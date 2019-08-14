Hey kids, don’t steal signs at the Little League World Series

Scandal has hit the Little League World Series. Children are stealing ... signs.

Pat Dutton, the manager of the team from Goffstown, N.H., accused players on the team from Barrington, R.I., of stealing signs after Goffstown’s 6-4 loss Saturday.

“You can see [runners on second base] leaning in, looking in and they’re doing hand gestures to their kid [at the plate] indicating what kind of pitch it is and where it’s located,” Dutton told the New Hampshire Union Leader. “You can do that in big league ball, but in Little League it’s unsportsmanlike, it’s dishonorable and it’s disgusting. They did it the whole tournament and got away with it, and now that’s what’s representing New England in the Little League World Series. It’s just a bad look.”

Barrington Little League told Boston.com in a statement Tuesday that “The article in the Union Leader is unfortunate, and its premise false. We hold our coaches, players and teams to the highest standards, and do not coach or condone unsportsmanlike behavior of any kind. Likewise, we do not condone anyone making disparaging comments about opposing teams, particularly teams like Barrington’s All-Star team, a team made up of dedicated volunteer coaches and 13 exceptional young players.”

Stealing signs is against the rules in Little League. Barrington next plays South Riding, Va., today at noon PDT. If you are watching, hide your signs.

Stay off the grass

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the former heavyweight boxing champ said he and his cohost, Eben Britton, smoke “about $40,000 a month” in marijuana.

Tyson has a 40-acre ranch in California City, Calif., that legally grows marijuana for dispensaries in Nevada and California. According to Tyson, it sells around $500,000 worth of marijuana each month.

Still, smoking $40,000 worth of it a month? Either he’s exaggerating, or it must be impossible to find any potato chips in the stores near his house.

