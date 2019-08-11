NFL notes: Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens

Seeking solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, according to multiple media reports.

Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.

Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.

Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75% conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.

Injury updates

—San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the entire season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener. The team said Coleman had surgery for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. He is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

—Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown has returned to practice after hurting his left leg on the opening day of Tennessee camp. Brown was the second player on the field for practice and wearing a helmet for the first time since July 26. His leg slipped running a route during an individual period. He warmed up with the Titans, then went to a side field where he worked with coach Mike Vrabel and fellow receiver Corey Davis.

—Cornerback DeAndre Baker, the last of the New York Giants’ three first-round draft picks, sprained his left knee in practice. Baker injured the knee doing individual drills early in the non-contact portion of practice.

Etc.

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran defensive end Sam Acho and released guard Vlad Duccasse. Acho has eight seasons of NFL experience and spent the past four with the Chicago Bears, where he had four sacks in 51 games. ... New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro has retired from playing football after a shaky start to training camp. The team signed Taylor Bertolet to replace him. The 28-year-old Catanzaro signed with New York during the offseason for a second stint with the team. He struggled with consistency during camp and missed two extra-point attempts in the Jets’ 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night. ...

Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane. They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released. The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000. ... Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake has died. He was 62. The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning. Drake joined the Steelers in 2018, his third NFL stop after stints with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Steelers president Art Rooney II called Drake a “passionate coach” with a “tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.” Drake is survived by his wife and three daughters.