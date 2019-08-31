CFB roundup: Ohio State rolls to win while Nebraska struggles to avoid upset

Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Buckeyes rolled over Florida Atlantic 45-21 on Saturday in Columbus during a season opener for both teams.

Fields, the five-star transfer from Georgia, made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State’s first four drives. Despite some occasional rookie mistakes that caused the Buckeyes’ offense to sputter in the second and third quarters, Fields finished 18 for 25 for 234 yards and a 51-yard touchdown run.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes, and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic had trouble generating anything good until putting together a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter for its first touchdown of the game.

Chris Robison finished 22 for 34 for 178 yards for the Owls. FAU was held to just 22 yards on the ground by a revamped Ohio State defense that was coming off a down season.

at No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21: The Cornhuskers scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams, bailing out a sluggish offense against the Sun Belt Conference opponent.

The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.

Any easing of the anxiety at Memorial Stadium was temporary. South Alabama converted two straight turnovers into touchdowns to cut it to 28-21 and had the ball heading into the fourth quarter.

Things started turning for Nebraska when Cam Taylor hammered Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, popping the ball loose, and Alex Davis picked it up at the goal line and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown.

Then, with South Alabama threatening from the Nebraska 12, Taylor stepped in front of Johnson’s pass and ran in back to midfield.

In season openers involving unranked teams:

— Carter Stanley threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot with 2:20 left in the game, and Kansas rallied for a 24-17 victory over Indiana State to avoid saddling new coach Les Miles with a devastating defeat in his debut. The Sycamores had clawed back from a 16-3 deficit to take the lead, but the Jayhawks’ senior quarterback calmly responded to adversity by leading his team to a go-ahead score.

— Patrick Taylor rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, while defensive end Bryce Huff recorded a fourth quarter safety to seal Memphis’ 15-10 victory over Ole Miss. Huff’s tackle of Rebel quarterback Matt Corral with 6:42 left created the final margin. The safety was set up by a punt from Memphis’ Adam Williams to the Rebel 2 on the previous play.

— Graduate transfer Tommy Stevens passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in his first college start as Mississippi State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 38-28 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Stevens, who was a backup at Penn State when Bulldogs’ second-year coach Joe Moorhead was the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator, completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards.

— Matthew McKay ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in his first start at quarterback to help North Carolina State beat East Carolina 34-6. The Wolfpack defense held the Pirates to 41 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Holton Ahlers threw for 168 yards for East Carolina in its first game under new coach Mike Houston.