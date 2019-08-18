Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 18. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 25th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.60 46.13 58.71 1:12.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Stellar Sound 120 6 5 3–1 2–hd 2–3 1–½ Van Dyke 1.50 4 Buyer's Remorse 120 3 4 2–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–6 Gutierrez 14.00 1 Matera 120 1 6 1–hd 3–6 3–8 3–6 Smith 0.70 6 Sentimental 120 5 1 6 4–½ 4–4 4–9 Franco 20.50 5 Christmas Pickles 120 4 2 4–½ 6 5–hd 5–6 Espinoza 13.10 3 She Loves Karaoke 120 2 3 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 Sanchez 27.20

7 STELLAR SOUND 5.00 3.00 2.10 4 BUYER'S REMORSE 6.60 3.20 1 MATERA 2.10

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $17.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6) $8.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $13.15

Winner–Stellar Sound Grr.f.2 by Tapit out of Siren Serenade, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Don Alberto Stable. Mutuel Pool $230,087 Exacta Pool $108,683 Quinella Pool $6,451 Superfecta Pool $44,811 Trifecta Pool $71,918. Scratched–Spun Gamely.

STELLAR SOUND veered out sharply at the start, tugged her way along four wide then bid three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up through the drive, gained a slim advantage under left handed urging inside the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under steady handling late. BUYER'S REMORSE had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn, fought back along the inside in the stretch, drifted out a bit from the whip late and continued willingly. MATERA a bit slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn, weakened in the stretch and drifted out some late but bested the others. SENTIMENTAL between horses early, stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CHRISTMAS PICKLES stalked the pace off the rail then between rivals leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SHE LOVES KARAOKE bobbled at the start, was between horses early then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside into the turn, dropped back along the rail, gave way and was eased up late.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.17 46.77 1:12.11 1:18.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Todos Santos 119 4 6 5–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 1.90 2 Baby Ice 119 2 2 1–1 1–hd 1–1 2–1 Espinoza 4.00 5 Ciao Luna 119 5 4 4–1½ 4–2 2–1 3–1½ Gryder 2.50 6 C C the Bartender 119 6 1 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 4–5 Cedillo 3.20 3 Holy Mosey 119 3 3 6 6 6 5–2¾ Pedroza 9.80 1 Lacey's Rainbow 119 1 5 2–hd 2–1½ 5–1 6 Franco 33.60

4 TODOS SANTOS 5.80 3.20 2.20 2 BABY ICE 5.20 3.00 5 CIAO LUNA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $12.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-6) $4.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $11.80

Winner–Todos Santos B.m.5 by Twirling Candy out of Bachelorette One, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by John Sadler (KY). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Horseplayers Racing Club, Ortega, Jr., Alex, Kennedy, Jr., Philip and Saratoga West. Mutuel Pool $223,110 Daily Double Pool $48,328 Exacta Pool $101,794 Quinella Pool $5,638 Superfecta Pool $36,240 Trifecta Pool $62,249. Claimed–Todos Santos by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Baby Ice by Fetkin, Bob, Lambert,Jeffrey,Paradise Farms Corp. and Anderson,Robert. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Holy Mosey by CM Racing and Spaunhurst, Ed. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.

TODOS SANTOS a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in late stretch and won going away. BABY ICE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled outside a rival nearing the half mile pole and around the turn, inched away into the stretch, held on well to late stretch but could not contain the winner. CIAO LUNA stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. C C THE BARTENDER close up stalking the pace off the rail then just off the inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. HOLY MOSEY chased a bit off the inside on the backstretch and turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. LACEY'S RAINBOW broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace then bid along the rail nearing the half mile pole, dueled inside and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.70 48.26 1:13.82 1:26.93 1:39.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Vintage Hollywood 123 3 5 6–2 5–hd 4–1 3–2 1–5 Fuentes 1.40 2 Gryffindor 121 2 3 5–1 6–4 6–3½ 4–3 2–ns Cedillo 15.40 8 Cosa Nostra 123 7 6 3–1 3–½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–nk Pereira 3.30 1 Scrappy Deville 113 1 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 1–hd 4–11 Diaz, Jr. 3.80 5 I'm Amore 121 4 7 7 7 7 7 5–3¾ Payeras 38.90 6 King Charlie 120 5 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 5–2 6–½ Franco 4.40 7 Frankie Machine 121 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 5–½ 6–½ 7 Puglisi 14.50

3 VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD 4.80 3.20 2.20 2 GRYFFINDOR 10.40 4.40 8 COSA NOSTRA (IRE) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $18.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $27.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-1) $15.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8) $28.25

Winner–Vintage Hollywood Ch.g.4 by Country Day out of Hollywood and Wine, by Tactical Cat. Bred by Harry L. Landry (NY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Garcia, Juan J., Moreno, Miguel and Zennedjian, Chris. Mutuel Pool $243,075 Daily Double Pool $23,403 Exacta Pool $121,508 Quinella Pool $6,714 Superfecta Pool $56,418 Trifecta Pool $85,416. Claimed–Vintage Hollywood by Lerner Racing and Restaino, Robert. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Scrappy Deville by KW Racing, Mindell, Alan G. and Unruh, John. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Meistermind. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-3) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $60,196.

VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drove clear. GRYFFINDOR chased just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) stalked early then bid three deep to press the pace, took a short lead leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in the stretch and was edged for second between foes late. SCRAPPY DEVILLE saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside leaving the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show. I'M AMORE four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. KING CHARLIE sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside then between horses leaving the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch then drifted out late and weakened. FRANKIE MACHINE tugged his way along to stalk between rivals then bid between horses leaving the first turn to duel for the lead, dropped between foes under urging leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.45 44.99 57.05 1:09.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Flagstaff 120 3 1 3–12 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ Espinoza 0.80 2 American Pastime 120 2 2 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2½ 2–3¾ Desormeaux 3.00 5 California Street 122 4 4 4 4 4 3–2¼ Smith 3.30 1 McKale 122 1 3 2–1½ 3–10 3–6 4 Mn Garcia 5.00

4 FLAGSTAFF 3.60 2.60 2 AMERICAN PASTIME 3.20 5 CALIFORNIA STREET

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $4.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-1) $0.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $4.70

Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.5 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $307,706 Daily Double Pool $25,611 Exacta Pool $117,696 Quinella Pool $6,565 Superfecta Pool $17,387 Trifecta Pool $44,101. Scratched–Adens Dream, Secular Nation. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $8.45. Pick Three Pool $26,594.

FLAGSTAFF three deep early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up under an energetic hand ride then gamely prevailed under steady handling late while being shown the whip. AMERICAN PASTIME had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched clear on the turn, fought back off the rail through the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. CALIFORNIA STREET dropped back then lagged back a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and gained the show. MCKALE went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.59 45.33 1:10.43 1:23.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Twirling Tiger 120 7 3 5–1½ 5–½ 2–1 1–¾ Cedillo 3.50 5 Forever Juanito 120 4 6 3–hd 4–1 1–1½ 2–5 Flores 11.50 1 Ted W 120 1 2 4–1 1–hd 3–3 3–3¾ Maldonado 1.70 7 Matriculate 120 6 5 6–1 6–3½ 5–hd 4–1¼ Delgadillo 2.10 4 Desert General 120 3 1 1–hd 2–hd 4–2 5–3¼ Pedroza 9.30 3 For the Hustle 111 2 4 2–½ 3–hd 6–3½ 6–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 19.70 6 Taste's Legend 122 5 7 7 7 7 7 Pereira 19.00

8 TWIRLING TIGER 9.00 4.40 3.20 5 FOREVER JUANITO 10.40 5.00 1 TED W 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $54.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $58.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-1-7) $39.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-1) $112.80

Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.6 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $312,831 Daily Double Pool $36,030 Exacta Pool $150,773 Quinella Pool $7,785 Superfecta Pool $80,769 Trifecta Pool $113,505. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Jerry Wallace II. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Claimed–Desert General by Imaginary Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–Conquest Cobra. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-8) paid $13.10. Pick Three Pool $53,913. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-3/4/6-8) 4 correct paid $51.15. Pick Four Pool $160,352. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-3-3/4/6-8) 5 correct paid $116.90. Pick Five Pool $621,656.

TWIRLING TIGER stalked off the rail then outside, went up five wide on the turn, entered the stretch three deep, bid outside the runner-up past midstretch, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch and proved best. FOREVER JUANITO pressed the pace four wide, took the advantage outside a rival into the stretch, inched away in the drive, fought back off the rail in the final sixteenth and continued willingly. TED W went up inside to press the pace, dueled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. MATRICULATE settled outside a rival then off the rail, continued just off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. DESERT GENERAL dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and between rivals on the turn and weakened in the drive. FOR THE HUSTLE had good early speed just off the rail then dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. TASTE'S LEGEND hopped some in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.04 46.15 58.77 1:05.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 It's Fitting 120 2 6 5–1 5–2½ 2–1 1–nk Espinoza 17.80 8 Claim of Passion 120 8 2 3–1 3–2 1–½ 2–4¾ Franco 6.30 5 Conte Cavour 123 5 9 9 9 5–2 3–1¾ Pereira 25.40 1 Spendaholic 120 1 4 2–2½ 2–2 3–hd 4–2¾ Fuentes 6.00 7 Corrana En Limen 113 7 8 7–1 7–1½ 8–1½ 5–1 Peterson 48.70 3 Jetovator 120 3 5 1–hd 1–hd 4–5 6–nk Prat 0.70 6 Northrndancrsghost 123 6 1 6–hd 6–2 6–1 7–2¼ Johnson 51.80 9 Nil Phet 120 9 3 8–4½ 8–1 9 8–6¼ Flores 41.80 4 Summer Fun 120 4 7 4–1 4–hd 7–2 9 Bejarano 4.20

2 IT'S FITTING 37.60 13.00 7.80 8 CLAIM OF PASSION 7.80 5.40 5 CONTE CAVOUR 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $232.20 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $100.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $70.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-1) $568.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-5) $636.85

Winner–It's Fitting Ch.g.3 by Heat Shield out of Purrfectly Fitting, by Iron Cat. Bred by James Cassidy & Tamesis Stable (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: Cassidy, James M. and Tamesis Stable. Mutuel Pool $316,347 Daily Double Pool $27,015 Exacta Pool $155,575 Quinella Pool $7,642 Superfecta Pool $102,652 Trifecta Pool $131,356. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-2) paid $91.15. Pick Three Pool $63,779.

IT'S FITTING had speed between foes then was in tight five eighths out, stalked off the rail or outside, swung four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch and gamely prevailed late under urging. CLAIM OF PASSION bobbled and broke inward but alertly, was between foes early then stalked just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in the drive, took a short lead off the rail in midstretch and fought back inside the winner to the wire. CONTE CAVOUR broke out, bobbled and steadied at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. SPENDAHOLIC bobbled slightly at the start, dueled inside and exchanged bumps with a rival nearing the half mile pole, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CORRANA EN LIMEN broke out bobbled and steadied at the start, settled outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. JETOVATOR had speed three deep then angled in and dueled outside a rival, bumped with that one a half mile out, was fanned out into the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. NIL PHET settled outside then off the rail, angled in some nearing the stretch and lacked a further response. SUMMER FUN bumped between horses and jostled at the start, chased just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping around the half mile pole but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Mile H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 46.46 1:09.63 1:21.52 1:33.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Prince Earl 116 1 7 6–1 6–hd 6–1 6–½ 1–¾ Franco 9.80 10 Sharp Samurai 120 9 6 5–hd 5–1½ 4–1 2–hd 2–ns Talamo 5.40 7 Grecian Fire 119 6 1 7–hd 7–hd 7–hd 4–hd 3–¾ Desormeaux 9.90 11 Ohio 122 10 4 3–1 3–1 2–½ 3–1½ 4–½ Velazquez 10.80 5 Bowies Hero 124 4 5 9–½ 10 9–1½ 7–hd 5–1¼ Prat 1.40 3 Majestic Eagle 120 3 8 10 9–hd 10 10 6–hd Bejarano 16.60 8 What a View 118 7 10 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 7–1¼ Mn Garcia 8.80 9 Bolo 124 8 2 2–½ 2–½ 3–hd 5–hd 8–½ Geroux 6.60 6 Double Touch 117 5 9 8–1½ 8–2 8–hd 9–1 9–1½ Cedillo 62.10 2 El Picaro 118 2 3 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 8–1½ 10 Van Dyke 20.40

1 PRINCE EARL 21.60 11.00 7.60 10 SHARP SAMURAI 6.80 4.40 7 GRECIAN FIRE 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $557.20 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $68.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-10) $59.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-7-11) $354.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-7) $272.10

Winner–Prince Earl Dbb.g.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Soo Steamy, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Marshall, Todd. Mutuel Pool $578,272 Daily Double Pool $46,320 Exacta Pool $275,717 Quinella Pool $12,185 Superfecta Pool $130,486 Trifecta Pool $186,343. Scratched–Bombard. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-1) paid $556.55. Pick Three Pool $60,883.

PRINCE EARL saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch then rallied between foes under urging to the lead in deep stretch to prevail. SHARP SAMURAI angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, put a head in front in deep stretch and just held second. GRECIAN FIRE chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and closed willingly. OHIO (BRZ) three wide early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and continued willingly but was outfinished for a minor share,. BOWIES HERO saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, tried to rally between foes in deep stretch but steadied in tight late. MAJESTIC EAGLE settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. WHAT A VIEW sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside rivals in the drive and weakened late. BOLO close up stalking the pace just off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, lacked the needed late kick. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. EL PICARO (CHI) saved ground stalking the pace, came out some leaving the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.19 47.09 1:11.36 1:37.62 1:44.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Midcourt 122 6 4 6–2½ 6–3 5–2½ 2–hd 1–1¼ Espinoza 14.50 2 Magic On Tap 119 2 6 2–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 3–2 2–½ Van Dyke 1.00 3 Julius 122 3 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–2½ 3–2¼ Bejarano 1.60 8 Dia de Pago 122 7 1 4–hd 5–5 4–½ 4–5 4–4 Fuentes 41.20 1 Jamminwithbrandon 122 1 7 7 7 7 6–6 5–14 Talamo 15.10 5 Dueling 119 4 2 5–4½ 4–hd 2–½ 5–1 6–8½ Smith 5.70 6 Synthesis 119 5 5 3–1½ 3–1½ 6–1½ 7 7 Gutierrez 43.70

7 MIDCOURT 31.00 7.00 3.00 2 MAGIC ON TAP 3.00 2.20 3 JULIUS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $538.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $40.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-8) $126.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $48.50

Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.4 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $377,872 Daily Double Pool $62,953 Exacta Pool $153,829 Quinella Pool $7,565 Superfecta Pool $99,458 Trifecta Pool $120,453. Scratched–Feeling Strong. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-7) paid $1,839.90. Pick Three Pool $57,492.

MIDCOURT chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch, bid between horses a sixteenth out to gain the lead and proved best under urging. MAGIC ON TAP came out early on the first turn and stalked just off the rail, angled out some into the stretch, went back in a bit and bid just off the rail in deep stretch and edged the pacesetter for the place. JULIUS had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, opened up on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was edged for second. DIA DE PAGO four wide early, chased off the rail or outside a rival, went four wide into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn, found the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JAMMINWITHBRANDON came off the rail into the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. DUELING in a bit tight early on the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way. SYNTHESIS three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.58 47.08 1:12.16 1:24.02 1:35.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 She's Our Charm 120 2 9 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–nk Sanchez 8.00 3 Haughty Girl 120 3 8 8–½ 5–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–hd Pedroza 49.70 11 Miss Bigly 120 10 3 10–1½ 9–hd 6–½ 3–½ 3–nk Desormeaux 5.60 13 Bodhicitta 120 12 4 9–2½ 10–1 9–½ 7–hd 4–1¼ Prat 2.90 1 Pretty Point 120 1 10 12 11–½ 12 10–1 5–½ Smith 4.70 7 Mo Me Mo My 120 7 1 2–hd 2–½ 4–1 4–1½ 6–1 Gutierrez 5.50 12 Catch the Eye 120 11 7 5–2 6–1 5–hd 6–1 7–nk Mn Garcia 14.30 4 The Nightingale 120 4 2 6–hd 7–½ 8–1½ 8–½ 8–1¾ Van Dyke 19.20 5 Kelani Kim 120 5 12 7–1½ 8–1½ 10–hd 11–2½ 9–½ Pereira 90.20 9 Ameerah B 120 8 5 3–1 3–1 3–1 5–hd 10–2¼ Bejarano 5.30 6 Winter Gold 120 6 6 4–½ 4–½ 7–1 9–2 11–3 Fuentes 46.00 10 Lily's Storm 120 9 11 11–2 12 11–1 12 12 Geroux 63.90

2 SHE'S OUR CHARM 18.00 8.40 6.40 3 HAUGHTY GIRL 35.00 14.00 11 MISS BIGLY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $285.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $259.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $215.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-11-13) $1,303.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-11-13-1) $40,595.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-11) $1,031.10

Winner–She's Our Charm Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $672,956 Daily Double Pool $217,787 Exacta Pool $344,797 Quinella Pool $13,071 Superfecta Pool $193,959 Super High Five Pool $83,284 Trifecta Pool $250,762. Scratched–Apples Arch. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $1,381.20. Pick Three Pool $317,793. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-7-2) 4 correct paid $18,213.80. Pick Four Pool $811,449. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-1-7-2) 5 correct paid $155,723.20. Pick Five Pool $816,158. $2 Pick Six (3/4/6-8-2-1-7-2) 5 out of 6 paid $4,187.60. Pick Six Pool $219,481. Pick Six Carryover $117,253. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/4/6-8-2-1-7-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $25,126. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $14,098.60. Place Pick All Pool $36,970.

SHE'S OUR CHARM pulled along the inside to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away momentarily a bit off the rail on the second turn, battled between foes leaving that turn and outside the runner-up in the stretch, responded when headed by that one past midstretch, fought back to a short lead in deep stretch under urging and held gamely between foes late. HAUGHTY GIRL stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the second turn, put a head in front past the eighth pole and was outgamed late. MISS BIGLY angled in early then found the rail on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and finished well. BODHICITTA (GB) chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. PRETTY POINT settled inside then went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. MO ME MO MY pulled three deep early then pressed the pace between horses, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and was outfinished. CATCH THE EYE stalked outside then three wide, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE NIGHTINGALE chased a bit off the rail then between horses into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the lane and lacked the necessary late kick. KELANI KIM hopped some in a bit of a slow start, pulled her way along outside a rival chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. AMEERAH B prompted the pace three deep, had the winner slip away briefly on the second turn, re-bid three wide a quarter mile out, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. WINTER GOLD (GB) pulled early, stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the fence on the second turn and weakened. LILY'S STORM angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response.