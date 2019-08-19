Ezekiel Elliott isn’t amused with Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ remark

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t laughing at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ attempt at humor this weekend.

As Elliott continues his contract holdout, rookie running back Tony Pollard was looked good in his place. During the Cowboys’ 14-10 win over the Rams on Saturday, Pollard rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown in five carries.

That prompted the Cowboys owner to quip to reporters after the game, “Zeke who?”

As reporters laughed, Jones quickly pointed to a TV camera and addressed Elliott, “We’re having some fun, not at your expense.”

Advertisement

Later in the interview, he also made sure to state he’s expecting Pollard to “really complement what we’re doing with Zeke, not replace that. I mean that, not replace it.”

But apparently those efforts didn’t appease Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux told ESPN on Monday.

The Cowboys drafted Elliott with the fourth overall pick in 2016. Since then, he’s rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in 868 carries. He still has two years remaining on his rookie contract but wants to be paid like one of the league’s top running backs.