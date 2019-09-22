Braves slugger Freddie Freeman to miss next series because of sore elbow

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman is remaining in Atlanta for treatment on his sore right elbow instead of joining the team for its next series at Kansas City.

Freeman, a MVP candidate for the NL East champions, left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning against San Francisco after a recurrence of a bone spur in the elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said the first baseman would’ve been in the lineup if Atlanta’s NL division series began on Monday. Instead, off days on Monday and Thursday, sandwiched around the two-game series against the Royals, give Freeman four days to have treatment on the elbow.

The Braves plan on Freeman joining the team in New York for Friday night’s first game of the final regular-season series against the Mets.

Freeman is hitting .296 with 38 homers and leads the NL with 121 RBIs.

Bryant leaves game

Cubs star Kris Bryant has left their game against St. Louis after he sprained his right ankle while trying to beat out a double play. Bryant stepped hard on first and tumbled to the ground in the third inning. The 2016 NL MVP then had to be helped off the field.

The team says X-rays taken at the ballpark were negative. Bryant was bothered by right knee soreness for part of the summer. He is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs. Ian Happ replaced Bryant at third base on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will have surgery Thursday to remove a cyst in his left wrist that ended his season early. The 2012 Cy Young winner is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Price, who went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts this season, last pitched on Sept. 1 and made just two appearances since the end of July.