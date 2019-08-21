USWNT star Carli Lloyd nails a 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice

We already knew Carli Lloyd could kick. Anyone who needs a reminder only needs to rewatch the first 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final (spoiler alert: Lloyd scores three goals to lead the U.S. to a 5-2 win over Japan).

Or they could watch the videos of Lloyd kicking field goals Tuesday in Philadelphia at a joint practice between her beloved Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.

Lloyd, who comes from Delran, N.J. (less than half an hour away from Philadelphia), nailed a 55-yarder as well as multiple attempts from 40 yards out, the Eagles said.

And all through goal posts much narrower than the regulation ones.

“What did you expect? She’s a World Champion,” the Eagles said in a tweet that featured video of one of the kicks.

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

The Ravens retweeted the video with an applause emoji and just one word: “Casual.”

Lloyd, a two-time FIFA player of the year who scored three goals for the U.S. at the World Cup earlier this summer, tweeted a video during practice.

“I’m really impressed with all these guys,” she said. “It’s awesome to be here. Really looking forward to the season. And fly, Eagles, fly!”

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who made two of five attempts from 50-plus yards last season, retweeted a video of Lloyd’s 55-yarder. “Unreal stuff!” he wrote.

Gil Brandt, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an executive, retweeted the same video and commented: “Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”