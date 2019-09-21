Racing! Math Wizard surprises in the Penn Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we talk about what we saw (or didn’t see) on television.

The Pennsylvania Derby was supposed to be one of the best races of the fall. There was disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security and Preakness winner War of Will and last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Eclipse Award winner Game Winner.

Well, Maximum Security and Game Winner weren’t ready physically and pulled out. Bob Baffert, Game Winner’s trainer, decided to send out Improbable, who always ran well unless he has trouble in the gate. Improbable went off as the favorite.

You can probably guess where this is going as Improbable acted up in the gate at Parx and his chance in the $1 million race was over. Improbable finished fourth in the six-horse race won by longshot Math Wizard, who rallied in the stretch to win by a neck over Mr. Money, who was a half-length ahead of War of Will.

Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12.00 and $4.80.

“I don’t know why he does it,” Baffert said. “He doesn’t do it in California. [Jockey] Mike [Smith] said he was really good and then heard a noise and it set him off. It’s just bad luck. It is very frustrating when you go that far and he pulls that stuff. He had been doing really well. He still ran pretty well.”

The winning trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. was overcome at winning the race.

“I’ve got to retire now,” Joseph said. “I feel blessed. I’m at a loss for words. [Co-owner] John [Fanelli], he made a gutsy call. A lot of the credit goes to him. You’ve got to take chances in life. If you’re going to get anywhere you’ve got to take chances.”

“We’ve got the horse going the right way. A lot of people think we improved the horse a lot. We got him at the right time. The guy before (Paul Kopaj), he actually improved him a lot, too, but we just got him at the right time. It’s unfortunate for him, but a blessing for us. We’re just thankful.”

Irad Ortiz, Jr. was the winning jockey.

Layden: Voice of reason

NBC’s telecast of the Pennsylvania Derby addressed the Justify issue by bringing in veteran journalist Tim Layden to discuss it with Nick Luck. I’ll state up front that Tim and I are friends, so I might be prejudiced. We’ve spent a lot of time on the backstretch waiting for trainers to come out and talk to us. Most of Tim’s career has been at Sports Illustrated and Newsday before that. He recently left SI to work fulltime for NBC.

Luck did his best to bait Layden into saying this was a massive controversy but Layden stuck with the facts. He pointed out:

--Justify wasn’t the only positive, there were six others.

--Scopolamine is not a performance-enhancing drug.

--He explained why Justify had such a high level in his system.

--While bringing up the slow process of the California Horse Racing Board, it fit with how it has done things in the past.

Now, these were all factors brought out in our coverage in the Los Angeles Times after the New York Times first broke the story. Now, it’s unclear how many of these factors were kept from the New York Times but in the subsequent days it was good to see that a journalist as respected as Layden brought up many of the same conclusions that we did.

TVG disses Los Alamitos

Yes, there was a lot of good racing on Saturday but when I set my DVR to record a show listed as “Trackside Live! Los Alamitos,” I expect to get Los Alamitos. So, when I start watching there is no Los Alamitos, it has been relegated to TVG2, which I don’t get on DirecTV.

Now I know how a sport must feel when it gets sent to NBCSN. The blackout lasted only for the first four races. (It should have been three, but a late scratch in the third threw everything off again.) But, in the four years I’ve been reporting on horse racing, this is the first time I can remember a Southern California track not being on the big-boy channel.

OK, let me take off the SoCal homer hat for a minute. I don’t really blame TVG because the racing at Los Al is not the top-shelf tequila of racing. If you could do a stakes race from elsewhere or a $15k from Los Alamitos what would you do?

There are real consequences. It has a direct effect on Los Al’s mutuel handle if bettors can’t see it on the big network. And, as everyone knows, handle drives revenue.

I guess my big takeaway on this is first, DirecTV, why don’t you add TVG2? You’ve got a lot of crap on there with no value so throw the dog a bone. (Wait, even dogs have their own channel.) Second, TVG, make sure you give DirecTV a price point they can live with. (Frankly, I’m guessing TVG would give it to them for nothing. I’m sure I’ll have that answer soon.) And third, don’t advertise Los Alamitos if you aren’t going to show it.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

The feature race on Saturday was the $75,000 Capote Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs. Raging Whiskey led from the start and won by a dominating eight lengths. Raging Whiskey paid $8.60, $3.40 and $4.00. Dapper was second followed by Georgian Road, Tap Back, Prince Magician, Side Street Dave and Hydrogen.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say:

Doug O’Neill (winning training): “The plan was just to run back to his form prior to his last two. [Jockey] Rafael [Bejarano] has been coming to work him and he’s been doing really well in the morning. He was so excited when he came into the paddock with Raging Whiskey’s post and how he’d been doing in the morning. Raging Whiskey really mirrored the enthusiasm Rafael showed and ran huge [Saturday]. We took off the blinkers when we stretched him out (a fifth-place in the one-mile Del Mar Juvenile) hoping it would settle him, but instead it made him real nervous and anxious. He’s definitely better with the blinkers on and I think going one turn.’’

Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “Doug told me to put him right in the race. He was strong all the way. He was lugging in a little in the stretch and I corrected him.’’

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a card like this as it’s closing day of the L.A. County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. There are 10 races. OK. Eight of them have a claiming component to them. Got it. There is no race shorter than five furlongs. Nothing unusual there. There is no race longer than six furlongs. Wait. Every race is between five and six furlongs? Yup. In fact, six of them are 5 ½ furlongs. Like I said, never seen a card like that recently in Southern California.

On the feature, which is the only six-furlong race on the card. It’s an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 and up. And the two favorites are the only horses that have a tag on them. G Q Covergirl, at 3-1, is the fave for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Jorge Velez. This lightly raced 6-year-old mare is four-for-14 lifetime. She hasn’t won since May 18 of last year and ran second and third in her last two races, claimers at Del Mar.

Uno Trouble Maker is the second favorite at 7-2 for Bill Spawr and Tiago Pereira. She’s got a different career trajectory having spent a career mostly running in claimers and now moving up to the allowance races. She is six-for-15 lifetime and won her first four races this year.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 8, 7, 9, 8, 10 (2 also eligible), 7, 9, 10 (1 ae).

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (3): $100,000 Selima Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Sharing (3-1)

Parx (5): $100,000 Alphabet Soup Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Pumpkin Rumble ($4.40)

Laurel (5): $200,000 Laurel Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Irish Mias ($8.00)

Parx (6): $100,000 Plum Pretty Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Trace of Grace ($9.40)

Laurel (6): $150,000 Bald Eagle Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: He’s No Lemon ($4.80)

Parx (7): $150,000 Turf Amazon Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Rocky Policy ($10.40)

Laurel (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Caribou Club ($9.00)

Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Killybegs Captain ($7.80)

Parx (8): $150,000 Parx Dirt Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Coal Front ($3.40)

Woodbine (7): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Owlette ($4.10)

Laurel (9): $100,000 Laurel Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Dubini ($10.60)

Parx (9): Grade 2 $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: King Jack ($4.80)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Significant Form ($4.60)

Laurel (10): $100,000 Sensible Lady Turf Dash, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Goldwood ($4.60)

Parx (10): Grade 1 $1 million Cotillion Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Street Band ($17.40)

Hastings (2): $100,000 Sadie Diamond Futurity, BC-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Infinite Patience ($2.10)

Churchill (10): $125,000 Dogwood Stakes, 3-fillies years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe ($2.40)

Laurel (11): $100,000 Weathervane Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Meadow Dance ($5.80)

Woodbine (9): $100,000 Sweet Briar Too Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($10.00)

Parx (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Math Wizard ($64.20)

Belmont (10): Grade 2 $300,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Pat On the Back ($9.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:04 Belmont (3): Grade 2 $250,000 Gallant Bloom Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (1-5)

11:15 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Meyer (8-5)

1:10 Belmont (7): $125,000 Ashley T. Cole Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Dynamax Prime (7-5)

1:54 Albuquerque (4): $120,000 New Mexico State Fair Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Attilianno (5-2)

2:04 Woodbine (8): $125,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Bold Script (2-1)

2:14 Belmont (9): $125,000 John Hettinger Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Favorite: Fifty Five (6-5)

4:20 Hastings (6): $100,000 Jack Diamond Futurity, BC-bred 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Capilano Canyon (3-1)

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE TEN: No. 4 Pivo (12-1)

The last race of the Summer Meet at Los Alamitos so I am looking at a fresh face in this race filled with mediocre horses. Pivo is a debuter for trainer Doug O’Neill who has a 21% maiden claiming win rate. He legs up jockey Evin Roman who has won 29% for him recently. We see a sharp work for this race. His sire has seven winners from 56 horses and dam has one winner from two. 12-1 is great value. Thanks for reading during the short Los Alamitos meet. I have a closing day special for all readers--the entire Fall Santa Anita meet including the Breeders Cup Weekend for only $120, 50% off.

Saturday’s result: Well I was right betting against the odds on Baffert horse but River Finn, the “other” Baffert, had issues in the gate and ran last.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 4 BF Farmhand (9-2)

He has a ton of ability but his lack of gate speed tends to give rivals a head start during many of his races. In his return off the long 265-night layoff, the gelding broke slow and was crossed by quicker rivals to lose multiple lengths and any semblance of a chance to light the board. Yet, after that tough getaway, BF Farmhand still finished strongly under a hold after angling inside to finding a clearance. If — and it is a big if — he is able to get a clean start, he would be a big late threat in this event and reward his backers at a nice price.

Final thoughts

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.