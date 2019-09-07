U.S. Open: Serena Williams upset by Bianca Andreescu

For the second year in a row at the U.S. Open and the fourth time since she returned to competition following the birth of her daughter, Serena Williams fell short of tying Margaret Court’s record of 24 career Grand Slam tournament singles titles.

Williams, who will be 38 in a few weeks and is running out of time to match that record, mounted a late push that thrilled the crowd and pushed Bianca Andreescu to the limit before the Canadian teenager prevailed 6-3, 7-5, to win her first Grand Slam title.

Williams fell behind 5-1 in the second set and faced a championship point but found the strength to make one last frenzied rush and won the next four games. Andreescu, showing signs of strain for the first time in the match, committed a number of errors before she held for 6-5. Williams saved a championship point with an ace but Andreescu hit a forehand winner to put the match away.

Andreescu, 19, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam tournament singles title. Andreescu hadn’t yet been born when Compton-raised Williams won her first U.S. Open in 1999.

“I was just fighting at that point, trying to stay out there a little bit longer. Bianca played an unbelievable match. I’m so proud and happy for you,” she added, turning toward Andreescu. “It was incredible tennis and if anyone can win this tournament outside of Venus [her sister], I’m happy it’s Bianca.”

Andreescu will receive a check for $3.8 million. Williams will earn $1.9 million. Williams’ supporters included the Duchess of Sussex — formerly Meghan Markle of Southern California.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry,” Andreescu said to the crowd. “I’m beyond grateful and truly blessed. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.”

Unlike last year, when Williams lost to Naomi Osaka amid the tumult that resulted when Williams engaged in a verbal tirade against the chair umpire, the match was uneventful. Williams played better this year than she did a year ago against Osaka, having been merely six months into her post-pregnancy comeback at that point, but Andreescu was precise and powerful and simply too effective all over the court for Williams on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams has not won a set in the four Grand Slam tournament finals she has played since she moved within one of equaling Court’s record.

Andreescu, who lives in the northern Toronto suburb of Thornhill, is 8-0 against top-10 players this season. Williams was seeded No. 8 here and Andreescu was No. 15. The two had faced each other only once before; on that occasion, Williams retired during the first set of their final at a tournament in Toronto last month.

Andreescu immediately sent notice that she wasn’t intimidated by her opponent or by the situation. She broke Williams’ serve in the first game of the first set, helped when Williams double faulted twice.

Each held serve easily in the next five games. The seventh game was a battle. With Williams serving, Andreescu gained five break points, each leading the heavily pro-Williams crowd to shout encouragement toward Williams. Finally, after the game went to deuce five times, Andreescu hit a backhand into the net to give Williams the advantage before she won the next point with a forehand, cutting Andreescu’s lead to 4-3.

Any thought that Andreescu might have been discouraged after failing to convert five break points was dispelled when she opened the next game with an ace and then held serve for a 5-3 lead. She won the set on her first opportunity, when Williams double faulted.

Andreescu held to open the second set and broke Williams’ serve for a 2-0 lead. Williams battled back in the next game and gained four break points before she could put the game away and cut Andreescu’s lead to 2-1. Andreescu, as she had done throughout the match, responded swiftly and decisively to break back for 3-1. She then held for 4-1, and Williams’ face took on a distinctly worried expression. The crowd was subdued as Andreescu broke for a 5-1 lead, sensing that Williams’ shot at history was gone, at least for this day.

Williams still had something left but not quite enough to overcome Andreescu’s versatile and powerful game.

At the end, the two women embraced at the net. Andreescu then climbed into the stands to embrace her parents, Maria and Nicu, who immigrated from Romania to Canada in the 1990s.