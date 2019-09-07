Racing! Looking at limiting breeding rules

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Los Alamitos successfully runs its first two stakes.
On Friday, the Jockey Club, the folks who manage horse names and enforcing breeding rules, said it was considering limiting to 140 the number of times a stallion can breed during the breeding season. The idea is to diversify the gene pool.
“In 2007, 37 stallions reported in excess of 140 mares bred each from a total of 3,865 stallions,” TJC said in a news release. “By 2010, that number had declined to 24. Since then, the number has nearly doubled to 43 stallions reporting 140 or more mares bred from a population of stallions that now stands at less than one half of 2007.
“On the mare side, in 2007, 5,894 mares (9.5% of the total) were bred by stallions that covered more than 140 mares. By 2019, 7,415 mares (27% of the total) were covered by stallions with books of more than 140, a threefold increase.”
There are some phase-in rules, if this comes to fruition:
—If you are entering stud service for the first time in 2020, you get a pass from the 140-rule until 2023.
—If you became a stud in 2019, you get a pass through 2022.
—If you got the best postrace job in 2018, you get a pass through 2021.
—And, if you entered the profession in 2017, the clock starts ticking Jan. 1, 2021. (Not that any horse would be bred Jan. 1)
Now, I haven’t checked in with my full Kitchen Cabinet, which generally helps shape all my smart ideas (the dumb ideas generally just belong to me), but at first blush this seems like a good idea.
But, if there is one thing I’ve learned about racing, it’s more often the King of Unintended Consequences as opposed to the Sport of Kings.
For example, how would this affect syndication fees? Or would stud fees go up or down with a flatter playing field? And, would this lead to mass exodus of horses going outside the jurisdiction of TJC?
Like I said, sounds like a good idea, but there needs to be some studying done.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
In the first stakes of Saturday’s card, Flor De La Mar rallied from last to win the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis for 3-year-old fillies. It was a compact field of six and Flor De La Mar, who was second in the Santa Anita Oaks this year, rallied wide in the stretch to win by half a length.
She paid $7.20, $4.40 and $3.00. Madame Vestal was second, followed by Message, Andyoushallreceive. Motion Emotion and Nomizar.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Mike Marlow (assistant trainer to Bob Baffert, winning trainer): “She’s been doing well. She just needed a little bit of a break. She got a little bit of light and her last couple of races weren’t that impressive. I think the freshening helped her and she was impressive today the last part of the race. She gets a little wound up in the post parade once in a while and [jockey] Mike [Smith] got her to settle well and I think that was a big factor today.”
Smith: “I didn’t get to warm her up as much as I wanted. I was happy she kept her mind. It was a huge race for her. Bob has her headed in the right direction.’’
In the other stakes, Oliver won the $75,000 E.B. Johnson Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. It was won by Oliver (Please, sir, I want some more … and if you haven’t gotten the reference, how about trying to read a classic book or movie, for goodness sake) by 1½ lengths over tiring frontrunners.
Oliver paid $8.80, $5.60 and $3.80. Tule Fog was second followed by Queen Be To You, Cruel Intention, California Journey, Fire When Ready, Smokey Image and Shades Of Victory.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Leandro Mora (assistant trainer to Doug O’Neill, winning trainer): “I am very proud of him. I talked to Doug this morning and he asked me which one of our horses I liked on the card today and I told him I liked Oliver. I like the way this horse is improving, so I felt confident. He’s just matured a lot as he’s gotten older.”
Martin Garcia (winning jockey): “I had a lot of confidence today. The older he gets, the better he gets. He relaxed on his own and had a good finish.”
Those of you who were concerned about Free Ricky (and that should be all of you), who was pulled up in the sixth race on the far turn and vanned off, will be happy to learn that he suffered a nonlife-threatening soft tissue injury, according to the stewards. Now, the injury isn’t good, but the words “nonlife-threatening” are always welcome.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
You were warned in Saturday’s newsletter about the small field sizes on Sunday cards. It’s nine races with seven of them having six horses and one having five. Seven of the races are 5½ furlongs.
There is no feature but two races that are worth $40,000. We’ll designate the second race maiden special for 2-year-olds as our feature. The other $40,000 race is for 2-year-olds Cal-breds and those restricted races are always worth more money than if it weren’t for state-breds.
The top two horses in the second are both Baffert 2-year-olds. (Baffert having good 2-year-olds, would have thunk it?) Anyway, he’s got first-time starter Ragtime Blues, at 6-5, with Abel Cedillo aboard. He also has Bronn, owned by wife Jill, who was fourth in two races at Del Mar. Bronn, ridden by J.C. Diaz, Jr., is 7-5, so, it’s a coin flip.
Here are the field sizes in order: 5, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 6, 6, 6.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Kentucky Downs (1): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Brittas Bay ($4.80)
Kentucky Downs (2): $145,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 5/16 miles on turf. Winner: Herecomesyourman ($9.80)
Kentucky Downs (3): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Swanage ($5.40)
Kentucky Downs (4): $145,000 allowance, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: I Can Do Anything ($7.40)
Kentucky Downs (5): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Midnight Oasis ($8.80)
Kentucky Downs (6): $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Cambria ($18.00)
Belmont (8): $300,000 Grand Prix American Jockey Club Invitational, 3 and up, 1½ miles. Winner: Marconi ($4.90)
Kentucky Downs (7): Grade 3 $700,000 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Totally Boss ($10.80)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Vice Regent Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Dun Drum ($13.30)
Belmont (9): $750,000 Jockey Club Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Edisa ($5.20)
Kentucky Downs (8): Grade 3 $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Ms Bad Behavior ($16.60)
Belmont (10): $1-million Jockey Club Derby, 3-year-olds, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Spanish Mission ($6.20)
Kentucky Downs (9): Grade 3 $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Morticia ($12.00)
Gulfstream (11): $100,000 Sheer Drama Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Wildwood’s Beauty ($43.80)
Louisiana Downs (11): Grade 3 $300,000 Super Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Rotation ($13.40)
Colonial (4): $100,000 Bert Allen Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: KD’s Cat Bird ($23.60)
Kentucky Downs (10): Grade 3 $1-million Kentucky Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Zulu Alpha ($6.20)
Hastings (7): $100,000 British Columbia Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Amazonian ($24.10)
Colonial (6): $100,000 Jamestown Stakes, Va-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Embolden ($2.80)
Hastings (8): Grade 3 $250,000 British Columbia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Five Star General ($5.90)
Colonial (7): $100,000 Punch Line Stakes, Va-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Boldor ($7.00)
Colonial (8): $100,000 Camptown Stakes, Va-breds fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Holly Hundy ($3.00)
Colonial (9): $100,000 Brookmeade Stakes, Va-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Ferdinanda ($3.40)
Big races preview (aka the Kentucky Downs schedule)
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT:
10:15 Kentucky Downs (1): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Chewing Gum (3-1)
10:48 Kentucky Downs (2): $130,000 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Wild Union (7-2)
11:24 Kentucky Downs (3): $150,000 allowance/optional claimer, fillies ad mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Peru (4-1)
11:58 Kentucky Downs (4): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Witez (7-2)
12:34 Kentucky Downs (5): $100,000 starter allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Tiger Blood (9-5)
1:06 Kentucky Downs (6): $100,000 starter allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Arabella Bella (3-1)
1:39 Kentucky Downs (7): $100,000 starter allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile and 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Dontblamerocket (7-2)
1:45 Belmont (8): $100,000 Allied Forces, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Releasethethunder (3-1)
2:12 Kentucky Downs (8): $350,000 Dueling Grounds Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 5/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Princesa Carolina (5-2)
2:34 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Belle Mahone Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Lift Up (8-5)
2:48 Kentucky Downs (9): $600,000 Dueling Grounds Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles on turf.
3:22 Kentucky Downs (10): $145,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 1/2 furlongs on turf. Bentley’s Dream (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 6 Navy Queen (9-2)
Navy Queen drops in class today and races protected after a closing third in both starts at Del Mar. She has speed and she can close. She has a tendency to push early, fade back and then come running late. In a race full of poor debuting horses the race profile could set up very nicely if jockey J.C. Diaz can keep her a little closer into the stretch. 9-2 is good value in a valueless card today.
Saturday’s result: Well I had hoped the jockey on Queen Bee To You would save some speed but nope, he went to the lead again and faded in the stretch to run third. I will only bet this horse again if they change jockeys.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Take City By Storm (5-2)
Trainer Jesus Uranga has enjoyed terrific success with first-out claims and speedster draws outside two other front-running rivals (Rockin My Mojo and Chocolate Mess) who don’t always come away alertly. He comes off a strong runnerup effort at longer distance in last when dueling for lead to the 1/8-pole and leading jockey Edgar Payeras climbs aboard here.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 7.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.74 45.85 1:09.53 1:15.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Eternal Endeavour
|115
|4
|2
|3–1½
|3–3
|1–2½
|1–5
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.70
|3
|Sheza Factor
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–4
|Roman
|1.60
|2
|And Counting
|122
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–6
|Pereira
|10.80
|1
|A Dime for Me
|113
|1
|3
|2–3½
|2–1
|3–½
|4
|Velez
|4.40
|5
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|SHEZA FACTOR
|2.40
|2
|AND COUNTING
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$3.80
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$10.20
Winner–Eternal Endeavour (GB) B.m.5 by Mayson (GB) out of Never Lose (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Tibthorpe Stud (GB). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Levy Racing. Mutuel Pool $48,737 Exacta Pool $16,754 Trifecta Pool $10,997. Scratched–Heart of the Nile.
ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under a left handed tap of the whip a furlong out and steady handling. SHEZA FACTOR dueled outside a rival, was between foes into the stretch, drifted in late and was clearly second best. AND COUNTING chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. A DIME FOR ME reared and unseated the rider when fractious in the gate prior to the start, had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.55 46.60 1:11.60 1:23.96 1:37.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Top of the Game
|119
|1
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1
|Velez
|0.90
|3
|Taste's Legend
|124
|3
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–3½
|2–7
|Pereira
|4.50
|6
|Gray Admiral
|124
|6
|7
|6–3
|4–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–nk
|Mn Garcia
|2.60
|4
|Harrovian
|122
|4
|2
|4–½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–4
|4–12
|Flores
|17.00
|7
|Whoa Boy
|122
|7
|3
|5–1
|6–5
|6–2
|5–1
|5–¾
|Sanchez
|32.70
|5
|Derby Factor
|124
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–9
|Payeras
|46.60
|2
|Jump the Tracks
|121
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–1
|6–hd
|7
|Fuentes
|7.00
|1
|TOP OF THE GAME
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|TASTE'S LEGEND
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|GRAY ADMIRAL
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-4)
|$4.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-3-6)
|$14.50
Winner–Top of the Game B.g.6 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $62,717 Daily Double Pool $13,951 Exacta Pool $32,011 Superfecta Pool $22,068 Trifecta Pool $23,315. Claimed–Taste's Legend by Brian Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Claimed–Gray Admiral by Elison, Kenneth and Vicky Jo. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.
TOP OF THE GAME had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away on the backstretch, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in from the whip in the final furlong and held. TASTE'S LEGEND pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in some and continued willingly late. GRAY ADMIRAL angled in on the first turn and stalked inside to the stretch, continued along the fence in the drive and held third. HARROVIAN pressed the pace four wide between foes then stalked outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. WHOA BOY prompted the pace five wide around the first turn, stalked outside on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. DERBY FACTOR angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JUMP THE TRACKS pressed the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.73 45.66 58.00 1:04.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Sudden Niche
|122
|8
|7
|6–3
|6–1
|3–1
|1–¾
|Fuentes
|3.80
|6
|Musically
|122
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–4
|1–3
|2–6
|Maldonado
|1.60
|4
|Sharp Turn
|122
|4
|1
|4–2½
|4–2
|4–1½
|3–2
|Pena
|16.80
|2
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|6–3½
|4–2½
|Espinoza
|25.00
|3
|Totally Normal
|122
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–1
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|1.80
|1
|Fran's Empire
|122
|1
|8
|8
|7–2
|7–2
|6–ns
|Roman
|11.80
|7
|Small Surprise
|122
|7
|3
|1–2
|1–1
|2–1½
|7–10
|Flores
|12.20
|5
|Cat's Dessert
|122
|5
|6
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|E Garcia
|42.90
|8
|SUDDEN NICHE
|9.60
|3.60
|3.00
|6
|MUSICALLY
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|SHARP TURN
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-2)
|$35.37
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-6-4)
|$61.00
Winner–Sudden Niche Dbb.f.2 by Sway Away out of Naughty Nightie, by Red Giant. Bred by The Quarter Company LLC (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $90,012 Daily Double Pool $7,550 Exacta Pool $47,594 Superfecta Pool $34,212 Trifecta Pool $37,214. Claimed–Totally Normal by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-8) paid $35.20. Pick Three Pool $24,283.
SUDDEN NICHE a bit slow to begin, settled outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. MUSICALLY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, took the lead outside the pacesetter into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner. SHARP TURN chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and bested the others. DESTINY'S JOURNEY saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, angled inward in the drive, split horses in deep stretch and lacked a rally. TOTALLY NORMAL stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened. FRAN'S EMPIRE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SMALL SURPRISE quickly sprinted clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, offered little resistance when challenged into the stretch and weakened. CAT'S DESSERT settled off the rail, dropped back on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.67 45.10 57.14 1:03.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Mama's Kid
|124
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4
|Espinoza
|12.10
|7
|Lady Krishna
|124
|7
|5
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–2
|Franco
|1.50
|9
|Luv Is All U Need
|124
|9
|6
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–¾
|Orduna-Rojas
|14.60
|8
|Discrete Stevie B
|120
|8
|8
|8–2
|7–hd
|7–½
|4–nk
|Pereira
|9.00
|10
|Spectacular Storm
|124
|10
|7
|7–½
|8–3
|8–8
|5–½
|Payeras
|45.40
|5
|Copper Cowgirl
|124
|5
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Pena
|9.70
|3
|Allotment
|119
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–2
|4–1½
|7–½
|Velez
|10.20
|1
|Amers
|124
|1
|10
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–hd
|8–12
|Cedillo
|1.80
|6
|Know Pepper
|124
|6
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|Flores
|116.70
|4
|Jase's Aunty Aimee
|124
|4
|4
|9–4
|9–2
|9–hd
|10
|Locke
|119.90
|2
|MAMA'S KID
|26.20
|9.80
|6.20
|7
|LADY KRISHNA
|3.40
|2.60
|9
|LUV IS ALL U NEED
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$181.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$45.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-9-8)
|$173.58
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-9)
|$479.00
Winner–Mama's Kid Grr.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Mama's Con, by Restless Con. Bred by Geri Forrester (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $110,957 Daily Double Pool $9,163 Exacta Pool $73,135 Superfecta Pool $53,725 Trifecta Pool $49,859. Claimed–Amers by Roberto Mariscal. Trainer: Guillermo Preciado. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $187.70. Pick Three Pool $11,266.
MAMA'S KID had speed inside and inched away, set the pace along the rail, came off the fence into the stretch and drew clear in the final furlong under urging. LADY KRISHNA stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch to loom behind the winner a furlong out and was second best. LUV IS ALL U NEED chased outside, came three deep into the stretch, angled in late and held third. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and split rivals late. SPECTACULAR STORM settled outside then off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. COPPER COWGIRL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ALLOTMENT had speed between foes then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. AMERS a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. KNOW PEPPER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and was not a threat. JASE'S AUNTY AIMEE chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Beverly J. Lewis Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.90 45.13 56.96 1:09.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Flor de La Mar
|118
|2
|5
|6
|5–½
|3–1
|1–½
|Smith
|2.60
|3
|Madame Vestal
|120
|3
|6
|5–½
|3–1½
|1–1½
|2–1¾
|Franco
|4.70
|1
|Message
|118
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–4
|Roman
|4.40
|5
|Andyoushallreceive
|119
|5
|1
|4–1
|6
|6
|4–½
|Pereira
|11.40
|6
|Motion Emotion
|122
|6
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|Cedillo
|1.20
|4
|Nomizar
|118
|4
|4
|3–1½
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6
|Mn Garcia
|25.20
|2
|FLOR DE LA MAR
|7.20
|4.40
|3.00
|3
|MADAME VESTAL
|4.20
|3.20
|1
|MESSAGE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$154.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$20.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-5)
|$16.32
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$57.70
Winner–Flor de La Mar Dbb.f.3 by Tiznow out of Sacristy, by Pulpit. Bred by Don Alberto Corporation (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $135,575 Daily Double Pool $13,172 Exacta Pool $55,249 Superfecta Pool $29,204 Trifecta Pool $39,710. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $560.40. Pick Three Pool $21,141. $1 Pick Four (1-8-2-2) 4 correct paid $1,678.60. Pick Four Pool $60,446. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/5-1-8-2-2) 5 correct paid $2,425.45. Pick Five Pool $248,022.
FLOR DE LA MAR stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in late stretch and was under steady handling at the wire. MADAME VESTAL between horses early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear and held on well until the final stages. MESSAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and bested the others. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE pulled her way along to stalk the pace off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MOTION EMOTION brushed the side of the gate but broke with the field, dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. NOMIZAR had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside for the drive and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.46 45.22 58.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Peter Alan
|120
|6
|4
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|10.30
|4
|Royal Blue Grass
|122
|3
|3
|4–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|Guce
|9.00
|8
|Mighty Elijah
|124
|7
|9
|6–2
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–3½
|Figueroa
|2.60
|3
|U S Hero
|120
|2
|2
|7–1
|5–1½
|5–5
|4–¾
|Payeras
|49.10
|9
|Dixie Doo Run Run
|124
|8
|8
|8–hd
|7–1½
|6–2
|5–¾
|Bednar
|50.20
|1
|White Russian
|115
|1
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–7
|Velez
|1.10
|5
|Rounding for Home
|124
|4
|5
|5–hd
|8
|7–hd
|7–½
|Harvey
|4.00
|10
|Braggart
|124
|9
|7
|9
|6–1
|8
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|56.50
|6
|Free Ricky
|120
|5
|6
|2–hd
|dnf
|Sanchez
|42.40
|7
|PETER ALAN
|22.60
|10.60
|8.40
|4
|ROYAL BLUE GRASS
|8.60
|5.80
|8
|MIGHTY ELIJAH
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$126.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$108.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-3)
|$254.02
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-8)
|$504.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-2)
|$7.40
Winner–Peter Alan B.g.3 by Street Life out of Sixy Eddie, by Square Eddie. Bred by Mike Curtis (CA). Trainer: Michael A. Curtis. Owner: Michael Curtis. Mutuel Pool $131,589 Daily Double Pool $14,775 Exacta Pool $63,376 Superfecta Pool $43,722 Trifecta Pool $49,670. Scratched–Street Machine.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $693.70. Pick Three Pool $25,432. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $37.30.
PETER ALAN had speed outside rivals then kicked clear, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the turn, opened up in the stretch and just held under urging. ROYAL BLUE GRASS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and went on willingly late outside the winner. MIGHTY ELIJAH chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. U S HERO stalked between horses, was in tight leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN settled off the rail chasing the pace, split horses into the turn, steadied when crowded midway on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHITE RUSSIAN had inside then stalked along the rail, came out a bit in the stretch and did not rally. ROUNDING FOR HOME stalked three deep between horses, steadied in tight into the turn and again midway on the bend, angled in leaving the turn and weakened. BRAGGART chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked a further response. FREE RICKY close up stalking the pace four wide, took a bad step into the turn, was pulled up and vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the turn into the turn before ruling no other runner was the cause of the trouble to FREE RICKY.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,000. Time 22.89 46.50 1:11.83 1:24.38 1:37.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Meistermind
|124
|3
|7
|6–2
|6–2
|6–2½
|1–1
|1–1
|Mn Garcia
|0.50
|8
|Big Impression
|117
|8
|6
|8
|8
|7–12
|5–1½
|2–1½
|Roman
|17.60
|2
|Nileist
|124
|2
|2
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Fuentes
|6.00
|5
|Fortune of War
|124
|5
|8
|7–hd
|7–3
|2–1
|3–2½
|4–½
|Franco
|12.40
|7
|War Union
|124
|7
|4
|2–3½
|1–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–3
|Pena
|13.90
|4
|Gryffindor
|121
|4
|5
|5–2½
|5–2½
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|6.30
|6
|King Charlie
|115
|6
|3
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–50
|7–91
|Velez
|17.00
|1
|Canadian Warrior
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Johnson
|106.50
|3
|MEISTERMIND
|3.00
|2.60
|2.20
|8
|BIG IMPRESSION
|9.60
|5.60
|2
|NILEIST
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$57.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-5)
|$49.78
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-8-2)
|$70.80
Winner–Meistermind B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. Bred by Phil & Judy Needham, B. Halecky, B.Walden Jr. & WinStar Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Pappas Horse Racing, Corp, Sterling Stables, LLC, Haymes, Neil and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $173,458 Daily Double Pool $10,713 Exacta Pool $98,716 Superfecta Pool $69,510 Trifecta Pool $83,894. Claimed–Meistermind by Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $116.40. Pick Three Pool $32,389. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $7.00.
MEISTERMIND chased inside then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and gained the lead under urging in midstretch and held. BIG IMPRESSION settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and finished well along the fence. NILEIST stalked inside, bid along the fence on the second turn to gain the advantage, continued off the fence into the stretch and outside a rival in upper stretch and held third. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went around a foe into the second turn then angled in, bid along the fence into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WAR UNION angled in and dueled outside a rival then kicked away on the backstretch, set the pace just off the rail, dueled again alongside a foe on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. GRYFFINDOR stalked outside a rival then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING CHARLIE chased outside a foe then between horses on the backstretch, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. CANADIAN WARRIOR had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily, was eased in the stretch and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'E.B. Johnston Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.19 46.35 1:10.69 1:22.86 1:35.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Oliver
|118
|7
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Mn Garcia
|3.40
|3
|Tule Fog
|122
|3
|4
|4–½
|5–1
|4–2½
|2–1½
|2–5
|Pereira
|22.10
|2
|Queen Bee to You
|121
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1
|3–4
|Fuentes
|8.80
|1
|Cruel Intention
|120
|1
|1
|2–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–6
|4–5
|Roman
|1.60
|8
|California Journey
|122
|8
|5
|8
|7–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|Franco
|3.70
|6
|Fire When Ready
|122
|6
|6
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–2
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|10.60
|5
|Smokey Image
|124
|5
|8
|5–1
|4–1
|7–5
|7–10
|7–17
|Smith
|6.30
|4
|Shades of Victory
|124
|4
|7
|6–1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|40.20
|7
|OLIVER
|8.80
|5.60
|3.80
|3
|TULE FOG
|15.60
|7.60
|2
|QUEEN BEE TO YOU
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$72.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-1)
|$133.83
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$526.70
Winner–Oliver Dbb.c.3 by Papa Clem out of Snobby Princess, by Premiership. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $223,203 Daily Double Pool $22,816 Exacta Pool $107,956 Superfecta Pool $62,058 Trifecta Pool $72,855. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $117.10. Pick Three Pool $16,564.
OLIVER had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, gained the lead in past upper stretch and inched away under urging, drifted in a bit and held gamely. TULE FOG stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and went willingly to the end. QUEEN BEE TO YOU had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back in upper stretch and bested the others. CRUEL INTENTION drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the fence to the stretch and weakened. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and lacked a rally. FIRE WHEN READY chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and in the stretch and did not rally. SMOKEY IMAGE squeezed a bit at the start, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. SHADES OF VICTORY angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.61 47.19 1:11.41 1:25.72 1:39.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rocket Ship
|120
|4
|7
|7–2
|7–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|1–1½
|Espinoza
|5.00
|3
|Sharpshootingeorge
|120
|3
|2
|10
|10
|9–2½
|7–1½
|2–hd
|Mn Garcia
|14.60
|9
|Lorelei's Warrior
|113
|9
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–½
|3–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|35.10
|6
|Papa Joe
|124
|6
|10
|8–1½
|8–2½
|6–½
|6–hd
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|2.30
|8
|Cross Town
|120
|8
|4
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|5–½
|Roman
|7.70
|1
|Go Sammy Go
|113
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–½
|Velez
|6.40
|2
|R B Eye
|120
|2
|3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|7–7
|Flores
|32.60
|5
|Spectator's Dream
|120
|5
|9
|5–½
|4–1
|8–hd
|9–10
|8–1¾
|Payeras
|3.10
|10
|Wild Cat Canyon
|120
|10
|8
|9–1
|9–2
|7–1½
|8–½
|9–30
|Pena
|7.30
|7
|Ultimate Shilo
|122
|7
|6
|3–hd
|5–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Dominguez
|86.60
|4
|ROCKET SHIP
|12.00
|6.40
|5.60
|3
|SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE
|11.80
|8.00
|9
|LORELEI'S WARRIOR
|14.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$67.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$86.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-9-6)
|$1,152.71
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-9-6-8)
|Carryover $4,210
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-9)
|$2,667.50
Winner–Rocket Ship Ch.g.3 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $157,405 Daily Double Pool $50,091 Exacta Pool $95,676 Superfecta Pool $69,236 Super High Five Pool $5,616 Trifecta Pool $70,816. Scratched–Bryan Habana (ARG).
$1 Pick Three (3-7-4) paid $49.50. Pick Three Pool $111,753. $1 Pick Four (7-3-7-4) 4 correct paid $942.00. Pick Four Pool $272,047. $2 Pick Six (2-2-7-3-7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $908.40. Pick Six Pool $72,701. Pick Six Carryover $52,341.
ROCKET SHIP chased between foes then three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE settled a bit off the rail then came out on the backstretch, circled seven wide into the stretch and got up for the place. LORELEI'S WARRIOR stalked outside then bid three deep between foes, continued three wide on the second turn, was fanned out into the stretch, battled on a short lead three wide in the drive and was edged for second late. PAPA JOE chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and second turn, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. CROSS TOWN angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back between horses on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. GO SAMMY GO had speed inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail into the stretch, angled in and fought back in the drive and also was outkicked in the late stages. R B EYE stalked inside then between horses, angled in again leaving the second turn, came out some in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. SPECTATOR'S DREAM stumbled at the start, chased three deep then four wide on the backstretch and second turn, came six wide into the stretch and weakened. WILD CAT CANYON chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, found the fence in the stretch and also weakened. ULTIMATE SHILO stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, September 8.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|San Giorgio
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|10,500
|2
|Verynsky
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Luke Lindsey
|4-5
|12,500
|3
|All About Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|10,500
|4
|Mo Dinero
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Lake Show
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Robert A. Bean
|15-1
|10,500
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ragtime Blues
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|2
|Bean and the Bug
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|3
|Bronn
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|4
|Wicked Blue
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|15-1
|5
|Zees Empire
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|6
|Special Day
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|6-5
|6,250
|2
|Steven Decatur
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|7-2
|6,250
|3
|Sir Pal
|Frank Johnson
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|6,250
|4
|Seattle Encounter
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|4-1
|6,250
|5
|Papa Caballero
|Erick Garcia
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|6-1
|6,250
|6
|Reign On
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|4-1
|6,250
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Colonel Power
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|20,000
|2
|Sweet Bluegrass
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Petronilla
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Dairy Kid
|Jose Dominguez
|120
|Robert J. Lucas
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Listen Linda
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Appolina
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Frankie Machine
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Paul G. Aguirre
|2-1
|6,250
|2
|Market Sentiment
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|6,250
|3
|Four Gaels
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Kelly Castaneda
|12-1
|6,250
|4
|Capes Hot Rocket
|Kellie McDaid
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|5-2
|6,250
|5
|Quantum Force
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|9-2
|6,250
|6
|Lil' Chieftain
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Quentin B. Miller
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Katla
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|2
|Dorita's Wild Cat
|Martin Garcia
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|3
|Miss Johnnie
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|7-2
|4
|Nikkileaks
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|5
|Muchomoneybaby
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Ricardo Zamora
|20-1
|6
|Navy Queen
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Russell G. Childs
|9-2
|7
|Bella Renella
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Rafael DeLeon
|3-1
|8
|Jodie Faster
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Monceros
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Robert J. Lucas
|10-1
|14,000
|2
|Golden Image
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Daniel Dunham
|6-1
|14,000
|3
|Shake N Fries
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|9-5
|16,000
|4
|According to Buddy
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-5
|16,000
|5
|Breakers Isle
|Jose Dominguez
|124
|Robert J. Lucas
|10-1
|16,000
|6
|Bea's Boy
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|16,000
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Empress of Lov
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Edward R. Freeman
|2-1
|2
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|5-2
|3
|Cioppino Pasadino
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|5-2
|4
|Wicked Sunset
|Erick Garcia
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|5
|Just Be Held
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|6
|Ana Lisa
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ca Dreamer
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Fuega
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Coilette
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jorge Periban
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Rattle
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Champagne Honey
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|14,000
|6
|Tengs Rhythm
|Evin Roman
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|7-2
|16,000