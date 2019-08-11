Racing! Who’s got the hot 2-year-olds?

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 11. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 20th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.42 44.64 55.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Stealthediamonds 111 1 3 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–2½ Velez 2.60 4 Anonymously 119 4 4 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 2–3¼ Desormeaux 2.60 3 Respect My Candor 117 3 5 6 6 6 3–½ Franco 25.50 5 Kiana's Love 118 5 2 2–2 2–½ 3–1 4–1¼ Prat 1.50 2 Cavernndchipmunks 117 2 6 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 5–nk Van Dyke 5.80 6 Tip Top Gal 122 6 1 4–2½ 4–1 5–½ 6 Talamo 15.90

1 STEALTHEDIAMONDS 7.20 3.80 3.40 4 ANONYMOUSLY 3.40 3.00 3 RESPECT MY CANDOR 6.00

$1 EXACTA (1-4) $13.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5) $26.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $51.80

Winner–Stealthediamonds B.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Madden Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $239,166 Exacta Pool $115,318 Quinella Pool $7,082 Superfecta Pool $36,503 Trifecta Pool $67,805. Scratched–none.

STEALTHEDIAMONDS broke out a bit, had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and kicked clear under urging then steady handling late. ANONYMOUSLY angled in and saved ground throughout stalking the pace and was clearly second best. RESPECT MY CANDOR a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. KIANA'S LOVE angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in slightly nearing midstretch and was edged late for the show. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally. TIP TOP GAL close up stalking the winner outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.03 48.05 1:13.89 1:26.94 1:40.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Drink 113 5 4 7–1½ 7–2 2–hd 1–½ 1–nk Diaz, Jr. 4.60 7 Mongolian Legend 120 7 9 3–½ 3–1 1–hd 2–2 2–3½ Pena 54.70 8 Twisted Plot 120 8 2 2–1 2–½ 3–3 3–5 3–3½ Bejarano 4.50 6 Boyson 120 6 6 8–1½ 8–hd 9 5–½ 4–nk Prat 1.20 9 Super Classic 123 9 8 9 9 8–hd 6–2 5–½ Flores 50.80 1 Dinesen 113 1 7 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 6–10 Velez 14.10 3 Suite Alonso 120 3 1 5–½ 6–hd 7–1½ 7–hd 7–3½ Roman 10.70 2 Lostinthemoment 120 2 5 1–hd 1–½ 4–1 9 8–nk Van Dyke 18.10 4 Ohtani 120 4 3 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 8–hd 9 Pereira 6.30

5 DRINK 11.20 5.40 4.20 7 MONGOLIAN LEGEND 31.80 11.40 8 TWISTED PLOT 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $40.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $162.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $212.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-6) $311.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $488.45

Winner–Drink Ch.c.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Queen Dido, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by William D. Gould (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Colvin, Dick and Gould, Mary Ann. Mutuel Pool $267,047 Daily Double Pool $58,028 Exacta Pool $151,999 Quinella Pool $8,056 Superfecta Pool $72,688 Trifecta Pool $102,928. Claimed–Boyson by C M J Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.

DRINK a bit washy at the gate, stalked four wide, bid four wide on the second turn, took the lead three deep into the stretch, drifted in and battled outside the runner-up through the drive and gamely prevailed under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the backstretch, dueled between horses on the second turn, fought back along the rail through the stretch and went on willingly to thee end. TWISTED PLOT three deep early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, angled in and fought back along the rail, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. BOYSON four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUPER CLASSIC five wide into the first turn, angled in on that turn then chased inside, came out a bit leaving the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. DINESEN saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and also lacked the needed late kick. SUITE ALONSO a bit washy at the gate, chased between horses then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. LOSTINTHEMOMENT sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened. OHTANI pulled off the rail early and bumped the winner into the first turn, stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.24 1:11.45 1:34.98 1:40.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Overdue 122 2 3 4–1 4–1 4–hd 4–1 1–½ Smith 1.50 7 Kazan 124 7 8 8 7–hd 7–hd 3–hd 2–nk Mn Garcia 4.30 3 Save Ground 124 3 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Gutierrez 31.60 5 Colosi 122 5 5 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 6–hd 4–½ Espinoza 10.30 6 Shining Through 118 6 6 7–1½ 8 6–1½ 8 5–¾ Prat 4.00 4 Captivate 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–5 1–2 2–1 6–1½ Gryder 13.80 1 Battle of Memphis 122 1 7 6–1 6–½ 8 7–hd 7–½ Fuentes 4.90 8 Klondike Creek 122 8 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 5–½ 8 Van Dyke 18.70

2 OVERDUE 5.00 3.20 2.40 7 KAZAN (IRE) 4.80 3.60 3 SAVE GROUND 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $11.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-5) $99.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $95.15

Winner–Overdue Grr.g.4 by Overanalyze out of Nushka, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Columbiana Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: H and E Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $351,162 Daily Double Pool $30,281 Exacta Pool $160,123 Quinella Pool $8,564 Superfecta Pool $71,282 Trifecta Pool $113,867. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $31.95. Pick Three Pool $87,199.

OVERDUE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch, bid between rivals past the eighth pole to gain the lead and held gamely under some urging. KAZAN (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in after the chute and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. SAVE GROUND stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the drive, was three deep past midstretch and continued willingly. COLOSI chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. SHINING THROUGH stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed rally in the drive. CAPTIVATE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) broke a step slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KLONDIKE CREEK angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.06 45.87 57.88 1:04.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Inspiressa 120 5 6 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 1.00 7 Bast 120 7 7 6–hd 4–½ 2–1½ 2–4½ Van Dyke 3.80 8 America's Surprise 120 8 1 3–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 3–1¼ Smith 3.60 2 K P Dreamin 120 2 3 5–hd 5–hd 4–2½ 4–3¼ Fuentes 50.10 4 Superstition 120 4 4 7–½ 8 6–3 5–5¾ Prat 5.10 1 I'm the Hero 120 1 8 8 7–hd 7–5 6–½ Roman 23.40 6 Lizzario 120 6 5 4–1 3–hd 5–1½ 7–13 Bejarano 34.40 3 Frose 120 3 2 2–½ 6–1½ 8 8 Mn Garcia 73.40

5 INSPIRESSA 4.00 3.00 2.40 7 BAST 4.00 2.80 8 AMERICA'S SURPRISE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $8.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-2) $27.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $12.55

Winner–Inspiressa B.f.2 by The Big Beast out of Lucky Trip, by Trippi. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Sandbrook, William. Mutuel Pool $400,103 Daily Double Pool $34,567 Exacta Pool $177,920 Quinella Pool $9,073 Superfecta Pool $88,388 Trifecta Pool $131,351. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $30.20. Pick Three Pool $46,641.

INSPIRESSA dueled between horses, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, continued just off the inside in the stretch and held sway under a moderate hand ride. BAST off a bit slowly, stalked four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. AMERICA'S SURPRISE prompted the pace three deep between horses then angled in and stalked between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and held third. K P DREAMIN chased between horses on the backstretch and again on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. SUPERSTITION also chased between horses then fell back outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. I'M THE HERO broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, came a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the bend and weakened. LIZZARIO moved up between horses then pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and also weakened. FROSE had speed between horses then dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, steadied while weakening leaving the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 45.79 1:11.44 1:24.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Indy Jones 113 11 3 3–½ 3–hd 1–1½ 1–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 2.30 6 Single Me Out 123 6 9 9–1½ 7–½ 4–4 2–1½ Espinoza 4.20 4 Blue Skye Jade 115 4 5 5–hd 4–1 3–1½ 3–½ Velez 13.30 5 Testimony 120 5 4 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 4–6 Fuentes 5.40 1 Midnight Bandit 123 1 12 11–hd 9–hd 7–1 5–½ Prat 5.50 10 Do Not Swipe Left 120 10 2 6–½ 8–3½ 9–3 6–4½ Puglisi 35.10 9 Checks in the Mail 123 9 6 4–hd 5–hd 5–hd 7–1¾ Pereira 11.80 7 Fort York 120 7 7 12 10–½ 10–2 8–½ Espinoza 25.80 2 Doheny Beach 123 2 1 10–1½ 11–4 11–18 9–1¾ Flores 59.70 12 Sky Glory 120 12 11 7–1 6–1 8–hd 10–1½ Pena 53.90 3 Winding 120 3 10 1–hd 1–hd 6–1½ 11–36 Talamo 8.60 8 Braggart 123 8 8 8–1 12 12 12 Gutierrez 28.60

11 INDY JONES 6.60 3.80 2.80 6 SINGLE ME OUT 4.40 3.40 4 BLUE SKYE JADE 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $16.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-11) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-4-5) $75.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-4) $67.25

Winner–Indy Jones Dbb.g.3 by Temple City out of A. P. Andie, by Star de Naskra. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $334,558 Daily Double Pool $35,990 Exacta Pool $193,571 Quinella Pool $10,900 Superfecta Pool $113,146 Trifecta Pool $142,290. Scratched–Champion Deputy, Cross Town. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-11) paid $26.45. Pick Three Pool $66,339. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-5-11/13/14) 4 correct paid $198.80. Pick Four Pool $276,570. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-2-5-11/13/14) 5 correct paid $784.15. Pick Five Pool $674,852.

INDY JONES stalked the pace four wide then outside on the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn, was fanned out s bit into the stretch while taking the lead, inched clear under urging and held. SINGLE ME OUT angled in on the backstretch and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BLUE SKYE JADE stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. TESTIMONY bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, continued off the rail leaving the bend, drifted out some into the stretch and was edged for the show. MIDNIGHT BANDIT broke a bit slowly, came off the rail and outside a rival on the backstretch, split horses into the turn, angled to the inside in the drive and improved position. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT stalked between horses then outside, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. CHECKS IN THE MAIL chased between rivals then outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. FORT YORK settled outside then three deep into the turn and again into the stretch and did not rally. DOHENY BEACH saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. SKY GLORY stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch and weakened. WINDING had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BRAGGART between horses early, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the turn and gave way, then was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.10 45.88 1:10.15 1:22.32 1:34.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Carnivorous 120 9 3 3–1½ 4–1 3–1½ 1–½ 1–hd Gutierrez 5.70 6 Nolo Contesto 120 6 9 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–½ Bejarano 2.50 1 City Rage 120 1 1 1–1 1–2 1–hd 2–1 3–½ Van Dyke 9.40 4 Give Me the Lute 120 4 2 4–1 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 4–½ Prat 2.10 8 Real Master 123 8 8 9 7–½ 6–1 6–1½ 5–¾ Blanc 4.50 7 More Ice 123 7 5 8–2 6–½ 7–1 7–1 6–1¼ Franco 13.80 5 Of Good Report 120 5 7 7–hd 8–hd 8–2½ 8–4 7–1½ Mn Garcia 52.90 2 Capture the Sea 120 2 4 2–3 2–½ 2–½ 4–hd 8–½ Maldonado 23.10 3 Rogallo 120 3 6 6–hd 9 9 9 9 Espinoza 37.10

9 CARNIVOROUS 13.40 6.80 4.00 6 NOLO CONTESTO 4.40 3.60 1 CITY RAGE 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9) $63.80 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $23.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-1-4) $44.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-1) $70.85

Winner–Carnivorous B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $382,076 Daily Double Pool $36,124 Exacta Pool $204,583 Quinella Pool $11,714 Superfecta Pool $107,649 Trifecta Pool $143,336. Claimed–Give Me the Lute by Hogan, Rod and Wendy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-9) paid $51.85. Pick Three Pool $68,882.

CARNIVOROUS pulled outside foes then angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, went up three wide leaving the backstretch, bid three deep leaving the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside the pacesetter in midstretch after drifting in some and held on gamely under left handed urging. NOLO CONTESTO between horses early, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. CITY RAGE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence leaving the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the end. GIVE ME THE LUTE in tight between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, awaited room along the rail leaving the second turn and until past midstretch, came out a bit and was outfinished. REAL MASTER (FR) angled in early then swung out three deep early on the backstretch, advanced between horses nearing the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. MORE ICE three deep on the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. OF GOOD REPORT chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPTURE THE SEA had speed between horses then outside the pacesetter, stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn, fell back a bit in midstretch and weakened. ROGALLO angled in and settled off the pace inside, saved ground, came out into the stretch and did not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Rancho Bernardo H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 45.18 1:10.32 1:17.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Danuska's My Girl 121 9 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Franco 6.10 5 Anonymity 121 5 7 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1½ 2–2¾ Prat 0.60 6 Lady Ninja 118 6 9 8–4 8–3 4–hd 3–ns Van Dyke 4.90 8 Best of Me 118 8 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1 4–ns Bejarano 7.80 7 Zusha 119 7 4 7–3 7–hd 6–hd 5–2 Pereira 100.30 1 Yuvetsi 119 1 1 4–hd 4–1 5–2½ 6–¾ Fuentes 44.90 3 Kram 119 3 6 6–½ 6–1½ 9 7–½ Smith 28.80 4 Exuberance 118 4 8 9 9 8–hd 8–3¼ Talamo 31.00 2 Show It N Moe It 118 2 5 5–hd 5–hd 7–hd 9 Espinoza 19.20

9 DANUSKA'S MY GIRL 14.20 4.40 3.20 5 ANONYMITY 2.40 2.10 6 LADY NINJA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $125.80 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $17.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-6-8) $20.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-6) $21.20

Winner–Danuska's My Girl B.m.5 by Shackleford out of Amaday, by Dayjur. Bred by Fernandez-Robles Family Trust &Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Bad Boy Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $530,919 Daily Double Pool $55,917 Exacta Pool $232,874 Quinella Pool $12,318 Superfecta Pool $151,657 Trifecta Pool $186,242. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-9-9) paid $82.55. Pick Three Pool $64,888.

DANUSKA'S MY GIRL sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled a bit off the rail, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. ANONYMITY bobbled at the start, prompted the pace between horses then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly. LADY NINJA tried to rear then hopped in the air and was away behind the field, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. BEST OF ME pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, angled in some entering the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. ZUSHA stalked four wide then off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for a minor award toward the inside. YUVETSI saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch then angled back to the inside and lacked the needed rally. KRAM stalked three deep between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. EXUBERANCE between horses early, dropped back off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SHOW IT N MOE IT stalked between horses, dropped back on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.28 48.79 1:13.55 1:25.21 1:37.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Savvy Gal 120 6 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Gryder 4.80 4 Text Dont Call 120 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 2–1¾ Mn Garcia 2.90 11 Awesome Drive 120 7 6 6–2 5–hd 5–hd 4–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 13.50 1 Tacocat 120 1 4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 4–1¼ Bejarano 2.10 3 Paige Anne 120 2 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 5–1½ 5–3½ Prat 2.70 6 Marci the Great 120 4 7 7 7 6–3 6–5 6–5¼ Talamo 12.70 8 Red Nova 120 5 5 5–1 6–hd 7 7 7 Pereira 26.50

10 SAVVY GAL 11.60 5.00 4.20 4 TEXT DONT CALL 4.00 3.20 11 AWESOME DRIVE 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10) $83.60 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $20.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-11-1) $46.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-11-1-3) $780.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-11) $78.90

Winner–Savvy Gal B.f.2 by Street Sense out of Bellarada, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Ron Magers & Robert Marcocchio (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $387,706 Daily Double Pool $151,002 Exacta Pool $180,499 Quinella Pool $10,426 Superfecta Pool $95,215 Super High Five Pool $43,995 Trifecta Pool $134,935. Scratched–Augure, Circleofcolor, Go Big Blue Nation, Overjoyed. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-9-10) paid $133.55. Pick Three Pool $201,965. 50-Cent Pick Four (11/13/14-9-9-10) 4 correct paid $482.15. Pick Four Pool $739,944. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 5 correct paid $1,832.60. Pick Five Pool $475,450. $2 Pick Six (2-5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 5 out of 6 paid $350.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 6 correct paid $69,564.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $107,233. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $657.30. Place Pick All Pool $33,426.

SAVVY GAL came in early, angled in outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear under urging and held on gamely. TEXT DONT CALL close up stalking the pace outside a rival to the stretch, finished willingly alongside the winner late. AWESOME DRIVE a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TACOCAT went up inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAIGE ANNE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARCI THE GREAT broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch and second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. RED NOVA steadied in a bit tight early, stalked outside a rival then between horses, steadied again between foes midway on the second turn to drop back and also weakened.