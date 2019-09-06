College football Week 2 picks: LSU will get a win deep in the heart of Texas

Syracuse at Maryland: Syracuse 26-24

The Terrapins go from a 79-0 win to a loss to a team that’s just a little further along.

Vanderbilt at Purdue: Purdue 28-23

In a game featuring two teams desperate to not go 0-2, Purdue’s passing game wins.

Nebraska at Colorado: Nebraska 38-31

The Cornhuskers’ sluggish Week 1 performance will have them focused against a former rival.

San Diego State at UCLA: UCLA 27-13

The Bruins avoid going winless in their nonconference slate against the bland Aztecs.

Brigham Young at Tennessee: Tennessee 20-16

Tennessee’s Georgia State embarrassment will motivate, and BYU isn’t ready for a win like this.

Louisiana State at Texas: LSU 34-28

The Tigers will prove themselves the more complete team with a revamped spread offense.

Arkansas at Mississippi: Mississippi 20-14

There won’t be many wins on the schedule for either team. The Rebels find a way at home.

Miami at North Carolina: Miami 24-17

The Tar Heels got a huge win last week, but it’s hard to see how they will score on Miami.

Minnesota at Fresno State: Fresno State 28-27

The Golden Gophers’ players will pay for an administrative mistake with the scheduling of this one.

Stanford at USC: USC 21-19

If Clancy Pendergast’s USC defense can’t slow this Stanford offense, his job is in trouble.

Last week: 9-1; Season: 9-1

