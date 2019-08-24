Racing! Congrats to Travers winner Code of Honor

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 24. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 28th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.02 47.01 1:12.71 1:25.97 1:39.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hard Arch 120 6 6 5–4 4–3 4–3½ 3–2½ 1–1½ Pena 5.00 4 Taste's Legend 122 4 3 3–1 3–1 2–1 1–hd 2–nk Pereira 11.30 3 For Him 117 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–5½ Velez 0.50 2 Gray Admiral 122 2 5 6 6 5–½ 5–½ 4–2¼ Mn Garcia 5.00 5 Harrovian 118 5 1 2–3 2–1½ 3–hd 4–2 5–1¾ Flores 20.80 1 Zakaroff 120 1 2 4–½ 5–½ 6 6 6 Roman 11.00

6 HARD ARCH 12.00 6.00 2.60 4 TASTE'S LEGEND 9.60 3.20 3 FOR HIM 2.10

$1 EXACTA (6-4) $49.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $47.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $27.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $61.20

Winner–Hard Arch Dbb.g.5 by Archarcharch out of Puuku, by Forestry. Bred by Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Ferrara, Nick. Mutuel Pool $173,859 Exacta Pool $71,183 Quinella Pool $4,333 Superfecta Pool $30,965 Trifecta Pool $56,777. Claimed–For Him by Kurt Rexius. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.

HARD ARCH broke a bit slowly, was sent along outside then off the rail, went around a rival on the backstretch, moved up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front outside foes in deep stretch and proved best. TASTE'S LEGEND stalked off the rail, advanced three deep on the second turn then bid outside the pacesetter, took a short lead in the stretch, battled alongside that rival through the drive and edged that one for the place. FOR HIM had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back in and fought back along the rail in the final furlong and was edged for second. GRAY ADMIRAL chased just off the rail, went outside a rival into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HARROVIAN had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, fell back leaving the second turn and weakened. ZAKAROFF broke out a bit, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.66 46.50 59.11 1:12.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Saddle Bar 120 8 4 2–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4½ Cedillo 1.10 1 Temple Knights 123 1 3 6–1 6–hd 4–hd 2–½ Espinoza 6.20 10 Floyd Moneymaker 113 9 7 5–hd 2–½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 6.30 8 Cross Town 120 7 5 7–1 5–hd 5–3 4–½ Roman 15.20 4 Legally Gray 120 4 2 1–hd 3–hd 3–1 5–4¼ Bejarano 4.80 6 Lorelei's Warrior 120 5 6 8–5 8–3 8–4 6–3¼ Flores 44.80 7 Bound to Go 120 6 8 4–½ 7–4 7–1½ 7–2¼ Fuentes 8.40 2 Lostinthemoment 120 2 1 3–1 4–1½ 6–1 8–2½ Pedroza 31.40 3 My Boy Andy 115 3 9 9 9 9 9 Velez 21.10

9 SADDLE BAR 4.20 3.00 2.60 1 TEMPLE KNIGHTS 5.40 3.80 10 FLOYD MONEYMAKER 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $8.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-10-8) $24.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-10) $21.20

Winner–Saddle Bar B.g.3 by Tapizar out of Honeycomb Gus, by Is It True. Bred by John Passerello & Bev Passerello (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: The Club Racing LLC, Alfieri, Dennis, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchosky, Ernest, Montgomery, Ronald, Rasic. Mutuel Pool $319,246 Daily Double Pool $47,961 Exacta Pool $151,995 Quinella Pool $6,782 Superfecta Pool $67,141 Trifecta Pool $100,451. Claimed–Lostinthemoment by Two Feathers Series, LLC and Polanco, Marcelo. Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Scratched–Bobby's Day.

SADDLE BAR stalked early then bid three deep to duel for the lead, inched away off the rail on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the drive, drifted in some and was under steady handling late. TEMPLE KNIGHTS saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and got up for the place toward the inside. FLOYD MONEYMAKER stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came out four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and was edged for second. CROSS TOWN between horses early, chased outside, continued four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEGALLY GRAY stalked off the rail then bid between foes on the backstretch to duel for the lead, stalked between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in deep stretch and weakened. LORELEI'S WARRIOR chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked a rally. BOUND TO GO bobbled when the ground broke out behind at the start, stalked between foes then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LOSTINTHEMOMENT had good early speed inside then dueled along the rail, stalked along the fence on the turn and weakened in the drive. MY BOY ANDY broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then angled to the inside on the turn and was not a threat.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 46.55 1:11.08 1:22.80 1:34.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Golden Birthday 118 2 5 1–hd 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1 Espinoza 2.90 5 Three Ay Em 118 5 1 2–2 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 Bejarano 3.00 1 Push Through 122 1 3 3–1 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 Gutierrez 3.00 4 Perfect Wager 122 4 7 8 8 6–1 4–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 7.10 6 Shadrack 118 6 6 5–1 5–1 4–hd 5–2 5–1¾ Pereira 11.90 8 Rinse and Repeat 122 8 2 6–3 6–3 7–½ 8 6–ns Cedillo 23.80 3 Appreciated 118 3 4 4–½ 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ 7–½ Gryder 8.30 7 I Can Do This 122 7 8 7–2½ 7–½ 8 7–hd 8 Prat 10.90

2 GOLDEN BIRTHDAY 7.80 3.80 2.60 5 THREE AY EM 3.80 3.00 1 PUSH THROUGH 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $14.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-4) $20.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $22.25

Winner–Golden Birthday Ch.g.3 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Mindy's Birthday (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $356,169 Daily Double Pool $26,193 Exacta Pool $164,451 Quinella Pool $8,169 Superfecta Pool $67,675 Trifecta Pool $115,517. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-2) paid $33.30. Pick Three Pool $69,820.

GOLDEN BIRTHDAY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace along the fence, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. THREE AY EM prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the second turn and in the stretch and bested that one for the place. PUSH THROUGH saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels a bit into the second turn, came out some in upper stretch for room then angled back in and continued willingly to best the others. PERFECT WAGER settled off the pace inside, came out nearing midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHADRACK angled in and pulled his way along inside chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and again into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RINSE AND REPEAT also was angled in early and chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. APPRECIATED chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and did not rally. I CAN DO THIS a step slow to begin, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival into and on the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed response.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.94 47.32 1:12.95 1:26.11 1:39.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bold Endeavor 120 2 1 5–2 5–1 5–hd 2–hd 1–nk Gutierrez 18.80 1 Babael 109 1 2 1–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–½ Diaz, Jr. 3.20 5 Single Me Out 123 5 3 6–5 6–8 6–8 3–1½ 3–7½ Espinoza 3.00 7 Mongolian Legend 120 6 4 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–ns Pena 5.70 8 Temple View 118 7 6 7 7 7 7 5–2¼ Puglisi 49.90 4 Zorich 115 4 5 4–½ 3–hd 3–hd 6–2 6–½ Velez 1.80 3 Hypersonic 120 3 7 2–1 1–hd 2–½ 5–2 7 Cedillo 6.80

2 BOLD ENDEAVOR 39.60 14.60 6.60 1 BABAEL 5.80 3.80 5 SINGLE ME OUT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $128.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $83.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $70.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7) $113.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $167.80

Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.3 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $413,161 Daily Double Pool $30,128 Exacta Pool $181,270 Quinella Pool $7,839 Superfecta Pool $82,602 Trifecta Pool $122,970. Scratched–Mica Bay. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-2) paid $90.55. Pick Three Pool $42,631.

BOLD ENDEAVOR stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up between rivals on the line. BABAEL had speed inside to duel for the lead, regained the advantage on the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in then out some in the drive and held on well but was edged in the final jump. SINGLE ME OUT four wide into the first turn, angled to the inside then chased off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and finished willingly outside the top pair. MONGOLIAN LEGEND five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid four wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened. TEMPLE VIEW a bit slow into stride, angled and settled just off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked the needed rally. ZORICH stalked between horses then bid three deep between rivals on the backstretch and second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. HYPERSONIC a step slow to begin, had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside a rival, dueled between foes on the backstretch and second turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.42 48.41 1:12.97 1:36.37 1:42.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Sugary 120 8 2 6–½ 7–2½ 6–hd 2–hd 1–nk Desormeaux 3.30 6 Convince 121 4 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 2–1 Bejarano 5.40 12 Wind Tartare 119 9 6 8–2 8–½ 8–½ 5–hd 3–nk Espinoza 6.50 1 Tammy's Window 119 1 5 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–1½ 4–2½ Prat 3.40 8 Mongolian Window 117 5 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 5–hd Arroyo, Jr. 9.00 9 Lady Phyllis 119 6 4 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 8–1½ 6–½ Cedillo 21.90 2 Moonless Sky 119 2 7 5–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–hd 7–ns Van Dyke 3.50 3 Indypendent Deputy 119 3 8 7–1½ 6–½ 7–2 7–hd 8–¾ Gutierrez 43.70 10 My Aunt Tillie 112 7 10 9–1½ 9–1 9–3 9–5 9–8¼ Velez 31.60 13 Bunny Yogurt 119 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 Franco 42.40

11 SUGARY 8.60 4.60 4.20 6 CONVINCE 6.20 4.40 12 WIND TARTARE (FR) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $209.00 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $30.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-11) $29.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-12-1) $44.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-12) $56.20

Winner–Sugary B.m.6 by Indygo Shiner out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Fogel, Jo and Hicker, George. Mutuel Pool $479,046 Daily Double Pool $41,951 Exacta Pool $252,721 Quinella Pool $10,562 Superfecta Pool $116,403 Trifecta Pool $169,402. Claimed–Convince by Stable H. M. A. and Pearson, Molly J. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Claimed–Mongolian Window by Mongolian Stable. Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Scratched–Candy Swirls, Peach Time, Whoa Nessie. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-11) paid $380.35. Pick Three Pool $67,560. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/9-2-2-4/5/7/11) 4 correct paid $638.15. Pick Four Pool $297,942. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/9-2-2-4/5/7/11) 5 correct paid $4,592.25. Pick Five Pool $688,892.

SUGARY chased outside a rival then three and four wide on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. CONVINCE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out into the stretch, fought back between horses in the drive then off the rail in late stretch and continued gamely to the end. WIND TARTARE (FR) angled in and chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and edged a rival for the show late. TAMMY'S WINDOW saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch, fought back to deep stretch then was edged for third. MONGOLIAN WINDOW angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADY PHYLLIS stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was between foes through the final furlong and could not summon the necessary late kick. MOONLESS SKY stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, continued between horses in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn and nearing the stretch, came out some, split horses in midstretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MY AUNT TILLIE broke a bit awkwardly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. BUNNY YOGURT angled in after the chute and settled just off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.62 46.20 58.75 1:11.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Black Storm 123 8 9 9–3 4–hd 3–1½ 1–nk Quinonez 7.50 3 Mike Operator 120 3 5 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 2–3¼ Fuentes 2.30 6 Fait Accompli 120 6 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 3–¾ Pereira 2.10 9 Imagineiamfastest 123 9 3 3–hd 3–1 4–4½ 4–2¼ Cedillo 4.20 5 Ivorian 120 5 2 11 10–4 6–hd 5–2¾ Gryder 17.40 10 Go Sammy Go 120 10 4 8–1 6–hd 5–½ 6–3¼ Flores 11.30 1 Scrambled 125 1 11 7–hd 7–1 7–1½ 7–6½ Jimenez 32.50 11 U S Hero 120 11 8 5–hd 5–2 8–3½ 8–3¾ Payeras 43.30 4 L'Aquila 113 4 7 10–2½ 11 11 9–6 Peterson 89.50 7 Amped 123 7 10 4–hd 8–2½ 9–4 10–½ Pena 21.40 2 Love and Hold 120 2 6 6–1 9–hd 10–½ 11 Allen 64.10

8 BLACK STORM 17.00 6.20 3.60 3 MIKE OPERATOR 3.80 2.60 6 FAIT ACCOMPLI 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $125.60 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $36.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $27.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-9) $28.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6) $55.95

Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.5 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Luis A. Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $390,013 Daily Double Pool $40,185 Exacta Pool $220,012 Quinella Pool $9,602 Superfecta Pool $126,275 Trifecta Pool $171,582. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-8) paid $565.05. Pick Three Pool $81,126.

BLACK STORM chased between horses then off the rail, split rivals on the turn, angled in leaving the turn, found the rail in upper stretch, came out past midstretch and rallied under urging to get up outside the runner-up late. MIKE OPERATOR had speed between horses then dueled inside a rival, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in through the final furlong, fought back along the rail in deep stretch and was edged on the line. FAIT ACCOMPLI between rivals early, pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST had speed five wide between horses, stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. IVORIAN dropped back off the rail early, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. GO SAMMY GO chased outside then four wide on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. SCRAMBLED saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and weakened. U S HERO had speed six wide then stalked five wide, continued four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. L'AQUILA between horses early, dropped back a bit off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace in the lane. AMPED stalked between horses, continued between foes on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and gave way. LOVE AND HOLD had speed between foes then stalked between rivals or a bit off the rail, angled in on the t urn and also gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.41 45.24 56.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Greg's Diva 120 7 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Prat 1.10 1 Le Tub 120 1 5 4–1 4–1 3–1 2–½ Fuentes 35.60 6 Eclair 120 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–½ Van Dyke 2.80 3 Dipping In 120 3 4 6–1 5–1½ 5–hd 4–2½ Gutierrez 19.50 2 Undisturbed 120 2 6 8–1½ 6–hd 6–1½ 5–1 Roman 53.90 9 I Give Up 120 9 7 9–3 9–3 8–3 6–1¼ Pereira 37.70 4 Perfect Rush 115 4 8 7–1 7–1½ 7–2 7–ns Velez 9.90 8 Cherry City 120 8 1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 8–3¼ Cedillo 7.20 5 Lovely Lilia 120 5 10 10 10 10 9–2¼ Franco 10.20 10 Establish Justice 120 10 9 5–hd 8–hd 9–hd 10 Gryder 26.00

7 GREG'S DIVA 4.20 3.40 2.40 1 LE TUB 20.00 7.40 6 ECLAIR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $67.60 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $49.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $74.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-3) $98.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6) $84.15

Winner–Greg's Diva Ch.f.2 by Shackleford out of Diva From Dixie, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $358,536 Daily Double Pool $37,493 Exacta Pool $171,368 Quinella Pool $7,877 Superfecta Pool $87,268 Trifecta Pool $128,478. Scratched–Pacific Crossing. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-8-7) paid $86.70. Pick Three Pool $98,283.

GREG'S DIVA dueled between horses then outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch and inched away late under urging. LE TUB saved ground stalking the pace, came out past the eighth pole and gained the place late. ECLAIR had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late and just lost second. DIPPING IN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. UNDISTURBED saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I GIVE UP settled outside a rival then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn and could not offer the necessary response. PERFECT RUSH chased just off the inside, split horses on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CHERRY CITY pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LILIA settled a bit off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. ESTABLISH JUSTICE stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back three wide on the turn and weakened. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.05 44.96 1:10.39 1:17.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Fashionably Fast 124 4 6 5–hd 5–½ 2–3 1–2½ Pereira 6.10 11 Heartfullofstars 122 10 11 11–6 10–1 5–1½ 2–nk Flores 43.10 7 Cruel Intention 121 6 2 2–hd 1–1 1–2 3–1½ Van Dyke 1.30 1 Coil Me Home 124 1 10 12 12 8–1½ 4–½ Prat 9.90 13 Camby 122 12 5 10–2 9–½ 7–1 5–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 5.90 12 Grinning Tiger 124 11 1 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 6–2¾ Mn Garcia 81.30 2 Cool Bobby 122 2 7 8–1 7–½ 6–hd 7–½ Gutierrez 5.70 9 Oakland Mills 119 8 4 4–1½ 3–1 4–hd 8–½ Fuentes 16.00 3 Royal Trump 124 3 8 7–1 8–1 9–1½ 9–1½ Bejarano 13.00 10 Boogalute 122 9 12 9–1 11–6 10–hd 10–5¼ Cedillo 74.70 8 Getaloadofthis 122 7 9 6–1½ 6–1½ 11–½ 11–4½ Espinoza 21.30 6 Posterize 121 5 3 1–hd 2–hd 12 12 Franco 74.10

5 FASHIONABLY FAST 14.20 7.60 4.40 11 HEARTFULLOFSTARS 36.20 13.00 7 CRUEL INTENTION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $25.80 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $172.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-11) $235.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-7-1) $404.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-7) $445.15

Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $450,815 Daily Double Pool $35,133 Exacta Pool $235,122 Quinella Pool $9,689 Superfecta Pool $121,347 Trifecta Pool $176,615. Scratched–Candy Cornell. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $97.10. Pick Three Pool $65,127.

FASHIONABLY FAST stalked a bit off the rail, split horses into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid alongside the leader a sixteenth out, gained the lead and won clear. HEARTFULLOFSTARS settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch then angled in and moved up inside, came out again in deep stretch and went alongside a foe late for the place. CRUEL INTENTION dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, kicked clear, fought back toward the inside in deep stretch, could not match the winner and lost second on the line. COIL ME HOME dropped back along the inside without early speed, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. CAMBY dropped back outside, went four wide on the turn, swung seven wide into the stretch and also found his best stride late. GRINNING TIGER went up four wide to press the pace then stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. COOL BOBBY chased inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. OAKLAND MILLS stalked then bid three deep between horses to press the pace, tracked the leader off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ROYAL TRUMP chased outside a rival, came out on the turn and six wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. BOOGALUTE dropped back outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a further response. GETALOADOFTHIS chased outside then five wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. POSTERIZE angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Pat O'Brien Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.13 44.52 1:09.36 1:22.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Catalina Cruiser 121 6 5 4–hd 4–1 2–1½ 1–hd Prat 0.50 4 Giant Expectations 119 3 6 6 6 1–hd 2–4¾ Van Dyke 3.90 6 American Anthem 119 5 3 1–hd 3–½ 3–3 3–6¼ Bejarano 5.50 3 Jalen Journey 119 2 1 2–hd 1–hd 4–1 4–1½ Arroyo, Jr. 11.20 5 Seven Trumpets 119 4 4 5–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–4¼ Espinoza 14.20 2 Chief Cicatriz 119 1 2 3–hd 2–hd 6 6 Fuentes 34.20

7 CATALINA CRUISER 3.00 2.20 2.10 4 GIANT EXPECTATIONS 3.40 2.80 6 AMERICAN ANTHEM 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $4.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-3) $1.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $5.10

Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.h.5 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $483,271 Daily Double Pool $53,822 Exacta Pool $195,747 Quinella Pool $8,185 Superfecta Pool $87,998 Trifecta Pool $134,871. Scratched–Lieutenant Dan. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-7) paid $13.95. Pick Three Pool $55,839.

CATALINA CRUISER dueled five wide then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn, put a head in front four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and fought back off the rail in the final furlong, regained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GIANT EXPECTATIONS chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch then battled outside the winner to the wire. AMERICAN ANTHEM had speed four wide between horses then dueled three deep between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. JALEN JOURNEY bumped at the start, dueled between horses, fought back between foes on the turn, dropped back some into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. SEVEN TRUMPETS had speed between rivals to press the pace then took back and stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CHIEF CICATRIZ bumped at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, also dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.35 45.99 1:10.08 1:22.31 1:34.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 M Town Gem 120 2 9 9–hd 8–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 1–hd Van Dyke 15.80 9 Boru 124 8 11 8–1 7–½ 7–1 6–2 2–ns Desormeaux 3.50 4 Combat Zone 122 4 6 5–hd 5–1½ 2–1 1–hd 3–½ Prat 2.50 11 Soul Beam 122 10 8 10–5 10–2½ 9–1½ 5–½ 4–¾ Franco 23.70 10 Reedley 118 9 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–2 5–1¼ Mn Garcia 14.60 7 Hootie 122 6 5 7–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 6–nk Fuentes 6.10 1 Tartini 122 1 10 11 11 11 7–1 7–3¼ Puglisi 6.30 5 River God 113 5 4 4–1 6–hd 8–hd 8–½ 8–1½ Velez 7.60 8 Storm the Bastille 118 7 3 6–½ 9–2 10–hd 9–1½ 9–10 Pereira 20.40 12 Into a Hot Spot 122 11 1 3–1½ 3–1 6–hd 11 10–2¼ Maldonado 17.40 3 Union Ride 118 3 7 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 10–½ 11 Flores 40.20

2 M TOWN GEM 33.60 11.80 5.40 9 BORU 5.80 3.80 4 COMBAT ZONE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $55.40 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $81.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $61.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-4-11) $408.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-4-11-10) $16,943.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-4) $160.50

Winner–M Town Gem Dbb.g.3 by Gemologist out of Listen, by Chester House. Bred by Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli, SusanBunning, & B. Jaffreys (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $472,459 Daily Double Pool $129,789 Exacta Pool $254,137 Quinella Pool $10,950 Superfecta Pool $149,257 Super High Five Pool $22,208 Trifecta Pool $207,467. Scratched–Call You Tomorrow. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4/7/11-8-7/11-5-1/7-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $128,697. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-2) paid $122.10. Pick Three Pool $147,243. 50-Cent Pick Four (7/11-5-1/7-2) 4 correct paid $270.60. Pick Four Pool $657,006. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-7/11-5-1/7-2) 5 correct paid $3,199.05. Pick Five Pool $754,118. $2 Pick Six (4/7/11-8-7/11-5-1/7-2) 5 out of 6 paid $181.60. $2 Pick Six (4/7/11-8-7/11-5-1/7-2) 6 correct paid $36,270.40. Pick Six Pool $203,690. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $11,454.20. Place Pick All Pool $30,031.

M TOWN GEM saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then drifted in, came out again under some urging past midstretch and surged between foes late to get up. BORU chased outside a rival then between horses, was in tight on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. COMBAT ZONE between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back between rivals in deep stretch and went on gamely to the end. SOUL BEAM settled three deep then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and rallied along the rail. REEDLEY had speed between rivals then angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished. HOOTIE pulled between horses and steadied early on the backstretch, chased between foes, came out leaving the second turn and was hit on the nose with a rival's whip, entered the stretch three wide and also was outfinished. TARTINI unhurried along the inside then came off the rail into the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. RIVER GOD stalked off the rail then three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled and steadied early, chased three deep, fell back and angled in some leaving the second turn and lacked the necessary response. INTO A HOT SPOT angled in and stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. UNION RIDE pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, came out and stalked a bit off the fence then between foes, continued outside a rival leaving the second turn and also weakened.