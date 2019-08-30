College football: No. 18 Michigan State shuts down Tulsa in 28-7 win

Defensive end Kenny Willekes recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown, and No. 18 Michigan State manhandled Tulsa 28-7 on Friday night.

Willekes, back on the field after breaking his leg in last season’s Redbox Bowl, was part of a swarming Spartans defense that held the Golden Hurricane to minus-73 yards rushing. Michigan State (1-0) still had its problems offensively, but that made little difference on this night.

Tulsa (0-1) botched two shotgun snaps in the second quarter — part of the reason its rushing total ended up so far below zero. One of those loose balls went out of the end zone for a safety.

The touchdown by Willekes came after he and Raequan Williams sacked Zach Smith near the goal line. The ball came free, and Willekes came up with it to put Michigan State up 22-0.

The big question coming into this game was how the Spartans’ offense would look after they scored only 32 points over the final four games of 2018. Coach Mark Dantonio shuffled roles around among his offensive assistants, making Brad Salem the offensive coordinator.

Michigan State got the ball first Friday and capped a penalty-aided drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Connor Heyward. Then the defense — which was No. 1 in the nation against the run last season — took over.

Tulsa went with Smith, a Baylor transfer, at quarterback over returning sophomore Seth Boomer. It would have probably been a long night no matter who was in. The Spartans were up 25-0 before the Golden Hurricane scored. Smith threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford late in the second quarter.

Michigan State has won 21 straight home openers.

