MLB notes: Nationals’ Juan Soto injures right ankle running bases

Young star Juan Soto has been pulled from the Washington Nationals game against the New York Mets after turning his right ankle running the bases in the seventh inning.

Soto walked to load the bases and went first-to-third on Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out, two-run double Sunday. Third base coach Bob Henley threw up a late stop sign, and Soto turned his ankle attempting to stop after rounding third. The Mets tagged him out to end the inning, and Soto spiked his helmet, hobbled into the outfield and then was visited by a trainer.

Soto remained in shallow left field for a few minutes, attempted to warm up defensively for the next inning but then returned to the dugout. He was replaced by Victor Robles.

The 20-year-old Soto was 0 for 2 with two walks. He has reached base in 17 straight games and hit two home runs Saturday. He is hitting .289 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs and ranks among the NL leaders in both walks and on-base percentage.

Advertisement

Torres returns

All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres is back in the New York Yankees’ lineup for the series finale at Toronto after sitting out the past four games because of an unspecified core injury. Torres went to a hospital for treatment last Sunday, then served as New York’s designated hitter against the Orioles the following day. He started at second base Tuesday but was removed in the third inning and hasn’t played since.

Torres took batting practice and fielded grounders before Saturday’s game, then flashed a thumbs-up to manager Aaron Boone as he returned to the clubhouse. The two-time All-Star is bating .281 with 23 homers and 62 RBI. He’ll bat sixth and play shortstop, giving regular Didi Gregorious a day off.