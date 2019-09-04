Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner in NFL season opener between Packers and Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the Chicago Bears.
Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer doesn’t believe Aaron Rodgers can do enough to lift the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2019
2:55 PM
GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO
TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT Thursday, Channel 4
Line: Bears by 3
Over/under: 46 1/2
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Packers are going to be better this season, but they seldom play well at Chicago. Chuck Pagano will have the Bears blitzing more than former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — now head coach of the Denver Broncos — so Aaron Rodgers might catch them once or twice. Bears 27, Packers 23

Sam Farmer
