Antonio Brown denies new allegation of sexual misconduct

Antonio Brown appeared naked, using a hand cloth to cover his genitals, in front of a female artist he had hired to paint a mural of him inside his Pittsburgh-area home, according to an article published Monday by Sports Illustrated.

The artist told the magazine that after she did not respond to that and other apparent advances by the Pro Bowl receiver, now with the New England Patriots, she was “ghosted” by Brown and never permitted to finish work on the mural.

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the artist said. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

The artist said she “just kept my cool and kept painting.”

“After that, it all ended abruptly.”

The artist told Sports Illustrated she was not taking legal action against Brown, who denied the allegations Monday through his lawyer.

“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities,” attorney Darren Heitner tweeted. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

Last week, Brown was accused of rape and two other instances of sexual assault in a civil suit filed by his former personal trainer. The NFL is investigating the matter and is expected to interview the accuser, Britney Taylor, this week. Brown has denied the allegations.

The allegation involving Brown and the artist was part of a lengthy article that sets out to illustrate “a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior” by the athlete.