Andre Emmett, former Texas Tech standout, killed in shooting

Andre Emmett of 3’s Company dribbles the ball during a BIG3 playoff game on Aug. 25.
Andre Emmett of 3’s Company dribbles the ball during a BIG3 playoff game on Aug. 25 in New Orleans. Emmett was killed in a shooting near his home in Dallas on Monday.
(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2019
6:08 PM
DALLAS — 

Former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett, the team’s all-time leading scorer, was shot to death early Monday near his home in Dallas.

Emmett, 37, was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 a.m. when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun, police said. An altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away, police said.

Police said the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

Emmett died at a hospital. Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator had spoken to Emmett’s family to confirm his death.

Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. He averaged 17.6 points per game.

After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets and also played overseas and in the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame last year.

Current head coach Chris Beard, who was an assistant to Bob Knight when Emmett played for the Red Raiders, said Emmett was “arguably the best player in program history and an even better person.”

Beard, who said he’d just talked to Emmett a few days ago, said Emmett had established a foundation in his hometown of Dallas to help kids.

In a statement BIG3 described Emmett as kind and easy-going, and said he was “a joy to be around.”

Associated Press
