119 4 6 1–hd 1–hd 8–1½ 11–¾ Fuentes 22.80 3 Shes All Woman 119 3 9 6–hd 8–½ 10–½ 12 Cedillo 21.60

10 MADAME VESTAL 35.00 16.20 11.00 11 RATHER NOSY 11.00 7.80 7 TIJORI 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $84.00 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $142.70 $2 QUINELLA (10-11) $225.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-7-9) $1,214.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-7) $1,030.90

Winner–Madame Vestal Dbb.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom M. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $575,222 Daily Double Pool $71,819 Exacta Pool $283,259 Quinella Pool $11,303 Superfecta Pool $171,131 Trifecta Pool $232,229. Scratched–Day by Day. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-10) paid $152.10. Pick Three Pool $57,449.

MADAME VESTAL stalked the pace outside then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging to gain a slim lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed. RATHER NOSY was in a good position stalking the leaders outside rivals then three deep, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, drifted in but fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly. TIJORI dueled four wide between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, angled in entering the stretch, found the rail in the drive and held third. GIVE ME A HINT stalked between horses or outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. DREAMY GAL pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, angled in three deep into the stretch and weakened. TAPITHA BONITA chased outside then off the rail, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRUE VALIDITY broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MESSAGE went up inside to press the pace, fell back leaving the turn and weakened. BOUJIE GIRL had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, also fell back leaving the turn and weakened. DANCIN IN PARADISE a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. MOREISBETTER dueled a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. SHES ALL WOMAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.36 45.88 1:10.27 1:22.76 1:34.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Equal Measure 120 6 4 6–1½ 5–1 5–1 1–½ 1–3¾ Desormeaux 4.10 12 Coldwater 123 12 9 7–1 7–hd 7–hd 4–2 2–½ Cedillo 10.00 4 Fashion Island 120 4 5 9–hd 10–1½ 8–1½ 5–hd 3–½ Espinoza 4.60 11 Sapori Girl 117 11 6 10–2 9–hd 10–1 9–1 4–1 Talamo 24.50 9 Daddy's Melody 123 9 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 5–½ Maldonado 22.10 3 Katsaros 120 3 7 8–2 8–2 4–1 3–2 6–¾ Pereira 30.70 5 Boldest Vow 120 5 10 11–hd 11–2½ 11–½ 11–10 7–4½ Bejarano 17.50 10 Flying Blue 120 10 12 5–hd 6–hd 6–1 8–½ 8–2½ Arroyo, Jr. 32.30 8 Dulverton Darling 120 8 3 4–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 6–hd 9–1¼ Van Dyke 2.10 2 Busy Paynter 120 2 2 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 7–hd 10–4¼ Gryder 9.20 1 Zucchera 120 1 11 12 12 9–hd 10–½ 11–24 Blanc 12.30 7 Calentita 117 7 8 3–½ 4–hd 12 12 12 Mn Garcia 27.00

6 EQUAL MEASURE 10.20 5.40 3.80 12 COLDWATER 10.20 6.20 4 FASHION ISLAND 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6) $186.40 $1 EXACTA (6-12) $47.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-12) $54.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-4-11) $281.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-12-4-11-9) Carryover $11,881 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-4) $147.10

Winner–Equal Measure B.f.3 by Speightstown out of Abatis, by Aptitude. Bred by Tony Holmes & Speightstown Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $538,915 Daily Double Pool $152,584 Exacta Pool $298,298 Quinella Pool $14,748 Superfecta Pool $159,961 Super High Five Pool $15,574 Trifecta Pool $216,247. Claimed–Fashion Island by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-7-1-10-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $285,325. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-6) paid $138.35. Pick Three Pool $206,786. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-10-6) 4 correct paid $875.15. Pick Four Pool $775,649. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-1-10-6) 5 correct paid $3,344.65. Pick Five Pool $916,800. $2 Pick Six (3-3-7-1-10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $105.80. $2 Pick Six (3-3-7-1-10-6) 6 correct paid $24,142.40. Pick Six Pool $271,141. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $13,898.00. Place Pick All Pool $36,420.

EQUAL MEASURE broke in onto a rival, angled in and chased inside then outside a foe on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch and won clear under urging. COLDWATER angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. FASHION ISLAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and split rivals late for the show. SAPORI GIRL angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep on the second turn, bumped with a rival leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. DADDY'S MELODY had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch then was not a match for the winner and overtaken late for a minor award. KATSAROS saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BOLDEST VOW bumped at the start, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn, was bumped leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLYING BLUE a bit slow to begin, angled in between horses then chased outside a rival, found the inside on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and did not rally. DULVERTON DARLING stalked three deep, bumped with the winner entering the stretch and weakened. BUSY PAYNTER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and weakened. ZUCCHERA broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, moved up a bit along the inside in the stretch then was in tight a furlong out and did not rally. CALENTITA (IRE) stalked outside a rival then between horses, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.