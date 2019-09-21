Racing! Math Wizard surprises in the Penn Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we talk about what we saw (or didn’t see) on television.
The Pennsylvania Derby was supposed to be one of the best races of the fall. There was disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security and Preakness winner War of Will and last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Eclipse Award winner Game Winner.
Well, Maximum Security and Game Winner weren’t ready physically and pulled out. Bob Baffert, Game Winner’s trainer, decided to send out Improbable, who always ran well unless he has trouble in the gate. Improbable went off as the favorite.
You can probably guess where this is going as Improbable acted up in the gate at Parx and his chance in the $1 million race was over. Improbable finished fourth in the six-horse race won by longshot Math Wizard, who rallied in the stretch to win by a neck over Mr. Money, who was a half-length ahead of War of Will.
Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12.00 and $4.80.
“I don’t know why he does it,” Baffert said. “He doesn’t do it in California. [Jockey] Mike [Smith] said he was really good and then heard a noise and it set him off. It’s just bad luck. It is very frustrating when you go that far and he pulls that stuff. He had been doing really well. He still ran pretty well.”
The winning trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. was overcome at winning the race.
“I’ve got to retire now,” Joseph said. “I feel blessed. I’m at a loss for words. [Co-owner] John [Fanelli], he made a gutsy call. A lot of the credit goes to him. You’ve got to take chances in life. If you’re going to get anywhere you’ve got to take chances.”
“We’ve got the horse going the right way. A lot of people think we improved the horse a lot. We got him at the right time. The guy before (Paul Kopaj), he actually improved him a lot, too, but we just got him at the right time. It’s unfortunate for him, but a blessing for us. We’re just thankful.”
Irad Ortiz, Jr. was the winning jockey.
Layden: Voice of reason
NBC’s telecast of the Pennsylvania Derby addressed the Justify issue by bringing in veteran journalist Tim Layden to discuss it with Nick Luck. I’ll state up front that Tim and I are friends, so I might be prejudiced. We’ve spent a lot of time on the backstretch waiting for trainers to come out and talk to us. Most of Tim’s career has been at Sports Illustrated and Newsday before that. He recently left SI to work fulltime for NBC.
Luck did his best to bait Layden into saying this was a massive controversy but Layden stuck with the facts. He pointed out:
--Justify wasn’t the only positive, there were six others.
--Scopolamine is not a performance-enhancing drug.
--He explained why Justify had such a high level in his system.
--While bringing up the slow process of the California Horse Racing Board, it fit with how it has done things in the past.
Now, these were all factors brought out in our coverage in the Los Angeles Times after the New York Times first broke the story. Now, it’s unclear how many of these factors were kept from the New York Times but in the subsequent days it was good to see that a journalist as respected as Layden brought up many of the same conclusions that we did.
TVG disses Los Alamitos
Yes, there was a lot of good racing on Saturday but when I set my DVR to record a show listed as “Trackside Live! Los Alamitos,” I expect to get Los Alamitos. So, when I start watching there is no Los Alamitos, it has been relegated to TVG2, which I don’t get on DirecTV.
Now I know how a sport must feel when it gets sent to NBCSN. The blackout lasted only for the first four races. (It should have been three, but a late scratch in the third threw everything off again.) But, in the four years I’ve been reporting on horse racing, this is the first time I can remember a Southern California track not being on the big-boy channel.
OK, let me take off the SoCal homer hat for a minute. I don’t really blame TVG because the racing at Los Al is not the top-shelf tequila of racing. If you could do a stakes race from elsewhere or a $15k from Los Alamitos what would you do?
There are real consequences. It has a direct effect on Los Al’s mutuel handle if bettors can’t see it on the big network. And, as everyone knows, handle drives revenue.
I guess my big takeaway on this is first, DirecTV, why don’t you add TVG2? You’ve got a lot of crap on there with no value so throw the dog a bone. (Wait, even dogs have their own channel.) Second, TVG, make sure you give DirecTV a price point they can live with. (Frankly, I’m guessing TVG would give it to them for nothing. I’m sure I’ll have that answer soon.) And third, don’t advertise Los Alamitos if you aren’t going to show it.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
The feature race on Saturday was the $75,000 Capote Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs. Raging Whiskey led from the start and won by a dominating eight lengths. Raging Whiskey paid $8.60, $3.40 and $4.00. Dapper was second followed by Georgian Road, Tap Back, Prince Magician, Side Street Dave and Hydrogen.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Doug O’Neill (winning training): “The plan was just to run back to his form prior to his last two. [Jockey] Rafael [Bejarano] has been coming to work him and he’s been doing really well in the morning. He was so excited when he came into the paddock with Raging Whiskey’s post and how he’d been doing in the morning. Raging Whiskey really mirrored the enthusiasm Rafael showed and ran huge [Saturday]. We took off the blinkers when we stretched him out (a fifth-place in the one-mile Del Mar Juvenile) hoping it would settle him, but instead it made him real nervous and anxious. He’s definitely better with the blinkers on and I think going one turn.’’
Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “Doug told me to put him right in the race. He was strong all the way. He was lugging in a little in the stretch and I corrected him.’’
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a card like this as it’s closing day of the L.A. County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. There are 10 races. OK. Eight of them have a claiming component to them. Got it. There is no race shorter than five furlongs. Nothing unusual there. There is no race longer than six furlongs. Wait. Every race is between five and six furlongs? Yup. In fact, six of them are 5 ½ furlongs. Like I said, never seen a card like that recently in Southern California.
On the feature, which is the only six-furlong race on the card. It’s an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 and up. And the two favorites are the only horses that have a tag on them. G Q Covergirl, at 3-1, is the fave for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Jorge Velez. This lightly raced 6-year-old mare is four-for-14 lifetime. She hasn’t won since May 18 of last year and ran second and third in her last two races, claimers at Del Mar.
Uno Trouble Maker is the second favorite at 7-2 for Bill Spawr and Tiago Pereira. She’s got a different career trajectory having spent a career mostly running in claimers and now moving up to the allowance races. She is six-for-15 lifetime and won her first four races this year.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 8, 7, 9, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 7, 9, 10 (1 ae).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (3): $100,000 Selima Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Sharing (3-1)
Parx (5): $100,000 Alphabet Soup Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Pumpkin Rumble ($4.40)
Laurel (5): $200,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Irish Mias ($8.00)
Parx (6): $100,000 Plum Pretty Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Trace of Grace ($9.40)
Laurel (6): $150,000 Bald Eagle Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: He’s No Lemon ($4.80)
Parx (7): $150,000 Turf Amazon Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Rocky Policy ($10.40)
Laurel (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Caribou Club ($9.00)
Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Killybegs Captain ($7.80)
Parx (8): $150,000 Parx Dirt Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Coal Front ($3.40)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Owlette ($4.10)
Laurel (9): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Dubini ($10.60)
Parx (9): Grade 2 $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: King Jack ($4.80)
Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Significant Form ($4.60)
Laurel (10): $100,000 Sensible Lady Turf Dash, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Goldwood ($4.60)
Parx (10): Grade 1 $1 million Cotillion Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Street Band ($17.40)
Hastings (2): $100,000 Sadie Diamond Futurity, BC-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Infinite Patience ($2.10)
Churchill (10): $125,000 Dogwood Stakes, 3-fillies years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe ($2.40)
Laurel (11): $100,000 Weathervane Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Meadow Dance ($5.80)
Woodbine (9): $100,000 Sweet Briar Too Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($10.00)
Parx (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Math Wizard ($64.20)
Belmont (10): Grade 2 $300,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Pat On the Back ($9.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:04 Belmont (3): Grade 2 $250,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (1-5)
11:15 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Meyer (8-5)
1:10 Belmont (7): $125,000 Ashley T. Cole Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Dynamax Prime (7-5)
1:54 Albuquerque (4): $120,000 New Mexico State Fair Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Attilianno (5-2)
2:04 Woodbine (8): $125,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Bold Script (2-1)
2:14 Belmont (9): $125,000 John Hettinger Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Favorite: Fifty Five (6-5)
4:20 Hastings (6): $100,000 Jack Diamond Futurity, BC-bred 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Capilano Canyon (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE TEN: No. 4 Pivo (12-1)
The last race of the Summer Meet at Los Alamitos so I am looking at a fresh face in this race filled with mediocre horses. Pivo is a debuter for trainer Doug O’Neill who has a 21% maiden claiming win rate. He legs up jockey Evin Roman who has won 29% for him recently. We see a sharp work for this race. His sire has seven winners from 56 horses and dam has one winner from two. 12-1 is great value. Thanks for reading during the short Los Alamitos meet. I have a closing day special for all readers--the entire Fall Santa Anita meet including the Breeders Cup Weekend for only $120, 50% off.
Saturday’s result: Well I was right betting against the odds on Baffert horse but River Finn, the “other” Baffert, had issues in the gate and ran last.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 4 BF Farmhand (9-2)
He has a ton of ability but his lack of gate speed tends to give rivals a head start during many of his races. In his return off the long 265-night layoff, the gelding broke slow and was crossed by quicker rivals to lose multiple lengths and any semblance of a chance to light the board. Yet, after that tough getaway, BF Farmhand still finished strongly under a hold after angling inside to finding a clearance. If — and it is a big if — he is able to get a clean start, he would be a big late threat in this event and reward his backers at a nice price.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 21.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.81 45.00 57.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|3
|2
|3–3
|3–4
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Roman
|2.90
|6
|Missmachupicchu
|115
|6
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|Velez
|1.90
|4
|Heart's Passion
|124
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Figueroa
|3.80
|5
|Heart of the Nile
|117
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.40
|2
|Don't Pass
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|3–2½
|5–4
|Rojas Fernandez
|9.30
|1
|At the Margin
|120
|1
|5
|4–2
|4–1
|6
|6
|Orduna-Rojas
|10.70
|3
|COALINGA HILLS
|7.80
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|MISSMACHUPICCHU
|4.00
|2.40
|4
|HEART'S PASSION
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$15.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-5)
|$7.57
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$40.10
Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.m.6 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Hicker, George and Button Stable. Mutuel Pool $50,375 Exacta Pool $22,526 Superfecta Pool $13,405 Trifecta Pool $17,100. Scratched–none.
COALINGA HILLS tracked leaders while three wide into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, steadily closed gap on leader, reached the front passing sixteenth pole and edged away. MISSMACHUPICCHU had good early speed while outside a rival, set pace while three wide to the stretch, was overtaken a sixteenth out but safely held second. HEART'S PASSION was slow into stride, angled in some, chased three then two wide to the stretch and won battle inside foe for third. HEART OF THE NILE settled outside, chased three wide early, drifted out further exiting the turn, remained well off the rail and did not threaten. DON'T PASS forced the pace inside runner-up into and around the turn while slightly off the fence, lost contact in upper stretch and faded in the final furlong. AT THE MARGIN was fractious in the gate, chased from the inside throughout and lacked any late response.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.71 44.90 56.63 1:03.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|So Gucci
|120
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–2½
|1–7
|Bejarano
|2.20
|1
|Marrazano
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–½
|Pena
|2.60
|5
|Leading Indicator
|120
|5
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Espinoza
|6.90
|3
|Vegas Strong Baby
|120
|3
|5
|6
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–3½
|Pereira
|8.60
|2
|Dunbow Road
|120
|2
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|Talamo
|8.30
|6
|Flying to the Line
|115
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|2.50
|4
|SO GUCCI
|6.40
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|MARRAZANO
|3.60
|3.00
|5
|LEADING INDICATOR
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$32.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-3)
|$23.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$58.90
Winner–So Gucci B.f.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Tale Untold, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Two Stamp Stables (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Bambauer, Sheila, Besecker, Joseph E. and King, James S.. Mutuel Pool $52,965 Daily Double Pool $18,454 Exacta Pool $30,696 Superfecta Pool $14,144 Trifecta Pool $20,620. Scratched–none.
SO GUCCI dueled for the lead outside a rival into and around the turn, inched away from that foe in midstretch, drifted out some in the final furlong but was well clear. MARRAZANO was sent along early, dueled inside the winner into and around the turn, could not match that foe in the lane but held the place. LEADING INDICATOR stalked three deep into and around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, lacked the needed rally but held third. VEGAS STRONG BABY stalked between horses into and around the turn, came into the lane between foes and weakened. DUNBOW ROAD stalked on the inside around the turn, remained inside in the lane and did not rally. FLYING TO THE LINE hopped at the start and was off slowly, chased four deep on the turn, came into the lane four wide and did not threaten.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.77 45.32 57.48 1:09.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Busy Paynter
|120
|2
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–7
|Pereira
|1.90
|3
|Bellazano
|120
|3
|3
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–3
|2–4¼
|Gutierrez
|11.40
|8
|Sassy Kitty
|113
|8
|5
|3–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.70
|6
|Goddess Aphrodite
|120
|6
|6
|6–2
|5–2½
|4–1
|4–5
|Figueroa
|9.70
|1
|Colonel Power
|119
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–2½
|5–3½
|5–¾
|Velez
|1.70
|4
|Flying Flirt
|120
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7–2
|6–1½
|Payeras
|97.70
|5
|Sidepocket Charger
|124
|5
|4
|5–hd
|6–4
|6–1
|7–5
|Mn Garcia
|9.50
|7
|Redhotnreadytowed
|120
|7
|7
|7–2½
|7–1
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|76.50
|2
|BUSY PAYNTER
|5.80
|4.20
|2.80
|3
|BELLAZANO
|9.40
|4.80
|8
|SASSY KITTY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$24.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$19.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-8-6)
|$30.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-8)
|$77.90
Winner–Busy Paynter B.f.3 by Paynter out of Busy Mis, by Miswaki. Bred by Robert L. Losey, Paul McGinty & WinStarFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), Crawford, Robert J., Faurot, Rod, Graham, Gary and Koriner. Mutuel Pool $75,677 Daily Double Pool $8,954 Exacta Pool $47,700 Superfecta Pool $29,511 Trifecta Pool $32,955. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $59.40. Pick Three Pool $22,259.
BUSY PAYNTER pressed outside the pacesetter into and on the turn, gained advantage later on the bend then steadily drew away under mild hand pressure. BELLAZANO tracked dueling pair while bit off the fence, continued on same path into the stretch, shifted out past quarter pole and proved clearly second best. SASSY KITTY chased from the outside early then three wide on the turn, remained well off the rail and edged away late for minor award. GODDESS APHRODITE chased outside a rival early, remained four wide around the bend and into the stretch and failed to make any serious late impact. COLONEL POWER sped to short lead early inside winner, relinquished command on the turn and gave way steadily through the stretch. FLYING FLIRT hesitated and broke inward to be off behind the field, lagged back off the rail then five wide around the turn and never menaced. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER between rivals early, was in bit tight nearing half-mile marker, taken to the rail, remained inside thereafter and did not rally. REDHOTNREADYTOWED chased from the outside, remained four wide around the turn and into the lane while never threatening.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.83 45.56 58.45 1:05.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Miss Maybell
|122
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–hd
|Pena
|4.70
|3
|Blackandslvrattack
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|1.50
|6
|Spanish Channel
|120
|5
|2
|5–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Payeras
|21.00
|4
|Stick Up
|120
|3
|4
|4–½
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1½
|Mn Garcia
|6.20
|1
|Love Not War
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–2½
|5–7
|Gryder
|20.50
|7
|The Last Ruler
|124
|6
|5
|3–2
|3–1½
|6
|6
|Talamo
|1.40
|5
|MISS MAYBELL
|11.40
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|BLACKANDSLVRATTACK
|3.40
|3.20
|6
|SPANISH CHANNEL
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$44.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$17.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-4)
|$28.53
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-6)
|$118.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-2)
|$6.00
Winner–Miss Maybell Dbb.f.3 by Tizway out of Ballpark Frankie, by Forest Danger. Bred by Joseph Duffel (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Rick Sackett. Mutuel Pool $92,045 Daily Double Pool $9,402 Exacta Pool $42,257 Superfecta Pool $18,005 Trifecta Pool $25,472. Scratched–Rolinga.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $75.90. Pick Three Pool $9,187. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-2-2) paid $11.50.
MISS MAYBELL forced the issue from between rivals into and on the turn, continued outside runner-up into the lane, dropped back slightly to mid-stretch then battled back under right hand urging and wore down same rival in the final strides. BLACKANDSLVRATTACK set pressured pace from the inside, inched away in upper stretch, dug in under strong asking but could not stave off the winner in the final yards. SPANISH CHANNEL chased outside early then three wide around the turn, drifted five wide exiting the bend, came in slightly in the drive and gained the show. STICK UP chased while slightly off the rail, shifted to the rail in upper stretch and was out finished for third. LOVE NOT WAR broke in bit in a slow start, chased inside then along the rail, angled out leaving the turn and failed to menace. THE LAST RULER attended the pace from the pace then three abreast into the turn, came out further entering the stretch, dropped in passing quarter marker and retreated through the lane.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 24.56 48.47 1:13.32 1:25.88 1:38.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Bunny Yogurt
|121
|5
|7
|3–½
|4–1
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Franco
|9.00
|4
|Magnificent Q T
|121
|4
|2
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–hd
|Espinoza
|2.50
|7
|Tequila Sunrise
|121
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Gryder
|1.10
|6
|Reinahermosa
|122
|6
|3
|6–1
|6–2½
|5–1
|3–1½
|4–2½
|Pena
|32.40
|1
|Sweet Connie Girl
|121
|1
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–1½
|Fuentes
|4.60
|2
|Greater Glory
|121
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–3
|Payeras
|39.90
|3
|Shanghai Barbie
|117
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Mn Garcia
|6.40
|5
|BUNNY YOGURT
|20.00
|6.00
|3.60
|4
|MAGNIFICENT Q T
|3.60
|2.20
|7
|TEQUILA SUNRISE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$92.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$36.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-6)
|$57.12
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-7)
|$102.10
Winner–Bunny Yogurt B.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of Scherzi, by Brahms. Bred by John R. Penn (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Terry C. Lovingier. Mutuel Pool $78,026 Daily Double Pool $9,260 Exacta Pool $34,564 Superfecta Pool $25,254 Trifecta Pool $28,413. Claimed–Magnificent Q T by Calara Farms, Ho, Jeff, R3 Racing and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $283.30. Pick Three Pool $16,180. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $40.40. $1 Pick Four (4-2-5-5) 4 correct paid $1,857.00. Pick Four Pool $49,534. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-2-5-5) 5 correct paid $5,264.55. Pick Five Pool $177,579.
BUNNY YOGURT tracked pace while between foes or three wide to the second turn, moved up bid outside on that bend, came four wide into the lane, collared leader approaching eighth pole and dug in determinedly late to hold. MAGNIFICENT Q T between rivals then chased outside a rival into backstretch, continued three wide to the stretch, angled in nearing mid-stretch, rallied strongly and was along for the place. TEQUILA SUNRISE three wide early, forced the pace outside leader to second bend, reached the front passing three-eighths marker, inched away three wide into the lane, was overtaken in mid-stretch then lost the place late. REINAHERMOSA four deep early then chased outside a rival, continued four wide entering the stretch, shifted out further in upper stretch and went willingly to the wire. SWEET CONNIE GIRL stalked from along the rail, remained inside, came off the fence leaving the last turn and lacked needed late punch. GREATER GLORY chased two or three wide to the last bend, swung out six wide into the stretch and was no serious late threat. SHANGHAI BARBIE stepped to the front into first turn, controlled the pace from the inside, relinquished control early on the last turn and had little left for the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.36 44.43 56.66 1:09.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Conquest Cobra
|124
|6
|5
|5–2½
|4–1½
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|5.10
|4
|Royal Seeker
|124
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4–2
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|10.60
|2
|Fast Cotton
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|3–4
|Fuentes
|3.70
|1
|Puriano
|124
|1
|3
|4–2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–4
|Talamo
|2.70
|6
|Tough But Nice
|117
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|5–3
|5–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.70
|3
|Miracle March
|119
|3
|4
|2–1
|5–1
|6
|6
|Velez
|3.80
|7
|CONQUEST COBRA
|12.20
|6.40
|3.60
|4
|ROYAL SEEKER
|7.20
|4.00
|2
|FAST COTTON
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$139.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$40.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-1)
|$32.06
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-2)
|$143.20
Winner–Conquest Cobra B.g.7 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Stateliness, by Silver Deputy. Bred by McKathan Bros. (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $123,452 Daily Double Pool $10,988 Exacta Pool $58,821 Superfecta Pool $31,791 Trifecta Pool $41,209. Claimed–Fast Cotton by Ho, Jeff, Margolis, Gary and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Captain N. Barron.
$1 Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $447.30. Pick Three Pool $22,515.
CONQUEST COBRA chased on the outside on the backstretch and three wide on the turn, came into the stretch four wide, took a short lead three wide at the furlong marker and held. ROYAL SEEKER chased off the rail on the backstretch, came into the stretch four wide, rallied through the lane and was up for the place. FAST COTTON dueled inside rivals on the backstretch and turn, raced between horses at the furlong marker, weakened but held third. PURIANO stalked a bit off the rail, saved ground around the turn and weakened along the inside in the lane. TOUGH BUT NICE stalked three deep on the backstretch, dueled outside a rival on the turn, came into the lane three wide and weakened through the stretch. MIRACLE MARCH dueled outside a rival on the backstretch, fell back between foes on the turn and gave way in the lane.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.56 44.79 56.94 1:03.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Howbeit
|122
|7
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–3
|Fuentes
|10.40
|1
|Ragtime Blues
|122
|1
|5
|4–3
|4–3½
|4–4
|2–¾
|Talamo
|0.70
|7
|Octopus
|117
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|3–2½
|Velez
|4.40
|2
|Uncaptured Hero
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Gryder
|14.80
|5
|Temple Bar
|122
|5
|2
|5–2½
|5–4
|5–4
|5–2½
|Figueroa
|12.30
|4
|River Finn
|115
|4
|6
|6–5
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.90
|3
|Hav Plenty
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Payeras
|72.20
|8
|HOWBEIT
|22.80
|6.80
|3.20
|1
|RAGTIME BLUES
|2.80
|2.10
|7
|OCTOPUS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$87.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-2)
|$42.41
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-1-7)
|$100.00
Winner–Howbeit B.c.2 by Secret Circle out of Emerlaude, by El Corredor. Bred by University of Kentucky (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $112,595 Daily Double Pool $14,985 Exacta Pool $66,177 Superfecta Pool $44,194 Trifecta Pool $49,013. Scratched–Dean Martini, Lookin for Revenge.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-8) paid $670.40. Pick Three Pool $19,442.
HOWBEIT prompted the early pace from the outside, continued three wide into the stretch, bid three abreast passing three-sixteenths pole, gained advantage then powered away under steady handling. RAGTIME BLUES tracked leaders while slightly off the fence, swung out four wide departing the turn, rallied from the far outside and was along late for second. OCTOPUS forced the early issue from between rivals, challenged between same foes passing quarter marker, battled inside winner, came in slightly past eighth pole, lost contact with winner then lost the place. UNCAPTURED HERO flashed keen early foot along the rail, set pressured pace on the turn and into the lane, battled inside past mid-stretch, in bit tight along the rail past eighth pole and gave ground late. TEMPLE BAR chased from off the rail, continued three wide to the stretch and lacked needed response. RIVER FINN reserved while three wide, came out further leaving the turn and was also no late threat. HAV PLENTY broke inward and bit slow, trailed from the inside, saved ground throughout but to no avail.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Capote Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 21.55 44.56 1:08.96 1:15.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Raging Whiskey
|122
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–8
|Bejarano
|3.30
|6
|Dapper
|122
|6
|5
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–2½
|2–4¼
|Franco
|5.90
|4
|Georgian Road
|120
|4
|6
|6–2
|6–3
|4–1½
|3–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|26.80
|3
|Tap Back
|122
|3
|3
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–½
|Fuentes
|5.20
|5
|Prince Magician
|118
|5
|4
|5–3½
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Flores
|31.50
|1
|Side Street Dave
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–5
|Payeras
|64.20
|2
|Hydrogen
|118
|2
|2
|2–½
|3–1
|6–1
|7
|Talamo
|0.70
|7
|RAGING WHISKEY
|8.60
|3.40
|4.00
|6
|DAPPER
|4.80
|3.40
|4
|GEORGIAN ROAD
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$167.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$20.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3)
|$71.89
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-6-4)
|$186.80
Winner–Raging Whiskey B.c.2 by Bourbon Courage out of Fullerene, by Quiet American. Bred by Finn's Nickel, LLC and Anchor & HopeFarm Inc. (MD). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Pappas Horse Racing, Corp and Bartlett, Charles. Mutuel Pool $139,329 Daily Double Pool $22,168 Exacta Pool $67,995 Superfecta Pool $49,928 Trifecta Pool $53,542. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-8-7) paid $259.30. Pick Three Pool $35,284.
RAGING WHISKEY quickly sped to the lead while angling in some, dictated pace while three then two wide into the stretch, padded cushion in upper stretch, lugged inward through the drive, was straightened under left handed urging and scored decisively. DAPPER chased from off the rail then outside a rival, continued three or four wide into the stretch, remained well off the rail and pulled away from others to clearly prove next best. GEORGIAN ROAD was bumped from both sides leaving the gate, settled off the rail, chased four wide most of the way to the stretch and was along for a minor award. TAP BACK was lightly bumped at the start, also raced outside rival then two or three wide to the stretch and weakened late from the inside. PRINCE MAGICIAN broke in slightly and lightly bumped inside rival, chased three wide to the turn, remained off the fence and lacked any late response. SIDE STREET DAVE reserved while taken off the rail early, chased three wide, swung out five wide leaving the turn and never reached contention. HYDROGEN forced the early pace from the inside, remained prominent to the stretch then gave way steadily inside.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.02 45.30 57.20 1:03.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Absolute Weapon
|122
|9
|5
|4–1
|3–½
|1–2½
|1–6
|Mn Garcia
|0.80
|7
|Baltimore Beecho
|122
|7
|4
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|11.00
|4
|Stay Legendary
|122
|4
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–3
|3–nk
|Johnson
|115.80
|2
|Istain Man
|122
|2
|7
|5–2
|4–1
|3–1
|4–3½
|Pena
|11.90
|3
|Never Think Twice
|122
|3
|8
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–1½
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|2.50
|1
|Danny Aho
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|5–2½
|6–½
|6–½
|Roman
|6.80
|8
|Capital Reef
|115
|8
|1
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|23.20
|6
|Warren's Van Gogh
|122
|6
|6
|8–8
|8–12
|8–20
|8–29
|Figueroa
|53.60
|5
|Jasmine Sky
|117
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Velez
|53.80
|10
|ABSOLUTE WEAPON
|3.60
|2.60
|2.80
|7
|BALTIMORE BEECHO
|6.20
|4.20
|4
|STAY LEGENDARY
|12.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-7)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-4-2)
|$288.23
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-7-4)
|$411.90
Winner–Absolute Weapon B.r.2 by Oxbow out of Right Decision, by Bernardini. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $135,112 Daily Double Pool $19,413 Exacta Pool $71,377 Superfecta Pool $69,023 Trifecta Pool $63,238. Scratched–Mountain View.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-10) paid $136.10. Pick Three Pool $23,380.
ABSOLUTE WEAPON forced the early issue from the outside, moved up and challenged four deep entering the stretch, gained advantage in upper stretch then powered away while coming in slightly. BALTIMORE BEECHO dueled three deep into the bend, between rivals on the turn and on same path into the stretch, battled inside winner in upper stretch, could not go with that foe but gained the place. STAY LEGENDARY dueled between foes then inside rivals around the turn and into the stretch, continued prominently through the drive inside and was up late for minor award. ISTAIN MAN was bumped from both sides at the start, rushed up inside, engaged rivals while two wide and between foes on the turn and into the lane, battled between past three-sixteenths marker then weakened some and lost placing late. NEVER THINK TWICE bumped at the break, stalked while bit off the fence, swung five wide leaving the turn and did not threaten. DANNY AHO also was bumped leaving the gate, showed brief early foot inside, dropped back on the turn, came out and did not rally. CAPITAL REEF chased four wide early, came five wide into the stretch, continued on far outside in the stretch and did not rally. WARREN'S VAN GOGH reserved off the pace, angled inward, saved ground thereafter and failed to menace. JASMINE SKY dropped far back early and was outrun throughout.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.86 47.63 1:12.07 1:24.26 1:36.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Blue Skye Jade
|115
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Velez
|3.00
|10
|Fait Accompli
|120
|9
|6
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–5
|2–6
|Pereira
|1.80
|4
|Malibu Magic
|124
|4
|7
|7–1½
|7–½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–4
|Payeras
|15.30
|1
|Ivorian
|120
|1
|3
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–2
|5–hd
|4–2
|Gryder
|7.20
|8
|Dinesen
|120
|7
|10
|10
|9–2
|4–4
|4–2
|5–3½
|Mn Garcia
|4.50
|2
|Fort Dodge
|120
|2
|9
|8–hd
|5–hd
|9–4
|8–1
|6–1
|Espinoza
|75.70
|9
|Artcrilic
|120
|8
|4
|6–hd
|8–1
|7–½
|7–½
|7–2½
|Linares
|135.50
|11
|Lorelei's Warrior
|113
|10
|5
|5–1
|4–hd
|8–2
|9–6
|8–6
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.20
|3
|Suite Alonso
|118
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|6–2
|9–3½
|Roman
|8.90
|5
|Speak to the World
|122
|5
|8
|9–½
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sanchez
|96.70
|6
|BLUE SKYE JADE
|8.00
|3.60
|3.20
|10
|FAIT ACCOMPLI
|3.40
|3.20
|4
|MALIBU MAGIC
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-10)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-4-1)
|$41.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-4-1-8)
|$1,181.00
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-10-4)
|$88.70
Winner–Blue Skye Jade Ch.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Kiama, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Six-S Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $157,243 Daily Double Pool $44,115 Exacta Pool $88,990 Superfecta Pool $68,245 Super High Five Pool $7,481 Trifecta Pool $69,957. Scratched–Go Sammy Go, R B Eye.
$1 Pick Three (7-10-6) paid $36.50. Pick Three Pool $86,910. $1 Pick Four (8-7-9/10-6) 4 correct paid $539.50. Pick Four Pool $354,966. $2 Pick Six (5-7-8-7-9/10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $924.00. Pick Six Pool $36,973. Pick Six Carryover $19,406.
BLUE SKYE JADE forced the pace outside leader to second turn, gained lead entering the stretch, resisted when challenged in mid-stretch, came in and edged away late. FAIT ACCOMPLI stalked from the outside, continued four wide to the stretch, challenged outside winner nearing mid-stretch but was turned back. MALIBU MAGIC settled between rivals, saved ground to the stretch, split rivals and finished with interest for the show. IVORIAN close up early from the inside, angled out, was three wide on the last turn and passed tiring rivals in the lane. DINESEN unhurried from the outside, chased four then five wide into backstretch, angled over nearing second bend, secured the inside, moved up some but failed to sustain effort late. FORT DODGE chased from along the rail, dropped back some around the second turn, continued inside and still passed tiring rivals in the final furlong. ARTCRILIC three deep early then stalked from between foes, caught four wide around the last turn and lacked needed response. LORELEI'S WARRIOR settled outside, chased four or five wide to the last turn, remained outside and did not reach contention. SUITE ALONSO set pressured pace to the second turn, was overtaken leaving that bend and gave way readily. SPEAK TO THE WORLD reserved from off the rail, chased four or five wide and was never a late factor.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|1,571
|$555,340
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,880,753
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,864,433
|TOTAL
|1,571
|$6,300,526
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, September 22.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Just Be Held
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|2
|Bragging Rights
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|3-1
|3
|Time for Kisses
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|4
|Discrete Stevie B
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|5
|Lady Krishna
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|4-1
|6
|Empress of Lov
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Edward R. Freeman
|9-5
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Brewski
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Gracie's Girl
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|30,000
|3
|Don't Stop Lookin
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Golden Goddess
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|30,000
|5
|Lady Sunset
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|2-1
|30,000
|6
|Akuba
|Erick Garcia
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|30,000
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|30,000
|8
|Musically
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Anna Meah
|6-5
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Herunbridledpower
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Rosemary Trela
|2-1
|6,250
|2
|Scott's Best Beth
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Salvador Naranjo
|15-1
|6,250
|3
|Promnesia
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|6,250
|4
|Mama's Kid
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Sal Gonzalez
|5-2
|6,250
|5
|Magicalchic
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Sally Rivera
|15-1
|6,250
|6
|Blew by You
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Daniel Dunham
|6-1
|6,250
|7
|Luv Is All U Need
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|12-1
|6,250
|8
|Wicked Sunset
|Erick Garcia
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|6,250
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Just Hit Play
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|8,000
|2
|Boy Howdy
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|8,000
|3
|Desert General
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|8,000
|5
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|7-2
|8,000
|6
|Nap Lajoie
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|8,000
|7
|Kenny Benny
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|8-1
|8,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reign On
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|7-2
|6,250
|2
|Mi Bouchon
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|8-1
|6,250
|3
|Hesa Ranegade
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Marcia Stortz
|5-1
|6,250
|4
|Quantum Force
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|3-1
|6,250
|5
|Yodelers Way
|Erick Garcia
|124
|Oscar Heredia
|20-1
|6,250
|6
|Seattle Encounter
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|12-1
|6,250
|7
|Papa Caballero
|Felipe Martinez
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|12-1
|6,250
|8
|Steven Decatur
|Jose Dominguez
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|15-1
|6,250
|9
|All About Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|6,250
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hollywood Sky
|Minor Arana
|124
|Jorge Farias
|5-1
|8,000
|2
|Towards the Light
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Kelly Castaneda
|5-1
|7,000
|3
|Morton Glory
|Juan Sanchez
|120
|Salvador Naranjo
|20-1
|8,000
|4
|It's Just Bob
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|Shaymin
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|7,000
|6
|Lake Show
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|8,000
|7
|Satrapa
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|8,000
|8
|Prayer Warrior
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|4-1
|8,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Icouldonlyimagine
|Jose Dominguez
|124
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Contratto
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Champion Deputy
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Fortnite Dance
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Amped
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Go Sammy Go
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|20,000
|7
|White Russian
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Emotional Wreck
|Frank Johnson
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|30-1
|20,000
|9
|Royal Blue Grass
|Ramon Guce
|120
|Jose G. Hernandez, Sr.
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Lucky Wally
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Bachchan
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|2-1
|20,000
|12
|Bob Again
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|120
|Elena Andrade
|20-1
|20,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|G Q Covergirl
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|40,000
|2
|Donut Girl
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|3
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|7-2
|40,000
|4
|Reflect
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|5
|Tiz Toffee
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|9-2
|6
|Creative Instinct
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|7
|Rockin Ready
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Satchel Paige
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Conte Cavour
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|6-1
|3
|Jetovator
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|9-2
|4
|Goldie's Hills
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Sally Rivera
|5-1
|5
|Tizmywishcometrue
|Jose Dominguez
|120
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|6
|Spendaholic
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|7
|Claim of Passion
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|8
|Ziyanair
|Donnie Meche
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|9
|Tiger Strike
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tengas Masterpiece
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|45,000
|2
|Hot Socks
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|50,000
|3
|Hapi Hapi
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|Pivo
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|50,000
|5
|You'reright Again
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Seesawsam
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|45,000
|7
|Coastline Sermon
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|Isla's Toy
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|50,000
|9
|Govenor Cinch
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|50,000
|10
|Mobjack
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|El Chapin
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Sally Rivera
|20-1
|50,000