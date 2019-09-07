Racing! Looking at limiting breeding rules

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 7. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.74 45.85 1:09.53 1:15.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Eternal Endeavour 115 4 2 3–1½ 3–3 1–2½ 1–5 Diaz, Jr. 0.70 3 Sheza Factor 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 2–4 Roman 1.60 2 And Counting 122 2 4 4 4 4 3–6 Pereira 10.80 1 A Dime for Me 113 1 3 2–3½ 2–1 3–½ 4 Velez 4.40

5 ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) 3.40 2.40 3 SHEZA FACTOR 2.40 2 AND COUNTING

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $3.80 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $10.20

Winner–Eternal Endeavour (GB) B.m.5 by Mayson (GB) out of Never Lose (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Tibthorpe Stud (GB). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Levy Racing. Mutuel Pool $48,737 Exacta Pool $16,754 Trifecta Pool $10,997. Scratched–Heart of the Nile.

ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under a left handed tap of the whip a furlong out and steady handling. SHEZA FACTOR dueled outside a rival, was between foes into the stretch, drifted in late and was clearly second best. AND COUNTING chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. A DIME FOR ME reared and unseated the rider when fractious in the gate prior to the start, had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.55 46.60 1:11.60 1:23.96 1:37.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Top of the Game 119 1 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1 Velez 0.90 3 Taste's Legend 124 3 5 3–½ 3–hd 3–2 2–3½ 2–7 Pereira 4.50 6 Gray Admiral 124 6 7 6–3 4–1 2–hd 3–½ 3–nk Mn Garcia 2.60 4 Harrovian 122 4 2 4–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–4 4–12 Flores 17.00 7 Whoa Boy 122 7 3 5–1 6–5 6–2 5–1 5–¾ Sanchez 32.70 5 Derby Factor 124 5 6 7 7 7 7 6–9 Payeras 46.60 2 Jump the Tracks 121 2 1 2–hd 2–½ 5–1 6–hd 7 Fuentes 7.00

1 TOP OF THE GAME 3.80 2.60 2.10 3 TASTE'S LEGEND 3.60 2.60 6 GRAY ADMIRAL 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-4) $4.62 $1 TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $14.50

Winner–Top of the Game B.g.6 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $62,717 Daily Double Pool $13,951 Exacta Pool $32,011 Superfecta Pool $22,068 Trifecta Pool $23,315. Claimed–Taste's Legend by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Claimed–Gray Admiral by Elison, Kenneth and Vicky Jo. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.

TOP OF THE GAME had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away on the backstretch, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in from the whip in the final furlong and held. TASTE'S LEGEND pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in some and continued willingly late. GRAY ADMIRAL angled in on the first turn and stalked inside to the stretch, continued along the fence in the drive and held third. HARROVIAN pressed the pace four wide between foes then stalked outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. WHOA BOY prompted the pace five wide around the first turn, stalked outside on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. DERBY FACTOR angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JUMP THE TRACKS pressed the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.73 45.66 58.00 1:04.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sudden Niche 122 8 7 6–3 6–1 3–1 1–¾ Fuentes 3.80 6 Musically 122 6 4 2–1 2–4 1–3 2–6 Maldonado 1.60 4 Sharp Turn 122 4 1 4–2½ 4–2 4–1½ 3–2 Pena 16.80 2 Destiny's Journey 122 2 5 5–1 5–1½ 6–3½ 4–2½ Espinoza 25.00 3 Totally Normal 122 3 2 3–2 3–1 5–hd 5–nk Cedillo 1.80 1 Fran's Empire 122 1 8 8 7–2 7–2 6–ns Roman 11.80 7 Small Surprise 122 7 3 1–2 1–1 2–1½ 7–10 Flores 12.20 5 Cat's Dessert 122 5 6 7–hd 8 8 8 E Garcia 42.90

8 SUDDEN NICHE 9.60 3.60 3.00 6 MUSICALLY 3.00 2.40 4 SHARP TURN 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-2) $35.37 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $61.00

Winner–Sudden Niche Dbb.f.2 by Sway Away out of Naughty Nightie, by Red Giant. Bred by The Quarter Company LLC (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $90,012 Daily Double Pool $7,550 Exacta Pool $47,594 Superfecta Pool $34,212 Trifecta Pool $37,214. Claimed–Totally Normal by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-8) paid $35.20. Pick Three Pool $24,283.

SUDDEN NICHE a bit slow to begin, settled outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. MUSICALLY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, took the lead outside the pacesetter into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner. SHARP TURN chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and bested the others. DESTINY'S JOURNEY saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in the drive, split horses in deep stretch and lacked a rally. TOTALLY NORMAL stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened. FRAN'S EMPIRE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SMALL SURPRISE quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, offered little resistance when challenged into the stretch and weakened. CAT'S DESSERT settled off the rail, dropped back on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.67 45.10 57.14 1:03.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Mama's Kid 124 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 Espinoza 12.10 7 Lady Krishna 124 7 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 2–2 Franco 1.50 9 Luv Is All U Need 124 9 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–½ 3–¾ Orduna-Rojas 14.60 8 Discrete Stevie B 120 8 8 8–2 7–hd 7–½ 4–nk Pereira 9.00 10 Spectacular Storm 124 10 7 7–½ 8–3 8–8 5–½ Payeras 45.40 5 Copper Cowgirl 124 5 1 4–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–1¼ Pena 9.70 3 Allotment 119 3 3 3–½ 3–2 4–1½ 7–½ Velez 10.20 1 Amers 124 1 10 6–hd 6–1 6–hd 8–12 Cedillo 1.80 6 Know Pepper 124 6 9 10 10 10 9–½ Flores 116.70 4 Jase's Aunty Aimee 124 4 4 9–4 9–2 9–hd 10 Locke 119.90

2 MAMA'S KID 26.20 9.80 6.20 7 LADY KRISHNA 3.40 2.60 9 LUV IS ALL U NEED 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $181.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $45.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-9-8) $173.58 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-9) $479.00

Winner–Mama's Kid Grr.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Mama's Con, by Restless Con. Bred by Geri Forrester (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $110,957 Daily Double Pool $9,163 Exacta Pool $73,135 Superfecta Pool $53,725 Trifecta Pool $49,859. Claimed–Amers by Roberto Mariscal. Trainer: Guillermo Preciado. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $187.70. Pick Three Pool $11,266.

MAMA'S KID had speed inside and inched away, set the pace along the rail, came off the fence into the stretch and drew clear in the final furlong under urging. LADY KRISHNA stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch to loom behind the winner a furlong out and was second best. LUV IS ALL U NEED chased outside, came three deep into the stretch, angled in late and held third. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and split rivals late. SPECTACULAR STORM settled outside then off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. COPPER COWGIRL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ALLOTMENT had speed between foes then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. AMERS a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. KNOW PEPPER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and was not a threat. JASE'S AUNTY AIMEE chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Beverly J. Lewis Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.90 45.13 56.96 1:09.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Flor de La Mar 118 2 5 6 5–½ 3–1 1–½ Smith 2.60 3 Madame Vestal 120 3 6 5–½ 3–1½ 1–1½ 2–1¾ Franco 4.70 1 Message 118 1 2 1–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 3–4 Roman 4.40 5 Andyoushallreceive 119 5 1 4–1 6 6 4–½ Pereira 11.40 6 Motion Emotion 122 6 3 2–hd 1–hd 4–1 5–1 Cedillo 1.20 4 Nomizar 118 4 4 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 6 Mn Garcia 25.20

2 FLOR DE LA MAR 7.20 4.40 3.00 3 MADAME VESTAL 4.20 3.20 1 MESSAGE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $154.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $20.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-5) $16.32 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $57.70

Winner–Flor de La Mar Dbb.f.3 by Tiznow out of Sacristy, by Pulpit. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $135,575 Daily Double Pool $13,172 Exacta Pool $55,249 Superfecta Pool $29,204 Trifecta Pool $39,710. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $560.40. Pick Three Pool $21,141. $1 Pick Four (1-8-2-2) 4 correct paid $1,678.60. Pick Four Pool $60,446. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/5-1-8-2-2) 5 correct paid $2,425.45. Pick Five Pool $248,022.

FLOR DE LA MAR stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in late stretch and was under steady handling at the wire. MADAME VESTAL between horses early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear and held on well until the final stages. MESSAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and bested the others. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE pulled her way along to stalk the pace off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MOTION EMOTION brushed the side of the gate but broke with the field, dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. NOMIZAR had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside for the drive and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.46 45.22 58.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Peter Alan 120 6 4 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–4 1–hd Hernandez 10.30 4 Royal Blue Grass 122 3 3 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ Guce 9.00 8 Mighty Elijah 124 7 9 6–2 4–2 3–1½ 3–3½ Figueroa 2.60 3 U S Hero 120 2 2 7–1 5–1½ 5–5 4–¾ Payeras 49.10 9 Dixie Doo Run Run 124 8 8 8–hd 7–1½ 6–2 5–¾ Bednar 50.20 1 White Russian 115 1 1 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 6–7 Velez 1.10 5 Rounding for Home 124 4 5 5–hd 8 7–hd 7–½ Harvey 4.00 10 Braggart 124 9 7 9 6–1 8 8 Orduna-Rojas 56.50 6 Free Ricky 120 5 6 2–hd dnf Sanchez 42.40

7 PETER ALAN 22.60 10.60 8.40 4 ROYAL BLUE GRASS 8.60 5.80 8 MIGHTY ELIJAH 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $126.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $108.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-3) $254.02 $1 TRIFECTA (7-4-8) $504.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-2) $7.40

Winner–Peter Alan B.g.3 by Street Life out of Sixy Eddie, by Square Eddie. Bred by Mike Curtis (CA). Trainer: Michael A. Curtis. Owner: Michael Curtis. Mutuel Pool $131,589 Daily Double Pool $14,775 Exacta Pool $63,376 Superfecta Pool $43,722 Trifecta Pool $49,670. Scratched–Street Machine. $1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $693.70. Pick Three Pool $25,432. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $37.30.

PETER ALAN had speed outside rivals then kicked clear, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the turn, opened up in the stretch and just held under urging. ROYAL BLUE GRASS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and went on willingly late outside the winner. MIGHTY ELIJAH chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. U S HERO stalked between horses, was in tight leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN settled off the rail chasing the pace, split horses into the turn, steadied when crowded midway on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHITE RUSSIAN had inside then stalked along the rail, came out a bit in the stretch and did not rally. ROUNDING FOR HOME stalked three deep between horses, steadied in tight into the turn and again midway on the bend, angled in leaving the turn and weakened. BRAGGART chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked a further response. FREE RICKY close up stalking the pace four wide, took a bad step into the turn, was pulled up and vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the turn into the turn before ruling no other runner was the cause of the trouble to FREE RICKY.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,000. Time 22.89 46.50 1:11.83 1:24.38 1:37.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Meistermind 124 3 7 6–2 6–2 6–2½ 1–1 1–1 Mn Garcia 0.50 8 Big Impression 117 8 6 8 8 7–12 5–1½ 2–1½ Roman 17.60 2 Nileist 124 2 2 3–½ 2–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–1¾ Fuentes 6.00 5 Fortune of War 124 5 8 7–hd 7–3 2–1 3–2½ 4–½ Franco 12.40 7 War Union 124 7 4 2–3½ 1–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 5–3 Pena 13.90 4 Gryffindor 121 4 5 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–1¼ Cedillo 6.30 6 King Charlie 115 6 3 4–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 7–50 7–91 Velez 17.00 1 Canadian Warrior 122 1 1 1–hd 3–hd 8 8 8 Johnson 106.50

3 MEISTERMIND 3.00 2.60 2.20 8 BIG IMPRESSION 9.60 5.60 2 NILEIST 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $57.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-5) $49.78 $1 TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $70.80

Winner–Meistermind B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. Bred by Phil & Judy Needham, B. Halecky, B.Walden Jr. & WinStar Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Pappas Horse Racing, Corp, Sterling Stables, LLC, Haymes, Neil and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $173,458 Daily Double Pool $10,713 Exacta Pool $98,716 Superfecta Pool $69,510 Trifecta Pool $83,894. Claimed–Meistermind by Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $116.40. Pick Three Pool $32,389. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $7.00.

MEISTERMIND chased inside then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and gained the lead under urging in midstretch and held. BIG IMPRESSION settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and finished well along the fence. NILEIST stalked inside, bid along the fence on the second turn to gain the advantage, continued off the fence into the stretch and outside a rival in upper stretch and held third. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went around a foe into the second turn then angled in, bid along the fence into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WAR UNION angled in and dueled outside a rival then kicked away on the backstretch, set the pace just off the rail, dueled again alongside a foe on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. GRYFFINDOR stalked outside a rival then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING CHARLIE chased outside a foe then between horses on the backstretch, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. CANADIAN WARRIOR had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily, was eased in the stretch and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'E.B. Johnston Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.19 46.35 1:10.69 1:22.86 1:35.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Oliver 118 7 2 3–1 2–½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Mn Garcia 3.40 3 Tule Fog 122 3 4 4–½ 5–1 4–2½ 2–1½ 2–5 Pereira 22.10 2 Queen Bee to You 121 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 3–1 3–4 Fuentes 8.80 1 Cruel Intention 120 1 1 2–1 3–hd 3–1½ 4–6 4–5 Roman 1.60 8 California Journey 122 8 5 8 7–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 Franco 3.70 6 Fire When Ready 122 6 6 7–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 6–2 6–1¼ Cedillo 10.60 5 Smokey Image 124 5 8 5–1 4–1 7–5 7–10 7–17 Smith 6.30 4 Shades of Victory 124 4 7 6–1 8 8 8 8 Maldonado 40.20

7 OLIVER 8.80 5.60 3.80 3 TULE FOG 15.60 7.60 2 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $72.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-1) $133.83 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $526.70

Winner–Oliver Dbb.c.3 by Papa Clem out of Snobby Princess, by Premiership. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $223,203 Daily Double Pool $22,816 Exacta Pool $107,956 Superfecta Pool $62,058 Trifecta Pool $72,855. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $117.10. Pick Three Pool $16,564.

OLIVER had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, gained the lead in past upper stretch and inched away under urging, drifted in a bit and held gamely. TULE FOG stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and went willingly to the end. QUEEN BEE TO YOU had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back in upper stretch and bested the others. CRUEL INTENTION drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the fence to the stretch and weakened. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and lacked a rally. FIRE WHEN READY chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and in the stretch and did not rally. SMOKEY IMAGE squeezed a bit at the start, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. SHADES OF VICTORY angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.61 47.19 1:11.41 1:25.72 1:39.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rocket Ship 120 4 7 7–2 7–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 1–1½ Espinoza 5.00 3 Sharpshootingeorge 120 3 2 10 10 9–2½ 7–1½ 2–hd Mn Garcia 14.60 9 Lorelei's Warrior 113 9 5 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ 1–½ 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 35.10 6 Papa Joe 124 6 10 8–1½ 8–2½ 6–½ 6–hd 4–nk Fuentes 2.30 8 Cross Town 120 8 4 2–1½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–2 5–½ Roman 7.70 1 Go Sammy Go 113 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 6–½ Velez 6.40 2 R B Eye 120 2 3 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 4–hd 7–7 Flores 32.60 5 Spectator's Dream 120 5 9 5–½ 4–1 8–hd 9–10 8–1¾ Payeras 3.10 10 Wild Cat Canyon 120 10 8 9–1 9–2 7–1½ 8–½ 9–30 Pena 7.30 7 Ultimate Shilo 122 7 6 3–hd 5–hd 10 10 10 Dominguez 86.60

4 ROCKET SHIP 12.00 6.40 5.60 3 SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE 11.80 8.00 9 LORELEI'S WARRIOR 14.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $67.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $86.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-9-6) $1,152.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-9-6-8) Carryover $4,210 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-9) $2,667.50

Winner–Rocket Ship Ch.g.3 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $157,405 Daily Double Pool $50,091 Exacta Pool $95,676 Superfecta Pool $69,236 Super High Five Pool $5,616 Trifecta Pool $70,816. Scratched–Bryan Habana (ARG). $1 Pick Three (3-7-4) paid $49.50. Pick Three Pool $111,753. $1 Pick Four (7-3-7-4) 4 correct paid $942.00. Pick Four Pool $272,047. $2 Pick Six (2-2-7-3-7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $908.40. Pick Six Pool $72,701. Pick Six Carryover $52,341.

ROCKET SHIP chased between foes then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE settled a bit off the rail then came out on the backstretch, circled seven wide into the stretch and got up for the place. LORELEI'S WARRIOR stalked outside then bid three deep between foes, continued three wide on the second turn, was fanned out into the stretch, battled on a short lead three wide in the drive and was edged for second late. PAPA JOE chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and second turn, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. CROSS TOWN angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back between horses on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. GO SAMMY GO had speed inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail into the stretch, angled in and fought back in the drive and also was outkicked in the late stages. R B EYE stalked inside then between horses, angled in again leaving the second turn, came out some in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. SPECTATOR'S DREAM stumbled at the start, chased three deep then four wide on the backstretch and second turn, came six wide into the stretch and weakened. WILD CAT CANYON chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, found the fence in the stretch and also weakened. ULTIMATE SHILO stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.