Racing! McKinzie seems ready for more

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we also congratulate Beau Recall.
It was really great to see trainer Bob Baffert choking up after McKinzie won the $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga. It’s not like he’s shocked at winning a big race, but he won a big race with a horse named for one of his best friends, the late Brad McKinzie.
McKinzie, with Mike Smith aboard, ran a near perfect race going to the front and then settling into the second position, poised to move when they entered the stretch. The winning margin was 1 ¾ lengths. Yoshida was second and Vino Rosso finished third.
“This win is very emotional for me,” Baffert said. “I got very emotional after he won. I was hoping that when I was thinking about running here, I’d never won this race and wanted to see her here so it’s kind of sad. It’s a great honor to win the Whitney. I’ve never won the Whitney, so this is a huge moment for me.”
Smith was equally as happy.
“That was incredible, he ran big,” Smith said. “There were some good horses in there so he had to run, but he ran. That’s the important thing. He had to work at it, but he got away from them and the best part of it was at the end of the race. That gives me confidence going a mile and a quarter down the road. The break was huge. [Saturday], he felt better than he ever had. I knew he was going to jump well today.”
Not sure if there is an intermediary step but the Breeders’ Cup Classic is in the cards.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
I mentioned that Arizona Downs had shut its meet down early in Saturday’s Michael Wrona story. It reopened a couple weeks ago.
Del Mar review
In the first stakes of the day, the Grade 2 $200,00 Sorrento Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. Amalfi Sunrise took the lead midway the far turn and rolled to a six-length win.
Amalfi Sunrise paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.10. Powerfulattraction was second and Shedaresthedevil was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “It really was impressive the way she drew away at the end. She’s a naturally fast filly and that’s the way she likes to run, up near the pace. She took a lot of heat and still was able to pull away which was very professional.”
Norberto Arroyo, Jr. (winning jockey): “Oh, I had a ton of horse. She’s a very nice filly. Maybe the best filly I’ve ever been on to this point, and I’ve been on some nice fillies. She’s something special.”
In the more interesting feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the turf, Beau Recall pulled a minor upset winning by a nose over longshot Storm the Hill. Vasilika finished third.
Beau Recall paid $6.00, $3.60 and $2.20.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Donnie Balthazar (assistant to trainer Brad Cox): “Brad just told me to keep her happy and get her to the race happy and healthy. Brad called Drayden [Van Dyke] earlier [Saturday] and then Drayden and I just touched base before the race to go over what Brad said. After that, it was him and her. I was nervous at the finish and then it got even more nerve wracking with the objection. I’ve come out here before when we have one running, but I’ve never won a stakes like this.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “That incident (near the far turn) cost me at least half a length. I got pushed out. My mare was going good and got thrown off stride. She was game. She was coming good. I was hoping I got there, but I had no idea.”
Del Mar preview
Week three wraps up with an eight-race card and one graded stakes race and two allowance races. There are three races on the turf. The feature is the Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. It goes as the seventh race at about 5 p.m.
The favorite, at 2-1, is Neptune’s Storm for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. He is four-of-nine lifetime and has won his last two races and three of his last four. The last two wins were in ungraded stakes and this is his first graded stakes.
Jasikan is the 5-2 second choice for John Sadler and Flavien Prat. He is three-of-five lifetime and we last saw him winning the Oceanside Stakes on opening day. He has also won his last two races.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 7, 10, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 8, 11.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (3): $125,000 Clarendon Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Keep On Truckin ($3.40)
Gulfstream (5): $100,000 Dr. Fager Stakes, Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Chance It ($2.40)
Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Troy Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Leinster ($13.00)
Parx (8): $100,000 Mrs. Penny Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Imply ($2.40)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Duchess Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: ($15.30)
Saratoga (7): $100,000 Lure Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Lucullan ($5.90)
Parx (7): $100,000 Dr. Teresa Garofalo Memorial Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Afleet Tizzy ($17.20)
Parx (9): $100,000 Roanoke Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Somedays Ones ($4.40)
Mountaineer (7): Grade 3 $200,000 West Virginia Governor’s Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Dust ($9.20)
Saratoga (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Test Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Covfefe ($8.50)
Mountaineer (8): Grade 3 $500,000 West Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Money ($3.00)
Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $1 million Whitney Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: McKinzie ($3.70)
Parx (11): $100,000 Marshall Jenney Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Hollywood Talent ($26.20)
Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Desert Vixen Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lenzi’s Lucky Lady ($5.60)
Saratoga (10): $100,000 De La Rose Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Got Stormy ($6.40)
Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Sorrento Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Amalfi Sunrise ($3.40)
Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Beau Recall ($6.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:02 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Shepperton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (1-5)
11:10 Saratoga (3): $100,000 John Morrissey Stakes, NY-bred 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Gold for the King (2-1)
12:21 Saratoga (5): Grade 3 $200,000 Waya Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Santa Monica (1-1)
1:10 Ellis Park (6): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Surrender Now (8-5)
1:40 Ellis Park (7): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (2-1)
2:10 Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Kentucky Down Preview Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Totally Boss (3-1)
2:40 Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Ladies Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Hanalei Moon (3-1)
2:48 Saratoga (9): $1 million Saratoga Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Rockemperor (7-2)
3:10 Ellis Park (10): $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Kentucky Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Bigger Picture (2-1)
3:23 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Adirondack Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Magic Dance (7-5)
5:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 3 $150,000 La Jolla Handicap, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Neptune’s Storm (2-1)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 12 Distinctive B (7-2)
Outside post with a history of firing fresh, this old-timer from the Peter Miller barn likes to win races, runs well at Del Mar, has won his last two under Flavien Prat and does well at the distance. No knocks, so expect this gelding to fire a big shot in his return.
Saturday’s result: Equal Measure proved much the best with an easy win to pay $10.20 to win.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 4 Wildness (2-1)
With a two-level class drop, this filly should be exceptionally tough to beat if she breaks close to the lead. She broke one length slow in last fourth-place try when facing sharp winner Piety, who since beat allowance company easily. She also broke slow when fourth in debut vs. Suite Expectations, who beat allowance company in her next start. Despite her troubled recent fourth, Wildness still earned a 73 Trackmaster speed figure, easily best in this group.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 3.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 14th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.47 59.15 1:12.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lazy Daisy
|120
|5
|3
|3–4
|3–2½
|2–hd
|1–½
|Bejarano
|3.50
|4
|Greg's Diva
|120
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2
|2–2¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.10
|2
|Bristol Bayou
|120
|2
|5
|5
|4–3
|4–5
|3–3¼
|Espinoza
|12.10
|3
|Eclair
|120
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1½
|4–2
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|1
|Gold Included
|120
|1
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Desormeaux
|13.60
|5
|LAZY DAISY
|9.00
|4.40
|3.40
|4
|GREG'S DIVA
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|BRISTOL BAYOU
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$13.10
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$12.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$33.00
Winner–Lazy Daisy B.f.2 by Paynter out of Romantic Intention, by Suave. Bred by John Elder & Paynter Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Great Friends Stable, LLC and Mansor, Tom. Mutuel Pool $221,064 Exacta Pool $85,108 Quinella Pool $4,759 Trifecta Pool $63,053. Scratched–none.
LAZY DAISY had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished steadily under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. GREG'S DIVA between horses early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid again outside that one leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BRISTOL BAYOU broke in a bit and was steadied, pulled and drifted out some early then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and picked up the show. ECLAIR had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away a half mile out, dueled along the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GOLD INCLUDED came off the rail past the gap, chased off the inside, was three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 45.82 57.86 1:04.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Whatsittoya
|120
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–5
|1–4¾
|Cedillo
|4.20
|7
|Conquest Smartee
|123
|7
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2¾
|Talamo
|0.50
|3
|Iron Curtain
|121
|3
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Flores
|14.00
|2
|Duke of Fallbrook
|121
|2
|3
|6–1½
|6–½
|4–½
|4–3¼
|Gutierrez
|28.00
|1
|San Giorgio
|111
|1
|4
|5–1
|5–1
|6
|5–¾
|Velez
|14.50
|5
|Polity
|116
|5
|5
|2–½
|3–½
|5–1½
|6
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.80
|4
|Captain N. Barron
|121
|4
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|Arroyo, Jr.
|16.00
|6
|WHATSITTOYA
|10.40
|3.20
|2.80
|7
|CONQUEST SMARTEE
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|IRON CURTAIN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$50.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$9.20
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-2)
|$23.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3)
|$18.85
Winner–Whatsittoya Dbb.g.3 by Atta Boy Roy out of Once Upon a Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Carnation Racing Stables, Inc.,Ron Crockett, Inc. & Ali Hull (WA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Jeff Cissell. Mutuel Pool $283,313 Daily Double Pool $53,855 Exacta Pool $155,310 Quinella Pool $6,515 Superfecta Pool $69,030 Trifecta Pool $116,758. Claimed–Conquest Smartee by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.
WHATSITTOYA sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear on the turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple cracks of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling late. CONQUEST SMARTEE stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bested the others. IRON CURTAIN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, found the rail in upper stretch and just held third. DUKE OF FALLBROOK between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SAN GIORGIO bobbled at the start but quickly recovered and went up inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. POLITY stalked three deep between foes on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CAPTAIN N. BARRON between horses early, chased off the rail, drifted six wide into the stretch while being pulled up and was walked off.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.82 44.17 55.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Legends of War
|122
|3
|6
|5–1
|4–1
|2–1½
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|3.30
|2
|Psycho Dar
|124
|2
|3
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–¾
|Maldonado
|5.90
|7
|North County Guy
|124
|6
|4
|6–2½
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|8
|Eagle Song
|122
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–1½
|Cedillo
|19.50
|5
|Stop the Violence
|122
|5
|1
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|5–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.40
|1
|Smiling Angelo
|124
|1
|5
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|6–1
|Talamo
|8.00
|4
|Eskimo Roses
|122
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|5–½
|7
|Gutierrez
|10.20
|3
|LEGENDS OF WAR
|8.60
|4.40
|2.80
|2
|PSYCHO DAR
|6.00
|3.60
|7
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$49.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$20.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$22.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-8)
|$32.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7)
|$23.65
Winner–Legends of War B.c.3 by Scat Daddy out of Madera Dancer, by Rahy. Bred by DP Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Qatar Racing Limited and Keh, Steven. Mutuel Pool $403,006 Daily Double Pool $31,142 Exacta Pool $176,408 Quinella Pool $8,917 Superfecta Pool $63,125 Trifecta Pool $122,925. Scratched–Sneem (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $56.05. Pick Three Pool $69,481.
LEGENDS OF WAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. PSYCHO DAR sent between horses to the early lead, kicked clear and set the pace inside, held on gamely in the stretch but was edged on the line. NORTH COUNTY GUY settled outside a rival then chased just off the rail, went outside a foe leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and finished well three deep at the end. EAGLE SONG (IRE) broke out a bit, dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished with interest inside. STOP THE VIOLENCE stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING ANGELO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ESKIMO ROSES well placed stalking the leader outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.39 46.49 58.75 1:05.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Riding With Dino
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Pedroza
|1.60
|7
|Eustace
|120
|7
|5
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|5.10
|3
|Wicked Blue
|120
|3
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–6¾
|Linares
|26.50
|5
|Sweet Boy
|120
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|4–1½
|Cedillo
|3.80
|6
|El Chapin
|120
|6
|7
|6–1½
|5–2
|5–4
|5–2½
|Sanchez
|27.00
|2
|Fly the Sky
|120
|2
|6
|7
|7
|6–5
|6–19
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.20
|4
|Five O
|120
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|15.10
|1
|RIDING WITH DINO
|5.20
|3.40
|2.80
|7
|EUSTACE
|5.40
|4.40
|3
|WICKED BLUE
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$12.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$14.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-5)
|$45.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3)
|$66.15
Winner–Riding With Dino B.c.2 by Vronsky out of Belloma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Begley, Paul, Mathis, Andy, Panian, Len and Porreca, Anthony. Mutuel Pool $326,489 Daily Double Pool $23,747 Exacta Pool $145,436 Quinella Pool $7,933 Superfecta Pool $62,198 Trifecta Pool $104,355. Claimed–Riding With Dino by Cady, Todd, Featherston, Roger and Paradise Farms, Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $42.95. Pick Three Pool $37,995.
RIDING WITH DINO had good early speed and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn and drew off in the stretch under an energetic hand ride while being shown the whip and a couple backhanded taps of the stick late. EUSTACE bumped at the start, stalked outside then bid three deep into the turn, tracked the winner outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was second best. WICKED BLUE broke alertly, stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. SWEET BOY stalked then bid outside the winner on the backstretch and between foes into the turn, angled in and tracked just off the rail on the turn, found the inside in the lane and weakened. EL CHAPIN broke out onto a rival and steadied, chased outside a foe on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. FLY THE SKY broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FIVE O stalked a bit of thee rail then between foes or outside a rival, dropped back just off the rail on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Sorrento Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.50 45.91 58.17 1:10.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Amalfi Sunrise
|120
|3
|1
|2–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|1–6
|Arroyo, Jr.
|0.70
|2
|Powerfulattraction
|118
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|2–ns
|Talamo
|19.00
|4
|Shedaresthedevil
|123
|4
|4
|5–6
|2–hd
|2–2
|3–3¼
|Van Dyke
|4.50
|6
|Shanghai Keely
|118
|6
|2
|4–hd
|5–4
|5–hd
|4–1¾
|Orozco
|30.40
|5
|Princess Mo
|118
|5
|3
|3–1½
|4–1
|6
|5–1½
|Franco
|41.50
|1
|Comical
|123
|1
|5
|1–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|6
|Leparoux
|2.10
|3
|AMALFI SUNRISE
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|POWERFULATTRACTION
|8.20
|4.20
|4
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$10.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$16.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$27.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-6)
|$14.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$27.35
Winner–Amalfi Sunrise Dbb.f.2 by Constitution out of Soot Z, by Empire Maker. Bred by Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Branham, Doug and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $540,517 Daily Double Pool $43,006 Exacta Pool $201,838 Quinella Pool $10,573 Superfecta Pool $108,260 Trifecta Pool $167,928. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $14.45. Pick Three Pool $88,681. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-1-3) 4 correct paid $80.95. Pick Four Pool $256,785. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-3-1-3) 5 correct paid $331.10. Pick Five Pool $600,307.
AMALFI SUNRISE dueled between horses, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn, widened under a strong hand ride while being shown the whip and drifted inward in the stretch and was under steady handling the final sixteenth and a long hold late. POWERFULATTRACTION dropped back off the rail early, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL stalked a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. SHANGHAI KEELY bobbled slightly at the start, was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS MO had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked three wide on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. COMICAL went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.97 44.39 56.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Castle
|120
|3
|3
|4–½
|3–1
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|5
|Dom the Bomb
|118
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|1.90
|4
|Pure Comedy
|122
|4
|5
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|Franco
|23.90
|6
|Eric the Trojan
|120
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|4–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|4.20
|10
|Regal Born
|120
|9
|6
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–1½
|5–½
|Pereira
|7.70
|1
|Royal Creed
|120
|1
|8
|7–½
|6–1
|5–2
|6–1
|Fuentes
|32.60
|2
|R Cha Cha
|113
|2
|7
|8–4½
|8–1½
|9
|7–4¼
|Velez
|21.00
|7
|Gutsy Ruler
|113
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–hd
|8–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.30
|9
|Midnight Ming
|120
|8
|4
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–hd
|9
|Gryder
|13.20
|3
|CASTLE
|7.60
|4.00
|3.20
|5
|DOM THE BOMB
|4.00
|3.20
|4
|PURE COMEDY
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$13.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-6)
|$50.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$73.15
Winner–Castle B.g.6 by Slew's Tiznow out of Grand Advice, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Eagle Ridge Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Eagle Ridge Racing. Mutuel Pool $487,613 Daily Double Pool $57,434 Exacta Pool $233,472 Quinella Pool $12,026 Superfecta Pool $111,341 Trifecta Pool $179,912. Claimed–Midnight Ming by Owens, Barbara and Jack. Trainer: Manuel Badilla. Scratched–Restless Rambler.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $75,923.
CASTLE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up in the drive, took a short lead under urging past midstretch and inched away late. DOM THE BOMB sped to the early lead, angled in and inched away on the backstretch, responded when challenged into the turn, edged clear on the bend, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong but could not quite match that one late while holding the place. PURE COMEDY stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, came out some in the stretch and held third. ERIC THE TROJAN hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and six wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. REGAL BORN stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes on the line. ROYAL CREED saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. R CHA CHA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GUTSY RULER hopped slightly at the start but broke with the field, stalked between horses then bid between foes early on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT MING was close up stalking the pace three deep, bid three wide into the turn, continued three wide around the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.15 46.65 59.30 1:05.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Dunbow Road
|120
|7
|1
|6–3
|5–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|Talamo
|3.60
|6
|Durga
|120
|6
|6
|5–½
|6–2
|3–1½
|2–1
|Bejarano
|7.30
|5
|Rolinga
|120
|5
|2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–3¾
|Fuentes
|11.00
|8
|Goddess Aphrodite
|113
|8
|5
|7–2
|7–2½
|5–2½
|4–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|3
|Virginia Hall
|113
|3
|4
|4–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|5–2¼
|Velez
|4.40
|1
|Avalon Ride
|120
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–4½
|Pereira
|27.60
|2
|Second Avenue
|120
|2
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|6–hd
|7–3¼
|Maldonado
|3.80
|4
|My S V R
|120
|4
|7
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–hd
|8
|Gryder
|21.30
|7
|DUNBOW ROAD
|9.20
|5.00
|3.80
|6
|DURGA
|8.20
|5.20
|5
|ROLINGA
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$46.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$31.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$34.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-8)
|$53.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5)
|$82.50
Winner–Dunbow Road Dbb.f.3 by Salute the Sarge out of Crystal Kris, by Kissin Kris. Bred by Mat Monaco (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Mat Monaco. Mutuel Pool $339,662 Daily Double Pool $32,717 Exacta Pool $157,104 Quinella Pool $9,477 Superfecta Pool $69,992 Trifecta Pool $120,773. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-7) paid $20.50. Pick Three Pool $82,871.
DUNBOW ROAD stalked outside, ranged up four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside a rival and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. DURGA close up stalking the pace off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the drive and held second. ROLINGA had good early speed and dueled four wide to the stretch, fought back off the rail until past midstretch and was outfinished for the place. GODDESS APHRODITE settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, waited off heels some in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. VIRGINIA HALL had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AVALON RIDE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SECOND AVENUE went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MY S V R a step slow into stride, dueled three deep between horses to the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Yellow Ribbon H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.02 1:12.09 1:35.17 1:41.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Beau Recall
|121
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|3–1
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|3
|Storm the Hill
|119
|2
|2
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–½
|Bejarano
|10.50
|4
|Vasilika
|125
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Leparoux
|0.90
|6
|Valedictorian
|119
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–nk
|Hernandez
|4.80
|9
|Elysea's World
|120
|6
|5
|5–2
|5–1
|6
|5–2
|5–2¼
|Talamo
|20.30
|5
|Lemoona
|118
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|19.80
|1
|BEAU RECALL (IRE)
|6.00
|3.60
|2.20
|3
|STORM THE HILL
|6.80
|3.00
|4
|VASILIKA
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$34.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$17.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-6)
|$9.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4)
|$17.30
Winner–Beau Recall (IRE) B.m.5 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Greta d'Argent (IRE), by Great Commotion. Bred by Tom Wallace (IRE). Trainer: Brad H. Cox. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion Racing. Mutuel Pool $614,999 Daily Double Pool $47,396 Exacta Pool $237,747 Quinella Pool $12,304 Superfecta Pool $112,760 Trifecta Pool $170,159. Scratched–Causeforcommotion, Toinette, Youngest Daughter.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $38.45. Pick Three Pool $86,198.
BEAU RECALL (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, continued between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, steadied off heels leaving that turn then angled back to the inside, bid along the fence past midstretch and got up in the final stride under urging. STORM THE HILL dueled inside then inched away on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, responded when challenged on the second turn, edged away again into the stretch, came a bit off the fence in the drive and held on gamely but was edged while between horses late. VASILIKA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a foe leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss three wide on the line. VALEDICTORIAN angled in and dueled outside the runner-up then stalked just off the rail, bid again alongside that one on the second turn, continued outside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) angled in and settled just off the inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. LEMOONA a bit slow into stride, angled in and chased inside, moved up along the rail leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, was in tight along the fence and shuffled back five sixteenths out, continued inside and lacked the needed response in the drive. A claim of foul by thee rider of LEMOONA against the winner for alleged interference leaving the second turn was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 45.55 1:11.07 1:17.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Madame Vestal
|119
|10
|3
|11–½
|9–1
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Franco
|16.50
|11
|Rather Nosy
|119
|11
|1
|8–1½
|6–½
|1–hd
|2–4¼
|Roman
|10.70
|7
|Tijori
|119
|7
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|17.60
|9
|Give Me a Hint
|121
|9
|4
|7–1
|7–hd
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|7.20
|12
|Dreamy Gal
|124
|12
|2
|2–hd
|5–1
|4–2
|5–¾
|Delgadillo
|21.70
|8
|Tapitha Bonita
|124
|8
|10
|9–hd
|12
|12
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|21.30
|2
|True Validity
|119
|2
|11
|10–1
|10–1½
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|27.60
|1
|Message
|119
|1
|8
|5–1
|2–hd
|6–1½
|8–1½
|Mn Garcia
|1.30
|6
|Boujie Girl
|119
|6
|7
|3–hd
|4–hd
|9–1
|9–2¼
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|5
|Dancin in Paradise
|119
|5
|12
|12
|11–1
|11–hd
|10–1½
|Bejarano
|25.40
|4
|Moreisbetter
|119
|4
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|8–1½
|11–¾
|Fuentes
|22.80
|3
|Shes All Woman
|119
|3
|9
|6–hd
|8–½
|10–½
|12
|Cedillo
|21.60
|10
|MADAME VESTAL
|35.00
|16.20
|11.00
|11
|RATHER NOSY
|11.00
|7.80
|7
|TIJORI
|10.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10)
|$84.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-11)
|$142.70
|$2 QUINELLA (10-11)
|$225.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-7-9)
|$1,214.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-11-7)
|$1,030.90
Winner–Madame Vestal Dbb.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Dunwoody Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom M. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $575,222 Daily Double Pool $71,819 Exacta Pool $283,259 Quinella Pool $11,303 Superfecta Pool $171,131 Trifecta Pool $232,229. Scratched–Day by Day.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-10) paid $152.10. Pick Three Pool $57,449.
MADAME VESTAL stalked the pace outside then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging to gain a slim lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed. RATHER NOSY was in a good position stalking the leaders outside rivals then three deep, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, drifted in but fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly. TIJORI dueled four wide between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, angled in entering the stretch, found the rail in the drive and held third. GIVE ME A HINT stalked between horses or outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. DREAMY GAL pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, angled in three deep into the stretch and weakened. TAPITHA BONITA chased outside then off the rail, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRUE VALIDITY broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, swung out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MESSAGE went up inside to press the pace, fell back leaving the turn and weakened. BOUJIE GIRL had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, also fell back leaving the turn and weakened. DANCIN IN PARADISE a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. MOREISBETTER dueled a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. SHES ALL WOMAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.36 45.88 1:10.27 1:22.76 1:34.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Equal Measure
|120
|6
|4
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|1–½
|1–3¾
|Desormeaux
|4.10
|12
|Coldwater
|123
|12
|9
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|Cedillo
|10.00
|4
|Fashion Island
|120
|4
|5
|9–hd
|10–1½
|8–1½
|5–hd
|3–½
|Espinoza
|4.60
|11
|Sapori Girl
|117
|11
|6
|10–2
|9–hd
|10–1
|9–1
|4–1
|Talamo
|24.50
|9
|Daddy's Melody
|123
|9
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1½
|5–½
|Maldonado
|22.10
|3
|Katsaros
|120
|3
|7
|8–2
|8–2
|4–1
|3–2
|6–¾
|Pereira
|30.70
|5
|Boldest Vow
|120
|5
|10
|11–hd
|11–2½
|11–½
|11–10
|7–4½
|Bejarano
|17.50
|10
|Flying Blue
|120
|10
|12
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|8–½
|8–2½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|32.30
|8
|Dulverton Darling
|120
|8
|3
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|6–hd
|9–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|2
|Busy Paynter
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|7–hd
|10–4¼
|Gryder
|9.20
|1
|Zucchera
|120
|1
|11
|12
|12
|9–hd
|10–½
|11–24
|Blanc
|12.30
|7
|Calentita
|117
|7
|8
|3–½
|4–hd
|12
|12
|12
|Mn Garcia
|27.00
|6
|EQUAL MEASURE
|10.20
|5.40
|3.80
|12
|COLDWATER
|10.20
|6.20
|4
|FASHION ISLAND
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6)
|$186.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-12)
|$47.00
|$2 QUINELLA (6-12)
|$54.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-4-11)
|$281.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-12-4-11-9)
|Carryover $11,881
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-4)
|$147.10
Winner–Equal Measure B.f.3 by Speightstown out of Abatis, by Aptitude. Bred by Tony Holmes & Speightstown Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $538,915 Daily Double Pool $152,584 Exacta Pool $298,298 Quinella Pool $14,748 Superfecta Pool $159,961 Super High Five Pool $15,574 Trifecta Pool $216,247. Claimed–Fashion Island by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-7-1-10-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $285,325. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-6) paid $138.35. Pick Three Pool $206,786. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-10-6) 4 correct paid $875.15. Pick Four Pool $775,649. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-1-10-6) 5 correct paid $3,344.65. Pick Five Pool $916,800. $2 Pick Six (3-3-7-1-10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $105.80. $2 Pick Six (3-3-7-1-10-6) 6 correct paid $24,142.40. Pick Six Pool $271,141. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $13,898.00. Place Pick All Pool $36,420.
EQUAL MEASURE broke in onto a rival, angled in and chased inside then outside a foe on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch and won clear under urging. COLDWATER angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. FASHION ISLAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and split rivals late for the show. SAPORI GIRL angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep on the second turn, bumped with a rival leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. DADDY'S MELODY had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch then was not a match for the winner and overtaken late for a minor award. KATSAROS saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. BOLDEST VOW bumped at the start, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn, was bumped leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLYING BLUE a bit slow to begin, angled in between horses then chased outside a rival, found the inside on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and did not rally. DULVERTON DARLING stalked three deep, bumped with the winner entering the stretch and weakened. BUSY PAYNTER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and weakened. ZUCCHERA broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, moved up a bit along the inside in the stretch then was in tight a furlong out and did not rally. CALENTITA (IRE) stalked outside a rival then between horses, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$2,321,824
|Inter-Track
|8,082
|$4,911,321
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,396,881
|TOTAL
|8,082
|$16,630,026
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, August 4.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 15th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|A Lonna At the Top
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|25,000
|2
|And Counting
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Rafael Becerra
|7-2
|25,000
|3
|Super Klaus
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Bunny Yogurt
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|5-2
|25,000
|5
|Sheza Factor
|Evin Roman
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|25,000
|6
|Fuega
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Verynsky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Michael Puhich
|5-1
|35,000
|2
|Juggles
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|35,000
|3
|Boa Nova
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|First in Show
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Unbridled's Skye
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Toothless Wonder
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|40,000
|7
|Gobsmack
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Andy Mathis
|20-1
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ciao Luna
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|2
|Quit Kvetching
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|3
|Smiling Annie
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|4
|Papaclem'smidnight
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Wishful
|Jorge Velez
|114
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|6
|Early's Kid
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Andy Mathis
|6-1
|7
|Dr Wysong
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gabo's Macondo
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|25,000
|2
|Moonlight Drive
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Invasion Looming
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|25,000
|4
|Fabozzi
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Plum Dandy
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|25,000
|6
|Bird Is the Word
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|22,500
|7
|Lifeline
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|25,000
|8
|Offshore
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|25,000
|9
|Playing Through
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Tim McCanna
|6-1
|25,000
|10
|Bam Bam Bryan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|9-2
|25,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shooters Shoot
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
|2
|Flash of Promise
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|3
|Phast Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|4
|Next Revolt
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Dan Blacker
|20-1
|5
|Western Smoke
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|6
|Eight Rings
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|7
|Express Train
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|8
|Can'tbetemall
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Anna Meah
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Morgan S.
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Dan L. Hendricks
|15-1
|2
|Camby
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|3
|Rafal
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|4
|Grinning Tiger
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|5
|Landeskog
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|6
|Heartfullofstars
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|7
|Jack Van Berg
|Mike Smith
|119
|Michael Puhich
|20-1
|8
|Candy Cornell
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|John A. Shirreffs
|9-2
|9
|Getaloadofthis
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|10
|Shane Zain
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|11
|Distinctive B
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'La Jolla Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Neptune's Storm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|2
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|3
|Gregorian Chant
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Golden Birthday
|Joseph Talamo
|116
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|5
|Stubbins
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Jasikan
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|7
|King of Speed
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|8
|Rijeka
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bourbon and Water
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Mr. Class
|Saul Arias
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|L'Aquila
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Black Storm
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Go Sammy Go
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Vermeer
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Lucky Wally
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|20,000
|9
|Wilt
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Andy Mathis
|9-2
|20,000
|10
|Passing
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|20,000
|11
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|20,000