Russell Wilson and Ciara join Seattle Sounders ownership group

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have joined the ownership team of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC.

“Football. Fútbol. We Love them both!” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback tweeted Tuesday morning, along with a photo of himself, Ciara and their children in Sounders gear. “We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer!”

Wilson and Ciara are part of a new group of investors in the team that is led by former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie Myerson, and also includes Seattle-bred rapper Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis.

“We are fired up about the Seattle Sounders because it’s our home. It’s the place we get to raise our kids and the place we are forever connected to,” Wilson and Ciara said in a statement released by the Sounders. “We want to have the world’s best soccer players play here in Seattle and win championships!”

Advertisement

The first incarnation of the Sounders played in the North American Soccer League from 1974 to 1983, and the name was brought back when Seattle’s MLS expansion team started play in 2009. The team won the MLS Cup in 2016.

“We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper,” majority owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement. “Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching. Today’s news is a testament to what our community has accomplished, as 11 new families have joined with the broader Sounders family as fans and invested stewards of our club.”

It’s not Wilson’s first venture into the business side of sports. In 2014, he joined an investment group looking to bring an NBA/NHL arena to Seattle. Last year, he and Ciara joined a group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland, Ore.

“This is just the beginning of what we plan to do together in the world of sports and entertainment,” Wilson and Ciara said in their statement.