Racing! Is the Saudi Cup a good idea?

Earlier this week, there was this big announcement at Saratoga about a new $20-million race to be run Feb. 29 in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, the Saudi Cup.

It was to come four weeks after the Pegasus and four weeks before the Dubai World Cup. Both the Pegasus and World Cup have the distinction of previously being the richest race in the world.

When the Pegasus first started, it was a pretty brilliant concept. It was to be held in January so you could squeeze one more race out of a horse before they were sent to the breeding shed. The original concept is everyone had to put up their own money, although the way deals are cut now, that part is pretty blurry.

I’ve been to a couple and it’s a pretty energized scene, even this year when the weather made it less pleasant. I liked it better when it was just the big dirt race and no turf race, because of the bigger purse. But, heck, what do I know.

The Dubai World Cup, I’m told, is an experience unlike most in racing. It captures the extravagance of the upper crust of that region. (Of course, there a few things in this region that do not make one proud.) The race brings together the best horses and jockeys in the world for one big day of racing.

OK, so what’s my point with this big windup?

I can’t help but wonder if the idea of having this triple crown for older horses, well intended as it may be, may spell trouble for the Pegasus.

Now, the Saudis want to give automatic invites to the top three finishers in the Pegasus. Plus, all those coming basically get a freebie when it comes to expenses.

But think about it this way. It all starts with the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the top horses coming out of that get very little break before having to get back in serious training for the Pegasus 10 weeks away.

Then you go to Gulfstream for the big race, run in it, then have to get ready for the big-time ship to Saudi Arabia and all the things that entails and then be ready to race in four weeks.

Finally, you’ve still got one race to go, the Dubai World Cup, just four weeks away.

I asked trainer Peter Miller, who has a lot of experience with taking horses to Dubai, what he thought.

“Too much racing and traveling in a short time period,” he said.

Then I asked journalist and friend Robert Kieckhefer, an expert on international racing who does the weekly preview and results roundups for UPI, if he thought trainers and owners would do the trifecta of races. Obviously, this is a topic where he has a lot of passion.

“The short answer is, yes. Why not?” Kieckhefer said. ”At least one Pegasus top-three finisher has gone on to Dubai in each of the three relevant years. So, the new wrinkle is whether connections would be willing to ship and run again in four weeks’ time?

“With $10 million to the winner and payouts down to 10th place? As Bob Baffert told me a few weeks ago when we discussed this, ‘If you put up $20 million, you’ll get good horses in your starting gate.’” He also noted having purses like this out there makes it an easier sell for him and his peers to convince owners to put up big bucks at the sales.

“Obviously, it wouldn’t be for every horse but we must have a few capable of rising to that challenge. Whether a Pegasus runner would attempt both races on the SA Peninsula is a different story. And, as a side reflection, the Saudi race makes the World Cup Carnival races more interesting as they could serve as preps for Saudi and/or Dubai.

“We’ve already seen some back-and-forth between Dubai and the All-Weather Championships in England (which, by the way, are well worth following). That could be enhanced, too. But ... there are so many variables. The Saudis went out of their way to present testimony from world-class jocks that the surface at King Abdulaziz Racecourse is just great. But they still have to convince everyone that the rest of the infrastructure, from vet care to feed and betting and, heck, even water, is acceptable for world-class horses. Not saying any of that’s not up to snuff but until you do it. …

“And there are the obvious political and geopolitical issues, the cultural differences, etc., that pertain to international racing in general. Just to illustrate, I’m wondering day to day right now how the unsettled political situation in Hong Kong is going to impact racing there, not to mention hopes that Beijing will open the door to race wagering on the mainland.

“I find all this totally fascinating and hope horse racing can be a force in bringing together people from different cultures and backgrounds to better understand one another and, you know, get along better.”

Good points all.

Robert mentioned the political and geopolitical issues and the wish that something like this could bring people together. No doubt that sports can and should heal.

On the surface it seems as if the biggest obstacles to the Saudi Cup are logistical. But there also has to be consideration of what racing should do in light of what happened in that country to a U.S. journalist. Or does a $20 million purse make things OK?

I’m guessing it’s something the sport hasn’t thought about. We’ll see what happens.

Del Mar review

Lynne’s Legacy went from last to first in the stretch to win the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The winning margin was a neck.

Pulpit Rider crossed the line second but was disqualified to sixth after the stewards determined she interfered with Fiery Lady. Lynne’s Legacy paid $10.00, $5.00 and $3.40. Don’t Sell was placed second and Mo See Cal was third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Doug O’Neill (winning trainer): “This filly is such an honest filly and she’ll run two miles if you asked her. The trouble with the mile and a quarter and longer races is that there’s no pace to run at. So, we thought in this mile race we’d get a good pace to run at, which we did. Hats off to Rafael [Bejarano], he won the race with a perfectly timed ride. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “Good trip for her [Friday]. I was glad to see the speed early [because] she wants to run from the back. I’ve ridden her before a bunch of times and I’ve won on her. I know her. And it is always good to ride for Doug [O’Neill]. I think he’s the best trainer I’ve ever ridden for. He’s never negative, always positive. He gives me lots of confidence. Even if I do something wrong, I might say, ‘I’m sorry, I screwed up,’ he doesn’t care. He says, ‘That’s OK. We’ll get them next time.’ He always makes me feel good. We’ve been going well so far.”

Del Mar preview

If you’re into 2-year-old horses, this is your day. Four of the nine races are restricted to horses who are just starting their racing career. There is even a Grade 2 $200,000 stakes race for sophomores. It’s the Best Pal, over six furlongs. Some will look at it as a prep for the Del Mar Futurity on Sept. 2, which is considered a prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 1, which is considered a prep for … well, you get it.

There are four turf races on the card, which starts at the usual 2 p.m. Six of the nine races are six furlongs or less.

As for the Best Pal, the 2-1 favorite is Schrodinger for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. The guess here is it wasn’t the 1¼-length win in his Los Alamitos debut that has him the favorite. It’s that Kaleem Shah paid $550,000 for the colt.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Fore Left for Doug O’Neill and Mario Guiterrez. He won his first race at Santa Anita and his second race was a stakes at Belmont, which he won by 4½. I asked Doug if this was his Derby horse. “I sure hope so,” he said. But, if you know Doug, he’s positive about everything. Paul Reddam, he of Nyquist and I’ll Have Another fame, paid $145,000 for this colt.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 7, 9 (3 also eligible).

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

2:11 Saratoga (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Saratoga Special, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Green Light Go (2-1)

2:25 Woodbine (9): $225,000 Wonder Where Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Desert Ride (7-5)

2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Fourstardave Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Uni (5-2)

2:53 Arlington (9): Grade 1 $600,000 Beverly D., fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sistercharlie (8-5)

3:28 Arlington (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Secretariat Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fog of War (3-1)

3:52 Colonial (5): $100,000 M. Tyson Gilpin Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Up Hill Battle (5-2)

4:12 Arlington (11): Grade 1 $1 million Arlington Million XXXVII, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Bricks and Mortar (8-5)

4:55 Arlington (12): Grade 3 $100,000 Pucker Up Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Café Americano (3-1)

5:16 Colonial (8): $100,000 Meadow Stable Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Elusive Mischief (6-5)

5:39 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Best Pal Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Schrodinger (2-1)

5:44 Colonial (9): $100,000 Nellie Mae Cox Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fionnbharr (7-2)

6:12 Colonial (10): $100,000 Edward P. Evans Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: River Deep (9-5)

6:36 Canterbury (8): $100,000 Minnesota Oaks, Minn-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Ready to Runaway (5-2)

7:07 Canterbury (9): $100,000 Minnesota Derby, Minn-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Mister Banjoman (3-1)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 7 Zee Drop (4-1)

Sophomore fillies going one mile on turf in this allowance/optional claimer and I will go with new face Zee Drop. Purchased privately off a win over restricted claimers at Belmont Park last time, she goes for “Ship & Win” money for trainer Phil D’Amato and her connections. Figures to be on top of a modest pace and appears to have trained well enough over this course, so look for a top try under Flavien Prat.

Friday’s result: Mo See Call led until the stretch but couldn’t hold on and finished fourth, but was elevated to third by a disqualification.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Ima Five Bar Cartel (5-2)

Top Oregon trainer Hector Magallanes has won with five of 25 local starters this year and has a live invader in this sophomore gelding who has been idle since last November. In a solid July 16 gate drill at 220 yards, he broke sharp while stumbling in to bump his workmate, responded to urging midway and went nicely late under a hand shove to prove a nose best.

Final thought

