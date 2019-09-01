Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Nolde on a win in the Del Mar Derby.
On Mondays we usually do stewards rulings and as I was looking at the number of them, I'm thinking these folks have been awful busy. But, further review shows they have ridiculous busy work to do, such as the issuing of traffic fines.
So, the bulk of these rulings, which we’ll lump together, are a waste of the stewards time. But, here’s the good news. Where else can you get a traffic citation for $10?
Let’s get to it.
$10 traffic violations: Stable employee Edgar Eduardo, stable employee William Quinteros, stable employee William Quinteros, stable employee Fellipe M. Pudillo, stable employee Sofia Barandela, stable employee Fernandez Valenzuela, stable employee Jorge Garcia, stable employee Ivan Lima, trainer Luis Mendez, stable employee Fernando Lona, stable employee Rene Quezada and stable employee Ignacio Gayton.
$20 traffic violation: Stable employee Joel Esparza, stable employee Israel Ocampo, stable employee Juan Lopez, stable employee Aaron Hesz, stable employee Nicholas S. Parks.
We’re not sure what constitutes a $10 or $20 fine but it sure is a lot of paperwork for the stewards as everyone is an official ruling. OK, on to the rest.
--Trainer Clifford Sise Jr. was fined $500 for a medication violation. Hot Decision, who won the eighth race at Santa Anita on March 29, tested positive for methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant. The horse had more than the allowable level of 2.5 ng/ml in his system. Sise said he stopped using the drug on the horse five days before ran. Sise said he also found it puzzling because the last time the horse was given the drug it was half the usual dosage.
--Owner Rene Depalma was ordered to pay trainer Jorge Periban $650 after a dispute over post op care on an unnamed horse. The original complaint was for $1,565, but then $770 was paid. After discussion, the stewards reduced the remaining money by three days.
--Groom Pedro V. Ledezma was suspended for failing to appear at a hearing on a charge of disorderly conduct. No details of the conduct were listed.
--Exercise rider Gabriel S. Escalona was suspended for failing to appear at a hearing on a charge of disorderly conduct. No details of the conduct were listed.
--Jockey Joe Talamo was fined $100 for using his riding crop on his mount, Tequila Joe, more than three times before allowing the horse to respond during the second race on Aug. 15. Tequila Joe won the four-horse race by a nose. Talamo took responsibility for his actions.
--Jockey Agapito Delgadillo was fined $100 for using his riding crop on his mount, Zipper Mischief, more than three times before allowing the horse to respond during the second race on Aug. 16. Zipper Mischief finished second by a neck. Delgadillo took responsibility for his actions.
--Apprentice jockey Pedro Pablo Zavaleta was fined $200 for galloping on the rail during morning training and using profane language to an outrider on Aug. 17. Zavaleta was “very candid in his admission to the charges.”
--Jockey John Velazquez was fined $300 for using his riding crop eight times on his mount, Succeedandsurpass, in the fifth race on Aug. 17. Succeedandsurpass won by a neck. Darrell Haire, jockey guild representative, represented Velazquez, who went back to New York. In New York, jockeys are allowed to use the whip five times.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
We did. Somehow the Saturday newsletter headline remained as the Sunday newsletter headline. But most of you figured it was just a harmless goof, but some of you couldn’t resist telling me about the mistake. However, that usually happens only on days that end with the word “day.” (Editor’s note: It was me, humble newsletter editor Houston Mitchell who made that mistake, not John. And I was just testing all of you to see if you were paying attention. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.)
Del Mar review
Sunday’s feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Derby for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf, was a really good stretch battle where Nolde maneuvered between horse by a great ride by Victor Espinoza to win by a neck.
Originaire, under Mike Smith, made a strong rally from last to just get nipped at the wire. Nolde, owned by Jerry Moss, was second followed by Neptune’s Storm in third. Nolde paid $15.20, $7.60 and $4.40.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “The Oceanside prepared him nicely for this, which was the plan. We were very happy with the way the horse trained for the race. [Jockey] Victor [Espinoza] has ridden him a number of times and really knows the horse. He got him settled in a nice position and Nolde has a really nice turn of foot. We’re happy to have him (Espinoza) ride our horses. He’s a great rider.”
Espinoza (winning jockey): “Sometimes when you get on this horse, he’s nice and easy going. Not [Sunday]. He was strong; like a bull. I like that. He was telling me he was ready. When we ran last time (beaten a nose in the Oceanside on July 17), I knew he ran a good race, but I knew he’d be better next time. He’s got a long stride and distance is going to be good for him. He’s not an easy horse to ride, but he’s got a lot of talent. We’ve just got to figure out a way to bring it out. When I sent him inside [Sunday], he just went. He was ready.”
The first stakes of the day was the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf going one mile on the turf. The winner was, yawn, yet another John Sadler horse. He can’t seem to lose. This time it was heavy favorite Encoder rallied in the stretch to win by a head.
It was the fourth time this short season that Sadler, owners Kosta and Pete Hronis and jockey Flavien Prat have won as a team.
Encoder paid a scant $3.29, $2.40 and $2.10. Billy Batts was second and Ardenlee Star finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Sadler (winning trainer): “I thought it was a very good race for him. He just put his head down and was determined. I don’t think there’ll be any problem for him with more distance. Pace in front is always going to help him because he relaxes so nicely. He’s not speedy but he has a nice turn of foot. First and second starts so we don’t know much about him but he’s definitely a nice colt headed the right way.”
Prat (winning jockey): “Across the line, I knew I’d won. But [coming down the stretch] I didn’t think I was going to get there. I had a perfect trip and it turned out right.”
Del Mar preview
The final day of what has been an outstandingly well managed meet by David Jerkens (Hey, Joe and Tom, whatever you’re paying him isn’t enough. Actually, the way the meet has gone, none of you are being paid enough.) is 10 races with the usual post of 2 p.m. There are two stakes and four races for 2-year-olds.
The first stakes of the day is the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes for, obviously, 2-year-old fillies going one mile on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Shedaresthedevil, at 9-5, for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Prat. She is one-for-three lifetime including a win at Churchill Downs. She was third in the Grade 3 Sorrento Stakes.
The second favorite is Coughavouke, at 4-1, for Jeff Mullins and Van Dyke. This will be her first U.S. race after a first and third in Ireland. The post is around 4:40 p.m.
The major stakes of the weekend is the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity. The favorite is, guess who, a Baffert runner named Eight Rings. If you remember last year, Roadster was favorite but Game Winner beat him. Both were Baffert horses.
Eight Rings is at a tepid 5-2 with Van Dyke aboard. He won his only race by 6 ¼ lengths.
The second favorite, at 7-2, is Wrecking Crew for Jeff Mullins and Abel Cedillo. He is one-for-two lifetime and finished second in the Best Pal Stakes last out. Post is about 6:10 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 10, 10, 9, 10, 12, 9, 10 (2 also eligible), 8, 10.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Monmouth (5): $100,000 Sorority Stakes, fillies, 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Micheline ($3.80)
Canterbury Downs (4): $100,000 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes, Min-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Rush Hour Traffic ($7.60)
Canterbury Downs (5): $100,000 Northern Lights Futurity, Min-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Happy Hour Cowboy ($4.00)
Canterbury Downs (7): $100,000 Minnesota Classic Championship Stakes, Min-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Hot Shot Kid ($2.20)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Ontario Jockey Club Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Powell ($11.60)
Monmouth (10): $100,000 Sapling Stakes, 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Big City Bob ($54.20)
Canterbury Downs (8): $100,000 Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes, Min-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Jagermeister ($2.80)
Ruidoso Downs (8): $123, 165 Rio Grande Senorita Thoroughbred Futurity, NM-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Fritzies Flame ($15.60)
Monmouth (11): $150,000 Red Bank Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Divisidero ($5.20)
Saratoga (11): $350,000 Spinaway Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Perfect Alibi ($12.40)
Woodbine (10): $100,000 La Lorgnette Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Souper Escape ($19.00)
Del Mar (3): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Encoder ($3.20)
Canterbury Downs (10): $100,000 Minnesota Distaff Classic Championship Stakes, Min-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Ready to Runaway ($3.20)
Canterbury Downs (11): $100,000 Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes, Min-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ari Gia ($3.60)
Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Nolde ($15.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:25 Parx (5): $100,000 Nashaminy Stakes, 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Abiding Star (2-1)
11:59 Parx (6): $100,000 Bensalem Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Midtowcharlybrown, Midnightcharly 9-5)
12:33 Parx (7): $100,000 Roamin Rachel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bronx Beauty (9-5)
1:07 Parx (8): $100,000 Salvatore M. DeBunda PTHA President’s Cup Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Colonia (2-1)
1:35 Parx (9): $150,000 Cathryn Sophia Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile, 70 yards. Favorite: Fashion Faux Pas (2-1)
2:04 Saratoga (9): Grade 2 Bernard Baruch Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sacred Life (5-2)
2:05 Parx (10): Grade 3 $300,000 Turf Monster Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Purse Sensation (9-5)
2:39 Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $350,000 Hopeful Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Green Light Go (8-5)
2:45 Parx (11): Grade 3 $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Gray Magician (7-5)
2:50 Ruidoso Downs (9): $125,000Rio Grande Senor Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Deck Humor (3-1)
4:38 Del Mar (6): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Shedaresthedevil (9-5)
4:48 Prairie Meadows (7): $100,000 Iowa Breeders’ Derby, Iowa-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Kauai (2-1)
5:46 Prairie Meadows (9): $100,000 Donna Reed Stakes, Iowa-breds 4 and up, 1 mile, 70 yards. Favorite: Mywomanfromtokyo (4-5)
6:08 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Eight Rings (5-2)
6:15 Prairie Meadows (10): $100,000 Governor Terry E. Branstad Stakes, Iowa-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Net Gain (5-2)
6:44 Prairie Meadows (11): $100,000 Iowa Breeders’ Oaks, Iowa-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile, 70 yards. Favorite: Run With the Brave (7-2)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 8 Dr. Troutman (6-1)
Front-running turf route type from the George Papaprodromou stable has been knocking at the door but has settled for second in his last pair. He has one way to go and can run nine furlongs if the pace isn’t too fast early. Let’s hope they leave him alone long enough to steal away to victory.
Sunday’s result: Originaire made a strong effort but just lost at the wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, September 1.
