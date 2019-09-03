Simone Biles on her brother’s murder charges: ‘My heart aches for everyone involved’

Simone Biles released a statement Monday night on Twitter, days after her brother was arrested on murder charges tied to a triple homicide that occurred at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

The 22-year-old U.S. gymnast tweeted: “still having a hard time processing last weeks news,” and attached the following statement:

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain.”

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was on active duty in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia at the time of his arrest. He attended high school in Cleveland.

A statement released by the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said an “uninvited group” entered a party at an apartment above a pizzeria. A fight broke out and gunfire was involved.

Five people were shot multiple times, with two men pronounced dead at the scene and another soon after at the hospital, according to WSAV-TV in Savannah, Ga. The Liberty County sheriff’s office, in Georgia, received a request from the city of Cleveland for a sample of Biles-Thomas’ DNA on Aug. 14, according to WSAV, and a cheek swab test was conducted with a warrant and presented to a grand jury.

Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart. Charges included multiple counts of murder, as well as voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He is currently the only individual charged in the case. He is being held without bond pending extradition to Cuyahoga County in Ohio, where an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

His sister did not comment on the matter until Monday, but she sent out a tweet Thursday evening that seemed related to the topic.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

“Eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist wrote.