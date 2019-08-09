Racing! Is the Saudi Cup a good idea?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look to a big day for 2-year-olds at Del Mar.
Earlier this week, there was this big announcement at Saratoga about a new $20-million race to be run Feb. 29 in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, the Saudi Cup.
It was to come four weeks after the Pegasus and four weeks before the Dubai World Cup. Both the Pegasus and World Cup have the distinction of previously being the richest race in the world.
When the Pegasus first started, it was a pretty brilliant concept. It was to be held in January so you could squeeze one more race out of a horse before they were sent to the breeding shed. The original concept is everyone had to put up their own money, although the way deals are cut now, that part is pretty blurry.
I’ve been to a couple and it’s a pretty energized scene, even this year when the weather made it less pleasant. I liked it better when it was just the big dirt race and no turf race, because of the bigger purse. But, heck, what do I know.
The Dubai World Cup, I’m told, is an experience unlike most in racing. It captures the extravagance of the upper crust of that region. (Of course, there a few things in this region that do not make one proud.) The race brings together the best horses and jockeys in the world for one big day of racing.
OK, so what’s my point with this big windup?
I can’t help but wonder if the idea of having this triple crown for older horses, well intended as it may be, may spell trouble for the Pegasus.
Now, the Saudis want to give automatic invites to the top three finishers in the Pegasus. Plus, all those coming basically get a freebie when it comes to expenses.
But think about it this way. It all starts with the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the top horses coming out of that get very little break before having to get back in serious training for the Pegasus 10 weeks away.
Then you go to Gulfstream for the big race, run in it, then have to get ready for the big-time ship to Saudi Arabia and all the things that entails and then be ready to race in four weeks.
Finally, you’ve still got one race to go, the Dubai World Cup, just four weeks away.
I asked trainer Peter Miller, who has a lot of experience with taking horses to Dubai, what he thought.
“Too much racing and traveling in a short time period,” he said.
Then I asked journalist and friend Robert Kieckhefer, an expert on international racing who does the weekly preview and results roundups for UPI, if he thought trainers and owners would do the trifecta of races. Obviously, this is a topic where he has a lot of passion.
“The short answer is, yes. Why not?” Kieckhefer said. ”At least one Pegasus top-three finisher has gone on to Dubai in each of the three relevant years. So, the new wrinkle is whether connections would be willing to ship and run again in four weeks’ time?
“With $10 million to the winner and payouts down to 10th place? As Bob Baffert told me a few weeks ago when we discussed this, ‘If you put up $20 million, you’ll get good horses in your starting gate.’” He also noted having purses like this out there makes it an easier sell for him and his peers to convince owners to put up big bucks at the sales.
“Obviously, it wouldn’t be for every horse but we must have a few capable of rising to that challenge. Whether a Pegasus runner would attempt both races on the SA Peninsula is a different story. And, as a side reflection, the Saudi race makes the World Cup Carnival races more interesting as they could serve as preps for Saudi and/or Dubai.
“We’ve already seen some back-and-forth between Dubai and the All-Weather Championships in England (which, by the way, are well worth following). That could be enhanced, too. But ... there are so many variables. The Saudis went out of their way to present testimony from world-class jocks that the surface at King Abdulaziz Racecourse is just great. But they still have to convince everyone that the rest of the infrastructure, from vet care to feed and betting and, heck, even water, is acceptable for world-class horses. Not saying any of that’s not up to snuff but until you do it. …
“And there are the obvious political and geopolitical issues, the cultural differences, etc., that pertain to international racing in general. Just to illustrate, I’m wondering day to day right now how the unsettled political situation in Hong Kong is going to impact racing there, not to mention hopes that Beijing will open the door to race wagering on the mainland.
“I find all this totally fascinating and hope horse racing can be a force in bringing together people from different cultures and backgrounds to better understand one another and, you know, get along better.”
Good points all.
Robert mentioned the political and geopolitical issues and the wish that something like this could bring people together. No doubt that sports can and should heal.
On the surface it seems as if the biggest obstacles to the Saudi Cup are logistical. But there also has to be consideration of what racing should do in light of what happened in that country to a U.S. journalist. Or does a $20 million purse make things OK?
I’m guessing it’s something the sport hasn’t thought about. We’ll see what happens.
Del Mar review
Lynne’s Legacy went from last to first in the stretch to win the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The winning margin was a neck.
Pulpit Rider crossed the line second but was disqualified to sixth after the stewards determined she interfered with Fiery Lady. Lynne’s Legacy paid $10.00, $5.00 and $3.40. Don’t Sell was placed second and Mo See Cal was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Doug O’Neill (winning trainer): “This filly is such an honest filly and she’ll run two miles if you asked her. The trouble with the mile and a quarter and longer races is that there’s no pace to run at. So, we thought in this mile race we’d get a good pace to run at, which we did. Hats off to Rafael [Bejarano], he won the race with a perfectly timed ride. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “Good trip for her [Friday]. I was glad to see the speed early [because] she wants to run from the back. I’ve ridden her before a bunch of times and I’ve won on her. I know her. And it is always good to ride for Doug [O’Neill]. I think he’s the best trainer I’ve ever ridden for. He’s never negative, always positive. He gives me lots of confidence. Even if I do something wrong, I might say, ‘I’m sorry, I screwed up,’ he doesn’t care. He says, ‘That’s OK. We’ll get them next time.’ He always makes me feel good. We’ve been going well so far.”
Del Mar preview
If you’re into 2-year-old horses, this is your day. Four of the nine races are restricted to horses who are just starting their racing career. There is even a Grade 2 $200,000 stakes race for sophomores. It’s the Best Pal, over six furlongs. Some will look at it as a prep for the Del Mar Futurity on Sept. 2, which is considered a prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 1, which is considered a prep for … well, you get it.
There are four turf races on the card, which starts at the usual 2 p.m. Six of the nine races are six furlongs or less.
As for the Best Pal, the 2-1 favorite is Schrodinger for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. The guess here is it wasn’t the 1¼-length win in his Los Alamitos debut that has him the favorite. It’s that Kaleem Shah paid $550,000 for the colt.
The second favorite, at 5-2, is Fore Left for Doug O’Neill and Mario Guiterrez. He won his first race at Santa Anita and his second race was a stakes at Belmont, which he won by 4½. I asked Doug if this was his Derby horse. “I sure hope so,” he said. But, if you know Doug, he’s positive about everything. Paul Reddam, he of Nyquist and I’ll Have Another fame, paid $145,000 for this colt.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 7, 9 (3 also eligible).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
2:11 Saratoga (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Saratoga Special, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Green Light Go (2-1)
2:25 Woodbine (9): $225,000 Wonder Where Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Desert Ride (7-5)
2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Fourstardave Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Uni (5-2)
2:53 Arlington (9): Grade 1 $600,000 Beverly D., fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sistercharlie (8-5)
3:28 Arlington (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Secretariat Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fog of War (3-1)
3:52 Colonial (5): $100,000 M. Tyson Gilpin Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Up Hill Battle (5-2)
4:12 Arlington (11): Grade 1 $1 million Arlington Million XXXVII, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Bricks and Mortar (8-5)
4:55 Arlington (12): Grade 3 $100,000 Pucker Up Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Café Americano (3-1)
5:16 Colonial (8): $100,000 Meadow Stable Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Elusive Mischief (6-5)
5:39 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Best Pal Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Schrodinger (2-1)
5:44 Colonial (9): $100,000 Nellie Mae Cox Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fionnbharr (7-2)
6:12 Colonial (10): $100,000 Edward P. Evans Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: River Deep (9-5)
6:36 Canterbury (8): $100,000 Minnesota Oaks, Minn-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Ready to Runaway (5-2)
7:07 Canterbury (9): $100,000 Minnesota Derby, Minn-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Mister Banjoman (3-1)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 7 Zee Drop (4-1)
Sophomore fillies going one mile on turf in this allowance/optional claimer and I will go with new face Zee Drop. Purchased privately off a win over restricted claimers at Belmont Park last time, she goes for “Ship & Win” money for trainer Phil D’Amato and her connections. Figures to be on top of a modest pace and appears to have trained well enough over this course, so look for a top try under Flavien Prat.
Friday’s result: Mo See Call led until the stretch but couldn’t hold on and finished fourth, but was elevated to third by a disqualification.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Ima Five Bar Cartel (5-2)
Top Oregon trainer Hector Magallanes has won with five of 25 local starters this year and has a live invader in this sophomore gelding who has been idle since last November. In a solid July 16 gate drill at 220 yards, he broke sharp while stumbling in to bump his workmate, responded to urging midway and went nicely late under a hand shove to prove a nose best.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 9.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 18th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.23 47.35 1:12.25 1:24.96 1:38.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mongolian Humor
|118
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Cedillo
|2.40
|4
|Incredible Luck
|123
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|2–2
|2–1¾
|Blanc
|7.30
|1
|The Creep
|120
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–2
|3–3¼
|Delgadillo
|2.50
|6
|Palladium
|120
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–5
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|8.00
|2
|So Long Sailor
|123
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|5–4
|4–½
|5–8¾
|Franco
|7.00
|3
|Trapper Peak
|123
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–3
|6–1¾
|Fuentes
|14.10
|7
|Zakaroff
|123
|7
|7
|6–4
|6–9
|6–1
|7
|7
|Bejarano
|4.20
|5
|MONGOLIAN HUMOR
|6.80
|3.80
|2.80
|4
|INCREDIBLE LUCK
|7.20
|3.80
|1
|THE CREEP
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$19.10
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$21.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6)
|$46.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$44.25
Winner–Mongolian Humor Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $310,007 Exacta Pool $145,514 Quinella Pool $7,271 Superfecta Pool $56,938 Trifecta Pool $90,284. Claimed–Mongolian Humor by Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Tannenbaum, Edward M.,Scott, William,Seymour,L. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Incredible Luck by Madden Racing and Wong, Jonathan. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–The Creep by Dunn, Robin, Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Trapper Peak by Ruis Racing LLC. Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Scratched–none.
MONGOLIAN HUMOR stalked three deep then outside a rival, moved up three wide then bid outside the runner-up, was fanned four wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging then was under steady handling late. INCREDIBLE LUCK stalked outside a rival then bid outside a foe on the backstretch to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and held second. THE CREEP saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn then outside a rival leaving that turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PALLADIUM a step slow to begin, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. SO LONG SAILOR stalked a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. TRAPPER PEAK had good early speed and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way, then was eased late. ZAKAROFF tossed his head in a bit of a slow, awkward start, chased off the inside or outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.10 44.49 56.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Fantasy Heat
|118
|6
|1
|2–1
|3–2
|1–½
|1–¾
|Talamo
|3.60
|2
|Ismelucky
|124
|2
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–2¼
|Fuentes
|15.40
|1
|Rose Dunn
|120
|1
|4
|1–2½
|1–1½
|3–3
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|2.30
|4
|Shylock Eddie
|122
|4
|3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|5.40
|7
|Marilyn's Smile
|122
|7
|2
|6–8
|5–1
|5–3½
|5–3
|Gonzalez
|2.10
|5
|Brahms Command
|119
|5
|5
|5–hd
|6–8
|6–8
|6–7¼
|Desormeaux
|7.90
|3
|Pied N True
|115
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Peterson
|57.00
|6
|FANTASY HEAT
|9.20
|4.20
|3.00
|2
|ISMELUCKY
|13.80
|6.80
|1
|ROSE DUNN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$58.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$71.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-4)
|$121.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$130.30
Winner–Fantasy Heat Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Assure, by Broken Vow. Bred by Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC &Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $291,042 Daily Double Pool $63,760 Exacta Pool $143,160 Quinella Pool $7,945 Superfecta Pool $70,021 Trifecta Pool $103,504. Scratched–none.
FANTASY HEAT stalked off the rail then outside the runner-up on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, battled three wide in midstretch then outside the runner-up to the wire and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. ISMELUCKY broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between rivals in the drive, fought back inside the winner in the final sixteenth and continued willingly. ROSE DUNN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but held third. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARILYN'S SMILE close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BRAHMS COMMAND stalked three deep between foes then between rivals on the turn, fell back nearing the quarter pole, angled in some and also weakened. PIED N TRUE broke out slightly and was squeezed a bit between foes in the opening strides, fell back and angled in to save ground off the pace to the stretch and failed to menace. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.68 46.34 1:11.65 1:25.15 1:39.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Cabin John
|120
|4
|2
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|Mn Garcia
|2.00
|4
|Clear the Mine
|120
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–4
|3–hd
|3–3½
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|2.40
|1
|Implicitly
|113
|1
|3
|2–2
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.90
|3
|Roaring Rule
|120
|2
|4
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–3
|4–½
|4–11
|Gryder
|12.30
|6
|Oh Man
|120
|5
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|4–4
|5–6
|5–20
|Delgadillo
|21.10
|7
|Run Like Rhett
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|4.00
|5
|CABIN JOHN
|6.00
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|CLEAR THE MINE
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|IMPLICITLY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$9.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$10.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$11.90
Winner–Cabin John Ch.g.4 by Gio Ponti out of Charlie Papa, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Susan M. Forrester & 4M Ranch (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Belmonte, Philip, Jacobsen, Gordon and D'Amato, Philip. Mutuel Pool $285,007 Daily Double Pool $33,164 Exacta Pool $123,583 Quinella Pool $5,818 Superfecta Pool $45,937 Trifecta Pool $83,578. Claimed–Cabin John by Sandlot Racing Stables. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–Clear the Mine by Tyree Wolesensky. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Claimed–Implicitly by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Muchos Besos.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $31.45. Pick Three Pool $100,864.
CABIN JOHN chased off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch, bid three deep between foes on the second turn, took a short lead between horses a quarter mile out, inched away under urging, fought back when headed a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. CLEAR THE MINE stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, came on again to put a head in front three wide a sixteenth out and was outgamed late. IMPLICITLY stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn and along the inside into the stretch, bid again from the rail a sixteenth out and just held third. ROARING RULE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. OH MAN sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and weakened. RUN LIKE RHETT chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased late.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.49 46.79 1:00.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Eye On Tiger
|120
|4
|2
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–2½
|Fuentes
|2.10
|2
|Lofty
|120
|2
|9
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|8
|Miss Johnnie
|120
|7
|10
|9–1½
|9–4
|4–hd
|3–1
|Pena
|36.40
|9
|Calese
|120
|8
|1
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–hd
|4–3½
|Mn Garcia
|7.50
|10
|Phoenix Tears
|120
|9
|4
|3–1½
|2–2½
|3–2
|5–¾
|Franco
|42.00
|7
|Way too Cute
|113
|6
|7
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–1¼
|Peterson
|19.80
|11
|Very Boisterous
|120
|10
|5
|6–2
|5–hd
|6–2
|7–2¾
|Cedillo
|6.50
|6
|Ice Angel
|120
|5
|3
|8–2½
|8–hd
|8–2½
|8–1½
|Prat
|6.50
|1
|Shez a Grinder
|113
|1
|8
|10
|10
|9–hd
|9–17½
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.70
|4
|Bandon Colleen
|120
|3
|6
|1–hd
|4–hd
|10
|10
|Pedroza
|25.50
|5
|EYE ON TIGER
|6.20
|3.80
|3.20
|2
|LOFTY
|3.40
|2.80
|8
|MISS JOHNNIE
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$10.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-9)
|$104.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$89.70
Winner–Eye On Tiger Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of She's So Vain, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Klein, Alan Phillip and Lebherz, Philip. Mutuel Pool $303,710 Daily Double Pool $34,339 Exacta Pool $163,172 Quinella Pool $8,384 Superfecta Pool $75,646 Trifecta Pool $104,633. Scratched–Billy'sgotasingle, Flying Business, Going to Shabooms, Secret Square.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-5) paid $42.50. Pick Three Pool $48,783.
EYE ON TIGER dueled between horses then a bit off the rail past midway on the turn, inched away a quarter mile out, was shaken up with the reins to widen in the stretch and held sway under some urging in the final sixteenth. LOFTY broke a bit slowly and was bumped, chased inside, split horses leaving the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and bested the others. MISS JOHNNIE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the show. CALESE stalked between horses, angled in a bit off the rail into the stretch, found the fence in the drive and was outfinished for third. PHOENIX TEARS prompted the pace three deep then outside the winner past midway on the turn, stalked a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. WAY TOO CUTE bobbled sharply at the start, chased three deep then outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and did not rally. VERY BOISTEROUS wide early, stalked three deep then four wide leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. ICE ANGEL chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. SHEZ A GRINDER a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace and failed to menace. BANDON COLLEEN had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked past midway on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.06 46.43 1:10.45 1:34.71 1:40.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Boru
|120
|6
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|3–hd
|1–3
|1–4½
|Desormeaux
|1.20
|10
|Seeking Refuge
|120
|8
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|5–1½
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|4.20
|1
|Salah
|120
|1
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|4–2
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|13.10
|6
|Speakerofthehouse
|117
|4
|8
|8–3½
|8–1½
|8–2
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Talamo
|3.40
|11
|Silent Musketier
|119
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|5–½
|Flores
|79.10
|9
|Montana Moon
|120
|7
|3
|1–1
|2–½
|1–1
|2–1
|6–1¼
|Fuentes
|9.20
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|120
|3
|5
|6–2½
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–hd
|7–nk
|Gutierrez
|19.90
|7
|Papa Joe
|113
|5
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|9
|8–1¼
|Velez
|12.40
|2
|Spectator's Dream
|118
|2
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–½
|6–hd
|9
|Espinoza
|47.30
|8
|BORU
|4.40
|2.80
|2.40
|10
|SEEKING REFUGE
|3.80
|3.40
|1
|SALAH
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$18.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-10)
|$9.00
|$2 QUINELLA (8-10)
|$11.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-1-6)
|$20.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-1)
|$35.50
Winner–Boru B.g.4 by Curlin out of Guard the Lines, by War Front. Bred by Mayfair Speculators Pty LTD (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Epic. Mutuel Pool $310,251 Daily Double Pool $34,897 Exacta Pool $154,573 Quinella Pool $8,063 Superfecta Pool $69,280 Trifecta Pool $101,010. Scratched–Camps Bay, Rightful.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-8) paid $14.85. Pick Three Pool $73,265. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2/5-5-4/5/8) 4 correct paid $96.85. Pick Four Pool $298,834. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-2/5-5-4/5/8) 5 correct paid $496.40. Pick Five Pool $781,866.
BORU had speed between horses then stalked inside, continued outside a rival on the backstretch and between foes on the second turn, bid outside the leader leaving that turn to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. SEEKING REFUGE stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide on the backstretch, fell back some three wide on the second turn and into the stretch then outfinished a rival late for the place. SALAH saved ground stalking the pace, split horses past midstretch and was edged for second. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch and bested the others. SILENT MUSKETIER angled in after the chute and saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MONTANA MOON had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, regained the advantage nearing the second turn, inched away on that turn, dueled inside the winner leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOLD ENDEAVOR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. PAPA JOE settled outside a foe chasing the pace, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SPECTATOR'S DREAM sent between horses early, pressed then stalked the pace inside, bid between foes on the backstretch to briefly put a head in front, stalked again between rivals on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.74 45.39 1:10.42 1:17.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Principe Carlo
|119
|1
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–3
|Pereira
|3.70
|7
|Platinum Nights
|119
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–3
|2–nk
|Smith
|2.00
|6
|I Belong to Becky
|111
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–5¼
|Velez
|14.30
|5
|Loud Mouth
|119
|4
|6
|5–1
|5–4
|4–2
|4–2¾
|Bejarano
|8.00
|2
|Rickey B
|119
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|5–2¼
|Prat
|2.10
|8
|Silken Prince
|119
|7
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|8.30
|3
|Fifteen to Vegas
|119
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Puglisi
|21.70
|1
|PRINCIPE CARLO
|9.40
|4.80
|3.20
|7
|PLATINUM NIGHTS
|4.00
|3.20
|6
|I BELONG TO BECKY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$16.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-5)
|$31.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6)
|$40.85
Winner–Principe Carlo Dbb.c.3 by Coil out of Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Polanco, Marcelo and Scialanga, Carlo. Mutuel Pool $287,670 Daily Double Pool $31,484 Exacta Pool $133,052 Quinella Pool $7,635 Superfecta Pool $63,910 Trifecta Pool $93,099. Claimed–Rickey B by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Mark Rheinford. Claimed–Silken Prince by McGoldrick, Brian, Little Baca Racing, Lucas Downs Ltd. and Victor Racing. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–Scouted.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $20.50. Pick Three Pool $58,893.
PRINCIPE CARLO saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under a couple left handed taps of the whip and won clear under some urging and steady handling. PLATINUM NIGHTS dueled outside a rival then three deep into the stretch and edged his pace foe for the place. I BELONG TO BECKY had good early speed and dueled inside the runner-up but off the rail, battled between horses into the stretch and was edged for second. LOUD MOUTH bobbled in a bit of an awkward start, angled in some early, chased between horses or a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. RICKEY B stumbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. SILKEN PRINCE stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS pulled between horses and steadied in a bit tight off heels early, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Solana Beach Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.80 46.44 1:10.13 1:21.79 1:33.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lynne's Legacy
|121
|6
|4
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–5
|1–nk
|Bejarano
|4.00
|6
|DQ–Pulpit Rider
|119
|5
|7
|6–2½
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|4
|Don't Sell
|116
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|6.10
|1
|Mo See Cal
|121
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|4–2½
|Prat
|3.60
|10
|A Walk in the Park
|121
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–ns
|Franco
|3.80
|5
|Fiery Lady
|121
|4
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–8¼
|Mn Garcia
|16.80
|2
|Coco Kisses
|121
|2
|6
|5–hd
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|42.20
|8
|LYNNE'S LEGACY
|10.00
|5.00
|3.40
|4
|DON'T SELL
|6.80
|5.00
|1
|MO SEE CAL
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$58.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$31.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-8)
|$39.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-1-10)
|$48.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-1)
|$69.40
Winner–Lynne's Legacy Dbb.m.6 by Unusual Heat out of Top of Our Game, by Steinlen (GB). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Richardson, Maureen, Robershaw, Ritchie and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $444,274 Daily Double Pool $43,421 Exacta Pool $184,302 Quinella Pool $9,211 Superfecta Pool $79,862 Trifecta Pool $114,630. Scratched–Battleground State, Donut Girl, Sneaking Out. DQ–#6 Pulpit Rider–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 6th.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $39.45. Pick Three Pool $48,504.
LYNNE'S LEGACY angled in and settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging and vigorous handling to get up four wide in the final stride. PULPIT RIDER chased outside a rival then inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, moved up along the rail then came out past midstretch, split horses in deep stretch and surged between foes late. DON'T SELL stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished willingly between foes late. MO SEE CAL sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again in the stretch and held on well but was caught in the final strides. A WALK IN THE PARK pulled and angled in to stalk the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, continued outside a rival in midstretch and weakened some late. FIERY LADY chased outside a rival to the stretch, steadied off the heels of the runner-up a sixteenth out and lacked the needed late kick. COCO KISSES in tight between horses early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, PULPIT RIDER was disqualified and placed sixth for interference past midstretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.40 45.84 58.36 1:05.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|DQ–Red Valor
|120
|10
|1
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–5
|1–5¼
|Fuentes
|1.50
|2
|Golden Image
|120
|2
|5
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|12.20
|9
|King Parker
|113
|9
|8
|10
|10
|8–hd
|3–hd
|Velez
|11.10
|3
|Bound to Go
|113
|3
|10
|6–2
|6–3
|5–2½
|4–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|40.00
|6
|Severin
|123
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|Quinonez
|6.80
|8
|Kinetic Strike
|120
|8
|4
|8–½
|9–4½
|6–1½
|6–3¼
|Pedroza
|4.20
|1
|White Russian
|120
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–½
|7–3¼
|Roman
|4.40
|7
|L'Engineer
|120
|7
|2
|9–3½
|8–½
|9–2½
|8–1½
|Maldonado
|36.40
|4
|Contratto
|120
|4
|9
|3–½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9–4½
|Pena
|23.30
|5
|Muscle Head
|120
|5
|7
|7–1½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Delgadillo
|23.30
|2
|GOLDEN IMAGE
|26.40
|10.60
|6.80
|9
|KING PARKER
|10.80
|7.40
|3
|BOUND TO GO
|14.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$128.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$115.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$106.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-3-6)
|$2,684.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-3-6-8)
|Carryover $19,725
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-3)
|$1,342.15
Winner–Golden Image B.g.3 by Eddington out of Golden Reflection, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Ernst, Allegra and John. Mutuel Pool $368,094 Daily Double Pool $112,897 Exacta Pool $197,600 Quinella Pool $10,923 Superfecta Pool $110,040 Super High Five Pool $25,846 Trifecta Pool $146,603. Claimed–Kinetic Strike by Andrew Simoff. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–White Russian by KAM Racing Stables, Pristinus Stables,Battle Born Racing Stable and Wong,J. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none. DQ–#10 Red Valor–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 8th.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2/5-5-4/5/8-1-8-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $17,273. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $135.80. Pick Three Pool $126,083. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5/8-1-8-2) 4 correct paid $396.00. Pick Four Pool $479,846. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4/5/8-1-8-2) 5 correct paid $2,067.15. Pick Five Pool $425,241. $2 Pick Six (2/5-5-4/5/8-1-8-2) 5 out of 6 paid $150.00. $2 Pick Six (2/5-5-4/5/8-1-8-2) 6 correct paid $27,825.40. Pick Six Pool $104,170. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $1,129.10. Place Pick All Pool $38,480.
RED VALOR came in onto rivals early, angled in and dueled outside a foe, inched away into the stretch and drew off under urging while drifting in late. GOLDEN IMAGE chased between rival on the backstretch and turn, continued alongside a foe in midstretch and bested the others. KING PARKER was slow into stride, dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. BOUND TO GO broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and was edged for third. SEVERIN had speed between horses then stalked three deep, went four wide on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. KINETIC STRIKE steadied when bumped and forced into tight quarters in the early running, chased outside, angled in and split horses on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHITE RUSSIAN had good early speed and dueled inside, came out a bit into the stretch, then drifted in and weakened. L'ENGINEER was bumped hard and forced in and took up in very tight in the early running, chased off the rail, angled in on the turn and did not rally. CONTRATTO bobbled badly and broke out to bump a rival, tugged his way between horses then stalked off the rail, went three deep between foes on the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. MUSCLE HEAD also bobbled badly and was bumped at the start, pulled between horses then chased off the rail, went three wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, RED VALOR was disqualified and placed eighth for interference in the early running.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$1,215,161
|Inter-Track
|4,560
|$2,806,058
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,280,913
|TOTAL
|4,560
|$10,302,132
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, August 10.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 19th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Garth
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|2
|Veteran
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|3
|Storm the Court
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|4
|Zimba Warrior
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|5
|Witch's Vow
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|6
|Convex
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Fraulein
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|2
|Jammers Justice
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|El Tigre Terrible
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|4
|D K's Crown
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|5
|Sienna
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|6
|Project Leader
|Evin Roman
|123
|Marcia Stortz
|12-1
|50,000
|7
|Drippin Sauce
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|8
|Next Flight
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|French Rose
|Kent Desormeaux
|117
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|2
|Fantasy Game
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|3
|Old Trafford
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|4
|War Beast
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|5
|Drasario
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Billy Batts
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|7
|Power Source
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gadot
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|16,000
|2
|Winsinfashion
|Jorge Velez
|116
|Charles S. Treece
|7-2
|16,000
|3
|Tengs Rhythm
|Evin Roman
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|16,000
|4
|Promnesia
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Martin F. Jones
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Champagne Honey
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|114
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|14,000
|6
|Hopscotchy
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Steve M. Sherman
|5-1
|14,000
|7
|Don't Pass
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Sergio Morfin
|15-1
|16,000
|8
|Ca Dreamer
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|7-2
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mr. Roary
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|2
|Dr. Troutman
|Brice Blanc
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|3
|Starting Bloc
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Alfredo Marquez
|5-1
|4
|My Italian Babbo
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|5
|Andesh
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|7
|Manhattan Up
|Tiago Pereira
|116
|Philip A. Oviedo
|10-1
|8
|Acker
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Portal Creek
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|32,000
|2
|Money Inthe Starrs
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Michael Puhich
|5-1
|32,000
|3
|Be Lifted Up
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|32,000
|4
|Square Peggy
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Emerald Lady
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|28,000
|6
|Swing Thoughts
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|7-2
|32,000
|7
|Oh My Oh
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Quinn Howey
|4-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gallovie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|2
|K P Slickem
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|3
|Dichotomy
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|All Star Cast
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|5
|Angel Alessandra
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|80,000
|6
|Kalliniki
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|7
|Zee Drop
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|8
|Hollywood Girl
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Best Pal Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wrecking Crew
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|2
|Raging Whiskey
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|3
|We're Still Here
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|4
|Schrodinger
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|5
|Collusion Illusion
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|7
|Fore Left
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|First Screening
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|2
|Magical Gray
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|3
|Smoovie
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Rockin Ready
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|6
|Nomizar
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|7
|Hello Bubbles
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|8
|Courteous
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|9
|Flower Point
|Mike Smith
|120
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|Also Eligible
|10
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|11
|Tiger Silk
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|12
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|40,000