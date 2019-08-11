Racing! Who’s got the hot 2-year-olds?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Del Mar finishes another week of safe racing.
Bob Baffert had one of the most phenomenal Del Mar meetings last year with a dozen 2-year-old maiden winners. It’s what Baffert does best: nurture and improve young horses.
He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with Game Winner but came up short in the Triple Crown races, not that he has any shortage of those wins including two Triple Crowns.
With that premise in mind, I thought I’d look to see which trainers were hot with 2-year-olds this Del Mar season. Now, disclaimer up front, I did this by hand rather than entering some code into one of those fancy whirlygig computers they use nowadays.
Basically, if you broke your maiden at Del Mar, you should be on this list, dirt or turf, claiming or special weight, filly or colt.
So, here’s the quick tally: Peter Miller has five first-time winners. Doug O’Neill and Luis Mendez have three wins. In O’Neill’s case, this doesn’t include his best 2-year-old, who broke his maiden in New York. Baffert, Jeff Bonde, Craig Lewis and John Sadler have two apiece.
Of course, we all know it only takes one. You might be seeing some of these horses in a few weeks in the Del Mar Debutante or Del Mar Futurity.
Here’s the list.
Date, horse, trainer
July 17, Freedom Ride (f), Craig Lewis
July 17, Smiling Shirlee (f), Jeff Bonde
July 18, Thanks Mr. Eidson, Jeff Bonde
July 18, Miss Fraulein (f), Luis Mendez
July 19, El Tigre Terrible, Peter Miller
July 20, Big Returns, Luis Mendez
July 20, Pure Xena (f), Brian Koriner
July 21, Collusion Illusion, Mark Glatt
July 25, Convoluted (f), Peter Miller
July 26, Bad Beat, Adam Kitchingham
July 27, Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller
July 27, A Thousand Dreams (f), Doug O’Neill
July 28, Immediate Impact (f), Bob Baffert
July 28, Hit the Road, Dan Blacker
July 31, Vegan (f), Doug O’Neill
July 31, Bulletproof One (f), Peter Miller
Aug. 2, Clear to Close (by dq), Jonathan Wong
Aug. 2, Club Aspen, Craig Lewis
Aug. 3, Lazy Daisy (f), Doug O’Neill
Aug. 3, Riding With Dino, Andy Mathis
Aug. 3, Amalfi Sunrise (f), Simon Callaghan
Aug. 4, Eight Rings, Bob Baffert
Aug. 7, Encoder, John Sadler
Aug. 8, Senora Power (f), Victor Garcia
Aug. 9, Eye on Tiger (f), Luis Mendez
Aug. 10, Storm the Court, Peter Eurton
Aug. 10, Billy Batts, Peter Miller
Aug. 11, Inspiressa (f), John Sadler
Aug. 11, Savvy Girl (f), Richard Baltas
Pleasanton sale
If you’re looking for a horse and happen to be near the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Tuesday, there is a sale going on around noon. It’s the CTBA yearling and horses of racing age sale. There are 184 horses up for grabs, 157 of them yearlings.
Apropos of nothing
I have to share with you that ESPN has hit a new low. (I’m sure that’s not true. I’m sure it has gone way lower.) But on Sunday, after the wife said no more horse racing or news programs on the TV while we were eating brunch, I switched it to ESPN. The sports leader had two hours of coverage of the national cornhole championship. You probably know what cornhole is but don’t know what it’s called. It’s a bar and backyard game where participants throw bags of resin at an angled piece of board with a hole in it. I repeat, two hours of coverage. OK, back to horse racing. (And, yes, I watched about 30 minutes of it.)
Del Mar review
In Sunday’s feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. Danuska’s My Girl took advantage of bad starts by the two favorites to win gate to wire by a half-length.
Danuska’s My Girl paid $14.20, $4.40 and $3.20. Anonymity was second and Lady Ninja finished third. It was trainer Jerry Hollendorfer’s first win since being able to race at this Del Mar meeting.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jerry Hollendorfer (winning trainer): “It has been a long time coming but we finally got one. I’m doing the best I can and at least some things are working out, like winning this race for Kelly Mitchell. It feels good. In the race we thought we’d get a little more pressure from the eight horse (Best of Me) but we broke so fluid that it wasn’t that bad. He (Geovanni Franco) actually won the race in the second quarter when he got to slow it down a little bit.”
Geovanni Franco (winning jockey): “Congratulations to the owners and to trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. She felt great all the way. She broke so sharp and then she slowed it down for me that second quarter. I knew someone was coming late (favorite Anonymity) but it didn’t matter. I kept riding as hard as I could. She likes it here at Del Mar. So do I.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more late Saturday or on Sunday.
Late Saturday
Canterbury (8): $100,000 Minnesota Oaks, Minn-bred fillies 3 years old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Ready to Runaway ($3.00)
Canterbury (9): $100,000 Minnesota Derby, Minn-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Mister Banjoman ($4.80)
Sunday
Woodbine (9): $125,000 Seagram Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mr Ritz ($12.50)
Ellis Park (8): $125,000 Groupie Doll Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Go Google Yourself ($6.80)
Saratoga (9): $100,000 Galway Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Eyeinthesky ($7.50)
Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Ellis Park Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Gray Magician ($5.00)
Del Mar (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Danuska’s My Girl ($14.20)
Emerald Downs (7): $200,000 Longacres Mile Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Law Abidin Citizen ($15.60)
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 11.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.42 44.64 55.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Stealthediamonds
|111
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|Velez
|2.60
|4
|Anonymously
|119
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–3¼
|Desormeaux
|2.60
|3
|Respect My Candor
|117
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|Franco
|25.50
|5
|Kiana's Love
|118
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–½
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Prat
|1.50
|2
|Cavernndchipmunks
|117
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–nk
|Van Dyke
|5.80
|6
|Tip Top Gal
|122
|6
|1
|4–2½
|4–1
|5–½
|6
|Talamo
|15.90
|1
|STEALTHEDIAMONDS
|7.20
|3.80
|3.40
|4
|ANONYMOUSLY
|3.40
|3.00
|3
|RESPECT MY CANDOR
|6.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$13.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$13.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5)
|$26.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$51.80
Winner–Stealthediamonds B.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Madden Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $239,166 Exacta Pool $115,318 Quinella Pool $7,082 Superfecta Pool $36,503 Trifecta Pool $67,805. Scratched–none.
STEALTHEDIAMONDS broke out a bit, had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and kicked clear under urging then steady handling late. ANONYMOUSLY angled in and saved ground throughout stalking the pace and was clearly second best. RESPECT MY CANDOR a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. KIANA'S LOVE angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in slightly nearing midstretch and was edged late for the show. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally. TIP TOP GAL close up stalking the winner outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.03 48.05 1:13.89 1:26.94 1:40.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Drink
|113
|5
|4
|7–1½
|7–2
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.60
|7
|Mongolian Legend
|120
|7
|9
|3–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–3½
|Pena
|54.70
|8
|Twisted Plot
|120
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–3
|3–5
|3–3½
|Bejarano
|4.50
|6
|Boyson
|120
|6
|6
|8–1½
|8–hd
|9
|5–½
|4–nk
|Prat
|1.20
|9
|Super Classic
|123
|9
|8
|9
|9
|8–hd
|6–2
|5–½
|Flores
|50.80
|1
|Dinesen
|113
|1
|7
|4–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|6–10
|Velez
|14.10
|3
|Suite Alonso
|120
|3
|1
|5–½
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–3½
|Roman
|10.70
|2
|Lostinthemoment
|120
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–½
|4–1
|9
|8–nk
|Van Dyke
|18.10
|4
|Ohtani
|120
|4
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Pereira
|6.30
|5
|DRINK
|11.20
|5.40
|4.20
|7
|MONGOLIAN LEGEND
|31.80
|11.40
|8
|TWISTED PLOT
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$40.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$162.90
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$212.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-6)
|$311.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8)
|$488.45
Winner–Drink Ch.c.3 by Stay Thirsty out of Queen Dido, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by William D. Gould (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Colvin, Dick and Gould, Mary Ann. Mutuel Pool $267,047 Daily Double Pool $58,028 Exacta Pool $151,999 Quinella Pool $8,056 Superfecta Pool $72,688 Trifecta Pool $102,928. Claimed–Boyson by C M J Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.
DRINK a bit washy at the gate, stalked four wide, bid four wide on the second turn, took the lead three deep into the stretch, drifted in and battled outside the runner-up through the drive and gamely prevailed under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the backstretch, dueled between horses on the second turn, fought back along the rail through the stretch and went on willingly to thee end. TWISTED PLOT three deep early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, angled in and fought back along the rail, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. BOYSON four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUPER CLASSIC five wide into the first turn, angled in on that turn then chased inside, came out a bit leaving the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. DINESEN saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and also lacked the needed late kick. SUITE ALONSO a bit washy at the gate, chased between horses then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. LOSTINTHEMOMENT sent between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened. OHTANI pulled off the rail early and bumped the winner into the first turn, stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.24 1:11.45 1:34.98 1:40.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Overdue
|122
|2
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|1–½
|Smith
|1.50
|7
|Kazan
|124
|7
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Mn Garcia
|4.30
|3
|Save Ground
|124
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|31.60
|5
|Colosi
|122
|5
|5
|5–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|10.30
|6
|Shining Through
|118
|6
|6
|7–1½
|8
|6–1½
|8
|5–¾
|Prat
|4.00
|4
|Captivate
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–2
|2–1
|6–1½
|Gryder
|13.80
|1
|Battle of Memphis
|122
|1
|7
|6–1
|6–½
|8
|7–hd
|7–½
|Fuentes
|4.90
|8
|Klondike Creek
|122
|8
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|5–½
|8
|Van Dyke
|18.70
|2
|OVERDUE
|5.00
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|KAZAN (IRE)
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|SAVE GROUND
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$28.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$11.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-5)
|$99.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3)
|$95.15
Winner–Overdue Grr.g.4 by Overanalyze out of Nushka, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Columbiana Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: H and E Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $351,162 Daily Double Pool $30,281 Exacta Pool $160,123 Quinella Pool $8,564 Superfecta Pool $71,282 Trifecta Pool $113,867. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $31.95. Pick Three Pool $87,199.
OVERDUE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch, bid between rivals past the eighth pole to gain the lead and held gamely under some urging. KAZAN (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in after the chute and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. SAVE GROUND stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the drive, was three deep past midstretch and continued willingly. COLOSI chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. SHINING THROUGH stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed rally in the drive. CAPTIVATE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) broke a step slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. KLONDIKE CREEK angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.06 45.87 57.88 1:04.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Inspiressa
|120
|5
|6
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.00
|7
|Bast
|120
|7
|7
|6–hd
|4–½
|2–1½
|2–4½
|Van Dyke
|3.80
|8
|America's Surprise
|120
|8
|1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–1¼
|Smith
|3.60
|2
|K P Dreamin
|120
|2
|3
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–2½
|4–3¼
|Fuentes
|50.10
|4
|Superstition
|120
|4
|4
|7–½
|8
|6–3
|5–5¾
|Prat
|5.10
|1
|I'm the Hero
|120
|1
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–5
|6–½
|Roman
|23.40
|6
|Lizzario
|120
|6
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–13
|Bejarano
|34.40
|3
|Frose
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|6–1½
|8
|8
|Mn Garcia
|73.40
|5
|INSPIRESSA
|4.00
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|BAST
|4.00
|2.80
|8
|AMERICA'S SURPRISE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$8.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-2)
|$27.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8)
|$12.55
Winner–Inspiressa B.f.2 by The Big Beast out of Lucky Trip, by Trippi. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Sandbrook, William. Mutuel Pool $400,103 Daily Double Pool $34,567 Exacta Pool $177,920 Quinella Pool $9,073 Superfecta Pool $88,388 Trifecta Pool $131,351. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $30.20. Pick Three Pool $46,641.
INSPIRESSA dueled between horses, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, continued just off the inside in the stretch and held sway under a moderate hand ride. BAST off a bit slowly, stalked four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. AMERICA'S SURPRISE prompted the pace three deep between horses then angled in and stalked between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and held third. K P DREAMIN chased between horses on the backstretch and again on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. SUPERSTITION also chased between horses then fell back outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. I'M THE HERO broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, came a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the bend and weakened. LIZZARIO moved up between horses then pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and also weakened. FROSE had speed between horses then dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, steadied while weakening leaving the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 45.79 1:11.44 1:24.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Indy Jones
|113
|11
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|6
|Single Me Out
|123
|6
|9
|9–1½
|7–½
|4–4
|2–1½
|Espinoza
|4.20
|4
|Blue Skye Jade
|115
|4
|5
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|Velez
|13.30
|5
|Testimony
|120
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–6
|Fuentes
|5.40
|1
|Midnight Bandit
|123
|1
|12
|11–hd
|9–hd
|7–1
|5–½
|Prat
|5.50
|10
|Do Not Swipe Left
|120
|10
|2
|6–½
|8–3½
|9–3
|6–4½
|Puglisi
|35.10
|9
|Checks in the Mail
|123
|9
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–1¾
|Pereira
|11.80
|7
|Fort York
|120
|7
|7
|12
|10–½
|10–2
|8–½
|Espinoza
|25.80
|2
|Doheny Beach
|123
|2
|1
|10–1½
|11–4
|11–18
|9–1¾
|Flores
|59.70
|12
|Sky Glory
|120
|12
|11
|7–1
|6–1
|8–hd
|10–1½
|Pena
|53.90
|3
|Winding
|120
|3
|10
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6–1½
|11–36
|Talamo
|8.60
|8
|Braggart
|123
|8
|8
|8–1
|12
|12
|12
|Gutierrez
|28.60
|11
|INDY JONES
|6.60
|3.80
|2.80
|6
|SINGLE ME OUT
|4.40
|3.40
|4
|BLUE SKYE JADE
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)
|$26.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-6)
|$16.30
|$2 QUINELLA (6-11)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-4-5)
|$75.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-4)
|$67.25
Winner–Indy Jones Dbb.g.3 by Temple City out of A. P. Andie, by Star de Naskra. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $334,558 Daily Double Pool $35,990 Exacta Pool $193,571 Quinella Pool $10,900 Superfecta Pool $113,146 Trifecta Pool $142,290. Scratched–Champion Deputy, Cross Town.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-11) paid $26.45. Pick Three Pool $66,339. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-5-11/13/14) 4 correct paid $198.80. Pick Four Pool $276,570. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-2-5-11/13/14) 5 correct paid $784.15. Pick Five Pool $674,852.
INDY JONES stalked the pace four wide then outside on the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn, was fanned out s bit into the stretch while taking the lead, inched clear under urging and held. SINGLE ME OUT angled in on the backstretch and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BLUE SKYE JADE stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and held third. TESTIMONY bobbled at the start, dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, continued off the rail leaving the bend, drifted out some into the stretch and was edged for the show. MIDNIGHT BANDIT broke a bit slowly, came off the rail and outside a rival on the backstretch, split horses into the turn, angled to the inside in the drive and improved position. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT stalked between horses then outside, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. CHECKS IN THE MAIL chased between rivals then outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. FORT YORK settled outside then three deep into the turn and again into the stretch and did not rally. DOHENY BEACH saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. SKY GLORY stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch and weakened. WINDING had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. BRAGGART between horses early, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the turn and gave way, then was eased in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.10 45.88 1:10.15 1:22.32 1:34.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Carnivorous
|120
|9
|3
|3–1½
|4–1
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.70
|6
|Nolo Contesto
|120
|6
|9
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Bejarano
|2.50
|1
|City Rage
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|9.40
|4
|Give Me the Lute
|120
|4
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|2.10
|8
|Real Master
|123
|8
|8
|9
|7–½
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–¾
|Blanc
|4.50
|7
|More Ice
|123
|7
|5
|8–2
|6–½
|7–1
|7–1
|6–1¼
|Franco
|13.80
|5
|Of Good Report
|120
|5
|7
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–2½
|8–4
|7–1½
|Mn Garcia
|52.90
|2
|Capture the Sea
|120
|2
|4
|2–3
|2–½
|2–½
|4–hd
|8–½
|Maldonado
|23.10
|3
|Rogallo
|120
|3
|6
|6–hd
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|37.10
|9
|CARNIVOROUS
|13.40
|6.80
|4.00
|6
|NOLO CONTESTO
|4.40
|3.60
|1
|CITY RAGE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9)
|$63.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$23.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-1-4)
|$44.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-1)
|$70.85
Winner–Carnivorous B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Charred Rare, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $382,076 Daily Double Pool $36,124 Exacta Pool $204,583 Quinella Pool $11,714 Superfecta Pool $107,649 Trifecta Pool $143,336. Claimed–Give Me the Lute by Hogan, Rod and Wendy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-9) paid $51.85. Pick Three Pool $68,882.
CARNIVOROUS pulled outside foes then angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, went up three wide leaving the backstretch, bid three deep leaving the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside the pacesetter in midstretch after drifting in some and held on gamely under left handed urging. NOLO CONTESTO between horses early, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. CITY RAGE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence leaving the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the end. GIVE ME THE LUTE in tight between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, awaited room along the rail leaving the second turn and until past midstretch, came out a bit and was outfinished. REAL MASTER (FR) angled in early then swung out three deep early on the backstretch, advanced between horses nearing the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. MORE ICE three deep on the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. OF GOOD REPORT chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPTURE THE SEA had speed between horses then outside the pacesetter, stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn, fell back a bit in midstretch and weakened. ROGALLO angled in and settled off the pace inside, saved ground, came out into the stretch and did not rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Rancho Bernardo H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 45.18 1:10.32 1:17.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Danuska's My Girl
|121
|9
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Franco
|6.10
|5
|Anonymity
|121
|5
|7
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–2¾
|Prat
|0.60
|6
|Lady Ninja
|118
|6
|9
|8–4
|8–3
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|8
|Best of Me
|118
|8
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|4–ns
|Bejarano
|7.80
|7
|Zusha
|119
|7
|4
|7–3
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–2
|Pereira
|100.30
|1
|Yuvetsi
|119
|1
|1
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–2½
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|44.90
|3
|Kram
|119
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–1½
|9
|7–½
|Smith
|28.80
|4
|Exuberance
|118
|4
|8
|9
|9
|8–hd
|8–3¼
|Talamo
|31.00
|2
|Show It N Moe It
|118
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9
|Espinoza
|19.20
|9
|DANUSKA'S MY GIRL
|14.20
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|ANONYMITY
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|LADY NINJA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9)
|$125.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-5)
|$17.60
|$2 QUINELLA (5-9)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-6-8)
|$20.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-6)
|$21.20
Winner–Danuska's My Girl B.m.5 by Shackleford out of Amaday, by Dayjur. Bred by Fernandez-Robles Family Trust &Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Bad Boy Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $530,919 Daily Double Pool $55,917 Exacta Pool $232,874 Quinella Pool $12,318 Superfecta Pool $151,657 Trifecta Pool $186,242. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-9-9) paid $82.55. Pick Three Pool $64,888.
DANUSKA'S MY GIRL sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled a bit off the rail, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. ANONYMITY bobbled at the start, prompted the pace between horses then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly. LADY NINJA tried to rear then hopped in the air and was away behind the field, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. BEST OF ME pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, angled in some entering the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. ZUSHA stalked four wide then off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for a minor award toward the inside. YUVETSI saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch then angled back to the inside and lacked the needed rally. KRAM stalked three deep between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. EXUBERANCE between horses early, dropped back off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SHOW IT N MOE IT stalked between horses, dropped back on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.28 48.79 1:13.55 1:25.21 1:37.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Savvy Gal
|120
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Gryder
|4.80
|4
|Text Dont Call
|120
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|2.90
|11
|Awesome Drive
|120
|7
|6
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|13.50
|1
|Tacocat
|120
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|4–1¼
|Bejarano
|2.10
|3
|Paige Anne
|120
|2
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–3½
|Prat
|2.70
|6
|Marci the Great
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|6–5
|6–5¼
|Talamo
|12.70
|8
|Red Nova
|120
|5
|5
|5–1
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|26.50
|10
|SAVVY GAL
|11.60
|5.00
|4.20
|4
|TEXT DONT CALL
|4.00
|3.20
|11
|AWESOME DRIVE
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-10)
|$83.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$20.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-10)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-11-1)
|$46.68
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-11-1-3)
|$780.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-11)
|$78.90
Winner–Savvy Gal B.f.2 by Street Sense out of Bellarada, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Ron Magers & Robert Marcocchio (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $387,706 Daily Double Pool $151,002 Exacta Pool $180,499 Quinella Pool $10,426 Superfecta Pool $95,215 Super High Five Pool $43,995 Trifecta Pool $134,935. Scratched–Augure, Circleofcolor, Go Big Blue Nation, Overjoyed.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-9-10) paid $133.55. Pick Three Pool $201,965. 50-Cent Pick Four (11/13/14-9-9-10) 4 correct paid $482.15. Pick Four Pool $739,944. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 5 correct paid $1,832.60. Pick Five Pool $475,450. $2 Pick Six (2-5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 5 out of 6 paid $350.60. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-11/13/14-9-9-10) 6 correct paid $69,564.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $107,233. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $657.30. Place Pick All Pool $33,426.
SAVVY GAL came in early, angled in outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear under urging and held on gamely. TEXT DONT CALL close up stalking the pace outside a rival to the stretch, finished willingly alongside the winner late. AWESOME DRIVE a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TACOCAT went up inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PAIGE ANNE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. MARCI THE GREAT broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch and second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. RED NOVA steadied in a bit tight early, stalked outside a rival then between horses, steadied again between foes midway on the second turn to drop back and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,738
|$1,354,796
|Inter-Track
|7,092
|$3,991,114
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,957,547
|TOTAL
|17,830
|$12,303,457