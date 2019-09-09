Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Ben Roethlisberger sums up everyone’s feelings about Antonio Brown with one word

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had more pressing issues to deal with Sunday night than the latest news involving former teammate Antonio Brown.
(Kathryn Riley / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2019
9:54 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke for us all when he responded to a question about Antonio Brown on Sunday night.

Following a 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Roethlisberger was asked for his thoughts on his former teammate joining the organization that just embarrassed the Steelers on national TV.

“Whatever,” Roethlisberger said.

With that one word, Roethlisberger summed up everything that needed to be said about Brown at that particular moment:

— That the super-talented, yet mind-blowingly frustrating receiver is no longer the Steelers’ problem, after they traded him to Oakland during the offseason and he forced his release from the Raiders and signed with the Super Bowl champs as the season was getting underway;

— That the Steelers’ have an infinite number of more pressing issues to deal with after opening the season with such a lackluster performance, like how the young receivers who were supposed to take Brown’s place can’t seem to hold on to the ball;

— That everyone, with the possible exception of the fans in Foxborough, is sick of talking about Brown.

To that last point, Steelers linebacker Ramon Foster had a similar (if slightly lengthier) response to a similar question regarding Brown.

“Please don’t ever ask me about him again,” Foster said. “I ask that respectfully.”

Amen, guys. Amen.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
