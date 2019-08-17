UFC 241 live updates: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 241 takes place Saturday night from Anaheim, CA and is headlined by a UFC heavyweight title bout pitting champion Daniel Cormier against challenger Stipe Miocic in what could be one of Cormier’s final MMA bouts. Cormier knocked out Miocic to win the title and Miocic will be looking to avenge that defeat. In other action, Stockton superstar Nate Diaz returns to action for the first time in over three years when he takes on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Olympic gold medalist and middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero competes against 12-0 knockout artist Paulo Costa.

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Hannah Cifers is 9-3 and coming off a split decision win over Polyana Viana. Jodie Esquibel is 6-5 professionally but has lost three in a row, her only UFC bouts.

Round 1. Cifers lands a few punches at the start. Esquibel goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Cifers lands a hard right hand, likely the best shot of the fight thus far. Esquibel throws a few high kicks but nothing lands too cleanly. Esquibel has another takedown blocked. Cifers lands a leg kick and blocks another takedown. 10-9 Cifers.

Round 2. After repeated efforts, Esquibel finally secures a takedown. She lands a few punches but then is quickly stood up. Cifers then gets a takedown and lands a series of punches there before Esquibel gets back up. Esquibel then gets a takedown. Cifers attacks the arm from the bottom but doesn’t come close to an arm bar. Cifers uses an omoplata to stand back up.

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Kang is 4-2 (1 NC) in the UFC with three of those victories coming via submission. Davis is 2-3 in the UFC since winning on Dana White’s Contender Series and he will be looking to build on the momentum from his last win over Randy Costa by submission.

Round 1. Kang’s striking looks crisp early. They clinch and Davis lands a nice knee on the break. Davis lands a few hard leg kicks and he drops Kang with one. Kang gets back up but Davis keeps attacking the leg. Kang drops Davis with a punch as Davis is throwing one of those kicks and he keeps Davis from standing back up. Davis quickly moves out of half guard into full mount but Davis then re-secures half guard. Close round. 10-9 Kang.

Round 2. Davis looks to attack the arm but cannot secure it and ends up on the bottom on the ground again. They are by the cage and Kang has to focus initially on keeping Davis from standing up. He does so but eats a hard Davis upkick and Davis gets up. Back on the feet, the fighters engage at a pretty frantic pace. Kang knocks out Davis’ mouthpiece with a hard punch. The striking is pretty wild open but neither man is able to land a decisive blow. 10-9 Davis.

Round 3. Davis opens up with a number of kicks to the leg but he slips and Kang takes top position on the ground. Kang has side control. The fight is stood up relatively quickly from side control but Kang takes Davis right back down and has side control again. Davis is able to stand up again and is aggressive with his striking but that allows Kang to get another takedown. Kang this time throws more from the top inside Davis’ guard. 10-9 Kang, 29-28 Kang.

Winner: Kyung Ho Kang, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Kang’s takedowns were likely the difference in a close decision that could have gone either way. It was a competitive but not particularly exciting bout.

Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

UFC 241 kicks off with a women’s flyweight bout. Colombian Sabino Mazo is coming off her first career loss in her UFC debut and is now 6-1 professionally. Shana Dobson is 3-2 and is also looking to rebound from a defeat.

Round 1. Mazo opens with a number of kicks. She hurts Dobson with a kick to the body and Dobson backs up against the cage. Mazo elects to secure a takedown on the hurt Dobson. Mazo lands some punches and elbows from the top as Dobson recovers. Dobson attempts a sweep but cannot fully pull it off and Mazo goes back to work with elbows. Dobson works back to her feet with a minute left. Mazo responds with a few knees to the body and takes Dobson back down. Mazo has full mount and lands a series of punches from the top. Dobson just holds on until the close. 10-8 Mazo.

Round 2. Dobson again opens with some kicks. The fighters clinch up against the cage and Mazo lands some knees from that position while controlling Dobson’s head. Dobson answers with a couple of elbows. They trade knees. Mazo scores another takedown. From half guard, Mazo looks to pass into side control or full mount. Instead, Dobson is able to return to her feet. Dobson throws a few wild punches looking to turn the tide with something big. 10-9 Mazo.

Round 3. Dobson again looks to land a home run punch and Mazo tries to keep her at bay with the jab. Mazo also mixes in some kicks. Dobson connects with a significant right hand around two minutes in but Mazo is landing much more. Mazo attacks with a series of knees to the body and then the head. Dobson is not responding well to this pressure. Mazo is landing knee after knee to the head. Mazo gets a late takedown and lands repeated punches and elbows from there. 10-8 Mazo, 30-25 Mazo.

Winner: Sabina Mazo, unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-25).

Mazo dominated that fight pretty much from beginning to end, overwhelming Dobson on the feet and on the ground. It was a performance that suggests Mazo could be a force as she gets older and improves. For Dobson, it’s a disappointing setback and one that could spell the end of her UFC tenure.