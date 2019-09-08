Cubs’ Addison Russell hit in head by pitch, leaves game

The Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee during the third inning after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.

Russell’s helmet flew off as the ball hit near his left cheek and the Cubs’ shortstop fell to the ground.

Manager Joe Maddon and assistant athletic trainer Nick Frangella rushed to the plate, and Russell initially stayed in the game. Russell stole second base on the first pitch to David Bote and scored when Bote singled and right fielder Christian Yelich threw 20 feet to the first base side of the plate for an error.

Russell was replaced in the bottom half when Ian Happ entered to play third base and Bote moved from third to shortstop.

Etc.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki has undergone an MRI on his right elbow and says he still feels tingling in his arm. He was injured on a throw Saturday to second base. Washington isn’t sure how much time he will miss. Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract. He is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in his second stint with the Nationals. Washington selected the contract of catcher Tres Barrera from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. …

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand. Manager Gabe Kapler said he hoped Harper could pinch-hit against the New York Mets if needed in the series finale. Harper could start Monday night at home against Atlanta. Harper hasn’t played since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night. X-rays were negative. The Phillies began the day three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.