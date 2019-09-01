Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, September 1. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 35th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.99 46.09 58.25 1:04.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 El Tigre Terrible 123 4 6 5–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–3¾ Talamo 2.30 2 Riding With Dino 123 1 2 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2½ 2–7¼ Pedroza 1.10 6 Freedom Ride 115 5 4 4–1 3–hd 3–4 3–2¼ Velez 21.50 7 Little Cents 123 6 5 6 6 5–½ 4–2½ Cedillo 12.70 4 Roses for Laura 117 3 1 3–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 5–4¾ Franco 8.60 3 I Want One 120 2 3 2–hd 4–hd 6 6 Bejarano 3.80

5 EL TIGRE TERRIBLE 6.60 3.20 2.60 2 RIDING WITH DINO 2.80 2.40 6 FREEDOM RIDE 4.80

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-7) $16.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $23.90

Winner–El Tigre Terrible B.g.2 by Smiling Tiger out of King City Kitty, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $260,624 Exacta Pool $106,009 Quinella Pool $5,935 Superfecta Pool $39,523 Trifecta Pool $65,067. Scratched–Eye On Tiger.

EL TIGRE TERRIBLE a step slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then inside on the turn, steadied briefly in a bit tight leaving the turn, came out for room into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the advantage in midstretch and pulled clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling late. RIDING WITH DINO bobbled at the start, had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, angled back in leaving the turn, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. FREEDOM RIDE pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. LITTLE CENTS stumbled at the start to drop back off the rail, chased off the inside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROSES FOR LAURA prompted the pace three deep between horses then stalked three wide between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. I WANT ONE bobbled at the start, went up between horses to press the pace, stalked between foes on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted to the inside and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.29 47.88 1:13.61 1:40.40 1:47.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Refractometer 120 9 3 4–3½ 4–1 4–2 1–hd 1–½ Cedillo 2.40 5 Blue Skye Jade 115 5 4 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–1½ Velez 3.40 2 Dinesen 120 2 5 7–1 6–2 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–nk Mn Garcia 9.80 1 Mad At Money 120 1 7 10 10 9–½ 7–1 4–½ Quinonez 5.10 11 Malibu Magic 123 10 10 8–2 7–hd 6–2 6–hd 5–1¼ Roman 18.40 9 Midnight Bandit 123 8 8 6–½ 8–3½ 8–1½ 8–3 6–4¼ Pedroza 14.70 8 My Way Out 120 7 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd 5–1 7–hd Fuentes 11.50 4 Moana Luna 120 4 6 1–1 1–hd 2–½ 4–hd 8–nk Sanchez 5.00 7 Temple View 120 6 9 9–4 9–4 10 9–1 9–1¾ Puglisi 26.20 3 Starship Chewy 123 3 1 5–3 5–1 7–1 10 10 Flores 56.80

10 REFRACTOMETER 6.80 3.80 3.00 5 BLUE SKYE JADE 4.20 3.40 2 DINESEN 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (10-5) $13.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-2-1) $42.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-2) $57.35

Winner–Refractometer Dbb.g.3 by Gemologist out of I'llgiveitawhirl, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Nick Cosato (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $303,721 Daily Double Pool $45,439 Exacta Pool $174,495 Quinella Pool $7,769 Superfecta Pool $87,570 Trifecta Pool $111,396. Scratched–Peedie.

REFRACTOMETER stalked four wide then off the rail, bid four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up in the drive and gamely prevailed under urging. BLUE SKYE JADE close up stalking the pace just off the rail early, bid between horses on the backstretch, took a short lead between foes on the second turn, fought back off the rail through the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. DINESEN chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just held third. MAD AT MONEY settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then briefly three wide, angled in outside a foe into the stretch, split horses past midstretch, angled in and bid along the fence to be edged for the show. MALIBU MAGIC four wide early, chased outside or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. MIDNIGHT BANDIT settled off the inside, went outside a rival on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MY WAY OUT stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, battled between foes midway on the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and weakened. MOANA LUNA sent between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and also weakened. TEMPLE VIEW three deep early, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, was in a bit tight nearing the quarter pole then got through inside and did not rally. STARSHIP CHEWY chased inside, dropped back a bit off the rail then between horses on the second turn, steadied in tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.53 47.86 1:11.75 1:23.53 1:35.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Encoder 120 1 1 4–1½ 4–2 2–2 2–3 1–hd Prat 0.60 5 Billy Batts 120 3 2 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–6½ Van Dyke 3.20 7 Ardenlee Star 118 5 5 5 5 3–½ 3–1½ 3–hd Geroux 19.20 2 Commander 118 2 4 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–2¼ Cedillo 8.20 6 Raging Whiskey 120 4 3 2–1 2–1 5 5 5 Bejarano 4.70

1 ENCODER 3.20 2.40 2.10 5 BILLY BATTS 2.80 2.20 7 ARDENLEE STAR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $3.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-2) $4.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-7) $11.25

Winner–Encoder B.c.2 by English Channel out of Nono Rose, by Hard Spun. Bred by Peter Lamantia & Greg Ramsby (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $320,504 Daily Double Pool $27,699 Exacta Pool $115,051 Quinella Pool $5,417 Superfecta Pool $39,008 Trifecta Pool $70,771. Scratched–Croughavouke (IRE), Hit the Road. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-1) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $71,633.

ENCODER stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid under urging alongside the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed in the final jump. BILLY BATTS pulled to the early lead and angled in, shook clear leaving the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. ARDENLEE STAR hesitated to be away slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and just held third. COMMANDER (FR) broke a bit slowly, stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. RAGING WHISKEY prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.10 47.60 1:12.85 1:25.55 1:38.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kylemore 124 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–2½ Geroux 1.50 1 Wilshire Dude 124 1 1 3–½ 3–½ 2–1 2–1 2–hd Delgadillo 6.30 7 Broke Away Grey 124 6 9 9 9 6–hd 6–3 3–½ Pereira 9.30 6 Van Cortlandt 124 5 8 7–1½ 7–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 4–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 7.60 5 Bitter Ring Home 124 4 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 5–1¼ Maldonado 19.60 2 Arch Anthem 124 2 4 5–1½ 5–1 3–hd 4–2 6–2½ Cedillo 9.50 9 Smokin B 124 8 5 6–½ 6–½ 9 7–hd 7–2¾ Mn Garcia 37.70 10 Vintage Hollywood 124 9 7 8–2 8–½ 8–hd 8–6 8–24¼ Fuentes 2.80 8 Trapper Peak 124 7 6 2–1 2–½ 7–hd 9 9 Pena 79.10

4 KYLEMORE 5.00 3.20 2.80 1 WILSHIRE DUDE 5.40 5.00 7 BROKE AWAY GREY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $15.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-6) $56.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $67.30

Winner–Kylemore B.g.4 by Tiz Wonderful out of Paraskevoulla, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $397,457 Daily Double Pool $30,889 Exacta Pool $212,615 Quinella Pool $10,247 Superfecta Pool $98,824 Trifecta Pool $145,827. Claimed–Kylemore by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Van Cortlandt by CM Racing and Pagano, Ray. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Arch Anthem by Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Vintage Hollywood by Paradise Farms Corp. and Mad Dog Racing Stable. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Ooh La La Whalah, Satori. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-4) paid $8.40. Pick Three Pool $39,573.

KYLEMORE had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. WILSHIRE DUDE saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and held second. BROKE AWAY GREY settled a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out nearing midstretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for the place between rivals on the line. VAN CORTLANDT angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. BITTER RING HOME stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick in the lane. ARCH ANTHEM close up stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, weakened in the drive. SMOKIN B four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, split horses three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD also four wide into the first turn, chased outside or off the rail, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TRAPPER PEAK angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.42 47.35 1:12.02 1:24.14 1:36.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 War Beast 120 3 3 1–½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 1–ns Cedillo 8.70 9 Media Blitz 120 7 8 6–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 9.30 8 Cool Runnings 120 6 1 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd Desormeaux 3.40 3 Eddy Forever 120 1 9 9 9 7–1½ 5–1½ 4–2½ Talamo 4.00 7 The Stiff 120 5 7 8–2 8–2 9 6–hd 5–1 Puglisi 82.80 11 Knifes Edge 120 9 6 7–2½ 7–2 8–½ 8–½ 6–¾ Pereira 76.00 10 K P Indy 120 8 5 3–2 1–½ 2–hd 3–1 7–1¼ Smith 1.20 4 Show Business 115 2 4 5–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 9 8–4¼ Velez 38.10 6 Drasario 120 4 2 2–hd 2–3 3–½ 7–hd 9 Geroux 12.30

5 WAR BEAST 19.40 7.60 4.80 9 MEDIA BLITZ 9.00 5.60 8 COOL RUNNINGS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $59.60 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $84.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $69.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-8-3) $105.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-8) $169.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-1) $4.80

Winner–War Beast B.c.2 by Declaration of War out of Special One, by Point Given. Bred by Hinkle Farms & Ben Kessinger (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Hinkle Farms and Crespy, John. Mutuel Pool $478,547 Daily Double Pool $40,486 Exacta Pool $242,223 Quinella Pool $11,348 Superfecta Pool $124,843 Trifecta Pool $164,657. Scratched–Governance, Handsome Michael, K P All Systems Go, Kanderel. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $79,338. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $2.10. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/10-1/3/4-3/4-5) 4 correct paid $125.25. Pick Four Pool $256,878. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6/10-1/3/4-3/4-5) 5 correct paid $496.00. Pick Five Pool $731,682.

WAR BEAST dueled inside then stalked, came off the inside leaving the backstretch, re-bid three deep between horses to p a head in front on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, fought back off the rail when headed in midstretch, drifted inward while regaining the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed inside. MEDIA BLITZ broke slowly, stalked three deep, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage outside the winner in midstretch, also drifted in and was outgamed. COOL RUNNINGS stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. EDDY FOREVER broke slowly, settled inside, came off the rail on the backstretch, angled out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. THE STIFF a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KNIFES EDGE stalked four wide on the first turn then off the rail on the backstretch, went up four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. K P INDY pressed the pace three deep on the first turn then dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive. SHOW BUSINESS saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lacked a rally inside. DRASARIO (IRE) dueled between horses on the first turn then inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.48 46.28 58.78 1:11.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Nomizar 120 5 1 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–4¼ Prat 5.30 8 Shes All Woman 111 7 3 7–1 6–hd 3–½ 2–½ Diaz, Jr. 1.70 10 Staythirstymyamigo 113 9 5 9 7–½ 4–hd 3–½ Velez 5.00 2 Marrazano 120 1 8 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 4–¾ Flores 15.80 3 Discreet Diva 120 2 9 8–hd 9 8–2 5–1 Espinoza 19.60 9 Time for Suzzie 120 8 2 6–hd 8–3 5–hd 6–1¼ Bejarano 3.40 7 A Lonna At the Top 120 6 7 4–hd 4–hd 6–1½ 7–½ Cedillo 57.20 5 Papaya 120 4 6 5–1½ 5–hd 7–hd 8–13¾ Pereira 29.50 4 Missmachupicchu 118 3 4 2–½ 3–1 9 9 Arroyo, Jr. 7.60

6 NOMIZAR 12.60 5.40 3.80 8 SHES ALL WOMAN 3.60 2.80 10 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $128.40 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $19.70 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-10-2) $50.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-10) $39.20

Winner–Nomizar B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Richard Peardon (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $422,834 Daily Double Pool $45,292 Exacta Pool $216,015 Quinella Pool $11,089 Superfecta Pool $103,182 Trifecta Pool $149,763. Claimed–Shes All Woman by Lambert, Jeffrey, Paradise Farms Corp., Katz, Larry and Jacobs, Gary. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Time for Suzzie by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Super Klaus. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $75.25. Pick Three Pool $81,469. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $5.60.

NOMIZAR pressed the pace three deep then stalked into the turn, re-bid outside the leader leaving the turn, took the lead while being fanned out a bit into the stretch, inched clear under urging and proved best. SHES ALL WOMAN chased off the rail, split horses three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO settled outside chasing the pace, went four then five wide on the turn and six wide into the stretch and was edged for second. MARRAZANO went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away briefly into the turn, fought back leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was edged late for the show. DISCREET DIVA saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and found her best stride late. TIME FOR SUZZIE stalked outside then four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. A LONNA AT THE TOP stalked outside a rival, went between foes four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. PAPAYA close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MISSMACHUPICCHU had good early speed and pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.82 46.68 1:10.46 1:22.15 1:34.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Foray 117 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Velez 3.30 6 North County Guy 122 6 5 3–1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–ns Van Dyke 4.90 2 Wound Tight 124 2 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–½ Bejarano 6.50 4 Double Touch 124 4 4 7–hd 7–hd 7–½ 5–1 4–1¼ Prat 2.60 5 Offshore 122 5 3 5–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 4–hd 5–½ Geroux 6.00 10 Colosi 122 10 7 6–3 6–1 5–hd 6–1½ 6–1¼ Espinoza 12.70 8 Tizzarunner 124 8 9 8–hd 9–3 8–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Cedillo 14.60 9 Full of Luck 117 9 8 9–3½ 8–hd 9–1½ 9–2 8–3½ Diaz, Jr. 26.70 3 Klondike Creek 122 3 10 10 10 10 10 9–¾ Espinoza 19.70 7 Breakers Isle 122 7 6 4–2 4–½ 4–hd 8–hd 10 Dominguez 77.20

1 FORAY 8.60 4.60 3.80 6 NORTH COUNTY GUY 5.60 3.40 2 WOUND TIGHT 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $63.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $25.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-4) $39.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $78.20

Winner–Foray Dbb.g.6 by Eskendereya out of Flounce, by More Than Ready. Bred by Dr. Catherine Wills (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $391,457 Daily Double Pool $41,671 Exacta Pool $196,583 Quinella Pool $10,044 Superfecta Pool $103,195 Trifecta Pool $135,580. Claimed–Double Touch (GB) by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Ground Attack. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $168.30. Pick Three Pool $93,722.

FORAY sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged foes three deep on the line for the place. WOUND TIGHT had speed outside the winner then stalked just off the rail to the stretch and was edged between foes late for second. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) chased inside, went between horses on the second turn, split rivals in the stretch then was edged for the show inside. OFFSHORE chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. COLOSI angled in outside a rival then chased three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. TIZZARUNNER chased between horses on the first turn and backstretch, angled in on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) angled in and chased three wide to the stretch and did not rally. KLONDIKE CREEK broke in the air and slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. BREAKERS ISLE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.75 45.85 58.40 1:04.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Quality Response 120 6 2 3–1 2–1 1–1 1–7¼ Talamo 5.00 10 Scarlet Lips 120 9 6 7–hd 7–1 5–½ 2–¾ Van Dyke 1.50 6 I'm the Hero 120 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 3–nk Roman 29.70 9 Aqua Seaform Shame 120 8 7 5–1 5–1½ 2–½ 4–¾ Prat 12.40 4 Matera 120 3 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–4 5–1½ Smith 2.10 3 Enchanted Nile 120 2 9 10 10 6–1 6–3¾ Cedillo 68.50 8 A G Indy 120 7 10 6–hd 6–1½ 7–2½ 7–5½ Geroux 10.00 1 Unbreakable 120 1 5 9–4 9–2 8–2½ 8–4¼ Delgadillo 43.30 11 Dansmetothendoflov 120 10 8 8–3 8–½ 10 9–13 Gutierrez 71.10 5 Scoot the Moon 120 4 1 2–½ 3–1 9–½ 10 Espinoza 17.40

7 QUALITY RESPONSE 12.00 5.00 3.60 10 SCARLET LIPS 3.20 2.40 6 I'M THE HERO 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $14.50 $2 QUINELLA (7-10) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-6-9) $99.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-6) $106.30

Winner–Quality Response Dbb.f.2 by Quality Road out of Argue, by Storm Cat. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $405,567 Daily Double Pool $35,865 Exacta Pool $192,267 Quinella Pool $10,552 Superfecta Pool $107,753 Trifecta Pool $132,939. Scratched–Frose. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $141.10. Pick Three Pool $81,903.

QUALITY RESPONSE prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival midway on the turn and leaving the bend, took the lead in upper stretch and drew off under some urging with the whip turned down, a vigorous hand ride and a long hold late. SCARLET LIPS stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. I'M THE HERO dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second late. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. MATERA saved ground stalking the pace, split horses on the turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. ENCHANTED NILE bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. A G INDY chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. UNBREAKABLE saved ground off the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. DANSMETOTHENDOFLOV stalked four wide, fell back on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. SCOOT THE MOON sent along inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.44 47.80 1:11.63 1:35.14 1:46.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Nolde 122 2 3 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 4–2 1–nk Espinoza 6.60 4 Originaire 122 3 7 9 8–hd 8–hd 5–hd 2–hd Smith 6.30 5 Neptune's Storm 122 4 1 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 3–nk Geroux 2.40 2 Hackberry 122 1 5 5–1 5–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–¾ Mn Garcia 38.10 10 Kingly 122 9 2 1–3 1–2 1–1 2–1½ 5–1½ Gutierrez 5.40 8 Moody Jim 122 7 6 7–2 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–hd 6–¾ Van Dyke 3.30 9 Nolo Contesto 122 8 9 8–1½ 9 9 9 7–1 Prat 7.70 6 Visitant 122 5 8 3–½ 4–hd 4–1 6–½ 8–2¾ Franco 13.40 7 Parsimony 122 6 4 4–hd 3–hd 5–1 8–1½ 9 Cedillo 33.50

3 NOLDE 15.20 7.60 4.40 4 ORIGINAIRE (IRE) 7.40 4.40 5 NEPTUNE'S STORM 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $78.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $39.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-2) $193.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $61.45

Winner–Nolde Dbb.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Sister Moon, by Dixie Union. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $615,017 Daily Double Pool $63,113 Exacta Pool $267,542 Quinella Pool $12,915 Superfecta Pool $125,368 Trifecta Pool $176,237. Scratched–Walker Stalker. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $116.85. Pick Three Pool $64,849.

NOLDE saved ground chasing the pace, came out some past midstretch, split rivals under urging a sixteenth out to gain a slim advantage and held on gamely. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) chased along the inside to the stretch, came out some past midstretch and surged four wide on the line to just miss. NEPTUNE'S STORM angled in and stalked the pace along the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, battled alongside that one in the final furlong then three wide in deep stretch and held third between foes late. HACKBERRY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly between foes late. KINGLY broke in and bumped a rival, pulled four wide in the chute then kicked clear and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. MOODY JIM (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. NOLO CONTESTO bumped and squeezed some at the start, angled in and settled outside a rival, came out in the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. VISITANT stalked outside a rival then between horses, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARSIMONY was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the final furlong.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.26 46.00 58.81 1:05.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mainframe Judy 120 6 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¼ Fuentes 0.60 9 Temple Bar 115 9 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–2½ 2–ns Velez 9.90 4 Eustace 120 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–3¾ Bejarano 6.70 3 Absolute Weapon 120 3 9 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–hd Cedillo 11.60 8 Itsthattime 120 8 5 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 5–¾ Maldonado 8.80 11 Champers 120 10 7 7–1 7–1½ 7–4 6–1 Pereira 8.80 2 Capital Reef 113 2 3 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–¾ Diaz, Jr. 100.90 1 Red Nova 117 1 8 9–hd 10 9–8 8–5¼ Pedroza 35.10 5 Matson 120 5 10 8–hd 8–2 8–hd 9–15 Pena 67.20 7 Super Excellent 120 7 6 10 9–1 10 10 Delgadillo 32.70

6 MAINFRAME JUDY 3.20 2.40 2.10 9 TEMPLE BAR 7.60 4.20 4 EUSTACE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $9.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-4-3) $14.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-4-3-8) $446.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-4) $14.85

Winner–Mainframe Judy B.g.2 by Attila's Storm out of Souma, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $417,852 Daily Double Pool $161,959 Exacta Pool $238,134 Quinella Pool $11,718 Superfecta Pool $158,273 Super High Five Pool $37,739 Trifecta Pool $182,264. Claimed–Mainframe Judy by Donnie Crevier. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Champers by Cady, Todd, Lambert, Jeffrey, Paradise Farms Corp. and Katz, Larry. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–King Arthur, Shallow. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $47.45. Pick Three Pool $200,308. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-3-6/10/12) 4 correct paid $255.15. Pick Four Pool $725,999. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-7-3-6/10/12) 5 correct paid $2,117.10. Pick Five Pool $862,727. $2 Pick Six (5-6-1-7-3-6/10/12) 5 out of 6 paid $353.40. $2 Pick Six (5-6-1-7-3-6/10/12) 6 correct paid $63,092.80. Pick Six Pool $354,316. Pick Six Carryover $307,148. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $5,568.90. Place Pick All Pool $32,842.

MAINFRAME JUDY prompted the pace three deep between horses then took a short lead outside rival on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under urging. TEMPLE BAR went up to press the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. EUSTACE had speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. ABSOLUTE WEAPON a bit slow to begin, moved up between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. ITSTHATTIME stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CHAMPERS chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CAPITAL REEF stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. RED NOVA had speed inside then dropped back approaching the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MATSON broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. SUPER EXCELLENT chased outside a rival then three deep into the turn, dropped back outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and gave way.